Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Koolah Cafe 6909 Geary Blvd.

No reviews yet

6909 Geary Blvd.

San Francisco, CA 94121

Popular Items

P.O. Bagel
Iced Latte
Latte 12oz

Sandwiches

Outer Richmond

Outer Richmond

$14.00

smoked ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce with Italian dressing, tomato, pickled onion, deli mustard and herb aioli on french roll

Basic 33rd

Basic 33rd

$9.00

turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, pickles, deli mustard and herb aioli on whole wheat bread

Spicy Geary Club

Spicy Geary Club

$12.00

turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and spicy chipotle mayo on whole wheat bread

Karl's Hoagie

Karl's Hoagie

$11.00

avocado spread w/lime, spinach, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, capers, cucumbers and herb aioli on french roll

P.O. Bagel

P.O. Bagel

$11.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomatoes, pickled onion and capers on everything bagel

Spinach & Cheddar Croissant

Spinach & Cheddar Croissant

$10.00

spinach, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, herb aioli on croissant

PBJ & Bacon

PBJ & Bacon

$6.00

hickory smoked wood bacon, strawberry jam, peanut butter

Salad & Fruit

Koala Spinach

Koala Spinach

$10.00

spinach, strawberries, blackberries, feta cheese, pickled onions, pecans and poppyseed vinaigrette

Greek yogurt bowl

$6.00

Greek yogurt, strawberries, blackberries, with a drizzle of honey and a sprinkle of pecans

Pastry

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.00
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$4.00
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.00
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$8.00
Vanilla Frosted Donut

Vanilla Frosted Donut

$2.50
Chocolate Frosted Donut

Chocolate Frosted Donut

$2.50

Cheese Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Toast

Vegemite Toast

Vegemite Toast

$5.00
Avocado Spread Toast

Avocado Spread Toast

$7.00

Chips

Kettle Style BBQ Chips

$2.50Out of stock

SunChip Original

$2.50Out of stock

SunChip Salsa

$2.50

SunChip Onion

$2.50

SunChip Cheddar

$2.50

Lays Classic

$2.50

Nacho Cheese Doritos

$2.50

Cheetos Crunchy

$2.50

Lays BBQ

$2.50

Cool Ranch Doritos

$2.50

Frito's Corn Chips

$2.50

Coffee

Coffee 12oz

Coffee 12oz

$2.75
Cafe Au Lait 12oz

Cafe Au Lait 12oz

$4.00
Espresso

Espresso

$4.00
Americano 12oz

Americano 12oz

$4.00
Latte 12oz

Latte 12oz

$5.00
Cafe Breve

Cafe Breve

$5.75
Cappuccino 8oz

Cappuccino 8oz

$5.00
Flat White 8oz

Flat White 8oz

$5.00
Cortado

Cortado

$5.00
Mocha

Mocha

$7.00
White Mocha

White Mocha

$7.00Out of stock

Macchiato

$5.00

Coffee Beans

$20.00

Decaf Coffee

Decaf Drip Coffee 12oz

Decaf Drip Coffee 12oz

$3.00
Decaf Espresso

Decaf Espresso

$4.00
Decaf Americano 12oz

Decaf Americano 12oz

$4.00
Decaf Latte 12oz

Decaf Latte 12oz

$5.00
Decaf Cafe Breve

Decaf Cafe Breve

$6.75
Decaf Cappuccino 8oz

Decaf Cappuccino 8oz

$5.00
Decaf Flat White

Decaf Flat White

$5.00
Decaf Cortado

Decaf Cortado

$5.75
Decaf Cafe Au Lait

Decaf Cafe Au Lait

$4.00
Decaf Mocha

Decaf Mocha

$6.00

Iced Drink

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.00
Iced Sparkling Americano

Iced Sparkling Americano

$5.75
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.00
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$7.00

Iced White Mocha

$7.00
Iced Toddy

Iced Toddy

$6.00
Oolong Iced Tea

Oolong Iced Tea

$3.00

Tea & Hot Chocolate

Assam Black Tea

Assam Black Tea

$3.00
Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.00
Jade Oolong Tea

Jade Oolong Tea

$3.00
Peppermint Rose (Herbal) Tea

Peppermint Rose (Herbal) Tea

$3.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Chai

Chai

Chai

$4.00
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00
Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$7.00

Soda & Water

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50Out of stock
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$2.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.00
S. Pellegrino

S. Pellegrino

$2.00

Bottled Still 20oz Water

$1.50

T-shirts

Med Koolah Cafe T-shirt

$30.00Out of stock

Lg Koolah Cafe T-shirt

$30.00Out of stock

XL Koolah Cafe T-shirt

$30.00

Koala Bears

Koala

$30.00

Live Plants

Small Succulent

$12.00
All hours
Sunday6:50 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:50 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:50 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:50 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:50 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:50 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:50 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6909 Geary Blvd., San Francisco, CA 94121

Directions

Gallery
Koolah Cafe image

