Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar Alhambra

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

645 East Main Street

Alhambra, CA 91801

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen
Bento
Kara Miso Ramen

Sushi

Tuna Sushi

Tuna Sushi

$7.25
Salmon Sushi
$6.95

Salmon Sushi

$6.95
Salmon belly Sushi
$7.25

Salmon belly Sushi

$7.25
Yellowtail Sushi
$7.25

Yellowtail Sushi

$7.25
Yellowtail Belly Sushi
$7.75

Yellowtail Belly Sushi

$7.75
AmberJack Sushi
$7.75

AmberJack Sushi

$7.75
Albacore Sushi
$6.75

Albacore Sushi

$6.75
Mackerel Sushi
$5.95

Mackerel Sushi

$5.95
Black Snapper Sushi
$7.25

Black Snapper Sushi

$7.25
Octopus Sushi
$5.95

Octopus Sushi

$5.95
Eel Sushi

Eel Sushi

$6.75
Jumbo Scallop Sushi
$6.95

Jumbo Scallop Sushi

$6.95
Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp)
$9.95

Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp)

$9.95
Ebi Sushi (Shrimp)
$5.25

Ebi Sushi (Shrimp)

$5.25
Squid Sushi

Squid Sushi

$5.75
Ikura (Salmon Egg)
$7.75

Ikura (Salmon Egg)

$7.75
Scallop Sushi
$5.75

Scallop Sushi

$5.75
Masago (Smelt Egg)
$5.25

Masago (Smelt Egg)

$5.25
Tamago (Egg)
$5.25

Tamago (Egg)

$5.25

ChuToro Sushi

Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$19.75

Salmon Sashimi
$16.95

$16.95

Salmon Belly Sashimi
$18.95

$18.95

Yellowtail Sashimi
$17.95

$17.95

Yellowtail Belly Sashimi
$19.25

$19.25

AmberJack Sashimi
$18.25

$18.25

Albacore Sashimi
$16.95

$16.95

Mackerel Sashimi
$14.95

$14.95

Black Snapper Sashimi
$19.25

$19.25

Octopus Sashimi
$15.75

$15.75

House Roll

California Roll
$6.95

$6.95

Spicy Tuna Roll
$7.95

$7.95

Tuna Roll

$8.25

Salmon Roll

$7.25

Salmon Avocado Roll
$8.25

$8.25

Yellowtail Roll
$7.95

$7.95

Blue Crab Roll
$12.95

$12.95

Bake Blue Crab Roll
$12.95

$12.95

Philadelphia Roll
$8.95

$8.95

Eel & Avocado Roll
$8.95

$8.95

Avocado Roll
$6.25

$6.25

Cucumber Roll
$5.95

$5.95

Vegetable Roll
$6.50

$6.50

Signature Menu

Bora Bora

Bora Bora

$21.95

6pcs/Spicy Tuna, Scallop, Asparagus, Avocado wrapped with Tuna, Served with Eel Sauce and Soy Mustard

Truffle Salmon

Truffle Salmon

$17.95

6pcs/Sliced Salmon, Truffle Paste, Truffle Oil, Slice Tomato, Sea Salt

Yellowtail Jalapeno

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$18.95

6pcs/Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeno and Cilantro. Served with Ponzu, Japanese Dressing and Sriracha

Garlic Lover's Albacore

Garlic Lover's Albacore

$18.95

6pcs/Crispy Onion with Albacore Sashimi. Served with Garlic Butter and Garlic Ponzu

Mango Salmon Special

Mango Salmon Special

$18.95

5pcs/Spicy Crabmeat, Mango wrapped by Salmon. Served with Yuzu, Ponzu and Yuzu Kosho

Black Snapper Carpaccio

Black Snapper Carpaccio

$19.95

6pcs/Thinly Sliced Seabream with Yuzu Kosho. Served with Chef's Choice Ponzu

Truffle Salmon Blue Crab

Truffle Salmon Blue Crab

$21.95

5pcs/Blue Crab and Avocado wrapped with Salmon Sashimi. Served with Truffle Oil and Yuzu Citrus Dressing, Sea Salt

Truffle Unagi Sashimi

Truffle Unagi Sashimi

$22.95

5pcs/Baked Unagi Sashimi. Served with Truffle Oil, Truffle Paste, and Eel Sauce

Yellowtail Rose

Yellowtail Rose

$19.95

5pcs/Spicy Tuna, Avocado wrapped with Yellowtail. Served with Japanese Dressing

Jessica Albacore

Jessica Albacore

$18.95

5pcs/Spicy Tuna and Avocado wrapped with Albacore Sashimi. Served with Jalapeno on Top with Soy Mustard Dressing

Fresh & Baked Roll

Lemon Roll

Lemon Roll

$16.50

In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Avocado, Tuna, Lemon Sliced Sauce: Goma(Sesame), Yuzu, Ponzu

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$16.50

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp, Avocado

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$16.50

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Tuna, Deep Fried Garlic Sauce: Garlic Butter

Super Philly Roll

Super Philly Roll

$16.50

In: Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese Out: Salmon

Oyshi Roll

Oyshi Roll

$15.50

In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Cilantro Out: Spicy Crab, Jalapeno Sauce: Spicy Mayo, Siracha Dots

Baja California Roll

Baja California Roll

$16.25

In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Yellowtail, Jalapeno Sauce: Soy Mustard Dressing

Mango Lover Roll

Mango Lover Roll

$16.25

In: Salmon, Mango, Avocado Out: Spicy Tuna Sauce: House Mango Salsa, Spicy Mayo

Cajun Tuna Roll

Cajun Tuna Roll

$15.50

In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Seared Tuna with Cajun Powder Sauce: Rayu, Soy Mustard Dressing

Alaska Roll

Alaska Roll

$15.95

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Salmon, Red Onion, Lemon Slices Sauce: Soy Mustard Dressing

Fire Cracker Roll

Fire Cracker Roll

$14.95

In: Spicy Scallop, Spicy Crabmeat Out: Spicy Tuna, Crunch Powder Sauce: Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Fire In The Roll

Fire In The Roll

$16.25

In: Crabmeat, Cilantro, Cucumber Out: Spicy Tuna, Albacore, Jalapeno Sauce: Yuzu Citrus, Sriracha Dots

Zen Roll

Zen Roll

$16.95

In: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Cucumber wrapped with Soy Paper Out: Avocado, Masago, Green Onion Sauce: Goma, Japanese Dressing

Tiger Tail Roll

Tiger Tail Roll

$15.95

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Shrimp Sushi on Top

Snow White Roll

Snow White Roll

$16.25

In: Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Crabmeat wrapped with Soy Paper Sauce: Goma, Soy Mustard Dressing

Spicy Rose Roll

Spicy Rose Roll

$13.95

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Spicy Tuna, Crunch Powder Sauce: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Yummy Roll

Yummy Roll

$16.25

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Spicy Tuna and Salmon Sauce: Spicy Mayo, and Spicy Ponzu

Baked Crawfish Roll

Baked Crawfish Roll

$15.95

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Crawfish Baked with Kopan Bake Mayo, Masago, Green Onion Sauce: Eel sauce

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$15.95

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Fresh Water Eel, Avocado Sauce: Eel Sauce

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$15.95

In: Spicy Tuna Out: Salmon, Whole Roll Baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Crunch Powder Sauce: Eel Sauce

Baked Salmon Roll

Baked Salmon Roll

$15.75

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Salmon, Whole Roll Baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Masago, Green Onion Sauce: Eel Sauce

Oyako Salmon Roll

Oyako Salmon Roll

$16.95

In: Crabmeat, Avocado, Gobo, Asparagus Out: Salmon, Ikura, Kizami Wasabi Sauce: Ponzu

Sapporo Roll

Sapporo Roll

$16.25

In: Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado Out: Crabmeat, Whole Roll Baked with Spicy Mayo and Kopan Baked Mayo Sauce: Eel sauce

Snow Cone Roll

Snow Cone Roll

$16.25

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Crawfish and Spicy Albacore, Whole Roll Baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Green Onion, Masago Sauce: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$14.95

