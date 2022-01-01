Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar imageView gallery
Ramen
Sushi & Japanese

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar Fullerton

review star

No reviews yet

141 E Commonwealth Ave.

Fullerton, CA 92832

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen
Kara Miso Ramen
Kuro Mayu Ramen

RAMEN

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.95
Cutlet Ramen

Cutlet Ramen

$18.95
Kara Miso Ramen

Kara Miso Ramen

$15.50
Kuro Mayu Ramen

Kuro Mayu Ramen

$15.50
Vegan Ramen

Vegan Ramen

$14.95

SMALL DISH

Baked Green Mussel

Baked Green Mussel

$10.95

6PC/ GREEN MUSSEL BAKED WITH HOUSE BAKE MAYO, SERVED WITH EEL SAUCE

Calamari Ring

Calamari Ring

$10.95

Lightly Fried Calamari served with house made Spicy Sauce

Chashu Fried Rice

$9.25

Fried Rice with Vegetables, Onions with protein Chashu

Crispy Rice w/Spicy Tuna

Crispy Rice w/Spicy Tuna

$9.95

4pcs / Creamy Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce on Top of Buttered Crispy Rice

Croquette

$8.50

Deep Fried potato and veggie

CUTLET Chicken

$8.95

Deep fried chicken served with side salad and house made spicy sauce on the side.

CUTLET Pork

$8.95

Deep fried pork served with side salad and house made spicy sauce on the side.

Fried Baby Octopus

Fried Baby Octopus

$10.95

Deep Fried Baby Octopus with mayo

Garlic Green Beans

Garlic Green Beans

$8.95

Pan - sauted green beans with house garlic sauce and sweet, spicy soy sauce.

GYOZA BEEF

GYOZA BEEF

$8.50
GYOZA SEAFOOD

GYOZA SEAFOOD

$8.50
GYOZA VEGGIE

GYOZA VEGGIE

$8.50
Jalapeno Bomb

Jalapeno Bomb

$9.95

4pcs/Lightly Fried with Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese in Jalapeno

Miso Soup

$2.50
Mixed Tempura

Mixed Tempura

$9.95

4pcs/ASSORTED SHRIMP & VEGETABLE TEMPURA/ONLY SHRIMP TEMPURA IS AVAILABLE

Salted Edamame

Salted Edamame

$5.95
Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$9.95

FRIED CHICKEN MARINATED WITH SESAME SOY SAUCE

Shrimp Tempura 4 Pcs

Shrimp Tempura 4 Pcs

$9.95
Spicy Garlic Edamame

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$8.95

Sauteed Edamame with garlic house made sweet soy and spicy seasonings.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.95

Fried Osaka Style Octopus Ball

EXTRA

Extra Noodle

$3.50

Extra Soup

$4.95

Garlic Edamame Sauce

$2.00

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Extra Seared Chashu

$3.25

Extra Chicken

$3.25

Extra Tofu

$3.00

Extra Black Garlic Oil

$1.50

Extra Egg

$1.50

Extra Crunch Onion Garlic

$1.10

Extra Shitake Mushroom

$1.10

Extra Kikurage Mushroom

$1.00

Extra Bamboo Shoot

$1.10

Extra Bean Sprouts

$0.95

Extra Corn

$0.95

Extra Spinach

$0.95

Extra Red Ginger

$0.95

Extra Grated Garlic

$1.00

Extra Green Onion

$1.00

Extra Dried Seaweed

$1.00

Free Chili Paste

Extra Chili Paste

$0.75

Fresh Wasabi

$2.00

Extra Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Sliced Jalapenos

$1.00

Extra Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Extra Lemon Wedges

$1.00

SIGNATURE DISH

Truffle Salmon

Truffle Salmon

$17.95

5pcs/ Sliced Salmon Truffle paste, Truffle oil

Yellowtail Jalapeno

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$17.95

5PCS / FRESH YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI WITH JALAPENO AND CILANTRO .SERVED WITH JAPANESE DRESSING OLIVE OIL AND PONZU

Garlic Lover's Albacore

Garlic Lover's Albacore

$18.95

5PCS / CRISPY ONION WRAPPED WITH FRESH ALBACORE SASHIMI. SERVED WITH GARLIC BUTTER AND PONZU

Crunch Onion Albacore

Crunch Onion Albacore

$16.95

5pcs / Thin Sliced Seared Albacore Sashimi Crunch Onion with Sauce Ponzu, Soy Mustard

Mango Salmon Special

Mango Salmon Special

$18.95

5pcs / Spicy Crabmeat, Mango Wrapped By Fresh Salmon with Yuzu Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho

Salmon Blue Crab

Salmon Blue Crab

$18.95

5pcs / Blue Crab and Avocado Wrapped with Fresh Salmon Sashimi. Served With Truffle Oil and Yuzu Citrus Dressing.

