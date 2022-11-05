Kopi Cafe
No reviews yet
5317 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60640
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast Anytime
Two Eggs Steamed Until Fluffy
Served with baguette or tortilla chips 8.25 with cheese (Mozzarella, Swiss, Cheddar,Feta or vegan cheese)
Monsieur Croissant Sandwich
Hickory smoked vegetarian deli slices, melted Swiss cheese and tomato on a warm croissant.
Madame Croissant Sandwich
Add a fluffy egg to the Monsieur Croissant and, voila.
Bagel with Schmear
Choice of bagel with a schmear of hummus, herbed garlic cream cheese, or goat cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion and olives
Trout 'n' Eggs
Smoked trout baked with eggs, potatoes and cream cheese.With side of dill sour cream. Served with choice of baguette or chips.
Tofu Scramble
Lightly grilled organic tofu scrambled up with potatoes, broccoli and tomatoes. Comes with that good bread.
Granola
Crunchy robust granola mix topped with dried fruit or banana slices. With yogurt 2.50
Challa French Toast
Four pieces of challa bread served with a mixed berry compote & real maple syrup.
Veggie Sausage Patties
Guilt free siae of vegetarian sausage patties!! Great with eggs.
Salty Madame Salmon
The perfect breakfast sandwich taken to the next level. Lox, egg, Swiss and tomato on a croissant.
Egg Hugo
A mini tomato focaccia topped with cheddar cheese, an egg with the sunny side up, baked as per the journals of Victor Hugo.
Breakfast Burrito
Three eggs steamed and wrapped in a tortilla with refried beans and cheddar cheese
Egg Sandwich
Two.eggs cooked fluffy. On a bagel with your choice of cheese. (Cheddar, Mozzarella,Swiss, Feta or Goat)
Lox and Bagel Plate
With cream cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce and olives.
Lox 'n' Eggs
Eggs baked with swiss cheese topped with warmed smoked salmon.Side of dill sour cream. Served with choice of baguette or chips
Breakfast Parfait
Multi layers of granola, berry compote, and yoghurt.
Sunshine on a Shingle
Fluffy steam scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese served on toasted sourdough, topped with our special house made vegetarian sausage gravy. Just like at the diner. Hot damn.
Roasted Small Red Potatoes
They make everything just a little bit better.
Huevos Rancho Rojo
Kopi version of the classic with steamed eggs, black bean & com salad, Kopi-made salsa, cheddar cheese on com tortillas. It's got some heat.
Huevos Rancho Verde
Salsa Verde version of the Kopi classic above with mozzarella.
Breakfast Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, eggs.salsa verde and queso fresco
De La Boulangerie
Soups, Salads, ETC
Soup of the Day
Miso Soup
Trio of Three
A cup of our homemade soup of the day, served with a mini focaccia topped with melted mozzarella and greens tossed with Dijon vinaigrette
House Salad
House mixed greens with tomato, cukes, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives.
Chevre Chaud
Warmed goat cheese on frerrch baguette slices sprinkled with herbs de Provence on top of mixed greens tossed with a Dijon vinaigrette.
Assorted Cheese
Choose between Camembert, Point Reyes Blue, or aged Spanish Manchego. ·
Hummus Plate w/Pita and Crudites
Our homemade hummus and fresh cut veggies
Tuna Plate
Kopi tuna salad on top of mixed greens, artichoke hearts, garbanzo beans, roasted potato, tomato, cucumber, radish, Kalamata olives
The Big Salad
House greens with artichoke hearts, garbanzo beans, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, radish, Kalamata olives
Pear & Bleu Salad
A delightful mix of greens tossed in honey mustard dressing topped with pears, blue cheese, candied walnuts and dried cranberries.
Caprese Salad
Fresh sweet basil, fresh Mozzarella, tomatoes and capers drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and Balsamic vinegar. ·· Taste of Summer!
Yes, Pizza
Breakfast Pizza of the Future
You heard right. 10 inch thin pizza topped with steam scrambled eggs, vegetarian sausage, onion and cheddar.
Pizza con Salmon
Smoked Salmon. Goat cheese. Fresh dill. Pizza. Hello!
Pizza Borghese
10 inch thin crust pizza topped with pears, blue cheese, grilled onion and candied walnuts.
Pizza de Chucho
Salsa verde, goat cheese, grilled onions and fresh cilantro. Boom.
Sandwiches
The Salmon Rushdie
Smoked salmon and French Camembert cheese on challa bread and grilled toward nirvana Served with greens tossed in honey mustard dressing.
Salmon Davis Jr.
Fortified twist of the classic Reuben sandwich, with pastrami flavored smoked salmon, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and chipotle aioli. Served with roasted potatoes.
Knuckle Sandwich
Asparagus, Camembert and hickory smoked vegetarian deli slices grilled on challa bread. Served with honey mustard for dipping, side of roasted potatoes and salad greens. Ohhhh, man!
Tuna Pesto Melt
Kopi tuna on toasted black bread with pesto, Swiss cheese, tomato and lettuce.Chips and a pickle spear.
Focaccia Sandwich Red Pepper Goat CHZ
With basil pesto and organic field greens.
