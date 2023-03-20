Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kool Runnings

review star

No reviews yet

5450 Peachtree Parkway

Norcross, GA 30092

Beverages

Beverages

Coconut Water

Homemade Lemonade

$3.50

Ting

$3.59

Vita Malt

$2.49

Water

$1.99

Can Soda

Coca Cola

$1.70

Diet Coke

$1.70

Diet Pepsi

$1.70

Pepsi

$1.70

Sprite

$1.70

D & G

Cream D & G

$3.39

Ginger Beer D & G

$3.39

Grape D & G

$3.39

Kola D & G

$3.39

Orange D & G

$3.39

Pineapple - Ginger D & G

$3.39

Fruit & Carribean Drinks

Carrot Juice

$4.99

Ginger Beer Carribean Drink

$4.99

Irish Moss Carribean Drink

$4.99

Mango Carrot Carribean Drink

$4.00

Pineapple - Ginger Carribean Drink

$4.99

Sorrel Carribean Drink

$4.99

Island Mango Tropical

$4.00

Pineapple Ginger Tropical

$4.00

Mango Carrot

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.99

Breakfast

Ackee and Saltfish Plate

$13.99

Ackee Plate

$11.99

Callaloo and Saltfish Plate

$14.99

Callaloo is a spinach like type of greens mixed with saltfish

Saltfish Plate

$12.99

Side Ackee

$6.99

Side Ackee and Saltfish

$6.99

Side Callaloo

$8.99

Callaloo is a spinach like type of greens that is indigenous to Jamaica sauteeded with onions and peppers

Side Saltfish

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
At Kool Runnings, you can find a variety of cuisine such as Carrot Juice, Callaloo & Saltfish, Plantain, Curry ChickenSide Order, and Snapper. We are conveniently located Peachtree Parkway. Order online for carryout or delivery!