Roll Up

Roll Up

$14.95

5pcs/ Spicy Crabmeat wrapped with tuna and salmon. Served with spicy mayo and crunch powder

Yellowtail Rose

Yellowtail Rose

$18.95

5PCS / SPICY TUNA, AVOCADO, ASPARAGUS WRAPPED WITH FRESH YELLOWTAIL. SERVED WITH HOUSE JAPANESE DRESSING.

Jessica Albacore

Jessica Albacore

$18.95

5PCS / SPICY TUNA, JALAPENO AND AVOCADO WRAPPED WITH FRESH ALBACORE SASHIMI. SERVED WITH SOY MUSTARD DRESSING.

Bora Bora

Bora Bora

$19.95

SUSHI

Tuna Sushi 2 Pc

Tuna Sushi 2 Pc

$7.25
Salmon Sushi 2 Pc

Salmon Sushi 2 Pc

$6.95
Salmon Belly Sushi 2 Pc

Salmon Belly Sushi 2 Pc

$7.25
Yellowtail Sushi 2 Pc

Yellowtail Sushi 2 Pc

$7.25
Yellowtail Belly Sushi 2 Pc

Yellowtail Belly Sushi 2 Pc

$7.75
Albacore Sushi 2 Pc

Albacore Sushi 2 Pc

$6.75
Jumbo Scallop Sushi 2 Pc

Jumbo Scallop Sushi 2 Pc

$6.95
Fresh Water EEL Sushi 2 Pc

Fresh Water EEL Sushi 2 Pc

$6.75
Squid (IKA) Sushi 2 Pc

Squid (IKA) Sushi 2 Pc

$5.75
Ikura Sushi 2 Pc

Ikura Sushi 2 Pc

$7.75
Octopus Sushi 2 Pc

Octopus Sushi 2 Pc

$5.95
Ama Ebi Sushi 2 Pc

Ama Ebi Sushi 2 Pc

$9.95Out of stock
Tamago Sushi 2 Pc

Tamago Sushi 2 Pc

$5.25
Scallop Sushi 2 Pc

Scallop Sushi 2 Pc

$5.75
Masago Sushi 2 Pc

Masago Sushi 2 Pc

$4.95
Ebi (Shrimp) Sushi 2 Pc

Ebi (Shrimp) Sushi 2 Pc

$5.25

HOUSE HAND/ CUT ROLLS

AVOCADO ROLL

$6.25

BLUE CRAB ROLL

$8.95

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$6.95

CUCUMBER ROLL

$5.95

EEL & AVOCADO ROLL

$8.95

PHILLY ROLL

$8.95

SALMON AVOCADO ROLL

$8.25

SALMON SKIN ROLL

$7.25

SCALLOP ROLL

$6.50

SPICY ALBACORE ROLL

$7.50

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$7.95

TUNA ROLL

$8.25

VEGETABLE ROLL

$5.95

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$7.95

HR AVOCADO

$6.25

HR BLUE CRAB

$8.95

HR CALIFORNIA

$6.95

HR CUCUMBER

$5.95

HR EEL & AVOCADO

$8.95

HR PHILLY

$8.95

HR SALMON AVOCADO

$8.25

HR SALMON SKIN

$7.25

HR SCALLOP

$6.50

HR SPICY ALBACORE

$7.50

HR SPICY TUNA

$7.95

HR TUNA

$8.25

HR VEGETABLE

$5.95

HR YELLOWTAIL

$7.95

TEMPURA ROLL

Tokyo Roll

Tokyo Roll

$16.95

In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Spicy Albacore, Avocado, Crispy Onion Sauce: Spicy Ponzu

Geisha Roll

Geisha Roll

$16.25

In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber Out: Seared Fresh Salmon With Crunch Powder On Top Sauce: Spicy Mayo

Kopan Roll

Kopan Roll

$17.50

In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Avocado Out: Albacore, Crunch Onion, Jalapeno Sauce: Soy Mustard

Captain America

Captain America

$17.50

In: Crawfish Tempura, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Baked Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Crunch Powder Sauce: Garlic Mayo, Eel Sauce

Crispy Scallop Roll

Crispy Scallop Roll

$15.95

In : Crab Meat, Avocado Out : Deep Fried Bay Scallop Masago, Green Onion, Sesame Seed Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Crunch Dragon Roll

