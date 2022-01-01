Restaurant header imageView gallery

Konocti Marina Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

8727 Soda Bay Road

Kelseyville, CA 95451

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Onion rings

Onion rings

$8.99

Onion Rings with Ranch Dressing

Calamari

Calamari

$10.99
Garlic Fries small

Garlic Fries small

$6.99
Garlic Fries large

Garlic Fries large

$8.99
French Fries small

French Fries small

$5.99
French Fries large

French Fries large

$7.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Traditional Caesar Salad with croutons and parmesan cheese

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

mixed lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, beets, garbanzo beans, cheese and croutons

Fried Chicken

2 Piece Fried Chicken with fries

2 Piece Fried Chicken with fries

$15.99

hand breaded chicken

Chicken Tenders (3) with fries

Chicken Tenders (3) with fries

$12.99

Chicken Tenders with choice of dipping sauce

Wings (8)

Wings (8)

$12.99

Chicken Wings tossed in choice of sauce

Traditional American Fare

Konocti Burger with Fries

Konocti Burger with Fries

$13.99

burger served with all the traditional condiments

Konocti Cheeseburger with Fries

Konocti Cheeseburger with Fries

$14.99

Traditional Burger with American Cheese and all the condiments

Bacon Cheeseburger with Fries

Bacon Cheeseburger with Fries

$15.99

Bacon Cheeseburger with all the traditional condiments

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$14.99

Choice of a grilled or crispy chicken sandwich on a roll with traditional condiments

WRAP

$14.99

Clam Chowder

$12.99

Fish & Chips

$16.99

BLT w/Fries

$12.99

Mexican Food

Nachos Grande

Nachos Grande

$12.99

Nachos with choice of chicken tinga or beef barbacoa. Tortilla chips, spicy cheese sauce, salsa, sour cream and guacamole.

Nacho Fries w/ meat choice

Nacho Fries w/ meat choice

$14.99

French Fries with choice of chicken tinga or beef barbacoa. Spicy cheese sauce, salsa, guacamole and sour cream

Desserts

Brownie w/ice cream & whipped cream

Brownie w/ice cream & whipped cream

$8.99
Konocti Volcano Cake w/whipped cream

Konocti Volcano Cake w/whipped cream

$8.99
Cheesecake w/Raspberry Sauce & whipped cream

Cheesecake w/Raspberry Sauce & whipped cream

$8.99

Kids Menu

Kid's corn Dog

Kid's corn Dog

$8.99
Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kids Breakfast

Choice of Three

$6.99

choice of three items including pancakes(2) or waffle- bacon, sausage or ham- two eggs any style- fruit cup - toast or english muffin- hash browns or home fries

Bottled Beer

Coors

Coors

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00
Budweiser

Budweiser

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00
Corona

Corona

$6.00
Pacifico

Pacifico

$6.00
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$6.00
WhiteClaw

WhiteClaw

$6.00
Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$6.00
Sierra Nevada

Sierra Nevada

$6.00
O'Doule's - non alcoholic

O'Doule's - non alcoholic

$5.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Bottled Wine

BTL LauJor Cabernet

BTL LauJor Cabernet

$48.00
BTL Laujor Chardonnay

BTL Laujor Chardonnay

$52.00
LauJor Sav B

LauJor Sav B

$50.00
BTL CK Mondavi Chardonnay

BTL CK Mondavi Chardonnay

$20.00
BTL CK Mondavi Cabernet

BTL CK Mondavi Cabernet

$20.00
cork fee

cork fee

$5.00
Boatique petite sirah

Boatique petite sirah

$52.00

Sodas,Water,Juices

CRYSTAL GEYSER

CRYSTAL GEYSER

$1.50
Perrier mineral water

Perrier mineral water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.00
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.00
cranberry juice

cranberry juice

$2.00
orange juice

orange juice

$2.00
pineapple juice

pineapple juice

$2.00
grapefruit juice

grapefruit juice

$2.00
Shirly temple

Shirly temple

$3.00
RoyRogers

RoyRogers

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Drinks and food by the water!

Location

8727 Soda Bay Road, Kelseyville, CA 95451

Directions

Gallery
Konocti Marina Bar & Grill image
Konocti Marina Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Andy's - 8727 Soda Bay Road
orange starNo Reviews
8727 Soda Bay Road Kelseyville, CA 95451
View restaurantnext
Saw Shop Public House - 3825 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
3825 Main St Kelseyville, CA 95451
View restaurantnext
Cabos Mexican Restaurant - 14868 olympic drive
orange starNo Reviews
14868 olympic drive Clearlake, CA 95422
View restaurantnext
JITTER BEAN COFFEE LAKEPORT
orange starNo Reviews
2598 South Main St. Lakeport, CA 95453
View restaurantnext
DJ's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
16135 Main Street Lower Lake, CA 95457
View restaurantnext
Gaslight Grill
orange star4.2 • 47
135 N Main St Lakeport, CA 95453
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Kelseyville
Healdsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Ukiah
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
review star
Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Napa
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston