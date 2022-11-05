Konjo Ethiopian 5505 W. 20th Avenue Ste #106
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Good food cooked from the heart. We provide healthy, fast and delicious Ethiopian cuisine in a clean, friendly and convenient dining environment. Our goal is to make raving fans of our guests, partners and communities by giving people the same love, individual care that our mothers give us. Authentic. Healthy. Savory.
Location
5505 W. 20th Avenue Ste #106, Edgewater, CO 80214
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lazo Empanadas Edgewater Market (Location 3) - (3) Lazo Empanadas Edgewater 5505 W. 20th Ave. Unit 108
No Reviews
5505 W. 20th Ave. Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurant
Moontime Crepes - Edgewater Public Market
No Reviews
5505 West 20th Avenue #104 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurant
Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market - 5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122
No Reviews
5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Edgewater
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurant