Main picView gallery

Kook Burger 3101 Revere Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

3101 Revere Blvd

Brigantine, NJ 08203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kook Burger
Custom Burger
Plain Joe

Burgers

Kook Burger

$9.89

4oz certified angus beef smash patty, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, Kook sauce on a brioche bun

Broski Burger

$13.64

4oz certified angus beef smash patty, Bacon, fresh jalapeño slices, goat cheese, house made sriracha mayo on a brioche bun

Garden Goof

$13.75

Veggie smash patty, cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, Kook sauce on a brioche bun Vegan option comes on a delicious vegan sesame seed bun, vegan cheese and a vegan mayonnaise.

Local Burger

$11.68

4oz certified angus beef smash patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, mayo on a brioche bun

Kalifornia Klassic

$12.80

4oz certified angus beef smash patty, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, raw onion, pickles, house made guacamole, Kook sauce on a brioche bun

Plain Jane

$7.75

4oz certified angus beef smash patty on a brioche bun

Plain Joe

$8.75

4oz certified angus beef smash patty, cheddar cheese on a brioche bun

Custom Burger

$10.00

4oz certified angus beef smash patty, as many toppings as you’d like!

Fries & Sides

Regular Fries

$4.25

Thick cut french fries, sea salt

Large Fries

$5.25

Thick cut french fries, sea salt

Regular Truffle Fries

$4.75

Large Truffle Fries

$5.75

Poutine

$7.25

Thick cut french fries, gravy, cheese curds

Kooky Fries

$7.25

Thick cut french fries, cheese sauce, special sauce, green onions

Chilli Cheese Fries

$8.25

Thick cut french fries, cheese sauce, chilli, green onions

Regular Onion Rings

$4.85

Large Onion Rings

$5.85

Side Sauce

Chicken

Spicy Chick

$9.50

Fried chicken tossed in hot sauce with sriracha mayo and pickles on a brioche bun

Classic Chick

$9.50

fried chicken with Kook sauce and pickles on a brioche bun

Chicken Nuggets

$6.75+

Drinks

Small Soda (12oz)

$2.00

Specify type in special instructions: Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Mug Root Beer, Mountain Dew, Orange Juice, Lemonade, Sweetened Iced Tea

Regular Soda (16oz)

$2.50

Specify type in special instructions: Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Mug Root Beer, Mountain Dew, Orange Juice, Lemonade, Sweetened Iced Tea

Large Soda (21oz)

$3.00

Specify type in special instructions: Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Mug Root Beer, Mountain Dew, Orange Juice, Lemonade, Sweetened Iced Tea

Water Cup

$0.15

Milkshakes

Kids Milkshake

$5.00

12oz, choose up to 3 flavours!

Milkshake

$8.50

21oz, choose up to 3 flavours!

Breakfast

Wake & Bac

$8.17

Fried egg, bacon, cheddar, tomatoes, special sauce

The Dawny

$8.17

Fried egg, sausage patty, cheddar, tomatoes, special sauce

Hashbrown Patty

$2.50

Egg & Cheese

$6.67

New Glass

Even S'more Waves

$30.00

The Kake Shake

$30.00

Kotton Candy Krazy

$30.00

Beach Bum Brownie

$30.00

Kookies & Kream

$30.00

Sun Burnt Berry

$30.00

Recycled Glass

Even S'more Waves

$19.00

The Kake Shake

$19.00

Kotton Candy Krazy

$19.00

Beach Bum Brownie

$19.00

Kookies & Kream

$19.00

Sun Burnt Berry

$19.00

Stickers

Small Sticker

$2.00

Big Sticker

$5.00

Beach Towel

Beach towel

$40.00

T-Shirt

T-shirt

$30.00

Socks

Large sock

$17.00

Extra large sock

$18.00

Medium sock

$16.00

Hats

Blue Hat

$35.00

Pink Hat

$35.00

Orange Hat

$35.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Quick style service. Smash burgers, fries & shakes.

Location

3101 Revere Blvd, Brigantine, NJ 08203

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Black Turtle Coffee - 3101 Revere Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
3101 Revere Boulevard Brigantine, NJ 08203
View restaurantnext
Mission cafe - 3201 W Brigantine ave
orange star4.5 • 6
3201 W Brigantine ave Brigantine, NJ 08203
View restaurantnext
The Pub at St. George
orange starNo Reviews
4282 Harbour Beach Blvd Brigantine, NJ 08203
View restaurantnext
Sixty
orange starNo Reviews
60 North Maine Ave Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurantnext
Blue Water Grille - 60 N. Maine Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
orange star3.8 • 321
60 N Maine Ave 7th Floor Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurantnext
Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,291
201 Melrose Ave Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brigantine

Cordivari's Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 129
3004 West Brigantine Avenue Brigantine, NJ 08203
View restaurantnext
Mission cafe - 3201 W Brigantine ave
orange star4.5 • 6
3201 W Brigantine ave Brigantine, NJ 08203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brigantine
Atlantic City
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Absecon
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Pleasantville
review star
No reviews yet
Margate City
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Beach Haven
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Egg Harbor Township
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Somers Point
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston