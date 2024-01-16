Restaurant info

Kooma Asian Fusion & Sushi Bar brings a modern, fine dining touch to the traditional experience. We are known for our incredibly fresh and well-prepared sushi, sashimi and rolls. We also offer authentic Asian dishes with our own modern flair added, such as our Stonepot Bibimbap, which is a traditional Korean dish that you’ll be hard pressed to find anywhere else. Our carefully curated cocktails contain unique ingredients such as sake, soju, lychee and yuzu.