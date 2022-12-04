Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar imageView gallery
Ramen
Sushi & Japanese

Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar Garden Grove

review star

No reviews yet

10031 Garden Grove Blvd

Garden Grove, CA 92844

Popular Items

TONKOSU RAMEN
KARA MISO RAMEN
KURO MAYU RAMEN

SMALL DISH

CRISPY RICE SPICY TUNA

CRISPY RICE SPICY TUNA

$12.95
Jalapeno Bomb

Jalapeno Bomb

$11.44
Baked Mussel

Baked Mussel

$12.59

FRESH WASABI

$2.30

SIGNATURE DISH

X1. UNI SCALLOP

X1. UNI SCALLOP

$28.69
X2. UNI BLUEFIN TORO

X2. UNI BLUEFIN TORO

$28.39
X3. YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO

X3. YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO

$21.79
X4. BORA BORA

X4. BORA BORA

$26.39
X5. CRUNCH ONION ALBACORE

X5. CRUNCH ONION ALBACORE

$20.64
X6. MANGO SALMON SPECIAL

X6. MANGO SALMON SPECIAL

$20.64
X7 JESSICA ALBACORE

X7 JESSICA ALBACORE

$21.79
X8. SALMON BLUE CRAB

X8. SALMON BLUE CRAB

$23.79
X9 HALIBUT CARPACCIO

X9 HALIBUT CARPACCIO

$23.94
X10 YELLOWTAIL ROSE

X10 YELLOWTAIL ROSE

$22.94

FRESH ROLL

F1. SNOW WHITE ROLL

F1. SNOW WHITE ROLL

$16.75
F2. RAINBOW ROLL

F2. RAINBOW ROLL

$16.95
F3. PROTEIN(HAWAIIAN) ROLL

F3. PROTEIN(HAWAIIAN) ROLL

$17.25
F4. SUPER PHILLY ROLL

F4. SUPER PHILLY ROLL

$16.75
F5. 911 ROLL

F5. 911 ROLL

$15.95
F6. LEMON ROLL

F6. LEMON ROLL

$16.95
F7. TRUFFLE TUNA ROLL

F7. TRUFFLE TUNA ROLL

$17.45
F8. DEJA VU ROLL

F8. DEJA VU ROLL

$17.25
F9. OYAKO SALMON ROLL

F9. OYAKO SALMON ROLL

$17.45
F10. ALASKA ROLL

F10. ALASKA ROLL

$16.45
F11. YUMMY ROLL

F11. YUMMY ROLL

$16.75
F12. ALBACORE LOVER ROLL

F12. ALBACORE LOVER ROLL

$16.95

F13. EX-GIRLFRIEND

$18.45
F14. BAJA CALI ROLL

F14. BAJA CALI ROLL

$16.75

F15. THE MOON ROLL

$15.95

F16. GIANT SALMON ROLL

$16.95

F17. TIGER TAIL ROLL

$16.25

F18. CILANTRO SALMON ROLL

$17.95

F19. SPICY ROSE

$14.45

BAKED ROLL

B1. BAKED CRAWFISH ROLL

$16.45

In : Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Crab Meat, Avocado out : Soy Paper Wrap

B2. DRAGON ROLL

$16.45

In: Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber Out: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp, Avocado

B3. B.S.C.R

$15.95

In: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Cucumber Wrap Sauce: Soy Mustard Dressing

B4. BAKED SALMON ROLL

$16.25

In: Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese Out: Fresh Salmon

B5. SPICY BAKED SALMON ROLL

$16.67

In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Cilantro Out: Spicy Crabmeat, Jalapeno, Masago, Green Onion Sauce: Spicy Mayo, Sriracha Dots

B6. SAPORO ROLL

$16.75

In : Spicy Tuna, Crab Meat out : Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Masago, Green Onion, Soy Paper Wrap Sauce : Soy Mustard, Yuzu Ponzu

B7. SNOW CONE ROLL

$16.75

In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Avocado, Fresh Tuna, Lemon Sliced Sauce: Soy Mustard

B8. CATERPILLAR ROLL

$15.45

In : California Roll Out : Spicy Tuna and Fresh Salmon Sauce: Served with Spicy Mayo and Spicy Ponzu

B9. VOLCANO ROLL

$16.95

In : Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber Out : Fresh Salmon, Red Onion, Lemon Slices Sauce: Soy Mustard Dressing

B10. TIGER ROLL

$15.95

In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out : Fresh Yellowtail, Sliced Jalapeno Sauce : Yuzu Ponzu, Soy Mustard

TEMPURA ROLL

T1. TOKYO ROLL

$17.45

T2. GEISHA ROLL

$16.75

T3. KOPAN ROLL

$17.75

T4. BLACK SPIDER ROLL

$18.00

T5. CRUNCH DRAGON ROLL

$17.45

T6. PRINCE ROLL

$16.95

T7. CRUNCH SPIDER ROLL

$17.45

T8. OMG ROLL

$17.25

T9. POPCORN ROLL

$16.75

T10. SUPER CRUNCH ROLL

$15.45

T11. SUPERMAN BURRITO

$14.95

T12. CRISPY SCALLOP ROLL

$16.75

T13. JANA ROLL

$15.95

T14. SPIDER ROLL

$15.95

T15. MYSTERY ROLL

$16.45

T16. KING SALMON ROLL

$16.75

T17. CRAZY ROLL

$17.45

T18. SUNSHINE ROLL

$16.45

T19. SALMON TEMPURA ROLL

$16.45

T20. GOLDEN TIGER ROLL

$15.45

T21. GOLD CRUNCH ROLL

$13.45

T22. VEGETABLE TEMPURA ROLL

$13.45

T23. VEGAS ROLL

$13.45

T24. CALIFORNIA TEMPURA ROLL

$12.45

T25. SPICY TUNA TEMPURA ROLL

$13.75

HOUSE ROLL

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$7.24

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$8.25

TUNA ROLL

$8.50

SALMON AVOCADO ROLL

$8.50

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$8.24

SCALLOP ROLL

$6.94

BLUE CRAB ROLL

$13.44

SPICY ALBACORE ROLL

$8.25

AVOCADO ROLL

$6.50

SALMON SKIN ROLL

$7.50

PHILLY ROLL

$9.34

EEL AND AVOCADO ROLL

$9.34

CUCUMBER ROLL

$6.24

VEGETABLE ROLL

$6.75

SUSHI

TUNA

$7.48

TORO

$26.39

SALMON

$7.33

SALMON BELLY

$7.50

YELLOWTAIL

$7.84

YELLOWTAIL BELLY

$8.25

ALBACORE

$7.04

MACKEREL

$6.25

RED SNAPPER

$8.25

SPANISH MACKEREL

$9.14Out of stock

OCTOPUS

$6.25

SQUID

$6.04

EEL

$7.25

JUMBO SCALLOP

$7.25

SWEET SHRIMP

$10.29

SHRIMP

$5.50

HALIBUT

$9.34

IKURA

$7.99

UNI

$22.49

SCALLOP

$6.04

TAMAGO

$5.69

MASAGO

$5.69

SASHIMI

TUNA (SASHIMI)

$20.34

TORO (SASHIMI)

$67.79

SALMON (SASHIMI)

$17.34

SALMON BELLY (SASHIMI)

$19.55

YELLOWTAIL (SASHIMI)

$18.34

YELLOWTAIL BELLY (SASHIMI)

$18.40

ALBACORE (SASHIMI)

$17.53

MACKEREL (SASHIMI)

$15.53

RED SNAPPER (SASHIMI)

$21.79

SPANISH MACKEREL (SASHIMI)

$21.79Out of stock

OCTOPUS (SASHIMI)

$16.39

HALIBUT (SASHIMI)

$20.64

UNI (SASHIMI)

$52.35

COMBO/SALAD

GINZA SUSHI

$37.19

SAKURA SUSHI

$30.14

CHIRASHI

$32.14

UNA JYU

$28.69

OKINAWA SASHIMI

$41.34

EBISU SASHIMI

$58.84

25PC UMI SASHIMI

$73.94

SASHIMI SALAD

$20.34

SALMON SKIN SALAD

$16.04

SEAWEED CUCUMBER SALAD

$9.14

RAMEN

TONKOSU RAMEN

$15.25

KARA MISO RAMEN

$17.84

KURO MAYU RAMEN

$17.19

CUTLET RAMEN

$20.64

VEGAN RAMEN

$15.53

SMALL DISH

BULGOGI

$11.44

EDAMAME

$6.25

SPICY GARLIC EDAMAME

$9.45

SESAME CHICKEN

$10.29

CALAMARI RING

$11.44

BEEF GYOZA

$9.63

VEGGIE GYOZA

$8.63

MIXED TEMPURA

$11.44

IKA GESO

$11.44

TAKOYAKI

$9.77

GRILLED SABA

$12.59

YELLOWTAIL COLLAR

$13.74

SALMON COLLAR

$11.44

EXTRA

STEAMED RICE

$2.30

MISO SOUP

$2.50

STEAMED BROCOLLI

$3.45

STEAMED VEGGIE

$3.45

YUZU PASTE

$2.30

BEVERAGE

DRINK

$2.88

ICED ORGANIC GREEN TEA

$3.16

ICED TEA

$3.16

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.16

APPLE JUICE

$2.59Out of stock

BOTTLED WATER

$3.39
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10031 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Directions

Gallery
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar image

