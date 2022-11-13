  • Home
Kora Brew House & Wine Bar - On the Square

No reviews yet

120 South Lynn Street

Bryan, OH 43506

Beer

Beer Sample

Beer Flight

$7.50

32-Ounce Howler Jug

$3.00

32-Ounce Howler Fill

$9.50

64-Ounce Growler Jug

$4.00

64-Ounce Growler Fill

$18.00

Bucket of Beer

$15.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

NA Heineken

$4.99

Short's Local's Light American Lager

$5.50

Duck Island Peach Mango Sangria

$8.00

North High Oktoberfest

$5.50

Blueberry Lemonade Shandy

$5.50

Winged Hussar Amber Imperial Lager

$5.50

Epic Imperial Pumpkin Porter

$5.50

Haze Charmer Hazy IPA

$5.50

Bodhi Double IPA

$5.50

TropiCannon American IPA

$5.50

Static Flow Hazy IPA

$5.50

Festivus Winter Ale

$5.50

Mudpuppy American Porter

$5.50

Ace Guava Hard Cider

$5.50

Rubus Cacao Stout

$5.50

Kora Handcrafted Cocktails

The Rocky Horror

$10.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Apple Moscow Mule

$8.00

Cranberry Apple Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

Cranberry Mojito

$8.00Out of stock

Hot spiked Apple Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Maple Old Fashion

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Amaretto Coffee

$8.00

Martini

$10.00

Newcomer Pink Lemonade

$9.00

Margarita

$7.00

Whiskey Manhattan

$8.00

Gin Manhattan

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00
Bloody Mary

$8.00

Pumpkin Juice

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Corkscrew

$8.00

White Russian

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Jameson Green Tea

$6.00

Exstacy

$8.00

It's Nipply Out

$8.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$9.00

Gold Rush

$8.00

Malibu Hula

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

The Beauregard

$8.00

Creamsicle

$10.00

Peach Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Toes In The Sand

$8.00

Margarita Flight

$12.00

Misc Liquor

Kettle One Vodka

$7.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$7.00

Tito's Vodka

$6.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

Grey Goose Citron

$6.00

Grey Goose Pear

$6.00

Caramel Schmirnoff

$4.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$6.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$4.00Out of stock

Well Rum

$3.00

Silver Patron Tequilla

$8.00

Casamigas Tequila

$6.00

well Tequilla

$4.00

Bombay Sappire Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray Gin

$4.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$4.00

Chambord

$3.00

Bourbon cream

$4.00

Cantera Negra Liquor

$4.00

Godiva Choco 2oz

$4.00

Ryan's Irish Creme

$4.00

Kaluha

$4.00Out of stock

Liquor 43

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Rumchata

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$4.00

Frangelico

$4.00

Italicus

$4.00

Sandeman 20 Year

$10.00

Seltzers and such

Mom waters

$5.50

White Claw

$3.50

Truly

$3.50

Sodas

Pepsi Fountain Soda

$2.50

Dt. Pepsi Fountain Soda

$2.50

Dr. Pepper Fountain Soda

$2.50

Dt. Dr. Pepper Fountain Soda

$2.50

Mountain Dew Fountain Soda

$2.50

Dt. Mountain Dew Fountain Soda

$2.50

Sierra Mist Fountain Soda

$2.50

Seltzer Water Water

$1.50

Kids Water

Kid's soda

$1.00

Diet Coke In Can

Coke In Can

$2.50

Coffee

$2.45

Water

Diet Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Ale (Copy)

$4.00

Fever Tree Club Soda (Copy)

$4.00

Fever Tree Tonic (Copy)

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Iced Tea Green

$2.20

Iced Tea Black

$2.20

Whiskey

Eagle Rare

$8.00

Eight & Sand Bourbon

$5.50

Four Roses

$8.00

Knob creek

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$5.00

Old Forester

$5.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$12.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Hudson Baby

$12.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$6.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Jeffersons Reserve

$12.00

Weller Special Reserve

$7.00

Weller 12 Year

$18.00

Blantons

$18.00

Aberlour 12

$11.00

Dalmore 15

$23.00

Dewars 12

$7.00

Glendronach 12

$13.00

Glenlivet 12

$7.00

Highland Park 18

$22.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$8.00

Lagavulin 16

$18.00

Macallan 12

$11.00

Oban Malt 14

$18.00

The Balvenie 14

$10.00

Glankinchie Dist. Ed

$13.00

Jameson

$6.00

Bushmills

$5.00

Dubliner

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$6.00

Bird Dog Apple

$5.00

Bird Dog Blkberry

$5.00

Bird Dog Chocolate

$5.00

Bird Dog Peach

$5.00

Bird Dog Strawberry

$5.00

Crown Peach

$7.50

Crown Royal

$6.00

Fireball

$4.00

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jim Beam

$5.00

Screwball

$7.00

Wild Turkey 101

$6.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$5.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.00

