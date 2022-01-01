Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar Fullerton
141 E Commonwealth Ave.
Fullerton, CA 92832
Popular Items
RAMEN
SMALL DISH
Baked Green Mussel
6PC/ GREEN MUSSEL BAKED WITH HOUSE BAKE MAYO, SERVED WITH EEL SAUCE
Calamari Ring
Lightly Fried Calamari served with house made Spicy Sauce
Chashu Fried Rice
Fried Rice with Vegetables, Onions with protein Chashu
Crispy Rice w/Spicy Tuna
4pcs / Creamy Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce on Top of Buttered Crispy Rice
Croquette
Deep Fried potato and veggie
CUTLET Chicken
Deep fried chicken served with side salad and house made spicy sauce on the side.
CUTLET Pork
Deep fried pork served with side salad and house made spicy sauce on the side.
Fried Baby Octopus
Deep Fried Baby Octopus with mayo
Garlic Green Beans
Pan - sauted green beans with house garlic sauce and sweet, spicy soy sauce.
GYOZA BEEF
GYOZA SEAFOOD
GYOZA VEGGIE
Jalapeno Bomb
4pcs/Lightly Fried with Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese in Jalapeno
Miso Soup
Mixed Tempura
4pcs/ASSORTED SHRIMP & VEGETABLE TEMPURA/ONLY SHRIMP TEMPURA IS AVAILABLE
Salted Edamame
Sesame Chicken
FRIED CHICKEN MARINATED WITH SESAME SOY SAUCE
Shrimp Tempura 4 Pcs
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Sauteed Edamame with garlic house made sweet soy and spicy seasonings.
Takoyaki
Fried Osaka Style Octopus Ball
EXTRA
Extra Noodle
Extra Soup
Garlic Edamame Sauce
Steamed Rice
Extra Seared Chashu
Extra Chicken
Extra Tofu
Extra Black Garlic Oil
Extra Egg
Extra Crunch Onion Garlic
Extra Shitake Mushroom
Extra Kikurage Mushroom
Extra Bamboo Shoot
Extra Bean Sprouts
Extra Corn
Extra Spinach
Extra Red Ginger
Extra Grated Garlic
Extra Green Onion
Extra Dried Seaweed
Free Chili Paste
Extra Chili Paste
Fresh Wasabi
Extra Steamed Broccoli
Sliced Jalapenos
Extra Steamed Veggies
Extra Lemon Wedges
SIGNATURE DISH
Truffle Salmon
5pcs/ Sliced Salmon Truffle paste, Truffle oil
Yellowtail Jalapeno
5PCS / FRESH YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI WITH JALAPENO AND CILANTRO .SERVED WITH JAPANESE DRESSING OLIVE OIL AND PONZU
Garlic Lover's Albacore
5PCS / CRISPY ONION WRAPPED WITH FRESH ALBACORE SASHIMI. SERVED WITH GARLIC BUTTER AND PONZU
Crunch Onion Albacore
5pcs / Thin Sliced Seared Albacore Sashimi Crunch Onion with Sauce Ponzu, Soy Mustard
Mango Salmon Special
5pcs / Spicy Crabmeat, Mango Wrapped By Fresh Salmon with Yuzu Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho
Salmon Blue Crab
5pcs / Blue Crab and Avocado Wrapped with Fresh Salmon Sashimi. Served With Truffle Oil and Yuzu Citrus Dressing.
Roll Up
5pcs/ Spicy Crabmeat wrapped with tuna and salmon. Served with spicy mayo and crunch powder
Yellowtail Rose
5PCS / SPICY TUNA, AVOCADO, ASPARAGUS WRAPPED WITH FRESH YELLOWTAIL. SERVED WITH HOUSE JAPANESE DRESSING.
Jessica Albacore
5PCS / SPICY TUNA, JALAPENO AND AVOCADO WRAPPED WITH FRESH ALBACORE SASHIMI. SERVED WITH SOY MUSTARD DRESSING.
