Kooper's Fells Point
1702 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Starters
- Crab Dip$18.00
Creamy dip topped with pico de gallo, melted cheeses, and old bay. Served with a toasted baguette, carrots, and celery.
- Truffle Fries$13.00
Crispy fries tossed in truffle oil, garlic, parsley, Parmesan cheese
- Fried Mozzarella$14.00
Seasoned panko served with roasted red pepper pesto and marinara sauce.
- Wings$18.00
Buffalo, Old Bay, Sweet Teriyaki, Bang Bang, Thai Chili, or BBQ. Served with blue cheese, carrots, and celery.
- Calamari$15.00
Lightly breaded with seasoned flour then fried golden. Served with torn basil and marinara.
- Steamed Shrimp
Steamed in Natty Boh with Old Bay and onions. Served with cocktail sauce and lemon.
- Ahi Tuna Appetizer$18.50
Blackened Ahi Tuna to your preferred temp. Served with pickled ginger, seaweed salad and wasabi.
- Nachos$16.00
Melted jack/cheddar cheese over sauteed bell pepper, onions and jalapeños. Topped with sour cream and served with house made salsa.
- Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
Served with beer cheese and pub mustard.
Soups & Salads
- Seafood Gumbo
As seen on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives!
- Maryland Crab Soup
Classic tomato based soup with lumps of crab meat.
- Cream of Crab Soup
A MD classic. Cream based with sherry, Old Bay, and jumbo lump crab meat.
- Half & Half Soup
A perfect blend. Half MD crab, half cream of crab soup.
- Caesar Salad
Romaine, house croutons, grated Parmesan, shaved Asiago, Caesar dressing
- Southwest Salad$18.50
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, sauteed bell peppers and onions, jalapenos, black olives, shredded cheese, avocado, sour cream, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with salsa ranch
- Spinach Salad$15.00
Fresh baby spinach with sliced strawberries, blueberries, avocado, bleu cheeese crumbles, red onion, and sliced almonds tossed in our poppy seed dressing.
- Garden Salad
Mixed greens, fresh cucumber, shredded carrots, tomato, red onion & croutons with your choice of dressing.
Sandwiches
- Crab Cake Sandwich$27.00
Jumbo lump crab cake served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with Cajun remoulade and coleslaw.
- Chicken Sammy$16.50
Blackened, grilled, or fried with Dill pickle chips, bacon, jack/cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli
- Ahi Tuna Wrap$18.00
Blackened, grilled or encrusted. With avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, & wasabi aioli in a spinach tortilla
- Philly Cheesesteak$16.00
Sliced rib-eye, smothered in melted cheese sauce with sautéed onions and red hots
- Shrimp Salad Wrap$17.00
House recipe shrimp salad with lettuce, tomato, and avocado in a spinach tortilla.
- Smoked Turkey Wrap$16.50
Sliced smoked turkey breast, avocado, gouda cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato with chipotle aioli and onion straws. Served in a flour tortilla
- Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.50
Fried chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.
- Grouper Sandwich$20.00
Blackened grouper topped with onion straws, avocado, and jalapeno ranch
Signature Burgers
- Burger Of The Month$17.00
BOM
- Ronan$17.00
100% black angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, dill pickle chips, lettuce, tomato, diced white onion, melted American cheese and chipotle aioli.
- MacGuinness$16.50
Black Angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar & LTO
- Baja$16.00
Black Angus beef, jalapeños, baja slaw, jack & cheddar cheese, jalapeño ranch, wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Billy's Wagyu$20.00
Wagyu patty topped with bacon, truffle arugula, and garlic cream cheese.
- Calvin$15.00
Spicy black bean burger topped with jalapeño jack cheese, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce and chipotle aioli
- Farmstead Lamb$18.00
Seasoned Lamb, crumbled feta, truffle arugula, garlic butter. Served on rosemary Focaccia.
- El Diablo$16.00
Spiced turkey patty topped with jalapeno jack cheese, arugula slaw, and avocado.
- Ricky Bobby Bison$17.50
Bison patty topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato, and jalapeno ranch.
- Elvis$16.50
Black Angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & LTO
Pizza
- The Doc Pizza$16.00
Topped with shredded mozzarella and pepperoni with a garlic herb butter crust and red pizza sauce
- Hot Honey Pizza$15.00
Mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan cheeses drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.00
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with crumbled bacon, diced tomato, shredded jack & cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles & topped with a jalapeno ranch drizzle.
Entrees
- Fish Tacos$20.00
Blackened grouper with baja slaw, avocado, pico de gallo, jack and cheddar cheese, and jalapeno ranch.
- Fish & Chips$19.00
Beer battered Atlantic Cod, served with wedge cut fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
- Shrimp Scampi$22.00
Linguini and sauteed shrimp tossed in a light white wine garlicky butter sauce
- Crab Cake Entree$30.00
Jumbo lump Maryland crab cake served with French fries, coleslaw and Cajun remoulade.
- Sweet Teriyaki Salmon$22.00
Pan seared salmon with sweet teriyaki glaze, toasted sesame seeds, and scallions. Served with jasmine rice and mixed seasonal vegetables.
- Steak Fajita$24.00
Grilled flank steak served over sizzling peppers and onions. Served with pico de gallo, jack/cheddar cheese, lettuce, sour cream, salsa and flour tortillas.
B.Y.O.B: Build Your Own Burger
Kids
Sides
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
Kooper's Tavern is a Classic American establishment located on the Waterfront in beautiful Fells Point. Specialized in only the freshest seafood, meats, poultry & produce, along with an extensive beer and wine selection. Combining excellent service in a family-friendly atmosphere. Kooper's has become recognized as one of the Must-Try Burgers across the country.
1702 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231