Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar Burbank
220 N San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
Bora Bora (No Rice)
6pcs/ Spicy Tuna, Scallop, Asparagus, Avocado wrapped with Tuna. Served with Eel Sauce and Soy Mustard
Yellowtail Jalapeno
6pcs/ Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeno and Cilantro. Served With Ponzu, Japanese Dressing And Sriracha
Garlic Lover's Albacore
6pcs/ Crispy Onion with Albacore Sashimi. Served with Garlic Butter and Garlic Ponzu
Mango Salmon Special
5pcs/ Spicy Crabmeat, Mango Wrapped by Salmon. Served with Yuzu Ponzu and Yuzu Kosho.
Black Snapper Carpaccio
6pcs/ Thinly Sliced Seabream with Yuzu Kosho, Served with Chef’s Special Ponzu.
Truffle Salmon Blue Crab
5pcs/ Blue Crab and Avocado Wrapped with Salmon Sashimi. Served with Truffle Oil and Yuzu Citrus Dressing, Sea Salt.
Truffle Unagi Sashimi
5pcs/ Baked Unagi Sashimi. Served with Truffle Oil, Truffle Paste, and Eel Sauce.
Yellowtail Rose
5pcs/ Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Asparagus Wrapped with Yellowtail. Served with Japanese Dressing
Jessica Albacore
5pcs/ Spicy Tuna, and Avocado Wrapped with Albacore Sashimi. Served With Jalapeno on Top with Soy Mustard Dressing.
Truffle Salmon
6pcs/ Sliced Salmon, Truffle Paste, Truffle Oil, Slice Tomato, Sea Salt.
Sashimi Salad
Hand Picked Fresh Sashimi Mixed with Sesame Oil, Chili Oil, Green Onion and Masago, Served with Cucumber, Gobo On bed of greens
Avocado Tofu Salad
Fresh Avocado & Organic Tofu Served on Bed of Greens with Japanese Dressing
Salmon Skin Salad
Baked Salmon Skin with Gobo, Cucumber on Bed of Greens
Seaweed Cucumber Salad
Baked Crawfish Roll
In : California Roll Out : Crawfish Baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Masago, Green Onion Sauce : Eel Sauce
Dragon Roll
In : Crabmeat, Avocado Out : Fresh Water Eel, Avocado Sauce : Eel Sauce
Volcano Roll
In : Spicy Tuna Out : Salmon, whole roll baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce
Baked Salmon Roll
In : California Roll Out : Salmon, whole roll baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Masago, Green Onion Sauce : Eel Sauce
Sapporo Roll
In : Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado Out : Crabmeat, whole roll baked with Spicy Mayo and Kopan Baked Mayo Sauce : Eel Sauce
Snowcone Roll
In : California Roll Out : Crawfish and Spicy Albacore, Whole Roll Baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Green Onion, Masago Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Caterpillar Roll
In : Fresh Water Eel, Crabmeat Out : Avocado Sauce : Eel Sauce
BSCR
In : California Roll Out : Bay Scallop baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Masago, Green Onion Sauce : Eel Sauce
Lemon Roll
In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Avocado, Tuna, Lemon Sliced Sauce: Goma(Sesame), Yuzu Ponzu
Rainbow Roll
In : California Roll Out : Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp, Avocado
Protein Roll
In : Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Crabmeat, Avocado Out : Cucumber Wrapped Sauce : Soy Mustard Dressing
Super Philly Roll
In : Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese Out : Salmon
Oyshi Roll
In : Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Cilantro Out : Spicy Crabmeat, Jalapeno Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Sriracha Dots
Red Dragon Roll
In : California Roll Out : Tuna, Deep Fried Garlic Sauce : Garlic Butter
Mango Lover Roll
In : Salmon, Mango, Avocado Out : Spicy Tuna Sauce : House Mango Salsa, Spicy Mayo
Cajun Tuna Roll
In : Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out : Seared Tuna with Cajun Powder Sauce : Rayu, Soy Mustard Dressing
Baja California Roll
In : Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out : Yellowtail, Jalapeno Sauce : Ponzu, Sriracha Dots
Fire Cracker Roll
In : Spicy Scallop, Spicy Crabmeat Out : Spicy Tuna, Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
Fire In The Roll
In : Crabmeat, Cilantro, Cucumber Out : Spicy Tuna, Albacore, Jalapeno Sauce : Yuzu Citrus, Sriracha Dots.
Yummy Roll
In : California Roll Out : Spicy Tuna and Salmon Sauce : Spicy Mayo, and Spicy Ponzu
Alaska Roll
In : California Roll Out : Salmon, Red Onion, Lemon Slices Sauce : Soy Mustard Dressing
Zen Roll
In : Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Cucumber wrapped with Soy Paper Out : Avocado, Masago, Green Onion Sauce : Goma, Japanese Dressing
Tiger Tail Roll
In : California Roll Out : Sushi Shrimp on Top
Snow White Roll
In : Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Crabmeat wrapped with Soy Paper Sauce : Goma, Soy Mustard Dressing
Spicy Rose Roll
In : California Roll Out : Spicy Tuna, Crunch Power Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Cilantro Salmon Roll
In : Avocado, Crabmeat wrapped with Cucumber Out : Salmon, Onion, Masago, Kaiware, Green Onion, Cilantro Mixed with House Mayo
Oyako Salmon Roll
In : Cucumber, Avocado, Gobo, Asparagus Out : Salmon, Ikura, Kizame Wasabi Sauce : Ponzu
Naked Roll
In : Crabmeat, Spicy Tuna wrapped with Soy Paper Out : Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail on Top, Masago, Green Onion Sauce : Soy Mustard Dressing
Captain America
In : Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out : Crawfish Tempura, Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Crunch Powder Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Kopan Roll
In : Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Asparagus Out : Albacore, Crunch Onion, Sauce : Soy Mustard
Spider Roll
In : Soft Shell Crab, Gobo, Cucumber, Avocado Out : Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce
Crunch Spider Roll
In : Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber, Soft Shell Crab Out : Spicy Tuna, Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce
Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll
In : Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Whole Deep Fried Roll Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
Truffle Hunter Roll
In : Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber Out : Salmon, Tuna, Red Onion, Kizame Wasabi Sauce : Truffle Oil, Soy Mustard Dressing
Salmon Tempura Roll
In : California Roll Out : Deep Fried Salmon Tempura, Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
Golden Tiger Roll
In : Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cream Cheese Out : Whole Deep Fried Roll, Spicy Crabmeat on Top, Masago, Green Onion Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Crazy Roll
In : Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber Out : Spicy Albacore, Crabstick, Green Onion, Masago, Crunch Powder Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Geisha Roll
In : Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber Out : Seared Salmon, Crunch Powder Sauce : Spicy Mayo
Bomb Digity Roll
In : Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura Out : Albacore, Jalapeno and Crispy Onion Sauce : Soy Mustard
Tokyo Roll
In : Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out : Spicy Albacore, Avocado, Crispy Onion Sauce : Spicy Ponzu, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
Senorita Roll
In : Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado Out : Spicy Tuna, Crunch Powder Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
OMG Roll
In : California Roll Out : Spicy Tuna, Deep Fried Fresh Water Eel, Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
Fantasy Roll
In : Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber Out : Avocado Sauce : Spicy Mayo
Golden Salmon Roll
In : Salmon, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Whole Deep Fried Roll Sauce : Eel Sauce
Samurai Roll
In : Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna Out : Fresh Water Eel, Avocado Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
King Salmon Roll
In : Crabmeat, Avocado, Deep Fried Salmon Tempura Out : Salmon Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Super Crunch Roll
In : Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado Out : Sushi Shrimp, Avocado, Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce
Jalapeno Tempura Roll
In : Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Spicy Tuna, Avocado Out : Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
Crunch Dragon Roll
In : Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crabmeat, Avocado Out : Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce
California Tempura Roll
In : Crabmeat, Avocado, Whole Deep Fried Roll Sauce : Eel Sauce
California Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Blue Crab Roll
Bake Blue Crab Roll
Spicy Albacore Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Eel and Avocado Roll
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Vegetable Roll
Tuna Sushi
Fatty Tuna
Salmon Sushi
Salmon Belly Sushi
Yellowtail Sushi
Yellowtail Belly Sushi
Amberjack Sushi
Albacore Sushi
Mackerel Sushi
Spanish Mackerel Sushi
Black Snapper Sushi
Octopus Sushi
Freshwater Eel Sushi
Jumbo Scallop Sushi
Amaebi Sushi
Ebi Sushi
Squid Sushi
Ikura Sushi
Uni Sushi
Scallop Sushi
Masago Sushi
Egg Sushi
Ginza Sushi
12pcs Assorted Chef's Choice Sushi
Sakura Sushi
6pcs Assorted Chef’s Choice Nigiri Sushi with a Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll
Chirashi Bowl
9pcs of Fresh Sashimi with Sushi Shrimp, Tamago, Smelt Egg, and Salmon Egg on a Bed of Sushi Rice
Okinawa Sashimi
12pcs Assorted Chef's Choice Sashimi
Ebisu Sashimi
18pcs Assorted Chef's Choice Sashimi
Kara Miso Ramen
Pork Broth: Pork Chashu, Bean Sprout, Bamboo Shoot, Kikurage Mushroom, Corn, Seasoned Egg, Green Onion, Dried Seaweed, Sesame Seed, and Spicy Miso
Kuro Mayu Ramen
Pork Broth: Pork Chashu, Bean Sprout, Bamboo Shoot, Kikurage Mushroom, Corn, Seasoned Egg, Green Onion, Dried Seaweed, and Black Garlic Oil
Vegan Ramen
Mushroom and Seaweed Based Soup with Organic Noodle Baby Corn, Mushroom, Lotus Root, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Cabbage, Spinach, Cherry Tomato, Corn, Organic Tofu
Tonkotsu Ramen
Pork Broth, Choice of Protein, Bean Sprout, Corn, Green Onion, Seasoned Egg, and Dried Seaweed
Cutlet Ramen
Pork Broth: Cutlet, Bean Sprout, Corn, Green Onion, Seasoned Egg, and Dried Seaweed
Jalapeno Bomb
4pcs/Lightly Fried with Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese in Jalapeno
Shishito Pepper
Fried Shishito Pepper Tossed with House Soy Dressing
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Sauteed Edamame with Garlic House Made Sweet Soy
Salted Edamame
Shrimp & Veggie Tempura
Assorted Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura/ Only Shrimp Tempura is Available(4pc)
Sesame Chicken
Deep Fried Chicken served with house made Spicy Sauce
Calamari Rings
Lightly Fried Calamari served with house made Spicy Sauce
Gyoza
Pan Seared Gyoza served with Soy Vinegar Sauce
Takoyaki
6pcs / Fried Osaka Style Octopus Ball
Fried Baby Octopus
Deep Fried Baby Octopus with mayo
Crispy Rice w/ Spicy Tuna
4pcs/ Creamy Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce on Top of Buttered Crispy Rice
Baked Green Mussel
6pcs/ Baked Green Mussel with Mayo Sauce. Served with Sauce, Green Onion and Masago
Shrimp Shumai
6pcs / Steamed Shrimp Dimsum / Served with Ponzu
Kumamoto Oysters
Kumiai Higata Kumamoto
Garlic Green Bean
Pan-Sauted Green Bean with House Garlic Sauce
Premium Ribeye on Hot Stone
Premium ribeye served with grilled vegetables and rice on a hot stone pot. *Dine-In only
Jalapeno Cheese Curry Katsu
House made curry sauce served with mozzarella and jalapeno filled pork cutlet and rice on a hot stone pot. *Dine-In only
Portobello Cheese Katsu
Portobello mushroom filled with mozzarella cheese deep fried with panko served with our house-made gravy and rice. *Dine-In Only
Cheese Curry Katsu
House made curry sauce served with mozzarella filled pork cutlet and rice on a hot stone pot. *Dine-In Only
Pork Curry Katsu
House made curry sauce served with cutlet and rice on a hot stone pot. *Dine-In Only
Chicken Curry Katsu
House made curry sauce served with cutlet and rice on a hot stone pot. *Dine-In Only
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
220 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502