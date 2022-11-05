  • Home
Konjo Ethiopian 5505 W. 20th Avenue Ste #106

No reviews yet

5505 W. 20th Avenue Ste #106

Edgewater, CO 80214

Popular Items

Veggie Delight
Chicken Tibs
Sambusa Plate (2)

Combos

Veggie Delight

Veggie Delight

$13.99

Served with your choice of 3 veggies and 2 rolls of Injera.

Chicken Tibs

Chicken Tibs

$13.99

Tender cubed chicken breasts simmered in Berbere, special seasoning and clarified butter. Served with your choice of 1 veggie and 2 rolls of Injera.

Beef Tibs

Beef Tibs

$14.99

Tender cubed beef simmered in Berbere, special seasoning and clarified butter. Served with your choice of 1 veggie and 2 rolls of Injera.

Lamb Tibs

Lamb Tibs

$17.99

Tender cubed lamb simmered in Berbere, special seasoning and clarified butter. Served with your choice of 1 veggie and 2 rolls of Injera.

Sambusa

Sambusa (1)

Sambusa (1)

$4.00

Fried pastry filled with brown lentils, garlic, onions and jalapeños peppers. Served with our signature Awaze spicy sauce.

Sambusa Plate (2)

Sambusa Plate (2)

$7.00

(2) Fried pastries filled with brown lentils, garlic, onions and jalapeños peppers. Served with our signature Awaze spicy sauce.

Fries

Fries

Fries

Have it plain with Ethiopian seasoning, or load it with your favorite protein.

Drinks

San Pelegrinos

San Pelegrinos

$3.00

Sugar Free!

Soda

Soda

$1.50

12 fl oz Coke products

Water

Water

$2.00

That good 'ol H2O

A La Carte - Sides

Misir Wot - Red Lentils

Misir Wot - Red Lentils

$6.00

Spiced red lentils simmered in Berbere

Kik Alicha - Yellow Split Peas

Kik Alicha - Yellow Split Peas

$6.00

Yellow split peas simmered in Turmeric

Gomen w/ Dinich - Spinach & Potatoes

Gomen w/ Dinich - Spinach & Potatoes

$6.00

Sautéed spinach with potatoes

Tikil Gomen - Curried Cabbage

Tikil Gomen - Curried Cabbage

$6.00

Curried cabbage, potatoes & carrots

Side of Awaze Hot Sauce

Side of Awaze Hot Sauce

$0.75

Housemade Hot sauce. Dee-LISH!

Beef Only

Beef Only

$9.99

Tender, locally sourced, cubed beef

Chicken Only

Chicken Only

$8.99

Tender cubed chicken breast, locally sourced

Lamb Only

Lamb Only

$11.99

Tender locally sourced lamb

Salad

$3.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Rice

Rice

$3.00

Yellow Basmati Rice

Brunch - Saturday & Sunday 11 AM - 2 PM

Vegan Burrito- WEEKENDS, ONLY

Vegan Burrito- WEEKENDS, ONLY

$7.99

Red Lentils, Seasoned Spinach, Potatoes and Yellow Rice wrapped in a tortilla. W/ side of house made Awaze hot sauce. 11 AM- 2 PM

Meat Burrito- WEEKENDS, ONLY

Meat Burrito- WEEKENDS, ONLY

$8.99

Beef Tibs, Eggs, Potatoes & Cheese wrapped in a tortilla. W/ side of house made Awaze hot sauce. Beef is sautéed in onions, garlic, tomatoes, jalapenos, Berebere chili powder and clarified butter.

Two Eggs Scrambled- Veggie- WEEKENDS, ONLY

Two Eggs Scrambled- Veggie- WEEKENDS, ONLY

$9.99

2 eggs scrambled with cheese, red onions, garlic, jalapenos, tomatoes and clarified butter. Served with potatoes and Misir firfir. Firfir is pieces of gluten free injera sautéed with Misir. (Firfir - Lentils, sautéed in pieces of gluten free injera)

Two Eggs Scrambled- Meat- WEEKENDS, ONLY

Two Eggs Scrambled- Meat- WEEKENDS, ONLY

$10.99

2 eggs scrambled with cheese, red onions, garlic, jalapenos, tomatoes and clarified butter. Served with potatoes and Beef Tibs firfir. Firfir is pieces of gluten free injera sautéed with Beef Tibs

Injera

Stack of Gluten Free Injera

Stack of Gluten Free Injera

$11.00

Stack of 10 Injera. Made of 100% Teff

Stack of Regular Injera

Stack of Regular Injera

$9.00

Stack of 10 Injera. Made of Teff & Barley

Injera Roll- Gluten Free

Injera Roll- Gluten Free

$3.00

2 Rolls of Injera - Made of 100% Teff

Extra Injera (2 rolls)

Extra Injera (2 rolls)

$2.00

2 Rolls of Injera - Made of Teff & Barley

Family Meals

One Entrée Family Pan

One Entrée Family Pan

$50.00

Any 1 Meat or Veggie. Comes with 1 stack of regular Injera (Barley & Teff) 1 tray feed up to 8 people

Two Entrée Family Meal

Two Entrée Family Meal

$60.00

Any 1 Meat & 1 Veggie OR 2 Veggies. Comes with 1 stack of regular Injera (Barley & Teff) 1 tray feeds 6-8 people

Three Entrée Family Pan

Three Entrée Family Pan

$70.00

Any 1 Meat & 2 Veggies OR 3 Veggies Comes with 1 stack of regular Injera (Barley & Teff) 1 tray feeds 6-8 people

All 4 Veggies Family Pan

All 4 Veggies Family Pan

$80.00

100% Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Nut-Free, Dairy-Free. 1 tray feeds 6-8 people Misir Wot - Spiced Red Lentils Kik Alicha - Yellow Split Peas Gomen w/Dinich - Seasoned Spinach w/Potatoes Tikel Gomen - Curried Cabbage, Carrot & Potatoes

Meat Lovers Family Pan

Meat Lovers Family Pan

$95.00

A meat lovers dream! This family pan comes with Beef, Chicken and Lamb. Comes with 1 stack of regular Injera (Barley & Teff) 1 tray feeds 6-8 people

Spices

Awaze

Awaze

$9.00

House-made signature hot sauce. It has a slowwww kick, to your face! 5 oz.

Berbere

Berbere

$9.00

Ethiopian chili powder. You literally cannot cook Ethiopian food without it! 4 oz.

Kib'eh

Kib'eh

$10.00

Like Ghee, this aromatic butter is essential in Ethiopian cooking! 8 oz.

Mitmita

Mitmita

$10.00

Put some spice in your life! Similar to Berbere,but with more kick! Mitmita is used as a side seasoning from which to dip your injera bite into. Sooooo good. 4 oz.

4 Pack Spices

4 Pack Spices

$35.00

4 oz Berbere Seasoning. 4 oz Mitmita Seasoning. 8 oz Kib'eh Clarified Butter. 5 oz Awaze Hot Sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good food cooked from the heart. We provide healthy, fast and delicious Ethiopian cuisine in a clean, friendly and convenient dining environment. Our goal is to make raving fans of our guests, partners and communities by giving people the same love, individual care that our mothers give us. Authentic. Healthy. Savory.

Location

5505 W. 20th Avenue Ste #106, Edgewater, CO 80214

Directions