Bora Bora
SUSHI
Tuna Sushi 2 Pc
Salmon Sushi 2 Pc
Salmon Belly Sushi 2 Pc
Yellowtail Sushi 2 Pc
Yellowtail Belly Sushi 2 Pc
Albacore Sushi 2 Pc
Jumbo Scallop Sushi 2 Pc
Fresh Water EEL Sushi 2 Pc
Squid (IKA) Sushi 2 Pc
Ikura Sushi 2 Pc
Octopus Sushi 2 Pc
Ama Ebi Sushi 2 Pc
Tamago Sushi 2 Pc
Scallop Sushi 2 Pc
Masago Sushi 2 Pc
Ebi (Shrimp) Sushi 2 Pc
HOUSE HAND/ CUT ROLLS
AVOCADO ROLL
BLUE CRAB ROLL
CALIFORNIA ROLL
CUCUMBER ROLL
EEL & AVOCADO ROLL
PHILLY ROLL
SALMON AVOCADO ROLL
SALMON SKIN ROLL
SCALLOP ROLL
SPICY ALBACORE ROLL
SPICY TUNA ROLL
TUNA ROLL
VEGETABLE ROLL
YELLOWTAIL ROLL
HR AVOCADO
HR BLUE CRAB
HR CALIFORNIA
HR CUCUMBER
HR EEL & AVOCADO
HR PHILLY
HR SALMON AVOCADO
HR SALMON SKIN
HR SCALLOP
HR SPICY ALBACORE
HR SPICY TUNA
HR TUNA
HR VEGETABLE
HR YELLOWTAIL
TEMPURA ROLL
Tokyo Roll
In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Spicy Albacore, Avocado, Crispy Onion Sauce: Spicy Ponzu
Geisha Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber Out: Seared Fresh Salmon With Crunch Powder On Top Sauce: Spicy Mayo
Kopan Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Avocado Out: Albacore, Crunch Onion, Jalapeno Sauce: Soy Mustard
Captain America
In: Crawfish Tempura, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Baked Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Crunch Powder Sauce: Garlic Mayo, Eel Sauce
Crispy Scallop Roll
In : Crab Meat, Avocado Out : Deep Fried Bay Scallop Masago, Green Onion, Sesame Seed Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
Crunch Dragon Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crabmeat, Cucumber Out: Baked Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Cruncn Powder Sauce: Eel Sauce
Prince Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber Out: Fresh Tuna, Salmon Sauce: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Spider Roll
In: Soft Shell Crab, Kaiware, Gobo, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago Out: Seaweed Sauce: Ponzu On The Side
Mystery Roll
In: Blue Crab, Mango, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber Out: Seaweed, Avocado, Salmon, Yuzu Ponzu
King Salmon Roll
In : Crab Meat, Avocado, Salmon Tempura Out : Fresh Salmon, Sesame Seed Sauce : Eel Sauce
Ultimate Crunchy Roll
Spicy Crabmeat, Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese Inside, Spicy Tuna, Scallop On Top. Whole Roll Baked With Baking Mayo. Served With Deep Fried Onion, Green Onion Masago On Top, Wasabi Mayo, Eel Sauce And Spicy Mayo
Super Crunch Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Cucumber, Avocado Out: Sushi Shrimp, Avocado, Crunch Powder Sauce: Eel Sauce
Sunshine Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Tuna, Salmon, Jalapeno Sauce: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Fantasy Roll
In: Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber Out: Avocado, Spicy Mayo
Salmon Tempura Roll
In: Crabmeat. Avocado. Deep Fried Salmon 2 pcs Out: Deep Fried Salmon tempura with crunch Powder Sauce: Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
Golden Tiger Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cream Cheese Out: Whole Roll Tempura, Spicy Crabmeat on Top, Masago, Green Onion Sauce: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Senorita Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber Out: Spicy Tuna, Crunch Powder Sauce: Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
Popcorn Roll
Deep Fried Crawfish on Top of California Roll. Served with Green Onion, Masago, Sesame Seed, Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo
Bomb Digity Roll
In : Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura Out : Albacore, Sliced Jalapeno, Crispy Onion Sauce : Soy Mustard
Gold Crunch Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber Out: Crunch Powder Sauce: Eel Sauce
OMG Roll
Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll
Deep Fried Spicy Tuna Roll Served With Green Onion, Masago, Eel Sauce And Spicy Mayo
California Tempura Roll
In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Whole Roll Tempura Sauce: Eel Sauce
FRESH ROLL
Snow White Roll
In : Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Crab Meat, Avocado out : Soy Paper Wrap
Rainbow Roll
In: Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber Out: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp, Avocado
Protein Roll
In: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Cucumber Wrap Sauce: Soy Mustard Dressing
Super Philly Roll
In: Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese Out: Fresh Salmon
911 Roll
In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Cilantro Out: Spicy Crabmeat, Jalapeno, Masago, Green Onion Sauce: Spicy Mayo, Sriracha Dots
Lemon Roll
In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Avocado, Fresh Tuna, Lemon Sliced Sauce: Soy Mustard
Yummy Roll
In : California Roll Out : Spicy Tuna and Fresh Salmon Sauce: Served with Spicy Mayo and Spicy Ponzu
Alaska Roll
In : Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber Out : Fresh Salmon, Red Onion, Lemon Slices Sauce: Soy Mustard Dressing
Baja Cali Roll
In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out : Fresh Yellowtail, Sliced Jalapeno Sauce : Yuzu Ponzu, Soy Mustard
The Moon Roll
In: Spicy Albacore, Cucumber Out: Seared Albacore, Red Onion On Top. Sauce: Spicy Ponzu
Giant Salmon Roll
In : Crabmeat Avocado Out : Spicy Salmon, Fresh Salmon Sauce : Soy Mustard, Spicy Mayo
Tiger Tail Roll
In: California Roll Out: Sushi shrimp on Top of California Roll.
Spicy Rose Roll
In : Crabmeat, Avocado Out : Spicy Tuna, Crunch
Baby Crawfish Roll (Baked)
In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Crawfish Baked With Kopan Baked Mayo, Masago, Green Onion Sauce: Eel Sauce
Dragon Roll (Baked)
In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Fresh Water Eel, Avocado Sauce: Eel Sauce
Volcano Roll
In: Spicy Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Spicy Tuna. Spicy Mayo with Crunch Powder on Top Sauce: Eel Sauce. Spicy mayo
Baked Salmon Roll
In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Scottish Salmon, Whole Roll Baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Masago, Greenonion Sauce: Eel Sauce
Energy Roll
In:california Roll Wrapped In Soy Paper with Spicy Tuna Out:baked Fresh Water Eel, Crunch Owder, Green Onion and Masago Sauce: Eel Sauce,spicy Mayo, Wasabi Mayo
Sapporo Roll (Baked)
In: Fresh Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado Out: Baked Crabmeat Sauce: Bake Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Sriracha
Snowcone Roll (baked)
Caterpillar Roll (Baked)
In: Fresh Water Eel, Crab Meat Out: Avocado
B.S.C.R (baked)
Cali-land Roll
In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Cream Cheese, Whole Roll Baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Masago, Green Onion Sauce: Eel Sauce
Cherry Blossom
BAKED ROLL
SASHIMI
SUSHI / SASHIMI COMBO
Ginza Sushi 12 Pcs
12pcs Assorted Shef's Choice Sushi
Sakura Sushi 9 Pcs
9pcs assorted Chef’s choice nigiri sushi with a choice of California roll or Spicy Tuna Roll
Chirashi Bowl
Okinawa Sashimi 12 Pcs
12pcs Assorted Chef's Choice Sashim
Ebisu Sashimi 18 Pcs
18pcs Assorted Chef's Choice Sashimi
SALADS
SUSHI EXTRAS
Jalapeno Bomb
4pcs/Lightly Fried with Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese in Jalapeno
Crispy Rice w/Spicy Tuna
4pcs / Creamy Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce on Top of Buttered Crispy Rice
Baked Green Mussel
6PC/ GREEN MUSSEL BAKED WITH HOUSE BAKE MAYO, SERVED WITH EEL SAUCE
Crispy Rice w/Spicy crabmeat
2pcs / Creamy Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce on Top of Buttered Crispy Rice
Crispy Rice w/Spicy Salmon
4pcs / Creamy Spicy salmon, Avocado, onion, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce on Top of Buttered Crispy Rice
Crispy Rice w/Spicy Albacore
4pcs / Creamy Spicy albacore, crunch onion, green onion, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce on Top of Buttered Crispy Rice
WATER
CANNED DRINKS
BEVERAGES (NON-ALCOHOLIC)
BEER
SAKE
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
141 E Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, CA 92832