Crown Salted Caramel

$6.00

Wine

BTL Ca Bolani Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Zonin Prosecco

$20.00

BTL Wente Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Terra d Oro Moscato

$28.00

BTL Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Dr L Riesling

$28.00

BTL Cakebread Chardonnay

$62.00

BTL Napa Cellars Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL Drylands Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL Eroica Riesling

$40.00

BTL Firelands Gewurztraminer

$30.00

BTL Kim Crawford Rose

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Kim Crawford Rose (mini bottle)

$15.00Out of stock

BTL Mumm Napa Brut

$38.00

BTL G.H. Mumm

$68.00

BTL Simonet Febvre Chablis

$38.00

Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo Sake

$12.00

Bielrr Pere And Fils Rose

$29.00

BTL A to Z Pinot Noir

$27.00

BTL Australian Red Blend

$24.00

BTL Bellechasse Rouge Bourdeaux

$20.00

BTL Castello D' Albola Chiati Classico

$22.00

BTL Caymus Cab

$120.00

BTL Chat St Michelle

$24.00

BTL Chateau La Neethe

$85.00

BTL Chateau Paveil de Luze

$42.00

BTL Clarendelle Rouge by Haur Brion

$30.00

BTL Columbia Crest Merlot

$24.00

BTL Concannon Founders Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

BTL Conundrum

$30.00

BTL Duckhorn Cab

$89.00

BTL Gnarly Head

$21.00

BTL Honig

$65.00

BTL Inscription Pinot Noir

$39.00

BTL Kenwood Six Ridges Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Light Horse Pinot Noir

$28.00

BTL Lolea Sangeia

$24.00

BTL Lote 44 Malbec

$30.00

BTL McManis Merlot

$24.00

BTL Oberon Cab

$28.00

BTL Robert Mondavi Cab Sauv

$45.00

BTL Rodeo Red

$24.00

BTL Saldo Zinfindel

$42.00

BTL San Simeon

$42.00

BTL Seventy Five The Sum Cabernet Blend

$40.00

BTL Silk & Spice Blend

$27.00

BTL Terra D Oro Petite Syrah

$32.00

BTL Terra D Oro Zinfindel

$30.00

BTL The Prisoner

$62.00

BTL Thorn Merlot

$54.00Out of stock

BTL Zac Brown Cabernet

$30.00

BTL La Nerthe Les Cassagnes

$68.50

Apparel

Baseball Cap

$26.00Out of stock
Beanie

$19.95Out of stock

Woman's black Shirt

$22.00Out of stock

Woman's silver Shirt

$22.00Out of stock
Korantine & Chill

$19.95Out of stock

LEO Inspirations Cup Sleeves

$8.00

Appliances and Coffee Accessories

French Press

$24.95
ChemEx Coffee Maker

$42.19

ChemEx Filters

$9.40

Hario V60 Coffee Dripper

$11.90

Hario V60 Filters

$9.75
Tea-ze Infuser

$19.95

Bulk Coffee

Armando's Blend 1/2 lb.

$8.00

Decaf Armando's Blend 1/2 lb.

$8.00

Armando's Blend 1 lb.

$16.00

Decaf Armando's Blend 1 lb

$16.00
Armando K-kup 12 cnt.

