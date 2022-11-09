- Home
Poke Burri - Philadelphia - 255 south 10th st 1 fl
255 south 10th st 1 fl
philadelphia, PA 19107
Starter
Ginger Miso Salad
Lettuce, cabbage, carrots, with ginger miso dressing.
Seaweed Salad
Seasoned seaweed over a bed of spring mix.
Crab Salad Crunch
Crab salad, cucumber, seaweed salad, tempura flakes, spring mix, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts
Deep-fried brussels sprouts glazed with house sweet red chili sauce.
Fried Pork Gyoza
Fried pork dumplings with house-made ginger soy dipping sauce.
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls
Vegetarian spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce.
Spicy Tuna Nacho
Spicy tuna, avocado, wonton nacho, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and green onions.
Fried Pork Dumpling
Pork dumplings deep-fried and served with red curry
Fried Calamari
Crispy fried Calamary with sweet chili sauce
Takoyaki (5pcs)
5 pcs takoyaki drizzled with takoyaki sauce and regular mayo. topped with bonito flakes
Dino Egg
Rice ball made with crab salad and tempura flakes, wrapped in avocado and topped with spicy mayo, wasabi mayo and masago
Crab Rangoon (3ct)
Crab Salad Sushi Corndog
Crab Salad Corn Dog
Shrimp Sushi Corndog
Fried Sushi Balls - Crab salad (4ct)
crab salad and sushi rice balls, battered and deep fried. topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and wasabi mayo
Sausage and Fries
seasoned curly fries and sausage, deep fried. topped with spicy mayo (sausage contained fish)
Harajuku Corn Dog
Harajuku Corn Dog - Sushi rice and Japanese sausage inside. battered and deep fried. Topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo. (contains fish)
Poke Donut
Poke Bowl
Super Poke Bowl
Seasoned raw tuna, raw salmon, raw spicy tuna, crab salad, lettuce, beets, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and pickled ginger.
Fresh Tuna Bowl
Fresh seasoned raw tuna or raw salmon, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and pickled ginger.
Fresh Salmon Bowl
Fresh seasoned raw tuna or raw salmon, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and pickled ginger.
Dynamite Bowl
Raw spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cabbage, avocado, edamame, beets, eel sauce, spicy Korean sauce, jalapeno, and pickled ginger.
Tangy Crab & Shrimp
Crab salad, shrimp tempura, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, beets, cabbage, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, wasabi mayo, Sriracha teriyaki, and pickled ginger.
Panko Chicken Teriyaki
Crispy chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cabbage, avocado, edamame, beets, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce, pickled ginger, and sesame seeds.
Soy-mate Tofu Bowl
Vegetarian. Crispy tofu, spring mix, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, ginger miso dressing, sweet chili peanut sauce, fried shallots, and pickled ginger.
Mighty Green Tuna & Salmon
NO RICE! Spring mix base, seasoned raw tuna and raw salmon, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, ginger miso dressing, seaweed salad, and pickled ginger.
Shrimp Tempura Super Crunch
Shrimp tempura, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, beets, cabbage, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, spicy mayo, Spicy Miso teriyaki, tempura flakes, and pickled ginger.
The Land and Sea Bowl
Crispy chicken, shrimp tempura, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cabbage, avocado, edamame, beets, eel sauce, sweet chili peanut sauce, fried onions, and pickled ginger.
Spicy Tuna Kimchi
Half Tuna and Half Salmon
Build Your Own - Poke
Burrito Roll
Black Pepper Chicken Roll
Crispy chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, black pepper teriyaki sauce, and fried onion.
Demogorgon Roll
Raw spicy tuna, lettuce, cabbage, cucumber, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and tempura flakes.
Penn Special Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, spring mix, carrots, cucumber, eel sauce, Sriracha hot sauce.
KungFu-rrito Roll
Raw tuna, raw salmon, cabbage, carrots, avocado, Sriracha teriyaki, wasabi mayo, and tempura flakes.
Ken-Se' Philly Roll
Raw salmon, crab salad, cream cheese, lettuce, carrots, cabbage, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
Uncle Iroh Roll
Vegetarian. Crispy tofu, spring mix, carrots, beets, ginger miso dressing, sweet chili peanut sauce, and fried shallots.
Best Of The Best Roll
Raw spicy tuna, tuna, salmon, crab salad, cucumber, eel sauce, and spicy mayo sauce, and masago.
Sushi Burger
Atlantis Burger
Sushi Burger (Fried / Not fried) Inside : crab salad, shrimp tempura, cucumber. Sauce : Sriracha Teriyaki and Wasabi Mayo. Topping : tempura flakes
Krabbby Patty Burger
Sushi Burger (Fried / Not fried) Inside : Crab Salad, Spicy Tuna, Lettuce Sauce : Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo Topping : Seaweed Salad
Mariana Trench Burger (Spicy)
Sushi Burger (Fried / Not fried) Inside : Spicy Tuna, shrimp tempura, Spring Mix. Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Korean Topping : Jalapeno
Ramen
1-Up
Vegetarian. Choose egg noodles or kale noodles (vegan option). Creamy vegetarian broth, fried tofu, black mushroom, shiitake mushroom, bamboo shoots, sweet corn, scallions, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, and pickled ginger.
Angry Zuko
Spicy creamy pork broth, pork belly, egg noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, roasted seaweed. Choose to add kimchi.
Chicken Ramen
Creamy broth, grilled chicken, egg noodles, sweet corn, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, black mushroom, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, fried onions, and roasted seaweed.
Miso Ramen
Creamy miso broth, pork belly, egg noodles, sweet corn, black mushrooms, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, scallions, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed. Choose to make it "spicy."
Classic Ramen
Creamy pork broth, pork belly, egg noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed. Choose to make it "black."
Spicy Run Run
Spicy creamy pork broth, seasoned ground pork, egg noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, scallions, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed.
Popeye's Favorite Ramen
Creamy broth, grilled chicken, egg noodles, spinach, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed.
Spicy Tan Tan Ramen
Spicy creamy pork broth, pork belly, seasoned ground pork, egg noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, roasted seaweed. Choose to add kimchi.
Build Your Own - Ramen
Yakisoba - (stir fry noodles)
a classic Japanese stir fry noodles dish with choice of protein and vegetables (green cabbage, carrots, and edamame). It's seasoned with a sweet & savory sauce. topped with spicy mayo, fried onion, and pickled ginger.
Side
Drinks
Thai Iced Tea
Dragon fruit Lemonade
Matcha Lemonade
Water
Soda
Ramune
Inotea - Bubble Tea Can
Aloe Drink
Elder Flower Lemonade
ito En TEA
Snapple
Strawberry Lemonade
Pobble InoTea - Popping Boba in a Can
popping boba in a can. available in three flavor. please put down on the notes the flavor you would like to order. thank you!
Dessert
Korean K-Dog
Reusable Bag / Jersey Shirt
GLUTEN FREE Starter
GLUTEN FREE Poke Donut
GLUTEN FREE Poke Bowl
GF Super Poke Bowl
Seasoned raw tuna, raw salmon, raw spicy tuna, lettuce, beets, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and pickled ginger.
GF Fresh Tuna Bowl
Fresh seasoned raw tuna or raw salmon, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and pickled ginger.
GF Fresh Salmon Bowl
Fresh seasoned raw tuna or raw salmon, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and pickled ginger.
GF Soy-mate Tofu Bowl
Vegetarian. Crispy tofu, spring mix, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, ginger miso dressing, sweet chili peanut sauce, fried shallots, and pickled ginger.
GF Mighty Green Tuna & Salmon
NO RICE! Spring mix base, seasoned raw tuna and raw salmon, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, ginger miso dressing, seaweed salad, and pickled ginger.
GF Spicy Tuna and Kimchi
GF Half Tuna and Half Salmon
GF Build Your Own - Poke
GLUTEN FREE Burrito Roll
GLUTEN FREE Demogorgon Roll
Raw spicy tuna, lettuce, cabbage, cucumber, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and tempura flakes.
GLUTEN FREE KungFu-rrito Roll
Raw tuna, raw salmon, cabbage, carrots, avocado, Sriracha teriyaki, wasabi mayo, and tempura flakes.
GLUTEN FREE Uncle Iroh Roll
Vegetarian. Crispy tofu, spring mix, carrots, beets, ginger miso dressing, sweet chili peanut sauce, and fried shallots.
GLUTEN FREE Best Of The Best Roll
Raw spicy tuna, tuna, salmon, crab salad, cucumber, eel sauce, and spicy mayo sauce, and masago.
GLUTEN FREE Ramen
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Delicious Poke and Ramen in Philly
255 south 10th st 1 fl, philadelphia, PA 19107