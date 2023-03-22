Koozie's Sports Bar LLC 8190 Barker Cypress Road Ste 300

SMASH BURGER

$9.99

Build your "Empire" Smash Burger fully customized the way you want it. Comes with 1 patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo and choice of cheese. Adds: Extra Patty $2.49, Bacon $.99, Egg $.99, Mushrooms $.49, Grilled Onions $.49, Jalapenos $.49