In: Fresh Water Eel, Crabmeat Out: Avocado Sauce: Eel sauce

B.S.C.R

B.S.C.R

$15.50

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Bay Scallop baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Masago, Green Onion Sauce: Eel Sauce

Naked Roll

Naked Roll

$17.50

In: Crabmeat, Spicy Tuna wrapped with Soy Paper Out: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail on Top, Masago, Green Onion Sauce: Soy Mustard Dressing

Tempura Special Roll

Tokyo Roll

Tokyo Roll

$16.95

In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Spicy Albacore, Avocado, Crispy Onion Sauce: Spicy Ponzu, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Geisha Roll

Geisha Roll

$16.25

In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber Out: Seared Salmon, Crunch Powder Sauce: Spicy Mayo

Kopan Roll

Kopan Roll

$17.50

In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Asparagus Out: Albacore, Crunch Onion Sauce: Soy Mustard

Captain America

Captain America

$17.50

In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Crawfish Tempura, Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Crunch Powder Sauce: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Crunch Spider Roll

Crunch Spider Roll

$16.95

In: Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber, Soft Shell Crab Out: Spicy Tuna, Crunch Powder Sauce: Eel Sauce

Crunch Dragon Roll

Crunch Dragon Roll

$16.95

In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Crunch Powder Sauce: Eel Sauce

Truffle Hunter Roll

Truffle Hunter Roll

$16.95

In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber Out: Salmon, Tuna, Red Onion, Kizami Wasabi Sauce: Truffle Oil, Soy Mustard Dressing

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$15.50

In: Soft Shell Crab, Gobo, Cucumber, Avocado Out: Crunch Powder Sauce: Eel Sauce

Salmon Tempura Roll

Salmon Tempura Roll

$15.95

In: California Roll Out: Deep Fried Salmon Tempura, Crunch Powder Sauce: Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Senorita Roll

Senorita Roll

$14.25

In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Spicy Tuna, Crunch Powder Sauce: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Crazy Roll

Crazy Roll

$16.95

In: Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber Out: Spicy Albacore, Crabstick, Green Onion, Masago, Crunch Powder Sauce: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Super Crunch Roll

Super Crunch Roll

$14.95

In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Shrimp Sushi, Avocado, Crunch Powder Sauce: Eel Sauce

OMG Roll

OMG Roll

$16.75

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Spicy Tuna, Deep Fried Fresh Water Eel, Crunch Powder Sauce: Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Fantasy Roll

Fantasy Roll

$15.95

In: Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber Out: Avocado Sauce: Spicy Mayo

Samurai Roll

Samurai Roll

$16.95

In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna Out: Fresh Water Eel, Avocado Sauce: Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Golden Tiger Roll

Golden Tiger Roll

$14.50

In: Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cream Cheese Out: Whole Deep Fried Roll, Spicy Crabmeat on Top, Masago, Green Onion Sauce: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

King Salmon Roll

King Salmon Roll

$16.25

In: Crabmeat, Avocado, Deep Fried Salmon Tempura Out: Salmon Sauce: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Bomb Digity Roll

Bomb Digity Roll

$15.95

In: Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura Out: Albacore, Jalapeno and Crispy Onion Sauce: Soy Mustard

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$13.25

In: Spicy Tuna, Avocado Whole Deep Fried Roll Sauce: Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Jalapeno Tempura Roll

Jalapeno Tempura Roll

$14.95

In: Salmon, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Whole Deep Fried Roll Sauce: Eel Sauce

Golden Salmon Roll

Golden Salmon Roll

$12.95

In: Salmon, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Whole Deep Fried Roll Sauce: Eel Sauce

Gold Crunch Roll

Gold Crunch Roll

$12.95

In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Crunch Powder Sauce: Eel Sauce

California Tempura Roll

California Tempura Roll

$11.95

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Whole Deep Fried Roll Sauce: Eel Sauce

Combination

Ginza Sushi

Ginza Sushi

$39.45

12pcs Assorted Shef's Choice Sushi

Sakura Sushi

Sakura Sushi

$24.95

6pcs Assorted Chef’s Choice Nigiri Sushi with a Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll

Okinawa Sashimi

Okinawa Sashimi

$39.95

12pcs Assorted Chef's Choice Sashmi

Ebisu Sashimi

Ebisu Sashimi

$59.95

18pcs Assorted Chef's Choice Sashimi

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.95

Pork Broth, Choice of Protein, Bean Sprout, Corn, Green Onion, Seasoned Egg, (Soft Boiled Egg Only) and Dried Seaweed

Kuro Mayu Ramen

Kuro Mayu Ramen

$15.95

Pork Broth, Pork Chashu, Bean Sprout, Bamboo Shoot, Kikurage Mushroom, Corn, Seasoned Egg, (Soft Boiled Egg Only) Green Onion, Dried Seaweed, and Black Garlic Oil

Kara Miso Ramen

Kara Miso Ramen

$16.95

Pork Broth, Pork Chashu, Bean Sprout, Bamboo Shoot, Kikurage Mushroom, Corn, Seasoned Egg, (Soft Boiled Egg Only) Green Onion, Dried Seaweed, and Spicy Miso

Vegan Ramen

Vegan Ramen

$14.95

Mushroom and Seaweed Based Soup with Organic Noodle Baby Corn, Mushroom, Lotus Root, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Cabbage, Spinach, Cherry Tomato, Corn, Organic Tofu

Cutlet Ramen

Cutlet Ramen

$19.95

Pork Broth, Cutlet, Bean Sprout, Corn, Green Onion, Season Egg, (Soft Boiled Egg Only) and Dried Seaweed

Small Dish

Crispy Rice w/ Spicy Tuna

Crispy Rice w/ Spicy Tuna

$12.95

4pcs/Creamy Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce on Top of Buttered Crispy Rice

Shishito pepper

Shishito pepper

$8.95

PAN FRIED SHISHITO PEPPER WITH HOUSE MADE SWEET SOY SAUCE. SERVED WITH BONITO FLAKES ON TOP

Saltd Edamame

Saltd Edamame

$5.95

STEAMED SOY BEANS

Garlic Edamame

Garlic Edamame

$8.95

PAN FRIED SOY BEAN WITH GARLIC, SWEET SOY SAUCE

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$9.95

FRIED CHICKEN MARINATED WITH SESAME SOY SAUCE

Calamari Ring

Calamari Ring

$10.95

DEEP FRIED HOUSE MADE PANKO BREADED CALAMARI. SERVED WITH PONZU

Gyoza

Gyoza

$8.95

6PCS, PAN FIRED DUMPLING SERVED

Mixed Tempura

Mixed Tempura

$9.95

Assorted Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura / Only Shrimp Tempura Available (4pcs)

Garlic Green Bean

Garlic Green Bean

$8.95

Pan-Sauted Green Bean with House Garlic Sauce

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.95

OSAKA STYLE DEEP FRIED OCTOPUS BALL SERVED WITH OKNOMIYAKI SAUCE, MAYO & BONITO FLAKES

Fried Baby Octopus

Fried Baby Octopus

$10.95

DEEP FRIED BABY OCTOPUS WITH MAYO

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$9.95

6pcs/Steamed Shrimp Dimsum / Served with Ponzu

Bento

Bento

$19.95

Toppings

Seard Fatty Chashu

$3.50

Seared Lean Chashu

$3.50

Chicken Breast

$3.50

Tofu (Non-GMO)

$3.00

Black Garlic Oil

$1.50

Egg (Soft Boiled)

$1.50

Crunch Onion & Garlic

$1.10

Shiitake Mushroom

$1.00

Kikurage Mushroom

$1.00

Bamboo Shoot

$1.10

Bean Sprouts

$0.95

Corn

$0.95

Spinach

$0.95

Red Ginger

$0.95

Grated Garlic

$1.00

Green Onion

$1.00

Dried Seaweed

$1.00

Beverage

Water

Soda

Iced Organic Green Tea

$2.95

Hot Green Tea (Genmai-Cha)

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

645 East Main Street, Alhambra, CA 91801

Directions

Gallery
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar image

Map
