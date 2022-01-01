Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Seafood

Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar Glendale

No reviews yet

126 North Brand Boulevard

Glendale, CA 91203

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen
Kara Miso Ramen
Dinner Bento

Beverage

Can Soda

$2.50

Ice Green Tea

$2.95

Hot Green Tea

$2.95

Ice Tea

$2.95

Bottled Water

$3.25

Perrier

$3.25

Alcohol

Sapporo (L)

$7.95

Asahi (L)

$7.95

Orion (L)

$9.95Out of stock

Kirin (L)

$7.95Out of stock

Kirin Light (L)

$7.95Out of stock

Hot Sake (S)

$4.95

Hot Sake (L)

$7.95

Kurosawa

$15.95

Kikusui

$18.95

Sayuri Nigori

$13.95

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$13.95

Strawberry Nigori

$14.95

Plum Sake

$13.95Out of stock

Soju (Charm)

$10.00

Small Dish

Crispy Rice w/ Spicy Tuna

Crispy Rice w/ Spicy Tuna

$12.95
Edamame

Edamame

$5.95
Garlic Edamame

Garlic Edamame

$8.95
Jalapeno Bomb

Jalapeno Bomb

$9.95
Shishito Pepper

Shishito Pepper

$8.95
Baked Green Mussel

Baked Green Mussel

$10.95
Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$9.95
Calamari Rings

Calamari Rings

$10.95

Beef Gyoza

$8.95

Veggie Gyoza

$8.95
Mixed Tempura

Mixed Tempura

$9.95
Garlic Green Bean

Garlic Green Bean

$8.95
Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.95
Fried Baby Octopus

Fried Baby Octopus

$10.95
Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$9.95

Sizzling Teriyaki Chicken

$10.95

Extra

Extra Soup

$4.95

Extra Noodle

$3.50

Steamed Veggie

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Kimchi

$2.00

Miso Soup

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

Side of Jalapenos

$1.50

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Crunch

Spicy Sauce

Sriracha Sauce

Eel Sauce

Spicy Mayo

Extra Soy Sauce

Extra Wasabi

Extra Ginger

Side of Lemons

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.95
Kuro Mayu Ramen

Kuro Mayu Ramen

$15.95
Kara Miso Ramen

Kara Miso Ramen

$16.95
Vegan Ramen

Vegan Ramen

$14.95
Cutlet Ramen

Cutlet Ramen

$19.95

Seared Chashu

$3.50

Seared Pork Belly

$3.50

Chcken Breast

$3.50

Tofu

$3.00

Black Garlic Oil

$1.50

Egg

$1.50

Crunch Garlic & Onion

$1.10

Shitake Mushroom

$1.00

Kikurage Mushroom

$1.00

Bamboo Shoot

$1.10

Bean Sprouts

$0.95

Corn

$0.95

Spinach

$0.95

Red Ginger

$0.95

Grated Garlic

$1.00

Green Onion

$1.00

Dried Seaweed

$1.00

Signature Menu

Bora Bora

Bora Bora

$21.95

6pcs/ Spicy Tuna, Scallop, Asparagus, Avocado wrapped with Tuna. Served with Eel Sauce and Soy Mustard

Truffle Salmon

Truffle Salmon

$17.95
Yellowtail Jalapeno

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$18.50
Garlic Lover's Albacore

Garlic Lover's Albacore

$18.95
Mango Salmon Special

Mango Salmon Special

$18.95
Black Snapper Carpaccio

Black Snapper Carpaccio

$19.95

Truffle Salmon Blue Crab

$21.95
Truffle Unagi Sashimi

Truffle Unagi Sashimi

$22.95
Yellowtail Rose

Yellowtail Rose

$19.95
Jessica Albacore

Jessica Albacore

$18.95

Combination

Ginza Sushi

Ginza Sushi

$39.45
Sakura Sushi

Sakura Sushi

$24.95
Okinawaw Sashimi

Okinawaw Sashimi

$39.95
Ebisu Sashimi

Ebisu Sashimi

$59.95

Salad

Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$18.95
Salmon Skin Salad

Salmon Skin Salad

$13.50
Avocado Tofu Salad

Avocado Tofu Salad

$14.25
Seaweed Cucumber Salad

Seaweed Cucumber Salad

$7.50

Sushi

Tuna Sushi

Tuna Sushi

$7.25
Salmon Sushi

Salmon Sushi

$6.95
Salmon Belly Sushi

Salmon Belly Sushi

$7.25
Yellowtail Sushi

Yellowtail Sushi

$7.25
Yellowtail Belly Sushi

Yellowtail Belly Sushi

$7.75
Albacore Sushi

Albacore Sushi

$6.75
Mackerel Sushi

Mackerel Sushi

$5.95
Black Snapper Sushi

Black Snapper Sushi

$7.25
Octopus Sushi

Octopus Sushi

$5.95
Fresh Water Eel Sushi

Fresh Water Eel Sushi

$6.75
Jumbo Scallop Sushi

Jumbo Scallop Sushi

$6.95

Sweet Shrimp Sushi

$9.95

Shrimp Sushi

$5.25
Squid Sushi

Squid Sushi

$5.75

Salmon Roe Sushi

$7.75

Sea Urchin Sushi

$14.95
Scallop Sushi

Scallop Sushi

$5.75

Smelt Egg Sushi

$5.25

Egg Sushi

$5.25

Fatty Tuna Sushi

$14.95

Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$19.75

Salmon Sashimi

$16.95

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$18.95

Yellowtail Sashimi

$17.95

Yellowtail Belly Sashimi

$19.25

Abacore Sashimi

$16.95

Mackerel Sashimi

$14.95

Black Snapper Sashimi

$19.25

Octopus Sashimi

$15.75

Jumbo Scallop Sashimi

$18.50

Uni Sashimi

$38.00

House Roll

California Roll

$6.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.95

Tuna Roll

$8.25

Salmon Roll

$7.25

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.25

Yellowtail Roll

$7.95

Blue Crab Roll

$12.95

Baked Blue Crab Roll

$12.95

Scallop Roll

$8.50

Spicy Albacore Roll

$7.50

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.25

Philly Roll

$8.95

Eel & Avocado Roll

$8.95

Avocado Roll

$6.25

Cucumber Roll

$5.95

Vegetable Roll

$6.50

Fresh & Baked Special Rolls

Lemon Roll

Lemon Roll

$16.50
Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$16.50
Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$16.75
Super Philly Roll

Super Philly Roll

$16.50
Oyshi Roll

Oyshi Roll

$15.50
Baja California Roll

Baja California Roll

$16.25
Mango Lover Roll

Mango Lover Roll

$16.25
Cajun Tuna Roll

Cajun Tuna Roll

$15.50
Alaska roll

Alaska roll

$15.95

Fire Cracker Roll

$14.95
Fire In The Roll

Fire In The Roll

$16.25
Zen Roll

Zen Roll

$16.95
Tiger Tail Roll

Tiger Tail Roll

$15.95
Snow White Roll

Snow White Roll

$16.25
Spicy Rose Roll

Spicy Rose Roll

$13.95
Yummy Roll

Yummy Roll

$16.25

Baby Crawfish Roll

$15.95
Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$15.95
Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$15.95
Baked Salmon Roll

Baked Salmon Roll

$15.75
Oyako Salmon Roll

Oyako Salmon Roll

$16.95
Sapporo Roll

Sapporo Roll

$16.25
Snow Cone Roll

Snow Cone Roll

$16.25
Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$14.95
B.S.C.R

B.S.C.R

$15.50
Naked Roll

Naked Roll

$17.50

Tempura Special Rolls

Tokyo Roll

Tokyo Roll

$16.95
Geisha Roll

Geisha Roll

$16.25
Kopan Roll

Kopan Roll

$17.50
Captain America Roll

Captain America Roll

$17.50
Crunch Spider Roll

Crunch Spider Roll

$16.95
Crunch Dragon Roll

Crunch Dragon Roll

$16.95
Truffle Hunter Roll

Truffle Hunter Roll

$16.95
Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$15.50
Salmon Tempura Roll

Salmon Tempura Roll

$15.95
Senorita Roll

Senorita Roll

$14.25
Crazy Roll

Crazy Roll

$16.95
Super Crunch Roll

Super Crunch Roll

$14.95
OMG Roll

OMG Roll

$16.75
Fantasy Roll

Fantasy Roll

$15.95
Samurai Roll

Samurai Roll

$16.95
Golden Tiger Roll

Golden Tiger Roll

$14.50
King Salmon Roll

King Salmon Roll

$16.25
Bomb Digity Roll

Bomb Digity Roll

$15.95
Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$13.25
Jalapeno Tempura Roll

Jalapeno Tempura Roll

$14.95
Golden Salmon Roll

Golden Salmon Roll

$12.95
Gold Crunch Roll

Gold Crunch Roll

$12.95
California Tempura Roll

California Tempura Roll

$11.95

Bento Box

Lunch Bento

$17.95

Dinner Bento

$20.95

Special Menu

Seafood Kaisen Nabe

$18.95

Beef Sukiyaki Nabe

$17.95

Mochi Tofu

$7.95

Grilled Whole Squid

$12.95

Potato Salad

$7.95

Crispy Chicken Skin

$7.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

126 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91203

Directions

Gallery
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar image