Crunch Dragon Roll

$16.95

In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crabmeat, Cucumber Out: Baked Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Cruncn Powder Sauce: Eel Sauce

Prince Roll

Prince Roll

$16.25

In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber Out: Fresh Tuna, Salmon Sauce: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$15.50

In: Soft Shell Crab, Kaiware, Gobo, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago Out: Seaweed Sauce: Ponzu On The Side

Mystery Roll

Mystery Roll

$16.25

In: Blue Crab, Mango, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber Out: Seaweed, Avocado, Salmon, Yuzu Ponzu

King Salmon Roll

King Salmon Roll

$16.25

In : Crab Meat, Avocado, Salmon Tempura Out : Fresh Salmon, Sesame Seed Sauce : Eel Sauce

Ultimate Crunchy Roll

$16.25

Spicy Crabmeat, Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese Inside, Spicy Tuna, Scallop On Top. Whole Roll Baked With Baking Mayo. Served With Deep Fried Onion, Green Onion Masago On Top, Wasabi Mayo, Eel Sauce And Spicy Mayo

Super Crunch Roll

Super Crunch Roll

$14.95

In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Cucumber, Avocado Out: Sushi Shrimp, Avocado, Crunch Powder Sauce: Eel Sauce

Sunshine Roll

$16.50

In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Tuna, Salmon, Jalapeno Sauce: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Fantasy Roll

Fantasy Roll

$15.95

In: Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber Out: Avocado, Spicy Mayo

Salmon Tempura Roll

Salmon Tempura Roll

$15.95

In: Crabmeat. Avocado. Deep Fried Salmon 2 pcs Out: Deep Fried Salmon tempura with crunch Powder Sauce: Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Golden Tiger Roll

Golden Tiger Roll

$14.50

In: Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cream Cheese Out: Whole Roll Tempura, Spicy Crabmeat on Top, Masago, Green Onion Sauce: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Senorita Roll

Senorita Roll

$14.25

In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber Out: Spicy Tuna, Crunch Powder Sauce: Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Popcorn Roll

Popcorn Roll

$16.25

Deep Fried Crawfish on Top of California Roll. Served with Green Onion, Masago, Sesame Seed, Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo

Bomb Digity Roll

Bomb Digity Roll

$14.95

In : Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura Out : Albacore, Sliced Jalapeno, Crispy Onion Sauce : Soy Mustard

Gold Crunch Roll

Gold Crunch Roll

$12.95

In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber Out: Crunch Powder Sauce: Eel Sauce

OMG Roll

OMG Roll

$16.75
Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$13.25

Deep Fried Spicy Tuna Roll Served With Green Onion, Masago, Eel Sauce And Spicy Mayo

California Tempura Roll

California Tempura Roll

$11.95

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Whole Roll Tempura Sauce: Eel Sauce

FRESH ROLL

Snow White Roll

Snow White Roll

$16.25

In : Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Crab Meat, Avocado out : Soy Paper Wrap

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$16.50

In: Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber Out: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp, Avocado

Protein Roll

Protein Roll

$16.75

In: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Cucumber Wrap Sauce: Soy Mustard Dressing

Super Philly Roll

Super Philly Roll

$16.50

In: Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese Out: Fresh Salmon

911 Roll

911 Roll

$14.25

In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Cilantro Out: Spicy Crabmeat, Jalapeno, Masago, Green Onion Sauce: Spicy Mayo, Sriracha Dots

Lemon Roll

Lemon Roll

$16.50

In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Avocado, Fresh Tuna, Lemon Sliced Sauce: Soy Mustard

Yummy Roll

Yummy Roll

$16.25

In : California Roll Out : Spicy Tuna and Fresh Salmon Sauce: Served with Spicy Mayo and Spicy Ponzu

Alaska Roll

Alaska Roll

$15.95

In : Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber Out : Fresh Salmon, Red Onion, Lemon Slices Sauce: Soy Mustard Dressing

Baja Cali Roll

Baja Cali Roll

$16.25

In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out : Fresh Yellowtail, Sliced Jalapeno Sauce : Yuzu Ponzu, Soy Mustard

The Moon Roll

The Moon Roll

$15.25

In: Spicy Albacore, Cucumber Out: Seared Albacore, Red Onion On Top. Sauce: Spicy Ponzu

Giant Salmon Roll

Giant Salmon Roll

$15.95

In : Crabmeat Avocado Out : Spicy Salmon, Fresh Salmon Sauce : Soy Mustard, Spicy Mayo

Tiger Tail Roll

Tiger Tail Roll

$15.95

In: California Roll Out: Sushi shrimp on Top of California Roll.

Spicy Rose Roll

Spicy Rose Roll

$13.95

In : Crabmeat, Avocado Out : Spicy Tuna, Crunch

Baby Crawfish Roll (Baked)

Baby Crawfish Roll (Baked)

$15.95

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Crawfish Baked With Kopan Baked Mayo, Masago, Green Onion Sauce: Eel Sauce

Dragon Roll (Baked)

Dragon Roll (Baked)

$15.95

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Fresh Water Eel, Avocado Sauce: Eel Sauce

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$15.95

In: Spicy Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Spicy Tuna. Spicy Mayo with Crunch Powder on Top Sauce: Eel Sauce. Spicy mayo

Baked Salmon Roll

Baked Salmon Roll

$15.75

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Scottish Salmon, Whole Roll Baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Masago, Greenonion Sauce: Eel Sauce

Energy Roll

$16.75

In:california Roll Wrapped In Soy Paper with Spicy Tuna Out:baked Fresh Water Eel, Crunch Owder, Green Onion and Masago Sauce: Eel Sauce,spicy Mayo, Wasabi Mayo

Sapporo Roll (Baked)

Sapporo Roll (Baked)

$16.25

In: Fresh Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado Out: Baked Crabmeat Sauce: Bake Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Sriracha

Snowcone Roll (baked)

Snowcone Roll (baked)

$16.25
Caterpillar Roll (Baked)

Caterpillar Roll (Baked)

$14.95

In: Fresh Water Eel, Crab Meat Out: Avocado

B.S.C.R (baked)

B.S.C.R (baked)

$15.50
Cali-land Roll

Cali-land Roll

$12.25

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Cream Cheese, Whole Roll Baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Masago, Green Onion Sauce: Eel Sauce

Cherry Blossom

$16.25

BAKED ROLL

Baby Crawfish Roll (Baked)

Baby Crawfish Roll (Baked)

$15.95

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Crawfish Baked With Kopan Baked Mayo, Masago, Green Onion Sauce: Eel Sauce

Dragon Roll (Baked)

Dragon Roll (Baked)

$15.95

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Fresh Water Eel, Avocado Sauce: Eel Sauce

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$15.95

In: Spicy Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Spicy Tuna. Spicy Mayo with Crunch Powder on Top Sauce: Eel Sauce. Spicy mayo

Baked Salmon Roll

Baked Salmon Roll

$15.75

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Scottish Salmon, Whole Roll Baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Masago, Greenonion Sauce: Eel Sauce

Energy Roll

$16.75

In:california Roll Wrapped In Soy Paper with Spicy Tuna Out:baked Fresh Water Eel, Crunch Owder, Green Onion and Masago Sauce: Eel Sauce,spicy Mayo, Wasabi Mayo

Sapporo Roll (Baked)

Sapporo Roll (Baked)

$16.25

In: Fresh Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado Out: Baked Crabmeat Sauce: Bake Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Sriracha

Snowcone Roll (baked)

Snowcone Roll (baked)

$16.25
Caterpillar Roll (Baked)

Caterpillar Roll (Baked)

$14.95

In: Fresh Water Eel, Crab Meat Out: Avocado

B.S.C.R (baked)

B.S.C.R (baked)

$15.50

Cali-land Roll

$12.25

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Cream Cheese, Whole Roll Baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Masago, Green Onion Sauce: Eel Sauce

SASHIMI

Tuna Sashimi 5 Pcs

$19.75

Salmon Sashimi 5 Pcs

$16.95

Salmon Belly Sashimi 5 Pcs

$18.95

Yellowtail Sashimi 5 Pcs

$17.95

Yellowtail Belly Sashimi 5 Pcs

$19.25

Albacore Sashimi 5 Pcs

$16.95

Octopus Sashimi 5 Pcs

$15.75

SUSHI / SASHIMI COMBO

Ginza Sushi 12 Pcs

Ginza Sushi 12 Pcs

$35.95

12pcs Assorted Shef's Choice Sushi

Sakura Sushi 9 Pcs

Sakura Sushi 9 Pcs

$28.95

9pcs assorted Chef’s choice nigiri sushi with a choice of California roll or Spicy Tuna Roll

Chirashi Bowl

Chirashi Bowl

$26.95
Okinawa Sashimi 12 Pcs

Okinawa Sashimi 12 Pcs

$32.95

12pcs Assorted Chef's Choice Sashim

Ebisu Sashimi 18 Pcs

Ebisu Sashimi 18 Pcs

$43.95

18pcs Assorted Chef's Choice Sashimi

SALADS

Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$18.95
Salmon Skin Salad

Salmon Skin Salad

$13.50

Blue Crab Avocado Salad

$16.95
Seaweed Cucumber Salad

Seaweed Cucumber Salad

$7.95

SUSHI EXTRAS

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Extra Avocado(1/2)

