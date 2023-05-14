  • Home
  • Koo Koo Korean Fried Chicken - 7402 Grand Avenue
Koo Koo Korean Fried Chicken 7402 Grand Avenue

No reviews yet

7402 Grand Avenue

Queens, NY 11373

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

6 Pcs Wings

$11.99
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

7 Pcs Boneless

$11.99

Food

Wings

1 Regular Side & Drink
4 Pcs Wings

4 Pcs Wings

$9.99

5 Pcs Wings

$10.99

6 Pcs Wings

$11.99

Sandwiches

(Tender or thigh) w/ Spicy or Regular Slaw
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99
Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Tenders

1 Regular Side & Drink
3 Pcs Tenders

3 Pcs Tenders

$10.99

4 Pcs Tenders

$11.99

5 Pcs Tenders

$12.99

Boneless

Chicken Thigh 1 Regular Side & Drink

5 Pcs Boneless

$9.99

6 Pcs Boneless

$10.99

7 Pcs Boneless

$11.99

Family Meals

Choice of Wings/Tenders/Boneless Thigh & Sides & 2L Soda

9 Pcs w/ 1 Side

$19.99

11 Pcs w/ 2 Sides

$32.99

15 Pcs w/ 3 Sides

$41.99

Party Trays

28 Wings

$57.99

28 Tenders

$62.99

28 Pcs Boneless (Chicken Thigh)

$59.99

50 Wings

$114.99

50 Tenders

$124.99

50 Pcs Boneless (Chicken Thigh)

$119.99

Koo Koo Sides

Rice

$2.99

Spaghetti

$3.99

French Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Tater Tots

$4.99

3 pcs

Cheese Sticks

$5.99

3 pcs

Koo Koo Slaw

$2.99

Koo Koo Spicy Slaw

$2.99

Korean Pickle Radish

$3.99

Koo Koo Sauces

Koo Koo Signature "Pepper Pepper"

$1.99

Korean Sweet Chilli

$1.99

Spicy Sweet Chilli

$1.99

Apple Sweet Chilli

$1.99

BBQ

$1.99

Soy Garlic

$1.99

Honey Garlic

$1.99

Original Crispy (No Sauce)

Beverages

Drinks

Water

$2.25

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

2L Sodas

Coke

$5.99

Diet Coke

$5.99

Sprite

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Korean Fried Chicken

Location

7402 Grand Avenue, Queens, NY 11373

Directions

Main pic

