Kook Burger & Bar 47 7th Ave S
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Casual Dining, Scratch Kitchen We're serious about fun food. That means despite our chill atmosphere, all our burgers and bites are hand-crafted from scratch and made-to-order.
Location
1533 Broad St, Story City, IA 50248