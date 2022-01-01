Restaurant header imageView gallery

Koosharem Cafe 105 N S Main St

review star

No reviews yet

105 N S Main St

Koosharem, UT 84744

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

Coffee

$1.50

Tea

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.75+

Milk

$1.25+

Buttermilk

$1.25+

Fountain

$2.10

Kids fountain

$1.75

32 oz. To go fountain

$1.79

Local coffee

$0.93

Cone

Large cone

$2.25

Small cone

$1.75

Cup

Cup

$3.25

Rootbeer Float

Rootbeer Float

$4.25

Pie

Pie

$4.00

Shake

Vanilla

$4.50

Chocolate

$4.50

Strawberry

$4.50

Caramel

$4.50

Oreo

$4.50

Peanut butter

$4.50

Apple pie

$4.50

Malt

Vanilla

$4.50

Chocolate

$4.50

Strawberry

$4.50

Caramel

$4.50

Oreo

$4.50

Peanut butter

$4.50

Apple pie

$4.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

105 N S Main St, Koosharem, UT 84744

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Steve's Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
1170 S College Ave Richfield, UT 84701
View restaurantnext
Roy's Pizza & Pasta - Salina
orange starNo Reviews
380 E 1620 S Salina, UT 84654
View restaurantnext
Chak Balam Mex Restaurant - 12 Sand Creek Rd
orange starNo Reviews
12 Sand Creek Rd Torrey, UT 84775
View restaurantnext
Slackers Burger Joint
orange starNo Reviews
165 E. Main St. Torrey, UT 84775
View restaurantnext
Rock Garden Eatery and Bar
orange star4.0 • 95
670 East Highway 24 Torrey, UT 84775
View restaurantnext
Rock Reef Cafe - 165 E Main St
orange starNo Reviews
165 E Main St Torrey, UT 84775
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Koosharem
Cedar City
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Orem
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Lehi
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Lindon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston