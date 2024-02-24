Sunday 12:31 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:30 am

Monday 12:31 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:30 am

Tuesday 12:31 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:30 am

Wednesday 12:31 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:30 am

Thursday 12:31 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:30 am

Friday 12:31 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:30 am