Smoked Salmon Tartine
Smoked Salmon slices on a baguette with wasabi dill cream cheese. Served with greens tossed in Dijon vinaigrette, tomato slices and red onion.
The Roma
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and greens on a baguette with basil pesto.Served with a side salad of mixed greens tossed with a Dijon vinaigrette.
Sandwich Camembert Avocado
Rich French Camembert cheese on a baguette with Dijon mustard. Just like at that place on Place St. Sulpice. So simple and fantastic. Served with mixed greens tossed in Dijon vinaigrette.
Tempeh Burger
Vegan soy protein burger served on a kaiser roll. Chips and a pickle spear. Great with cheese or soy cheese !
Black Bean Burger
Topped with chipotle aioli on a roll with lettuce, tomato and onion. Chips and a pickle spear.
Blue Burger
Tempeh burger with crumbled blue cheese, melted Swiss and sauteed onions. Chips and a pickle spear.
The Beyond Burger
It's here! 100% plant based "meat lovers" vegan burger. Side of roasted potatoes.
This is Not an Italian Beef Sandwich
Hickory smoked veggie deli slices, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, and pepperoncini on a baguette. Potato chips. Served with a dippin' broth that Magritte would be proud of.
Panini
Panini Caprese Pesto
Italian style grilled caffe sandwich of fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and fresh tomato grilled and served with mixed greens tossed in Dijon vinaigrette.
Panini de Melody Nelson
Grilled sandwich of Camembert, hickory smoked tofurky and sweet granny smith apple. Served with a side of greens tossed in honey mustard dressing.
Panini della Dia
Italian style grilled caffe sandwich of roasted red pepper, basil pesto and fresh mozzarella grilled to perfection. Served with mixed greens tossed in Dijon vinaigrette.
The Mister Grecco
Grilled sandwich of artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, green olives and tomato assault your taste buds Mediterranean style. Served with mixed greens tossed in a honey mustard dressing.
The Uncle Erwin
Tempeh burger panini with grilled onions and swiss cheese. Served with a side of greens tossed in honey mustard dressing.
The Ottoman
Hickory smoked vegetarian deli slices, Swiss cheese, & tomato grilled on a ciabatta. With mustard and mayo. Served with mixed greens tossed with honey mustard dressing.
The ELVIS!!
That's alright mama Grilled peanut butter and banana sandwich (with a touch of honey) fit for The King served with the only thing that goes with it: potato chips.
Lisa Marie
Grilled Cheese
More Savories
Falafel Plate a la Rue des Rosiers
Falafel with roasted eggplant and red pepper, hummus, tahini, pita and hot sauce. Served with Israeli salad
Falafel Burrito de Calle Rosiers
Falafel with roasted eggplant, red pepper, hummus, tahini, Israeli salad, and hot sauce. All of the goodness of our falafel plate in a burrito!
Deluxe Nachos
Tortilla chips with vegetarian refried beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, shredded lettuce, jalapeno, sour cream and housemade salsa
Quesadilla
Tomatoes, jalapenos, and cheddar & vegetarian refried beans baked in a tortilla.
Chips and Salsa
Add refried vegetarian beans topped with melted cheese 2.75
Feta Mediterranean
Feta cheese drizzled with olive oil surrounded by house made sun dried tomato pesto, olives, tomatoes, cucumber, and pita.
Libido Burrito
An all veggie refried bean burrito with tomatoes, onion, cheddar, lettuce, salsa and sour cream.
Cheese Plate
A perfect plate for 1 or for sharing. A rich, French Camembert, aged Spanish Manchego, and Point Reyes blue cheese served with fresh & dried fruit, candied walnuts and baguette.
Sides
Tuna
Lox
Hummus-Ramekin
Hummus- Monkey Dish
Potato Chips
Tortilla Chips
Basil Pesto- Ramekin
Roasted Small Red Potatoes
They make everything just a little bit better.
Refried Beans
Side Of Camemebert
Side Of Point Reyes Bleu
Side Of Manchego
Yogurt-Monkey Dish
Yogurt- Bowl
Tempeh Burger w/Salad
Black Bean Burger w/Salad
Half Nachos
French Baguette-Small Side
Gluten Free Bread/Toast
Nutella
Side Eggs
Hard Boiled Egg
Side Mixed Greens
Wheat Toast
Peanut Butter
Side Avocado
Dessert
Carrot Cake
Pie
Pear Bundt
Chocolate Bundt
Biscotti
Chocolate Macaroon
Ruggelach
Whoopie Pie
Scoop Ice Cream
Lemon Bar
Cheesecake
Red Velvet Cupcake
Brownie gf/veg
Oatmeal Cream Pie gf/vegan
Chocolate PB Tart
Mini Loaf gf/vegan
Cinnamon Bun gf/vegan
Chocolate Truffle Bar
Coffee
To Go Drip Coffee
Iced Coffee
Espresso
Cappuccino
Latte
Mocha Latte
Our latte with Guittard premium chocolate
Cafe Au Lait
Half house coffee half steamed milk in a big ol' mug
Alppucino
2 shots of espresso with steamed milk.
Macchiato
The Red Eye
House coffee with a shot of espresso added
Viennese Coffee
Our house coffee topped with whipped cream cinnamon and a cinnamon stick
Americano
Thai Iced Coffee
Iced coffee/tea with sweetened condensed milk
Thai Iced Espresso
Espresso with sweetened condensed milk
Mexican Au Lait
Mexican hot chocolate and house coffee
Mexican Latte
Mexican hot chocolate and espresso
Yerba Mate Latte
Infused herbal mild natural stimulant with steamed milk.
Cold Brew Coffee
Cortado
Thai Iced Tea
Nutty Affogato
Nutty Affogato w/Kahlua
Tea
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Yerba Mate Latte
Infused herbal mild natural stimulant with steamed milk.
London Fog
Earl Grey latte with vanilla
Tea Latte
Earl Grey
Lapsang Souchong
Orange Spice
English Breakfast
Darjeeling
Wild Raspberry
Spice Chai
Jasmine
Tropical Green
Lemon and Honey Organic Green Tea
Kukicha Twig Tea
Gunpowder
Houjicha
African Rose
Chocolate Mint Rooibos
House Herbal Tea
San Francisco Spice
Yerba Mate
Chamomile
Peppermint Tea
Serene Dream
Ginger Lemon
Mutan White Tea
Wild Blueberry Organic White Tea
Acai Berry
Russian Tea
Malaysian Tea
Indian Tea
Ginseng Tea
Steamers, Golden Milk, & Matcha
Monin Steamer
Steamed milk with your choice of Monin flavors added
Golden Milk
Homemade recipe of this ancient drink from India. Healing, anti-inflammatory & soothing. For an extra dimension, try it with a shot of Bourbon.
Golden Espresso Latte
Our homemade Golden Milk with espresso !
Golden Matcha
Our homemade Golden Milk recipe with a dose of traditional Japanese organic Matcha green tea.
Matcha Latte
Made with traditional organic Japanese Matcha green tea.
Matcha Freeze
Made with traditional Japanese Matcha green tea. Slightly sweetened and refreshing as all get out.
Milk
Milk Steamer
Matcha Tea
Hot Chocolate
Chai
Specialty Drinks
Fruit Smoothie
Made with real fruit & yogurt. Ask your server about today's flavor.
OJ Dream
Fresh squeezed OJ, vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream
Root Beer Float
IBC Root Beer and ice cream topped with whipped cream.
White Cow
IBC Cream Soda, raspberry Monin syrup, ice cream and whipped cream.
Kombucha
House brewed at Kopi !
Slush Buzz
Frozen espresso mocha nirvana!
Slush Buzzier
Slush Buzziest
Dr. Pucker
Tart but sweet all natural lemon slush. Exquisite brain freeze.
Mango Smoothie
Dairy free, containing green tea.
Iced Matcha Tea
Organic traditional Japanese Matcha tea
Matcha Lemonade
Italian Soda
Monin Syrup and soda water
Cafe Frappe
A Tall iced coffee cooler flavored with Monin syrup, a splash of milk and topped with whipped cream.
NY Egg Cream
Monin syrup, milk and seltzer
Nutty Affogato
Hot espresso poured over vanilla ice . cream on a futon ofNutella and topped with whipped cream. Is it a drink? Is it dessert? It is all things to all people
Nutty Affogato w/Kahlua
Hot espresso poured over vanilla ice . cream on a futon ofNutella and topped with whipped cream. Is it a drink? Is it dessert? It is all things to all people
The Shakes
Milkshakes w/Booze
Juices, Soda, Etc
Carrot Juice
Freshly juiced.
Combo Juice
Carrot,ginger,beet, orange,apple. Create a mixture of your choice. Some of my favorite drinks are juice.
San Pellegrino Sparkling
Apple Cider
Bottled Spring Water
La Croix Sparkling
Coke
Diet Coke
Gilligan's Lemonade
Coconut and lemonade. Invented by the Skipper and the Professor, but named after Gilligan.
Lemonade
Homemade
Lemon Press
Unsweetened lemon juice and water served hot or cold
Orange Juice
San Pellegrino Fruit Soda
IBC Root Beer
IBC Cream Soda
Antioxidant Green Juice Drink
12oz. green foods cold drink containing organic barley grass, and a wealth of beneficial nutrients antioxidants, enzymes, & vitamins Mixed with apple cider.
Classic Cocktails
Beer
Wine by the GLS
Wine by the BTL
Kopi Special Martinis
House & Marley Mug Drinks
Aperitif
Whiskey
Cordial/Port/Cognac
Vodka, Gin
Bulk Coffee
Kopi Blend Espresso
Kopi House Blend
French Italian Roast
Sumatran
Columbian Beans
Decaf French Roast
Espresso-Half Pound
House Blend-Half Pound
French Italian-Half Pound
Sumatran-Half Pound
Columbian-Half Pound
Decaf French Roast-Half Pound
Espresso-Pound
House Blend-Pound
French Italian-Pound
Sumatran-Pound
Columbian-Pound
Decaf French Roast-Pound
Tea Tins
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Cafe, Food, Wine, Beer, Fine Spirits & Boutique
5317 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60640