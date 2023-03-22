  • Home
  • Koozie's Sports Bar LLC - 8190 Barker Cypress Road Ste 300
Koozie's Sports Bar LLC 8190 Barker Cypress Road Ste 300

No reviews yet

8190 Barker Cypress Road Ste 300

Cypress, TX 77433

Call

Hours

Directions

Food Menu

STARTERS

NACHOS

$10.99

Corn tortilla chips plied high and topped with queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos and sour cream. Your choice of Texas chili, chicken or add Carne Asada for $3

WINGS

$8.99+

Mix of Wings and Drumettes with your choice of flavors. Choose from Mild, Med or Hot Buffalo sauce, BBQ, Asian, Garlic Parm, Cajun or Lemon Pepper. 6 Wings $8.99 or $12 Wings $14.99

FRIED PICKLES

$5.99

Pile of Fried Pickles served with side Ranch

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.99+

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served with Marinara, Small Order (4) $5.99 Large Order (8) $10.99

Texas Chili

$4.99+

Home Made Texas Chili topped with raw onions and cheese. Cup $4.99 Bowl $7.99

Chicken Tenders and Seasoned Fries

$8.99

Chicken Tenders (3) and Seasoned Fries

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$3.99

House Salad comes with lettuce, onion, cheese, tomatoes, croutons and choice of dressing. Add Bacon $0.49, Add Avocado $0.99

CEASAR SALAD

$3.99

BURGERS

SMASH BURGER

$9.99

Build your "Empire" Smash Burger fully customized the way you want it. Comes with 1 patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo and choice of cheese. Adds: Extra Patty $2.49, Bacon $.99, Egg $.99, Mushrooms $.49, Grilled Onions $.49, Jalapenos $.49

SANDWICHES

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$12.99

CHICKEN SANDWICH

BLT

CLUBHOUSE

MEXICAN

QUESDILLA

TACOS

BURRITO

Bevs

N/A

Coke

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.50

Soda water

Water

Root beer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Orange juice

$3.50

Tonic

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Ice tea

$2.50

Sweet ice tea

$2.50

Topo chico

$3.50

Redbull

Regular

$4.00

Sugar Free

$4.00

Tropical

$4.00

Watermelon

$4.00

Blueberry

$4.00

Beer

Draft

Budlight DFT

$3.75

Michelob DFT

$3.75

Love street DFT

$5.25

Dos XX DFT

$4.75

Miller lite DFT

$3.75

El Hefe wheat DFT

$5.25

Ghost machine Hazy ipa DFT

$7.00

Crawford bock DFT

$5.25

Bottles

Angry Orchard cider

$5.25

Blue Moon

$4.25

Budlight

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Coors light

$3.75

Corona Light

$4.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Dos Xx

$4.50

El Hefe

$4.75

Heineken

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller lite

$3.75

Modelo

$4.75

Modelo negra

$4.25

Budweiser zero

$3.25

Pacifico

$4.50

Roller rock

$3.75

Shiner

$4.25

Stella

$5.25

Yuenling

$3.75

Ziegnbock

$3.75

Topo chico

$4.00

Rolling rock

$3.75

Cans

8th wonder stout

$6.00

Art car

$4.75

Cloud 8

$5.50

Crawford bock

$4.50

Dome faux

$5.50

Guiness

$6.00

High noon

$4.75

Hopadillo

$4.75

Clutch city

$4.50

Love street

$4.50

Parish juice ipa

$5.25

Past Blue Ribbon

$3.00

Rocket fuel

$6.00

Rodeo clown DBL ipa

$7.00

St Arnold Lawn mower

$5.75

Truly

$4.75

Twisted tea

$5.75

White claw

$4.75

Nutrl

$4.75

Eastciders

$4.75

Paradigm Hefe

$4.75

Paradigm IPA

$5.75

Topo chico Ranch water

$4.75

Dr. Juice

$5.25

Buckets

Domestic

$22.00

Import

$26.00

Happy Hour

HH drinks

HH well vodka

$3.00

HH well tequila

$3.00

HH well gin

$3.00

HH well whiskey

$3.00

HH well rum

$3.00

HH draft

Budlight

$3.00

Michelob

$3.00

Love street

$4.50

Dos XX

$4.50

Miller lite

$3.00

El hefe

$5.00

Ghost machine

$6.00

Crawford bock

$4.50

HH wine

Cabernet

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

Pinto grigio

$4.00

Sauvignon blanc

$4.00

HH Brunch

Mimosa

$4.00

Bellini

$5.00

Wine

Red

Cabernet

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Red blend

$5.00

White

Chardonnay

$5.00

Sauvignon blanc

$5.00

Pinto grigio

$5.00

Champagne

Champagne

$5.00

Bottle

$20.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Open Items

Merchandise

Shirts/tanks

$25.00

Hats

$25.00

Hoodies

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8190 Barker Cypress Road Ste 300, Cypress, TX 77433

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

