Kookys N Cream 374 W Nepessing St

374 W Nepessing St

Lapeer, MI 48446

Food

Big Kooky

Big Kooky

$10.99

Customizable Big Kooky

$10.99

Kooky

Baklava

$4.00

Birthday Cake Kooky

$6.49

Butter Pecan

$3.33

Cake Pops

$3.25+

Chocolate Chip Kooky Kooky

$2.50

Chocolate Infinity Kooky

$4.00

Dog treats

$6.00

Drumstick

$3.75

Edible Cookie Dough

$4.99

Elephant Ear

$5.00

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.50

Mini Birthday Cake Kooky

$4.49

Mint Patty

$3.75

Moon Pie Kooky

$7.50

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$6.99

PB Moon Pie Kooky

$7.49

Peanut Butter Kooky

$2.50

S'more Yo!

$2.75

Stuffed Chocolate Chip Kooky

$5.00

Sugar Cookies Decorated Kooky

$4.00

Superman Kooky

$3.00

Twycks Kooky

$2.75

Vegan Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Strawberry Pie

$2.75

Pop rocks Fire Works

$3.75

Kooky Cream

Waffle Cone Plain

$1.50

Healthy Ninja CC

$12.99

Large Ice Cream

$7.99

Medium Ice Cream

$5.99

Small Ice Cream

$4.49

Large Cookie Cream

$10.99

Medium Cookie Cream

$6.99

Small Cookie Cream

$5.49

Waffle Cone Dipped

$2.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.49

KC togo Pints

Chocolate Chip CC

$10.99

Birthday Cake CC

$10.99

Chocolate Infinity CC

$10.99

Smore'Yo CC

$10.99

Superman CC

$10.99

Blue Moon CC

$10.99

PB Dreams CC

$10.99

Pistachio CC

$10.99

Everything CC

$10.99

Girl Scout CcC

$10.99

Twycks CC

$10.99

Ninjas

3 Pack Ninja

$7.50

OG Ninja Kooky

$3.50

PB Ninja Kooky

$3.50

SC Ninja Kooky

$3.50

Catering

12" Design

$44.99

9" Design

$34.99

Heart Cake

$19.99

3 Tier Cake

$49.99

8" Ice Cream Cake

$39.99

9" Ice Cream Cake

$59.99

12" Ice Cream Cake

$89.99

Mini Dozen Cookies

$10.99

9" BDay Cake Sandwich Cake

$44.99

Beverages

Beverage

Big Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coffee

$2.50

Cream Soda

$2.00

Float

$3.99

Rootbeer

$2.00

Vernors

$2.50

Vernors Boston Cooler

$4.49

Peligrino

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Retail

Retail

T-shirt

$15.00

Rainbow Glasses

$24.99

Rainbow Glasses 2 Pack

$39.99

Rainbowglasses Full Set Of 9

$169.99

Gift Card

$5 Gift Cards

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

374 W Nepessing St, Lapeer, MI 48446

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

