Kool Beans Coffee 650 Lee Blvd. suite K110B

review star

No reviews yet

650 Lee Blvd.

STE K110B

Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

Coffee

Small Coffee

$2.25

Large Coffee

$3.25

Espresso

Single

$1.50

Double

$2.50

Latte

Small Latte

$4.50

Large Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

Small Cappuccino

$4.50

Large Cappuccino

$5.50

Specialty Small Capp./

$5.50

Specialty Large Capp

$6.50

Hot Chocolate

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Tea

Small Tea

$2.00

Large Tea

$2.75

Chai

Small Chai

$4.75

Large Chai

$5.75

Matcha

Small Matcha

Large Matcha

Americano

Small Americano

$2.50

Large Americano

$4.25

Apple Cider

Sm Hot Cider

$4.00

Large Hot Cider

$5.00

Specialty Drinks

Sm. Harvest Fest.

$4.50

Lg Harvest Fest

$5.50

Sm. Iced Harvest

$5.00

Lg. Iced Harvest

$6.00

Sm. Toasty

$5.50

Lg. Toasty

$6.50

Sm. Salted Caramel Latte

$5.00

Lg. Salted Caramel Latte

$6.00

Iced Coffee

Small Iced Coffee

$3.25

Large Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Latte

Small Iced Latte

$5.00

Large Iced Latte

$6.00

Iced Chai

Small Iced Chai

$5.25

Large Iced Chai

$6.25

Iced Macchiato

Small Mach

$5.00

Large Mach

$6.00

esspresso shots

single

$1.50

double

$2.50

Sweet Tea

Small Sweet Tea

$3.50

Large Sweet Tea

$4.25

Water

water bottle

$2.00

Speciality Iced Drinks

Sm. Reese's Iced Mocha

$6.50

Lg. Reese's Iced mocha

$7.50

Sm. Iced Pumpkin Mocha

$6.50

Lg. Iced Pumpkin Mocha

$7.50

Sm. Boo Radley

$4.25

Lg. Boo Radley

$5.25

Sm. Monster Moch

$6.50

Lg. Monster Moch

$7.50

Sm. Ichabod

$5.00

Lg. Ichabod

$6.00

Lemonade

Sm. Lemonade

$3.25

Lg. Lemonade

$4.00

Ice Cider

Sm. Iced Cider

$4.25

Large Iced Cider

$5.25

Sm. Iced Caramel Cider

$4.75

Large Iced Caramel Cider

$5.75

Large

Everything

$3.00

Plain

$3.00

Sesame

$3.00

Cinn. Raison

$3.00

Whole Wheat

$3.00

Onion

$3.00

Poppy

$3.00

ROLL

$1.75

Specialty

Fruity Pebble

$3.00

Choc. Esspresso

$3.00

Car. Ess.

$3.00

sprinkles

$3.00

Regular Donut

Vanilla

$2.50

Glaze

$2.50

Cinn Sug

$2.50

Chocolate

$2.50

Liege

Plain

$4.50

Specialty

$5.00

Single

reg.

$4.00

Plain Waffle

Plain

$7.00

Specialty

$7.00

Waffle Sandwhich

Plain

$5.00

Toast

Bruschetta

$5.00

Avo.

$5.00

Muffins

Corn

$3.50

Blueberry

$3.50

Chocolate Chip

$3.75

Banana Walnut

$3.75

Croissant

Reg.

$5.00

Specialty Filled

$5.50

Cookies

Black And White

$1.00

Pumpkin

$1.50

Halloween

$1.50

Large Black and White

$3.50

Samosa

$0.50

Little Lemon

$0.25

Bosco's Beans

12. oz. French Maximo

$15.00

16 oz. Pumpkin Spice

$20.00

16 oz. Signature Blend

$20.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee Kiosk

Location

650 Lee Blvd., STE K110B, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

Directions

