Ramen

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar Burbank

review star

No reviews yet

220 N San Fernando Blvd

Burbank, CA 91502

Order Again

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen
Kara Miso Ramen
California Roll

SIGNATURE DISH

Bora Bora (No Rice)

Bora Bora (No Rice)

$21.95

6pcs/ Spicy Tuna, Scallop, Asparagus, Avocado wrapped with Tuna. Served with Eel Sauce and Soy Mustard

Yellowtail Jalapeno

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$18.95

6pcs/ Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeno and Cilantro. Served With Ponzu, Japanese Dressing And Sriracha

Garlic Lover's Albacore

Garlic Lover's Albacore

$18.95

6pcs/ Crispy Onion with Albacore Sashimi. Served with Garlic Butter and Garlic Ponzu

Mango Salmon Special

Mango Salmon Special

$18.95

5pcs/ Spicy Crabmeat, Mango Wrapped by Salmon. Served with Yuzu Ponzu and Yuzu Kosho.

Black Snapper Carpaccio

Black Snapper Carpaccio

$19.95

6pcs/ Thinly Sliced Seabream with Yuzu Kosho, Served with Chef’s Special Ponzu.

Truffle Salmon Blue Crab

Truffle Salmon Blue Crab

$21.95

5pcs/ Blue Crab and Avocado Wrapped with Salmon Sashimi. Served with Truffle Oil and Yuzu Citrus Dressing, Sea Salt.

Truffle Unagi Sashimi

Truffle Unagi Sashimi

$22.95

5pcs/ Baked Unagi Sashimi. Served with Truffle Oil, Truffle Paste, and Eel Sauce.

Yellowtail Rose

Yellowtail Rose

$19.95

5pcs/ Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Asparagus Wrapped with Yellowtail. Served with Japanese Dressing

Jessica Albacore

Jessica Albacore

$18.95

5pcs/ Spicy Tuna, and Avocado Wrapped with Albacore Sashimi. Served With Jalapeno on Top with Soy Mustard Dressing.

Truffle Salmon

Truffle Salmon

$17.95

6pcs/ Sliced Salmon, Truffle Paste, Truffle Oil, Slice Tomato, Sea Salt.

SALAD

Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$18.95

Hand Picked Fresh Sashimi Mixed with Sesame Oil, Chili Oil, Green Onion and Masago, Served with Cucumber, Gobo On bed of greens

Avocado Tofu Salad

Avocado Tofu Salad

$14.25

Fresh Avocado & Organic Tofu Served on Bed of Greens with Japanese Dressing

Salmon Skin Salad

Salmon Skin Salad

$13.50

Baked Salmon Skin with Gobo, Cucumber on Bed of Greens

Seaweed Cucumber Salad

Seaweed Cucumber Salad

$7.50

Fresh Avocado & Organic Tofu Served on Bed of Greens with Japanese Dressing

BAKED ROLL

Baked Crawfish Roll

Baked Crawfish Roll

$15.95

In : California Roll Out : Crawfish Baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Masago, Green Onion Sauce : Eel Sauce

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$15.95

In : Crabmeat, Avocado Out : Fresh Water Eel, Avocado Sauce : Eel Sauce

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$15.95

In : Spicy Tuna Out : Salmon, whole roll baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce

Baked Salmon Roll

Baked Salmon Roll

$15.75

In : California Roll Out : Salmon, whole roll baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Masago, Green Onion Sauce : Eel Sauce

Sapporo Roll

Sapporo Roll

$16.25

In : Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado Out : Crabmeat, whole roll baked with Spicy Mayo and Kopan Baked Mayo Sauce : Eel Sauce

Snowcone Roll

Snowcone Roll

$16.25

In : California Roll Out : Crawfish and Spicy Albacore, Whole Roll Baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Green Onion, Masago Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$14.95

In : Fresh Water Eel, Crabmeat Out : Avocado Sauce : Eel Sauce

BSCR

BSCR

$15.50

In : California Roll Out : Bay Scallop baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Masago, Green Onion Sauce : Eel Sauce

FRESH ROLL

Lemon Roll

Lemon Roll

$16.50

In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Avocado, Tuna, Lemon Sliced Sauce: Goma(Sesame), Yuzu Ponzu

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$16.50

In : California Roll Out : Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp, Avocado

Protein Roll

Protein Roll

$16.75

In : Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Crabmeat, Avocado Out : Cucumber Wrapped Sauce : Soy Mustard Dressing

Super Philly Roll

Super Philly Roll

$16.50

In : Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese Out : Salmon

Oyshi Roll

Oyshi Roll

$15.50

In : Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Cilantro Out : Spicy Crabmeat, Jalapeno Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Sriracha Dots

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$16.50

In : California Roll Out : Tuna, Deep Fried Garlic Sauce : Garlic Butter

Mango Lover Roll

Mango Lover Roll

$16.25

In : Salmon, Mango, Avocado Out : Spicy Tuna Sauce : House Mango Salsa, Spicy Mayo

Cajun Tuna Roll

Cajun Tuna Roll

$15.50

In : Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out : Seared Tuna with Cajun Powder Sauce : Rayu, Soy Mustard Dressing

Baja California Roll

Baja California Roll

$16.25

In : Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out : Yellowtail, Jalapeno Sauce : Ponzu, Sriracha Dots

Fire Cracker Roll

Fire Cracker Roll

$14.95

In : Spicy Scallop, Spicy Crabmeat Out : Spicy Tuna, Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Fire In The Roll

Fire In The Roll

$16.25

In : Crabmeat, Cilantro, Cucumber Out : Spicy Tuna, Albacore, Jalapeno Sauce : Yuzu Citrus, Sriracha Dots.

Yummy Roll

Yummy Roll

$16.25

In : California Roll Out : Spicy Tuna and Salmon Sauce : Spicy Mayo, and Spicy Ponzu

Alaska Roll

Alaska Roll

$15.95

In : California Roll Out : Salmon, Red Onion, Lemon Slices Sauce : Soy Mustard Dressing

Zen Roll

Zen Roll

$16.95

In : Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Cucumber wrapped with Soy Paper Out : Avocado, Masago, Green Onion Sauce : Goma, Japanese Dressing

Tiger Tail Roll

Tiger Tail Roll

$15.95

In : California Roll Out : Sushi Shrimp on Top

Snow White Roll

Snow White Roll

$16.25

In : Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Crabmeat wrapped with Soy Paper Sauce : Goma, Soy Mustard Dressing

Spicy Rose Roll

Spicy Rose Roll

$13.95

In : California Roll Out : Spicy Tuna, Crunch Power Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Cilantro Salmon Roll

Cilantro Salmon Roll

$16.95

In : Avocado, Crabmeat wrapped with Cucumber Out : Salmon, Onion, Masago, Kaiware, Green Onion, Cilantro Mixed with House Mayo

Oyako Salmon Roll

Oyako Salmon Roll

$16.95

In : Cucumber, Avocado, Gobo, Asparagus Out : Salmon, Ikura, Kizame Wasabi Sauce : Ponzu

Naked Roll

Naked Roll

$17.50

In : Crabmeat, Spicy Tuna wrapped with Soy Paper Out : Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail on Top, Masago, Green Onion Sauce : Soy Mustard Dressing

TEMPURA ROLL

Captain America

Captain America

$17.50

In : Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out : Crawfish Tempura, Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Crunch Powder Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Kopan Roll

Kopan Roll

$17.50

In : Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Asparagus Out : Albacore, Crunch Onion, Sauce : Soy Mustard

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$15.50

In : Soft Shell Crab, Gobo, Cucumber, Avocado Out : Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce

Crunch Spider Roll

Crunch Spider Roll

$16.95

In : Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber, Soft Shell Crab Out : Spicy Tuna, Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$13.25

In : Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Whole Deep Fried Roll Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Truffle Hunter Roll

Truffle Hunter Roll

$16.95

In : Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber Out : Salmon, Tuna, Red Onion, Kizame Wasabi Sauce : Truffle Oil, Soy Mustard Dressing

Salmon Tempura Roll

Salmon Tempura Roll

$15.95

In : California Roll Out : Deep Fried Salmon Tempura, Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Golden Tiger Roll

Golden Tiger Roll

$14.50

In : Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cream Cheese Out : Whole Deep Fried Roll, Spicy Crabmeat on Top, Masago, Green Onion Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Crazy Roll

Crazy Roll

$16.95

In : Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber Out : Spicy Albacore, Crabstick, Green Onion, Masago, Crunch Powder Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Gold Crunch Roll

Gold Crunch Roll

$12.95
Geisha Roll

Geisha Roll

$16.25

In : Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber Out : Seared Salmon, Crunch Powder Sauce : Spicy Mayo

Bomb Digity Roll

Bomb Digity Roll

$15.95

In : Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura Out : Albacore, Jalapeno and Crispy Onion Sauce : Soy Mustard

Tokyo Roll

Tokyo Roll

$16.95

In : Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out : Spicy Albacore, Avocado, Crispy Onion Sauce : Spicy Ponzu, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Senorita Roll

Senorita Roll

$14.25

In : Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado Out : Spicy Tuna, Crunch Powder Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

OMG Roll

OMG Roll

$16.75

In : California Roll Out : Spicy Tuna, Deep Fried Fresh Water Eel, Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Fantasy Roll

Fantasy Roll

$15.95

In : Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber Out : Avocado Sauce : Spicy Mayo