$3.00

SMALL DISH

Jalapeno Bomb

$9.95

4pcs/Lightly Fried with Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese in Jalapeno

Crispy Rice w/Spicy Tuna

$9.95

4pcs / Creamy Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce on Top of Buttered Crispy Rice

Baked Green Mussel

$10.95

6PC/ GREEN MUSSEL BAKED WITH HOUSE BAKE MAYO, SERVED WITH EEL SAUCE

Crispy Rice w/Spicy crabmeat

$9.00

2pcs / Creamy Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce on Top of Buttered Crispy Rice

Crispy Rice w/Spicy Salmon

$9.95

4pcs / Creamy Spicy salmon, Avocado, onion, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce on Top of Buttered Crispy Rice

Crispy Rice w/Spicy Albacore

$9.95

4pcs / Creamy Spicy albacore, crunch onion, green onion, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce on Top of Buttered Crispy Rice

BENTO CATEGORY

2 ITEM BENTO (LUNCH)

$17.95

2 ITEM BENTO (DINNER)

$19.95

2 ITEM BENTO (WEEKEND)

$19.95

3 ITEM BENTO (WEEKEND)

$22.95

3 ITEM BENTO (LUNCH)

$20.95

3 ITEM BENTO (DINNER)

$22.95

WATER

Water w/ ice

Water w/ no ice

Water w/ extra ice

Water w/ no lemon

Kids Water

Kids Water w/ no ice

Hot water

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

PERRIER

$2.95Out of stock

CANNED DRINKS

COKE

$2.95

DIET COKE

$2.95

SPRITE

$2.95

LEMONADE

$2.95Out of stock

DR. PEPPER

$2.95

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.95Out of stock

BEVERAGES (NON-ALCOHOLIC)

CALPICO

$2.95Out of stock

UNSWEETED ICED TEA

$2.50Out of stock

BEER

BOTTLE Asahi

$8.00

BOTTLE Orion

$8.00

BOTTLE Sapporo

$8.00

ECHIGO - BLUE (IPA)

$8.00

ECHIGO - RED (Red Ale)

$8.00

SAKE

KUBOTA DAIGINJO

$22.00

ORGANIC KIKUSUI

$22.00

YAEMON DAIGINJO

$22.00

KIKUSUI

$18.00

KUROSAWA

$17.00

OTOKOYAMA

$17.95

SHO CHIKU BAI GINJO

$15.00

NIGORI

$13.00

STRAWBERRY NIGORI

$14.50

PINEAPPLE NIGORI

$14.50

HOT SAKE

$9.00

COLD SAKE

$9.00

KIKUSUI PERFECT SNOW NIGORI

$17.00

MOCHI ICE CREAM

CHOCOLATE MOCHI

$5.75

STRAWBERRY MOCHI

$5.75

COOKIES AND CREAM MOCHI

$5.75

MANGO MOCHI

$5.75

GREEN TEA MOCHI

$5.75
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

141 E Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, CA 92832

Directions

Gallery
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Akafuji
orange star4.6 • 254
1450 S Harbor Blvd. La Habra, CA 90631
View restaurantnext
Umami Burger - Anaheim
orange star4.4 • 9,318
338 S. Anaheim Blvd. Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Brea, CA
orange star4.3 • 356
975 E. Birch St. #K Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext
Yoshiharu Ramen - Buena Park
orange star4.2 • 2,654
6970 Beach Blvd F-206 Buena Park, CA 90621
View restaurantnext
Yoshiharu Ramen - Orange
orange star4.4 • 4,819
1891 N. Tustin St Orange, CA 92865
View restaurantnext
Hanano Ramen - Orange
orange starNo Reviews
161 N Glassell St Orange, CA 92866
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fullerton

Les Amis Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,692
128 W Wilshire Ave Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Best Burgers - Fullerton
orange star4.2 • 1,387
506 S Euclid St Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Kentro Greek Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,088
100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000482 - Amerige Center
orange star4.4 • 906
1949 W. Malvern Ave. Fullerton, CA 92833
View restaurantnext
Earth Bowl Superfoods - Fullerton
orange star4.8 • 793
575 N Commonwealth Ave Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
SoCal Wings - Fullerton
orange star4.6 • 625
349 N State College Blvd Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fullerton
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
La Mirada
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4 (36 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston