Kopi Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

5317 North Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60640

Popular Items

The Big Salad
Golden Milk
Egg Sandwich

Breakfast Anytime

Two Eggs Steamed Until Fluffy

$7.25

Served with baguette or tortilla chips 8.25 with cheese (Mozzarella, Swiss, Cheddar,Feta or vegan cheese)

Monsieur Croissant Sandwich

$10.95

Hickory smoked vegetarian deli slices, melted Swiss cheese and tomato on a warm croissant.

Madame Croissant Sandwich

$11.95

Add a fluffy egg to the Monsieur Croissant and, voila.

Bagel with Schmear

$8.95

Choice of bagel with a schmear of hummus, herbed garlic cream cheese, or goat cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion and olives

Trout 'n' Eggs

$14.95

Smoked trout baked with eggs, potatoes and cream cheese.With side of dill sour cream. Served with choice of baguette or chips.

Tofu Scramble

$10.95

Lightly grilled organic tofu scrambled up with potatoes, broccoli and tomatoes. Comes with that good bread.

Granola

$6.95

Crunchy robust granola mix topped with dried fruit or banana slices. With yogurt 2.50

Challa French Toast

$14.95

Four pieces of challa bread served with a mixed berry compote & real maple syrup.

Veggie Sausage Patties

$3.95

Guilt free siae of vegetarian sausage patties!! Great with eggs.

Salty Madame Salmon

$14.95

The perfect breakfast sandwich taken to the next level. Lox, egg, Swiss and tomato on a croissant.

Egg Hugo

$10.95

A mini tomato focaccia topped with cheddar cheese, an egg with the sunny side up, baked as per the journals of Victor Hugo.

Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Three eggs steamed and wrapped in a tortilla with refried beans and cheddar cheese

Egg Sandwich

$8.75

Two.eggs cooked fluffy. On a bagel with your choice of cheese. (Cheddar, Mozzarella,Swiss, Feta or Goat)

Lox and Bagel Plate

$15.95

With cream cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce and olives.

Lox 'n' Eggs

$14.95

Eggs baked with swiss cheese topped with warmed smoked salmon.Side of dill sour cream. Served with choice of baguette or chips

Breakfast Parfait

$7.95

Multi layers of granola, berry compote, and yoghurt.

Sunshine on a Shingle

$13.95

Fluffy steam scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese served on toasted sourdough, topped with our special house made vegetarian sausage gravy. Just like at the diner. Hot damn.

Roasted Small Red Potatoes

$4.50

They make everything just a little bit better.

Huevos Rancho Rojo

$13.95

Kopi version of the classic with steamed eggs, black bean & com salad, Kopi-made salsa, cheddar cheese on com tortillas. It's got some heat.

Huevos Rancho Verde

$13.95

Salsa Verde version of the Kopi classic above with mozzarella.

Breakfast Nachos

$11.95

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, eggs.salsa verde and queso fresco

De La Boulangerie

French Baguette

$4.95

w/ butter and jam

Assorted Bagels

$2.75

Plain, sesame, whole wheat, cinnamon raisin, and everything, w/ butter and jam.

Plain Croissant

$4.25

Scones

$4.25

Pesto Baguette

$10.95

French baguette with pesto, tomato and melted mozzarella cheese

Soups, Salads, ETC

Soup of the Day

$5.75+

Miso Soup

$5.75+

Trio of Three

$12.25

A cup of our homemade soup of the day, served with a mini focaccia topped with melted mozzarella and greens tossed with Dijon vinaigrette

House Salad

$7.95

House mixed greens with tomato, cukes, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives.

Chevre Chaud

$13.95

Warmed goat cheese on frerrch baguette slices sprinkled with herbs de Provence on top of mixed greens tossed with a Dijon vinaigrette.

Assorted Cheese

$5.25

Choose between Camembert, Point Reyes Blue, or aged Spanish Manchego. ·

Hummus Plate w/Pita and Crudites

$11.95

Our homemade hummus and fresh cut veggies

Tuna Plate

$15.95

Kopi tuna salad on top of mixed greens, artichoke hearts, garbanzo beans, roasted potato, tomato, cucumber, radish, Kalamata olives

The Big Salad

$13.95

House greens with artichoke hearts, garbanzo beans, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, radish, Kalamata olives

Pear & Bleu Salad

$11.95

A delightful mix of greens tossed in honey mustard dressing topped with pears, blue cheese, candied walnuts and dried cranberries.

Caprese Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Fresh sweet basil, fresh Mozzarella, tomatoes and capers drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and Balsamic vinegar. ·· Taste of Summer!

Yes, Pizza

Breakfast Pizza of the Future

$17.95

You heard right. 10 inch thin pizza topped with steam scrambled eggs, vegetarian sausage, onion and cheddar.

Pizza con Salmon

$18.95

Smoked Salmon. Goat cheese. Fresh dill. Pizza. Hello!

Pizza Borghese

$17.95

10 inch thin crust pizza topped with pears, blue cheese, grilled onion and candied walnuts.

Pizza de Chucho

$17.95

Salsa verde, goat cheese, grilled onions and fresh cilantro. Boom.

Sandwiches

The Salmon Rushdie

$15.95

Smoked salmon and French Camembert cheese on challa bread and grilled toward nirvana Served with greens tossed in honey mustard dressing.

Salmon Davis Jr.

$15.95

Fortified twist of the classic Reuben sandwich, with pastrami flavored smoked salmon, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and chipotle aioli. Served with roasted potatoes.

Knuckle Sandwich

$14.75

Asparagus, Camembert and hickory smoked vegetarian deli slices grilled on challa bread. Served with honey mustard for dipping, side of roasted potatoes and salad greens. Ohhhh, man!

Tuna Pesto Melt

$10.95

Kopi tuna on toasted black bread with pesto, Swiss cheese, tomato and lettuce.Chips and a pickle spear.

Focaccia Sandwich Red Pepper Goat CHZ

$14.95

With basil pesto and organic field greens.

Smoked Salmon Tartine

$15.95

Smoked Salmon slices on a baguette with wasabi dill cream cheese. Served with greens tossed in Dijon vinaigrette, tomato slices and red onion.

The Roma

$12.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and greens on a baguette with basil pesto.Served with a side salad of mixed greens tossed with a Dijon vinaigrette.

Sandwich Camembert Avocado

$14.95

Rich French Camembert cheese on a baguette with Dijon mustard. Just like at that place on Place St. Sulpice. So simple and fantastic. Served with mixed greens tossed in Dijon vinaigrette.

Tempeh Burger

$14.95

Vegan soy protein burger served on a kaiser roll. Chips and a pickle spear. Great with cheese or soy cheese !

Black Bean Burger

$14.95

Topped with chipotle aioli on a roll with lettuce, tomato and onion. Chips and a pickle spear.

Blue Burger

$14.95

Tempeh burger with crumbled blue cheese, melted Swiss and sauteed onions. Chips and a pickle spear.

The Beyond Burger

$14.95

It's here! 100% plant based "meat lovers" vegan burger. Side of roasted potatoes.

This is Not an Italian Beef Sandwich

$14.95

Hickory smoked veggie deli slices, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, and pepperoncini on a baguette. Potato chips. Served with a dippin' broth that Magritte would be proud of.

Panini

Panini Caprese Pesto

$14.95

Italian style grilled caffe sandwich of fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and fresh tomato grilled and served with mixed greens tossed in Dijon vinaigrette.

Panini de Melody Nelson

$14.95

Grilled sandwich of Camembert, hickory smoked tofurky and sweet granny smith apple. Served with a side of greens tossed in honey mustard dressing.

Panini della Dia

$14.95

Italian style grilled caffe sandwich of roasted red pepper, basil pesto and fresh mozzarella grilled to perfection. Served with mixed greens tossed in Dijon vinaigrette.

The Mister Grecco

$14.95

Grilled sandwich of artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, green olives and tomato assault your taste buds Mediterranean style. Served with mixed greens tossed in a honey mustard dressing.

The Uncle Erwin

$14.95

Tempeh burger panini with grilled onions and swiss cheese. Served with a side of greens tossed in honey mustard dressing.

The Ottoman

$14.95

Hickory smoked vegetarian deli slices, Swiss cheese, & tomato grilled on a ciabatta. With mustard and mayo. Served with mixed greens tossed with honey mustard dressing.

The ELVIS!!

$8.95

That's alright mama Grilled peanut butter and banana sandwich (with a touch of honey) fit for The King served with the only thing that goes with it: potato chips.

Lisa Marie

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

More Savories

Falafel Plate a la Rue des Rosiers

$15.50

Falafel with roasted eggplant and red pepper, hummus, tahini, pita and hot sauce. Served with Israeli salad

Falafel Burrito de Calle Rosiers

$15.50

Falafel with roasted eggplant, red pepper, hummus, tahini, Israeli salad, and hot sauce. All of the goodness of our falafel plate in a burrito!

Deluxe Nachos

$12.95

Tortilla chips with vegetarian refried beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, shredded lettuce, jalapeno, sour cream and housemade salsa

Quesadilla

$10.25

Tomatoes, jalapenos, and cheddar & vegetarian refried beans baked in a tortilla.

Chips and Salsa

$3.95

Add refried vegetarian beans topped with melted cheese 2.75

Feta Mediterranean

$12.50

Feta cheese drizzled with olive oil surrounded by house made sun dried tomato pesto, olives, tomatoes, cucumber, and pita.

Libido Burrito

$10.75

An all veggie refried bean burrito with tomatoes, onion, cheddar, lettuce, salsa and sour cream.

Cheese Plate

$19.95

A perfect plate for 1 or for sharing. A rich, French Camembert, aged Spanish Manchego, and Point Reyes blue cheese served with fresh & dried fruit, candied walnuts and baguette.

Sides

Tuna

$5.00

Lox

$9.00

Hummus-Ramekin

$2.75

Hummus- Monkey Dish

$4.75

Potato Chips

$0.75

Tortilla Chips

$0.75

Basil Pesto- Ramekin

$3.00

Roasted Small Red Potatoes

$4.50

They make everything just a little bit better.

Refried Beans

$2.75

Side Of Camemebert

$5.25

Side Of Point Reyes Bleu

$5.25

Side Of Manchego

$5.25Out of stock

Yogurt-Monkey Dish

$2.50

Yogurt- Bowl

$4.75

Tempeh Burger w/Salad

$6.25

Black Bean Burger w/Salad

$5.00

Half Nachos

$9.95

French Baguette-Small Side

$2.75

Gluten Free Bread/Toast

$2.95

Nutella

$1.00

Side Eggs

$4.50

Hard Boiled Egg

$2.00

Side Mixed Greens

$4.95

Wheat Toast

$2.95

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Avocado

$3.75

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$7.75

Pie

$6.75

Pear Bundt

$6.25

Chocolate Bundt

$6.25

Biscotti

$2.95

Chocolate Macaroon

$3.00

Ruggelach

$2.25

Whoopie Pie

$4.95

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.75

Lemon Bar

$5.75

Cheesecake

$7.25Out of stock

Red Velvet Cupcake

$5.95

Brownie gf/veg

$5.25

Oatmeal Cream Pie gf/vegan

$5.95

Chocolate PB Tart

$7.75

Mini Loaf gf/vegan

$5.95

Cinnamon Bun gf/vegan

$6.50

Chocolate Truffle Bar

$7.95

Coffee

To Go Drip Coffee

$3.18+

Iced Coffee

$4.50+

Espresso

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Our latte with Guittard premium chocolate

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Half house coffee half steamed milk in a big ol' mug

Alppucino

$4.50+

2 shots of espresso with steamed milk.

Macchiato

$3.50+

The Red Eye

$4.50+

House coffee with a shot of espresso added

Viennese Coffee

$4.50

Our house coffee topped with whipped cream cinnamon and a cinnamon stick

Americano

$3.75+

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.25+

Iced coffee/tea with sweetened condensed milk

Thai Iced Espresso

$5.25+

Espresso with sweetened condensed milk

Mexican Au Lait

$5.85

Mexican hot chocolate and house coffee

Mexican Latte

$5.35+

Mexican hot chocolate and espresso

Yerba Mate Latte

$5.50

Infused herbal mild natural stimulant with steamed milk.

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50+

Cortado

$3.50+

Thai Iced Tea

$5.25+

Nutty Affogato

$6.95

Nutty Affogato w/Kahlua

$12.00

Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Arnold Palmer

$3.75+

Yerba Mate Latte

$5.50

Infused herbal mild natural stimulant with steamed milk.

London Fog

$6.25

Earl Grey latte with vanilla

Tea Latte

$5.50

Earl Grey

$5.25

Lapsang Souchong

$5.25

Orange Spice

$5.25

English Breakfast

$5.25

Darjeeling

$5.25

Wild Raspberry

$5.25

Spice Chai

$5.25

Jasmine

$5.25

Tropical Green

$5.25

Lemon and Honey Organic Green Tea

$5.25

Kukicha Twig Tea

$5.25

Gunpowder

$5.25

Houjicha

$5.25

African Rose

$5.25Out of stock

Chocolate Mint Rooibos

$5.25

House Herbal Tea

$5.25

San Francisco Spice

$5.25

Yerba Mate

$5.25

Chamomile

$5.25

Peppermint Tea

$5.25

Serene Dream

$5.25

Ginger Lemon

$5.25

Mutan White Tea

$5.25

Wild Blueberry Organic White Tea

$5.25

Acai Berry

$5.25

Russian Tea

$5.25

Malaysian Tea

$5.25

Indian Tea

$5.25

Ginseng Tea

$5.25

Steamers, Golden Milk, & Matcha

Monin Steamer

$3.75+

Steamed milk with your choice of Monin flavors added

Golden Milk

$6.00+

Homemade recipe of this ancient drink from India. Healing, anti-inflammatory & soothing. For an extra dimension, try it with a shot of Bourbon.

Golden Espresso Latte

$6.75+

Our homemade Golden Milk with espresso !

Golden Matcha

$7.00+

Our homemade Golden Milk recipe with a dose of traditional Japanese organic Matcha green tea.

Matcha Latte

$6.50+

Made with traditional organic Japanese Matcha green tea.

Matcha Freeze

$5.25

Made with traditional Japanese Matcha green tea. Slightly sweetened and refreshing as all get out.

Milk

$3.00+

Milk Steamer

$3.00+

Matcha Tea

$5.95+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

chocolate mixed with cinnamon and Mexican spices and steamed milk

Peppermint Patty

$5.50+

Rich premium Guittard hot chocolate with green mint Monin, topped with whipped cream

Hot Sipping Chocolate

$4.95

Chai

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Indian tea drink made with black tea spiced with cardamom, cinnamon, ginger. pepper, cloves and steamed milk

Dirty Chai

$5.25+

Chai latte with espresso

Roman Chai

$12.00

Specialty Drinks

Fruit Smoothie

$6.25

Made with real fruit & yogurt. Ask your server about today's flavor.

OJ Dream

$4.95

Fresh squeezed OJ, vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream

Root Beer Float

$5.75

IBC Root Beer and ice cream topped with whipped cream.

White Cow

$5.75

IBC Cream Soda, raspberry Monin syrup, ice cream and whipped cream.

Kombucha

$4.95+

House brewed at Kopi !

Slush Buzz

$3.95

Frozen espresso mocha nirvana!

Slush Buzzier

$4.50

Slush Buzziest

$5.00

Dr. Pucker

$3.95

Tart but sweet all natural lemon slush. Exquisite brain freeze.

Mango Smoothie

$6.25

Dairy free, containing green tea.

Iced Matcha Tea

$5.95

Organic traditional Japanese Matcha tea

Matcha Lemonade

$6.75

Italian Soda

$3.50

Monin Syrup and soda water

Cafe Frappe

$5.25

A Tall iced coffee cooler flavored with Monin syrup, a splash of milk and topped with whipped cream.

NY Egg Cream

$3.75

Monin syrup, milk and seltzer

Nutty Affogato

$6.95

Hot espresso poured over vanilla ice . cream on a futon ofNutella and topped with whipped cream. Is it a drink? Is it dessert? It is all things to all people

Nutty Affogato w/Kahlua

$12.00

Hot espresso poured over vanilla ice . cream on a futon ofNutella and topped with whipped cream. Is it a drink? Is it dessert? It is all things to all people

The Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$5.25+

Mocha Shake

$6.75+

Chocolate Shake with espresso!

Chocolate Malt

$6.75+

Chai Shake

$6.25+

Chocolate Shake

$5.95+

Salted Caramel Apple Shake

$6.75+

Lemon Truffle Shake

$6.75+

Vanilla Malt

$6.75+

Milkshakes w/Booze

Caramel Bourbon Shake

$13.75

The Roman Chai Shake

$12.75

Bailey's Shakedown

$11.75

Espresso Kahlua Shake

$11.75

Juices, Soda, Etc

Carrot Juice

$4.75+

Freshly juiced.

Combo Juice

$4.75+

Carrot,ginger,beet, orange,apple. Create a mixture of your choice. Some of my favorite drinks are juice.

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$3.00

Apple Cider

$4.00+

Bottled Spring Water

$1.75

La Croix Sparkling

$1.75

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Gilligan's Lemonade

$4.25

Coconut and lemonade. Invented by the Skipper and the Professor, but named after Gilligan.

Lemonade

$3.75

Homemade

Lemon Press

$3.75

Unsweetened lemon juice and water served hot or cold

Orange Juice

$4.25+

San Pellegrino Fruit Soda

$3.00

IBC Root Beer

$2.75

IBC Cream Soda

$2.75

Antioxidant Green Juice Drink

$5.95

12oz. green foods cold drink containing organic barley grass, and a wealth of beneficial nutrients antioxidants, enzymes, & vitamins Mixed with apple cider.

Classic Cocktails

Blood Orange Mimosa

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Campari Spritz

$14.00

Champagne Float

$13.00

Kopi Margarita Special

$10.00

Lavender 75

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Smokey The Beet

$14.00

The Carmelita

$14.00

The Elixer

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Mimosa Special

$6.00

Beer

Maplewood Pulaski Pils

$8.00

Lagunitas Little Sumpin' Sumpin' Ale

$7.00

Revolution Anti-Hero IPA

$7.00

Aleman LadiesMan

$7.00

Maplewood Fat Pug Milk Stout

$8.00

Wine by the GLS

GLS Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS Rose

$11.00

GLS Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GLS Tempranillo

$11.00

GLS Bordeaux

$11.00

GLS Malbec

$11.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$11.00

GLS Primonero

$11.00Out of stock

Mionetto Prosecco Brut Split

$12.00

Wine by the BTL

BTL Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Rose

$30.00

BTL Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Tempranillo

$30.00

BTL Bordeaux

$30.00

BTL Malbec

$30.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL Primonero

$30.00Out of stock

Mionetto Prosecco Brut Split

$12.00

Kopi Special Martinis

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Matcha Martini

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Pear & Elderberry Martini

$14.00

House & Marley Mug Drinks

Chocolate Ginger

$12.00

Cafe Loco

$14.00

Cafe Pierre

$14.00

Mayan Jig

$12.00

Blood Orange Hot Toddy

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Grandma's Apple Cider

$12.00

Sino-Soviet Split

$10.00

Tea & Whiskey

$14.00

Roman Chai

$12.00

Vin Chaud

$11.00

Aperitif

Absinthe Verte

$14.00

Campari Spritz

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Pernod

$9.00

Campari & Orange Juice

$12.00

Compari & Soda

$12.00

Negorni Corner

Negroni

$14.00

Gentleman's Negroni

$14.00

Tequila Negroni

$14.00

White Negroni

$14.00

Tequila & Mezcal

Campo Azul

$9.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$14.00

Casa Noble Crystal

$12.00

Mezcal

$9.00

Whiskey

Famous Grouse

$9.00

Bourbon

$9.00

Rye

$9.00

Bushmill's

$8.00

Dalwhinnie 15 Year

$15.00

Balvenie 12 Year

$14.00

Cordial/Port/Cognac

Gran Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Warre's Warrior Ruby

$8.00

Warre's Otima 10 Year Tawny

$10.00

Jean Luc Pasquet Coeur de Grande Champagne

$14.00

Vodka, Gin

Vodka

$9.00

Gin

$9.00

Skyy Vodka

$11.00

Bulk Coffee

Kopi Blend Espresso

$17.75+

Kopi House Blend

$17.75+

French Italian Roast

$17.75+

Sumatran

$18.75+

Columbian Beans

$18.75+

Decaf French Roast

$18.75+

Espresso-Half Pound

$8.13

House Blend-Half Pound

$8.88

French Italian-Half Pound

$8.13

Sumatran-Half Pound

$9.13

Columbian-Half Pound

$9.13

Decaf French Roast-Half Pound

$9.38

Espresso-Pound

$17.75

House Blend-Pound

$17.75

French Italian-Pound

$17.75

Sumatran-Pound

$18.75

Columbian-Pound

$18.75

Decaf French Roast-Pound

$18.75

Tea Tins

Hojicha Tin

$15.00

Chocolate Mint Tin

$15.00

Spice Chai Tin

$15.00

Serene Dream Tin

$15.00

Blueberry White Tin

$15.00

Accessories

Kopi Mug

$14.00

Kopi Tee Shirt

$22.00

Kopi Hat

$16.00

CD/Al Rose

$10.00

Kopi Poster

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cafe, Food, Wine, Beer, Fine Spirits & Boutique

Location

5317 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60640

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