Golden Salmon Roll

Golden Salmon Roll

$12.95

In : Salmon, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Whole Deep Fried Roll Sauce : Eel Sauce

Samurai Roll

Samurai Roll

$16.95

In : Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna Out : Fresh Water Eel, Avocado Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

King Salmon Roll

King Salmon Roll

$16.25

In : Crabmeat, Avocado, Deep Fried Salmon Tempura Out : Salmon Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Super Crunch Roll

Super Crunch Roll

$14.95

In : Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado Out : Sushi Shrimp, Avocado, Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce

Jalapeno Tempura Roll

Jalapeno Tempura Roll

$14.95

In : Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Spicy Tuna, Avocado Out : Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Crunch Dragon Roll

Crunch Dragon Roll

$16.95

In : Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crabmeat, Avocado Out : Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce

California Tempura Roll

California Tempura Roll

$11.95

In : Crabmeat, Avocado, Whole Deep Fried Roll Sauce : Eel Sauce

HOUSE ROLL

California Roll

$6.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.95

Tuna Roll

$8.25

Salmon Roll

$7.25

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.25

Yellowtail Roll

$7.95

Blue Crab Roll

$12.95

Bake Blue Crab Roll

$12.95

Spicy Albacore Roll

$7.50

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.25

Philadelphia Roll

$8.95

Eel and Avocado Roll

$8.95

Avocado Roll

$6.25

Cucumber Roll

$5.95

Vegetable Roll

$6.50

SUSHI

Tuna Sushi

Tuna Sushi

$7.25
Fatty Tuna

Fatty Tuna

$14.95
Salmon Sushi

Salmon Sushi

$6.95
Salmon Belly Sushi

Salmon Belly Sushi

$7.25
Yellowtail Sushi

Yellowtail Sushi

$7.25
Yellowtail Belly Sushi

Yellowtail Belly Sushi

$7.75
Amberjack Sushi

Amberjack Sushi

$7.75
Albacore Sushi

Albacore Sushi

$5.95
Mackerel Sushi

Mackerel Sushi

$5.95
Spanish Mackerel Sushi

Spanish Mackerel Sushi

$7.75Out of stock
Black Snapper Sushi

Black Snapper Sushi

$7.25Out of stock
Octopus Sushi

Octopus Sushi

$5.95
Freshwater Eel Sushi

Freshwater Eel Sushi

$6.75
Jumbo Scallop Sushi

Jumbo Scallop Sushi

$6.95
Amaebi Sushi

Amaebi Sushi

$9.95
Ebi Sushi

Ebi Sushi

$5.25
Squid Sushi

Squid Sushi

$5.75
Ikura Sushi

Ikura Sushi

$7.75
Uni Sushi

Uni Sushi

$17.95
Scallop Sushi

Scallop Sushi

$5.75
Masago Sushi

Masago Sushi

$5.25
Egg Sushi

Egg Sushi

$5.25

SASHIMI

Tuna Sashimi

$19.75

Salmon Sashimi

$16.95

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$18.95

Yellowtail Sashimi

$17.95

Yellowtail Belly Sashimi

$19.25

Albacore Sashimi

$16.95

Mackerel

$14.95

Spanish Mackerel

$19.95Out of stock

Black Snapper

$19.25Out of stock

Octopus Sashimi

$15.75

SUSHI & SASHIMI COMBO

Ginza Sushi

Ginza Sushi

$39.45

12pcs Assorted Chef's Choice Sushi

Sakura Sushi

Sakura Sushi

$24.95

6pcs Assorted Chef’s Choice Nigiri Sushi with a Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll

Chirashi Bowl

Chirashi Bowl

$27.95

9pcs of Fresh Sashimi with Sushi Shrimp, Tamago, Smelt Egg, and Salmon Egg on a Bed of Sushi Rice

Okinawa Sashimi

Okinawa Sashimi

$39.95

12pcs Assorted Chef's Choice Sashimi

Ebisu Sashimi

Ebisu Sashimi

$59.95

18pcs Assorted Chef's Choice Sashimi

RAMEN

Kara Miso Ramen

Kara Miso Ramen

$16.95

Pork Broth: Pork Chashu, Bean Sprout, Bamboo Shoot, Kikurage Mushroom, Corn, Seasoned Egg, Green Onion, Dried Seaweed, Sesame Seed, and Spicy Miso

Kuro Mayu Ramen

Kuro Mayu Ramen

$15.95

Pork Broth: Pork Chashu, Bean Sprout, Bamboo Shoot, Kikurage Mushroom, Corn, Seasoned Egg, Green Onion, Dried Seaweed, and Black Garlic Oil

Vegan Ramen

Vegan Ramen

$14.95

Mushroom and Seaweed Based Soup with Organic Noodle Baby Corn, Mushroom, Lotus Root, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Cabbage, Spinach, Cherry Tomato, Corn, Organic Tofu

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.95

Pork Broth, Choice of Protein, Bean Sprout, Corn, Green Onion, Seasoned Egg, and Dried Seaweed

Cutlet Ramen

Cutlet Ramen

$19.95

Pork Broth: Cutlet, Bean Sprout, Corn, Green Onion, Seasoned Egg, and Dried Seaweed

Toppings

Toppings

SMALL DISH

Jalapeno Bomb

Jalapeno Bomb

$9.95

4pcs/Lightly Fried with Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese in Jalapeno

Shishito Pepper

Shishito Pepper

$8.95

Fried Shishito Pepper Tossed with House Soy Dressing

Spicy Garlic Edamame

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$8.95

Sauteed Edamame with Garlic House Made Sweet Soy

Salted Edamame

Salted Edamame

$5.95
Shrimp & Veggie Tempura

Shrimp & Veggie Tempura

$9.95

Assorted Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura/ Only Shrimp Tempura is Available(4pc)

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$9.95

Deep Fried Chicken served with house made Spicy Sauce

Calamari Rings

Calamari Rings

$10.95

Lightly Fried Calamari served with house made Spicy Sauce

Gyoza

Gyoza

$8.95

Pan Seared Gyoza served with Soy Vinegar Sauce

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.95

6pcs / Fried Osaka Style Octopus Ball

Fried Baby Octopus

Fried Baby Octopus

$10.95

Deep Fried Baby Octopus with mayo

Crispy Rice w/ Spicy Tuna

Crispy Rice w/ Spicy Tuna

$12.95

4pcs/ Creamy Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce on Top of Buttered Crispy Rice

Baked Green Mussel

Baked Green Mussel

$10.95

6pcs/ Baked Green Mussel with Mayo Sauce. Served with Sauce, Green Onion and Masago

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$9.95

6pcs / Steamed Shrimp Dimsum / Served with Ponzu

Kumamoto Oysters

Kumamoto Oysters

$21.95+

Kumiai Higata Kumamoto

Garlic Green Bean

Garlic Green Bean

$8.95

Pan-Sauted Green Bean with House Garlic Sauce

Hot Stone Menu

Premium Ribeye on Hot Stone

Premium Ribeye on Hot Stone

$22.95

Premium ribeye served with grilled vegetables and rice on a hot stone pot. *Dine-In only

Jalapeno Cheese Curry Katsu

Jalapeno Cheese Curry Katsu

$24.95

House made curry sauce served with mozzarella and jalapeno filled pork cutlet and rice on a hot stone pot. *Dine-In only

Portobello Cheese Katsu

Portobello Cheese Katsu

$24.95Out of stock

Portobello mushroom filled with mozzarella cheese deep fried with panko served with our house-made gravy and rice. *Dine-In Only

Cheese Curry Katsu

Cheese Curry Katsu

$24.95

House made curry sauce served with mozzarella filled pork cutlet and rice on a hot stone pot. *Dine-In Only

Pork Curry Katsu

Pork Curry Katsu

$22.95

House made curry sauce served with cutlet and rice on a hot stone pot. *Dine-In Only

Chicken Curry Katsu

Chicken Curry Katsu

$22.95

House made curry sauce served with cutlet and rice on a hot stone pot. *Dine-In Only

EXTRAS

Extra Tonkotsu Soup

$4.95

Extra Veggie Soup

$4.95

Extra Kuro Mayu Soup

$6.45

Extra Kara Miso Soup

$6.45

Extra Noodle

$3.50

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Steamed Veggie

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Miso Soup

$2.00

BEVERAGE

Perrier

$3.95

Smart Water

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Tropical Passion Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Green Tea

$3.50

Fountain Drinks

$3.50

BOTTLED/CAN BEER

Sapporo

$7.00

Asahi

$7.00

Kirin

$7.00Out of stock

Kirin Light

$7.00

Echigo - Red Ale

$7.95

Echigo - Flying IPA

$7.95

DRAFT BEER

Asahi Draft

$6.50Out of stock

Sapporo Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Kirin Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Orion Draft

$7.00Out of stock

SAKE

Hot Sake (Small)

$5.50

Hot Sake (Large)

$8.95

Kikusui (300ml)

$18.95

Otokoyama (300ml)

$17.95

Sayuri (300ml)

$13.95

SCB Nigori (375ml)

$13.95

Kurosawa (300ml)

$15.95

Onikoroshi (720ml)

$85.95

Yuki - Strawberry

$16.00

Yuki - White Peach

$16.00

Yuki - Mango

$16.00

Yuki - Lychee

$16.00

Bento - Dinner/Weekend

2 Item Bento - Dinner/Weekend

$19.95

3 Item Bento - Dinner/Weekend

$22.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Location

220 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502

Directions

Gallery
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar image

