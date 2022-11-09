Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poke Burri - Philadelphia - 255 south 10th st 1 fl

review star

No reviews yet

255 south 10th st 1 fl

philadelphia, PA 19107

Popular Items

Build Your Own - Poke
Super Poke Bowl
Fresh Salmon Bowl

Starter

Ginger Miso Salad

Ginger Miso Salad

$4.50

Lettuce, cabbage, carrots, with ginger miso dressing.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Seasoned seaweed over a bed of spring mix.

Crab Salad Crunch

Crab Salad Crunch

$7.00

Crab salad, cucumber, seaweed salad, tempura flakes, spring mix, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.

Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Deep-fried brussels sprouts glazed with house sweet red chili sauce.

Fried Pork Gyoza

Fried Pork Gyoza

$5.50

Fried pork dumplings with house-made ginger soy dipping sauce.

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls

$5.00

Vegetarian spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce.

Spicy Tuna Nacho

Spicy Tuna Nacho

$8.25

Spicy tuna, avocado, wonton nacho, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and green onions.

Fried Pork Dumpling

Fried Pork Dumpling

$6.25

Pork dumplings deep-fried and served with red curry

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$8.00

Crispy fried Calamary with sweet chili sauce

Takoyaki (5pcs)

Takoyaki (5pcs)

$6.50

5 pcs takoyaki drizzled with takoyaki sauce and regular mayo. topped with bonito flakes

Dino Egg

Dino Egg

$9.50

Rice ball made with crab salad and tempura flakes, wrapped in avocado and topped with spicy mayo, wasabi mayo and masago

Crab Rangoon (3ct)

Crab Rangoon (3ct)

$5.50
Crab Salad Sushi Corndog

Crab Salad Sushi Corndog

$7.00

Crab Salad Corn Dog

Shrimp Sushi Corndog

Shrimp Sushi Corndog

$8.50
Fried Sushi Balls - Crab salad (4ct)

Fried Sushi Balls - Crab salad (4ct)

$6.00Out of stock

crab salad and sushi rice balls, battered and deep fried. topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and wasabi mayo

Sausage and Fries

Sausage and Fries

$8.00Out of stock

seasoned curly fries and sausage, deep fried. topped with spicy mayo (sausage contained fish)

Harajuku Corn Dog

Harajuku Corn Dog

$7.00Out of stock

Harajuku Corn Dog - Sushi rice and Japanese sausage inside. battered and deep fried. Topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo. (contains fish)

Poke Donut

Salmon Donut (no avocado)

Salmon Donut (no avocado)

$7.00
Tuna Donut (No Avocado)

Tuna Donut (No Avocado)

$7.00
Salmon with Avocado Donut

Salmon with Avocado Donut

$7.00
Tuna with Avocado Donut

Tuna with Avocado Donut

$7.00
Spicy Tuna Donut

Spicy Tuna Donut

$7.00
Crabmeat Donut

Crabmeat Donut

$7.00
Everything Donut

Everything Donut

$8.75
Veggie Donut

Veggie Donut

$7.00

Poke Bowl

Super Poke Bowl

Super Poke Bowl

$17.00

Seasoned raw tuna, raw salmon, raw spicy tuna, crab salad, lettuce, beets, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and pickled ginger.

Fresh Tuna Bowl

Fresh Tuna Bowl

$14.00

Fresh seasoned raw tuna or raw salmon, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and pickled ginger.

Fresh Salmon Bowl

Fresh Salmon Bowl

$14.00

Fresh seasoned raw tuna or raw salmon, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and pickled ginger.

Dynamite Bowl

Dynamite Bowl

$14.00

Raw spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cabbage, avocado, edamame, beets, eel sauce, spicy Korean sauce, jalapeno, and pickled ginger.

Tangy Crab & Shrimp

Tangy Crab & Shrimp

$14.00

Crab salad, shrimp tempura, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, beets, cabbage, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, wasabi mayo, Sriracha teriyaki, and pickled ginger.

Panko Chicken Teriyaki

Panko Chicken Teriyaki

$14.00

Crispy chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cabbage, avocado, edamame, beets, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce, pickled ginger, and sesame seeds.

Soy-mate Tofu Bowl

Soy-mate Tofu Bowl

$14.00

Vegetarian. Crispy tofu, spring mix, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, ginger miso dressing, sweet chili peanut sauce, fried shallots, and pickled ginger.

Mighty Green Tuna & Salmon

Mighty Green Tuna & Salmon

$14.00

NO RICE! Spring mix base, seasoned raw tuna and raw salmon, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, ginger miso dressing, seaweed salad, and pickled ginger.

Shrimp Tempura Super Crunch

Shrimp Tempura Super Crunch

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, beets, cabbage, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, spicy mayo, Spicy Miso teriyaki, tempura flakes, and pickled ginger.

The Land and Sea Bowl

The Land and Sea Bowl

$15.00

Crispy chicken, shrimp tempura, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cabbage, avocado, edamame, beets, eel sauce, sweet chili peanut sauce, fried onions, and pickled ginger.

Spicy Tuna Kimchi

Spicy Tuna Kimchi

$14.00
Half Tuna and Half Salmon

Half Tuna and Half Salmon

$14.00
Build Your Own - Poke

Build Your Own - Poke

$13.00

Burrito Roll

Black Pepper Chicken Roll

Black Pepper Chicken Roll

$13.00

Crispy chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, black pepper teriyaki sauce, and fried onion.

Demogorgon Roll

Demogorgon Roll

$13.00

Raw spicy tuna, lettuce, cabbage, cucumber, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and tempura flakes.

Penn Special Roll

Penn Special Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, crab salad, spring mix, carrots, cucumber, eel sauce, Sriracha hot sauce.

KungFu-rrito Roll

KungFu-rrito Roll

$14.00

Raw tuna, raw salmon, cabbage, carrots, avocado, Sriracha teriyaki, wasabi mayo, and tempura flakes.

Ken-Se' Philly Roll

Ken-Se' Philly Roll

$14.00

Raw salmon, crab salad, cream cheese, lettuce, carrots, cabbage, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.

Uncle Iroh Roll

Uncle Iroh Roll

$13.00

Vegetarian. Crispy tofu, spring mix, carrots, beets, ginger miso dressing, sweet chili peanut sauce, and fried shallots.

Best Of The Best Roll

Best Of The Best Roll

$15.00

Raw spicy tuna, tuna, salmon, crab salad, cucumber, eel sauce, and spicy mayo sauce, and masago.

Sushi Burger

Atlantis Burger

Atlantis Burger

$13.00

Sushi Burger (Fried / Not fried) Inside : crab salad, shrimp tempura, cucumber. Sauce : Sriracha Teriyaki and Wasabi Mayo. Topping : tempura flakes

Krabbby Patty Burger

Krabbby Patty Burger

$13.00

Sushi Burger (Fried / Not fried) Inside : Crab Salad, Spicy Tuna, Lettuce Sauce : Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo Topping : Seaweed Salad

Mariana Trench Burger (Spicy)

Mariana Trench Burger (Spicy)

$13.00

Sushi Burger (Fried / Not fried) Inside : Spicy Tuna, shrimp tempura, Spring Mix. Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Korean Topping : Jalapeno

Sushi Pizza

Pizza Crab and Spicy Tuna

Pizza Crab and Spicy Tuna

$14.00
Pizza Fresh Salmon and Tuna

Pizza Fresh Salmon and Tuna

$14.00

Ramen

1-Up

1-Up

$13.00

Vegetarian. Choose egg noodles or kale noodles (vegan option). Creamy vegetarian broth, fried tofu, black mushroom, shiitake mushroom, bamboo shoots, sweet corn, scallions, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, and pickled ginger.

Angry Zuko

Angry Zuko

$13.00

Spicy creamy pork broth, pork belly, egg noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, roasted seaweed. Choose to add kimchi.

Chicken Ramen

Chicken Ramen

$13.00

Creamy broth, grilled chicken, egg noodles, sweet corn, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, black mushroom, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, fried onions, and roasted seaweed.

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$13.00

Creamy miso broth, pork belly, egg noodles, sweet corn, black mushrooms, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, scallions, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed. Choose to make it "spicy."

Classic Ramen

Classic Ramen

$13.00

Creamy pork broth, pork belly, egg noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed. Choose to make it "black."

Spicy Run Run

Spicy Run Run

$13.00

Spicy creamy pork broth, seasoned ground pork, egg noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, scallions, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed.

Popeye's Favorite Ramen

Popeye's Favorite Ramen

$13.00

Creamy broth, grilled chicken, egg noodles, spinach, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed.

Spicy Tan Tan Ramen

Spicy Tan Tan Ramen

$14.00

Spicy creamy pork broth, pork belly, seasoned ground pork, egg noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, roasted seaweed. Choose to add kimchi.

Build Your Own - Ramen

Build Your Own - Ramen

$13.00
Yakisoba - (stir fry noodles)

Yakisoba - (stir fry noodles)

$13.50

a classic Japanese stir fry noodles dish with choice of protein and vegetables (green cabbage, carrots, and edamame). It's seasoned with a sweet & savory sauce. topped with spicy mayo, fried onion, and pickled ginger.

Side

Side of Wonton Chips

Side of Wonton Chips

$2.50
Side of Sushi Rice

Side of Sushi Rice

$3.00
Broth Side

Broth Side

$3.50
Noodle Side

Noodle Side

$3.00
Marinated Soft Boiled egg

Marinated Soft Boiled egg

$1.25
Kimchee Side

Kimchee Side

$3.00
Mixed Veggies

Mixed Veggies

$2.75
Ramen Protein Side

Ramen Protein Side

$3.00
Side of Sauce

Side of Sauce

$0.75

Poke Protein Side

$3.00

Broth

Tonkotsu Broth

$3.50

Miso Broth

$3.50

Chicken Broth

$3.50

Veggie Broth

$3.50

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.75
Dragon fruit Lemonade

Dragon fruit Lemonade

$3.75
Matcha Lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

$3.75
Water

Water

$1.75
Soda

Soda

$1.75
Ramune

Ramune

$3.79
Inotea - Bubble Tea Can

Inotea - Bubble Tea Can

$3.69
Aloe Drink

Aloe Drink

$2.50
Elder Flower Lemonade

Elder Flower Lemonade

$3.69
ito En TEA

ito En TEA

$3.29Out of stock
Snapple

Snapple

$2.50Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75Out of stock
Pobble InoTea - Popping Boba in a Can

Pobble InoTea - Popping Boba in a Can

$3.69

popping boba in a can. available in three flavor. please put down on the notes the flavor you would like to order. thank you!

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.50Out of stock
Ice Cream Truffle

Ice Cream Truffle

$4.50Out of stock
Taiyaki

Taiyaki

$5.00

japanese cake with azuki red bean filling. drizzled with chocolate syrup and topped with whipped cream

Korean K-Dog

Korean Corn Dog with choice of Fish Cake and Mozzarella cheese or Just Mozzarella cheese inside. Battered, deep fried topped with ketchup & mayonnaise.
K-Dog with Fish cake & Mozzarella Cheese

K-Dog with Fish cake & Mozzarella Cheese

$6.00

Korean Corn Dog with Fish Cake and Mozzarella cheese. topped with ketchup & mayonnaise.

K-Dog ONLY MOZZARELLA cheese

K-Dog ONLY MOZZARELLA cheese

$6.00

Korean Corn Dog with ONLY Mozzarella cheese. topped with ketchup & mayonnaise.

Gift Card

$25

$25.00

Order Attention Required

Out of stock

Reusable Bag / Jersey Shirt

Red bag

Red bag

$0.99
Blue Bag

Blue Bag

$0.99
Jersey (please choose color and size)

Jersey (please choose color and size)

$15.00

GLUTEN FREE Starter

GLUTEN FREE !!! Ginger Miso Salad

GLUTEN FREE !!! Ginger Miso Salad

$4.50

Lettuce, cabbage, carrots, with ginger miso dressing.

GF Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts

GF Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Deep-fried brussels sprouts glazed with house sweet red chili sauce.

GLUTEN FREE !!! Seaweed Salad

GLUTEN FREE !!! Seaweed Salad

$5.50

GLUTEN FREE Poke Donut

GLUTEN FREE Salmon Donut NO AVOC

GLUTEN FREE Salmon Donut NO AVOC

$7.00
GLUTEN FREE Salmon with Avocado Donut

GLUTEN FREE Salmon with Avocado Donut

$7.00
GLUTEN FREE Tuna Donut NO AVOCADO

GLUTEN FREE Tuna Donut NO AVOCADO

$7.00
GLUTEN FREE Tuna with Avocado Donut

GLUTEN FREE Tuna with Avocado Donut

$7.00
GLUTEN FREE Spicy Tuna Donut

GLUTEN FREE Spicy Tuna Donut

$7.00

GLUTEN FREE Veggie Donut

$7.00

GLUTEN FREE Everything Donut

$8.75

GLUTEN FREE Poke Bowl

GF Super Poke Bowl

GF Super Poke Bowl

$17.00

Seasoned raw tuna, raw salmon, raw spicy tuna, lettuce, beets, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and pickled ginger.

GF Fresh Tuna Bowl

GF Fresh Tuna Bowl

$14.00

Fresh seasoned raw tuna or raw salmon, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and pickled ginger.

GF Fresh Salmon Bowl

GF Fresh Salmon Bowl

$14.00

Fresh seasoned raw tuna or raw salmon, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and pickled ginger.

GF Soy-mate Tofu Bowl

GF Soy-mate Tofu Bowl

$14.00

Vegetarian. Crispy tofu, spring mix, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, ginger miso dressing, sweet chili peanut sauce, fried shallots, and pickled ginger.

GF Mighty Green Tuna & Salmon

GF Mighty Green Tuna & Salmon

$14.00

NO RICE! Spring mix base, seasoned raw tuna and raw salmon, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, ginger miso dressing, seaweed salad, and pickled ginger.

GF Spicy Tuna and Kimchi

GF Spicy Tuna and Kimchi

$14.00
GF Half Tuna and Half Salmon

GF Half Tuna and Half Salmon

$14.00
GF Build Your Own - Poke

GF Build Your Own - Poke

$13.00

GLUTEN FREE Burrito Roll

GLUTEN FREE Demogorgon Roll

GLUTEN FREE Demogorgon Roll

$13.00

Raw spicy tuna, lettuce, cabbage, cucumber, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and tempura flakes.

GLUTEN FREE KungFu-rrito Roll

GLUTEN FREE KungFu-rrito Roll

$13.00

Raw tuna, raw salmon, cabbage, carrots, avocado, Sriracha teriyaki, wasabi mayo, and tempura flakes.

GLUTEN FREE Uncle Iroh Roll

GLUTEN FREE Uncle Iroh Roll

$13.00

Vegetarian. Crispy tofu, spring mix, carrots, beets, ginger miso dressing, sweet chili peanut sauce, and fried shallots.

GLUTEN FREE Best Of The Best Roll

GLUTEN FREE Best Of The Best Roll

$15.00

Raw spicy tuna, tuna, salmon, crab salad, cucumber, eel sauce, and spicy mayo sauce, and masago.

GLUTEN FREE Ramen

GLUTEN FREE Build Your Own - Ramen

GLUTEN FREE Build Your Own - Ramen

$13.00

Bags

Red

Red

$1.00
Blue

Blue

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Poke and Ramen in Philly

Location

255 south 10th st 1 fl, philadelphia, PA 19107

Directions

Gallery
Poke Burri - Philadelphia image

