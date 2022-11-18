Konoko 8153 HONEYGO BLVD
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
So much more than a restaurant, Kōnōkō is truly an authentic Jamaican experience.
Location
8153 HONEYGO BLVD, White Marsh, MD 21236
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wayward Bar & Kitchen - The Avenue at White Marsh
4.1 • 384
8161 Honeygo Blvd Nottingham, MD 21236
View restaurant
Silver Moon Diner - 9605 Pulaski Highway
No Reviews
9605 Pulaski Highway Middle River, MD 21220
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in White Marsh
Wayward Bar & Kitchen - The Avenue at White Marsh
4.1 • 384
8161 Honeygo Blvd Nottingham, MD 21236
View restaurant
The Curious Oyster - 8161 Honeygo Blvd CO
4.1 • 374
8161 Honeygo Blvd Nottingham, MD 21236
View restaurant