Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kook Burger & Bar 2102 Market St

review star

No reviews yet

2102 Market St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Kook Burger
Snack Fries
Craft Your Own

Kook Burger & Bar

Starters

Chips & Salsa

$9.00

house made corn tortillas, seasonal salsa | handmade guacamole + 4 | queso +3 (v | veg | gf)

Big Ass Pretzel

$15.00

hot bavarian pretzel with spicy dijon mustard, queso dip, & house made beer cheese (veg)

Tickle My Pickle

$10.00

fried pickles with parmesan ranch dip (veg)

Jalapeño Poppers

$11.00

rich cream cheese, crispy breading, marinara (veg)

Spicy Cheese Curds

$12.00

lightly breaded fresh wisconsin cheese curds, marinara (veg)

Chicken Wings

$14.00

dry rub: truffle, lemon pepper | wet rub: buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan, honey garlic, bbq (gf)

Nanna's Homemade Nachos

$16.00

house made corn tortillas, cheese blend, tomato, red onion, bell pepper, green onion, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, creme fraiche (veg | gf)

Mac & Cheese Bites

$13.00

crispy battered creamy cheddar cheese & macaroni, marinara (veg)

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

chili, cheddar cheese sauce, scallions

Kooky Fries

$11.00

cheddar cheese sauce, kook sauce, scallions (veg)

Poutine

$11.00

fries with creamy wisconsin cheese curds & gravy (veg)

Truffle Fries

$14.00

truffle salt, parmesan, parsley (veg)

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

brown butter, maple glaze, pork belly (gf)

All Day Brekky

Wake N' Bac

$9.00

bacon, fried egg, cheddar, tomato, kook sauce, brioche bun

The Dawny

$9.00

sausage patty, fried egg, cheddar, tomato, kook suace, brioche bun

Egg N' Cheese

$7.00

fried egg, cheddar, kook sauce, brioche bun (veg)

Hashbrown Patty

$3.00

golden crisp hashbrown (v | veg | gf)

Braeden Special

$12.00

Pryce Special

$12.01

Bangin' Burgers

Kook Burger

$12.00

two 4oz smash patties, lettuce, tomatoes, kook sauce, cheddar, brioche bun

Broski Burger

$16.00

two 4oz smash patties, bacon, jalapenos, goat cheese, sriracha mayo, brioche bun

The Local

$13.00

two 4oz smash patties, bacon, cheddar, bbq sauce, mayo, brioche bun

Kalifornia Klassic

$16.00

two 4oz smash patties, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, guacamole, pickles, kook sauce, brioche bun

Garden Goof

$15.00

two veggie smash patties, lettuce, tomatoes, kook sauce, cheddar, brioche bun (veg)

Garden Goof Extreme

$17.00

two veggie smash patties, lettuce, tomatoes, vegan kook sauce, vegan cheese, vegan bun | sub gluten free bun +1 (v | veg | gf)

Plain Jane

$10.00

two 4oz smash patties, brioche bun, plain & simple

Plain Joe

$11.00

two 4oz smash patties, brioche bun, cheddar

Truffle Me Sideways

$18.00Out of stock

two 4oz smash patties, mushrooms, truffle aioli, brioche bun

Philly Special

$16.00Out of stock

two 4oz smash patties, american cheese, mushrooms, grilled onions, long hot mayo, pretzel bun

Craft Your Own

$11.00

you craft, we smash (v | veg | gf)

Wingin' It

Classic Chick

$11.00

crispy breaded chicken breast, kook sauce, pickles, brioche bun

Spicy Chick

$11.00

crispy breaded chicken breast tossed in cholula hot suace, sriracha mayo, pickles, brioche bun

Chicken Nuggets

sauces: honey mustard, bbq, hot suace, ranch, sweet & sour

Snacks & Bites

Snack Fries

$7.00

the "bugatti" of fries (v | veg)

Snack Truffle Fries

$12.00

truffle salt, parmesan, parsley (veg)

Snack Onion Rings

$8.00

onions with japanese panko breadcrumbs (v | veg)

Loaded Rings

$10.00

onion rings with cheddar cheese sauce, bbq sauce, kook sauce, bacon, scallions

Snack Poutine

$9.00

fries with creamy wisconsin cheese curds & gravy (veg)

Snack Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

chili, cheddar cheese sauce, scallions

Snack Kooky Fries

$9.00

cheddar cheese sauce, kook sauce, scallions (veg)

Snack Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

crispy waffle cut fries (v | veg)

Snack Tater Tots

$7.00

fluffy crispy tots

Snack Kooky Tots

$9.00

fluffy crispy tots with cheddar cheese sauce, kook sauce, scallions (veg)

Snack Eggplant Fries

$12.00

crispy eggplant, parmesan, truffle aioli

Snack Mac & Cheese

$10.00

creamy cheese blend, toasted bread crumbs (veg)

Snack Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$13.00

four cheese blend, buffalo sauce, toasted bread crumbs, chives (veg)

Crunch Time

Suck My Kale

$13.00

kale, parmesan, lemon, brioche croutons, ceasar dresseing | chicken +7 (veg)

Not Randall's Cobb

$16.00

romaine, egg, roasted chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, grape tomatoes, chives (gf)

Gardens Are Cool

$11.00

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, radish, cucumber, carrots, dill, goat cheese, vinaigrette | chicken +7 (veg | gf)

Milkshakes

Kids Milkshake

$5.45

mix up to three flavors!

Adult Milkshake

$9.45

mix up to three flavors!

Shoobie Shake

Fountain Drinks

Small Fountain Drink

$2.25

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.75

Large Fountain Drink

$3.25

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$15.00

6 pc Nuggets

$15.00

Kids Mac

$15.00

Brownie

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Oreo Ice Cream

$5.00

SD Sauce

Kook Sauce

$0.75

Vegan Kook

$1.00

Sriracha Mayo

$0.75

Truffle Aoili

$2.00

Mayo

Ketchup

Mustard

BBQ

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Guacamole

$1.50

Buffalo

Merch

Black Shirt

Medium

$30.00

Large

$30.00

X-Large

$30.00

XX-Large

$30.00

XXX-Large

$30.00

Grey Shirt

Shirt

$30.00

Hat

Blue

$35.00

Pink

$35.00

Orange

$35.00

Coffee

Blackshell

$21.00

Bombshell

$19.00

Redshell

$17.00

Socks

Medium

$18.00

Large

$18.00

X-Large

$18.00

T-Shirt

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

X-Large

$35.00

Beach Towel

Beach Towel

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We have fun taking our food seriously. We believe that good food can be provided quickly. This is why our entire menu is chef-curated, with only the freshest and highest quality ingredients.

Location

2102 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Merkury
orange star4.3 • 215
2104 Chestnut St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
The Hart of Catering & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2101 Sansom St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Masala Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 668
2004 Chestnut St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
20th Street Pizza
orange star4.7 • 247
108 South 20th St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Wilder - 2009 Sansom St
orange starNo Reviews
2009 Sansom St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Melograno - Rittenhouse Square
orange star4.7 • 1,215
2012 Sansom St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston