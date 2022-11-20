Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Kooper's North

review star

No reviews yet

12240 Tullamore Rd.

Lutherville, MD 21093

Popular Items

Beef 8oz
Wings
MacGuinness

November Specials

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Savory soup with caramelized onions and beef broth. Topped with bread and melted cheeses.

Cheesy Brussels

$14.00

Roasted brussels with shallots, bacon, and garlic with melted shredded asiago & jack and cheddar cheeses.

Cabernet Braised Short Rib

$24.00

Slow braised short ribs served with cheesy grits and broccolini with a pan sauce.

Mushroom Ravioli

Mushroom Ravioli

$18.00

Hearty mushroom stuffed ravioli served in a fresh herb cream sauce with baby spinach and parmesan cheese.

Starters

Crab Dip

$18.00

Creamy dip topped with pico de gallo, melted cheeses, and old bay. Served with a toasted baguette, carrots, and celery.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Crispy fries tossed in truffle oil, garlic, parsley, Parmesan cheese

Bang Bang Cauliflower

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$14.00

Flash fried fresh cauliflower tossed in a tangy Bang Bang sauce topped with sesame seeds & green onion.

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$14.00Out of stock

Seasoned panko served with roasted red pepper pesto and marinara sauce.

Wings

Wings

$18.00

Buffalo, Old Bay, Sweet Teriyaki, Jamaican Jerk, or BBQ. Served with blue cheese, carrots, and celery.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$16.00

Buffalo, Old Bay, Sweet Teriyaki, Jamaican Jerk, or BBQ. Served with blue cheese, carrots, and celery.

Meatball Skillet

Meatball Skillet

$16.00

Homemade Italian style meatballs served in our house marinara sauce, smothered with fresh mozzarella and served with a garlic baguette.

Ahi Tuna Appetizer

Ahi Tuna Appetizer

$18.50

Blackened Ahi Tuna to your preferred temp. Served with pickled ginger, seaweed salad and wasabi.

Nachos

Nachos

$16.00

Melted jack/cheddar cheese over sauteed bell pepper, onions and jalapeños. Topped with sour cream and served with house made salsa.

Steamed Shrimp

Steamed Shrimp

Out of stock

Steamed in Natty Boh with Old Bay and onions. Served with cocktail sauce and lemon.

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$13.00

Served with beer cheese and pub mustard.

Soups & Salads

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

As seen on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives!

Chili Crock

Chili Crock

$12.00

Koopers award winning recipe topped with melted cheese and sour cream. Served with tortilla chips

Maryland Crab Soup

Maryland Crab Soup

Classic tomato based soup with lumps of crab meat.

Cream of Crab Soup

Cream of Crab Soup

A MD classic. Cream based with sherry, Old Bay, and jumbo lump crab meat.

Half & Half Soup

A perfect blend. Half MD crab, half cream of crab soup.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

Romaine, house croutons, grated Parmesan, shaved Asiago, Caesar dressing

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$18.50

Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, sauteed bell peppers and onions, jalapenos, black olives, shredded cheese, avocado, sour cream, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with salsa ranch

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted red and golden beets, served atop Mesclun mix with crumbled goat cheese, candied walnuts, and a balsamic glaze

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Fresh baby spinach with sliced strawberries, blueberries, avocado, bleu cheeese crumbles, red onion, and sliced almonds tossed in our poppy seed dressing.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

Mixed greens, fresh cucumber, shredded carrots, tomato, red onion & croutons with your choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

Served with Old Bay chips and dill pickles. Upgrade to french fries, sweet potato fries, wedge fries, or coleslaw $2. Side salad or truffle fries $4
Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$27.00

Jumbo lump crab cake served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with Cajun remoulade and coleslaw.

Chicken Sammy

Chicken Sammy

$16.50

Blackened, grilled, or fried with Dill pickle chips, bacon, jack/cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli

Ahi Tuna Wrap

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$18.00

Blackened, grilled or encrusted. With avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, & wasabi aioli in a spinach tortilla

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Sliced rib-eye, smothered in melted cheese sauce with sautéed onions and red hots

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$17.00

Fresh Amoroso roll stuffed with homemade meatballs smothered with melted provolone and marinara sauce and topped with fresh basil.

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.50

Fried chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.

Grouper Sandwich

Grouper Sandwich

$20.00

Blackened grouper topped with onion straws, avocado, and jalapeno ranch

OG Turkey Club Wrap

$16.00

Smoked turkey breast, Gouda cheese, onion straws, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, and chipotle aioli. Served in a sun-dried tomato tortilla.

Signature Burgers

All burgers are half pound. Served with Old Bay chips and dill pickles. Upgrade to french fries, sweet potato fries, wedge fries, or coleslaw $2. Side salad or truffle fries $4
Burger Of The Month

Burger Of The Month

$18.00

Turducken Burger: blended patty with equal parts turkeym duck & chicken. Topped with stuffing, cranberry pear chutney, and gravy. Served on white toast.

Ronan

Ronan

$17.00

100% black angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, dill pickle chips, lettuce, tomato, diced white onion, melted American cheese and chipotle aioli.

MacGuinness

MacGuinness

$16.50

Black Angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar & LTO

Baja

Baja

$16.00

Black Angus beef, jalapeños, baja slaw, jack & cheddar cheese, jalapeño ranch, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Billy's Wagyu

Billy's Wagyu

$20.00

Wagyu patty topped with bacon, truffle arugula, and garlic cream cheese.

Calvin

Calvin

$15.00

Spicy black bean burger topped with jalapeño jack cheese, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce and chipotle aioli

Farmstead Lamb

Farmstead Lamb

$18.00

Seasoned Lamb, crumbled feta, truffle arugula, garlic butter. Served on rosemary Focaccia.

El Diablo

El Diablo

$16.00

Spiced turkey patty topped with jalapeno jack cheese, arugula slaw, and avocado.

Ricky Bobby Bison

Ricky Bobby Bison

$17.50

Bison patty topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato, and jalapeno ranch.

Elvis

Elvis

$16.50

Black Angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & LTO

Pizza

The Doc Pizza

$15.00

Topped with shredded mozzarella and pepperoni with a garlic herb butter crust and red pizza sauce

Hot Honey Pizza

$15.00

Mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan cheeses drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with crumbled bacon, diced tomato, shredded jack & cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles & topped with a jalapeno ranch drizzle.

Entrees

Fish Tacos

$20.00

Blackened grouper with baja slaw, avocado, pico de gallo, jack and cheddar cheese, and jalapeno ranch.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Beer battered Atlantic Cod, served with wedge cut fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce

Meatloaf Platter

Meatloaf Platter

$19.00

Classic homemade recipe served with garlic mashed potatoes, brussel sprouts, and pan gravy.

Crab Cake Entree

Crab Cake Entree

$30.00

Jumbo lump Maryland crab cake served with French fries, coleslaw and Cajun remoulade.

Sweet Teriyaki Salmon

Sweet Teriyaki Salmon

$22.00

Pan seared salmon with sweet teriyaki glaze, toasted sesame seeds, and scallions. Served with jasmine rice and mixed seasonal vegetables.

Steak Fajita

Steak Fajita

$22.00

Grilled flank steak served over sizzling peppers and onions. Served with pico de gallo, jack/cheddar cheese, lettuce, sour cream, salsa and flour tortillas.

Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

B.Y.O.B: Build Your Own Burger

Beef 8oz

Beef 8oz

$13.50
Bison 8oz

Bison 8oz

$15.00
Turkey 8oz

Turkey 8oz

$13.00

Veggie 8oz

$12.50
Wagyu 8oz

Wagyu 8oz

$17.00
Lamb 8oz

Lamb 8oz

$16.00

B.Y.O Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Kids

Kids Hamburger Sliders

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Hot Dog

$10.00

Butter Pasta

$10.00

Pasta with Marinara

$10.00

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side Wedge Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Truffle Fries

$7.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side 50/50 Fries

$4.00

Old Bay Chips

$3.00

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$12.00

Oreo Cookie Blast

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Fajita Monday

******

Chicken Fajita

$16.00

Shrimp Fajita

$17.00

Fish Fajita

$17.00

Steak Fajita

$19.00

Veggie Fajita

$14.00

Guac & Chip's

$8.00

Side of Guac

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to Kooper’s North in Mays Chapel located at 12240 Tullamore Rd in Roundwood Shopping Center! We are a classic American establishment with great food, extensive beer selection, fine wines & family friendly atmosphere.

12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville, MD 21093

Kooper's North image