$12.00

Biftu Gudina

$16.00Out of stock

Wayfarer Coffee

$22.00

Kossa Kebena

$20.00

Celtic Grogg K-Cup Lt Roast

$12.00Out of stock

Uganda Erussi Wugar

$16.00

Tired Goat

$13.30

Third Shift Dark Roast

$13.30

Natural Gesha

$22.00

Crimson Espresso Blend

$25.00

Rwanda Kinini AA

$25.00

Mugs and Glassware

IDGF Mug

$17.50

Hario 600ml Server

$30.00

Wine accessories

Key fob

$2.50

Wristlet

$8.00Out of stock

Tea towel wine is required

$10.00Out of stock

Tea towel my doctor said

$10.00

Nutcracker wine stop

$14.99Out of stock

Baileys With Mugs Set

$25.00

Beer

32-ounce Howler Fill

$10.93

32-ounce Howler Jug

$3.45

64-ounce Growler Fill

$20.70

64-ounce Growler Jug

$4.60

Snakebite

$6.33

Short's Local's Light American Lager

$6.33

Kalamazoo Stout

$6.33

Closer to the Hive Brown Ale

$6.33

312 Lemonade Shandy

$6.33

Founder's Porter

$6.33

First On The Moon Pale Ale

$6.33Out of stock

Bell's Official Hazy IPA

$6.33

Ace Perry Cider

$6.33Out of stock

Dead Frog Double IPA

$6.33

Ichabod Pumpkin Beer

$6.33

Nosferatu Imperial Red IPA

$6.33Out of stock

BrauRaiser Oktoberfest

$6.33

Jai Alai American IPA

$6.33

Moeller Blueberry Blonde

$6.33

Kora Handcrafted Cocktails

Dum Dum Drop

$11.50

Espresso Martini

$11.50

Gold Rush

$9.20

Korantini

$11.50

Irish Coffee

$9.20

Jameson Green Tea

$9.20

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.50

Whiskey Manhattan

$9.20

Margarita

$8.05

Moscow Mule

$9.20

Newcomer Pink Lemonade

$10.35

Old Fashioned

$9.20

Pear Martini

$11.50

Ginger Collins

$6.90Out of stock

Tom Collins

$6.90
Bloody Mary

$9.20

Mimosa

$8.05

Chocolate Martini

$11.50

Cosmo Martini

$11.50

French Martini

$11.50

Seasonal Martini

$11.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.80

Lynchburg Lemonade

$10.35

Frozen Daquiri

$10.35

Mojito

$9.20

White Russian

$6.90

Gin Manhattan

$9.20

Malibu Hula

$9.20

Ginger Lemonade

$9.20Out of stock

The Beauregard

$9.20

Isolation Blues

$9.20

Peach Pie

$9.20Out of stock

Corkscrew

$9.20

Pumpkin Juice

$11.50

Exstacy

$9.20

Sodas

Pepsi Fountain Soda

$2.88

Dt. Pepsi Fountain Soda

$2.88

Dr. Pepper Fountain Soda

$2.88

Dt. Dr. Pepper Fountain Soda

$2.88

Mountain Dew Fountain Soda

$2.88

Dt. Mountain Dew Fountain Soda

$2.88

Sierra Mist Fountain Soda

$2.88

$1.73

Kid's soda

$1.15

Coke In Can

$2.88

Coffee

$2.82

Wine

BTL Ca Bolani Pinot Grigio

$32.20

BTL Zonin Prosecco

$23.00

BTL Wente Chardonnay

$34.50

BTL Terra d Oro Moscato

$32.20

BTL Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc

$34.50

BTL Dr L Riesling

$32.20

BTL Cakebread Chardonnay

$71.30

BTL Napa Cellars Chardonnay

$39.10

BTL Drylands Sauvignon Blanc

$43.70

BTL Eroica Riesling

$46.00

BTL Firelands Gewurztraminer

$34.50

BTL Kim Crawford Rose

$34.50Out of stock

BTL Kim Crawford Rose (mini bottle)

$17.25Out of stock

BTL Mumm Napa Brut

$43.70

BTL G.H. Mumm

$71.30

BTL Simonet Febvre Chablis

$43.70

BTL Zac Brown Cabernet

$34.50

BTL A to Z Pinot Noir

$31.05

BTL Australian Red Blend

$27.60

BTL Castello D' Albola Chiati Classico

$25.30

BTL Caymus Cab

$138.00

BTL Chateau La Neethe

$97.75

BTL Chateau Paveil de Luze

$48.30

BTL Clarendelle Rouge by Haur Brion

$34.50

BTL Columbia Crest Merlot

$27.60

BTL Concannon Founders Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.50

BTL Conundrum

$34.50

BTL EPPA Red Sangria

$27.60

BTL Gnarly Head

$24.15

BTL Inscription Pinot Noir

$44.85

BTL Kenwood Six Ridges Pinot Noir

$41.40

BTL Light Horse Pinot Noir

$32.20

BTL Lote 44 Malbec

$34.50

BTL Oberon Cab

$32.20

BTL Robert Mondavi Cab Sauv

$51.75

BTL Rodeo Red

$27.60

BTL Saldo Zinfindel

$48.30

BTL San Simeon

$48.30

BTL Seventy Five The Sum Cabernet Blend

$46.00

BTL Silk & Spice Blend

$31.05

BTL Terra D Oro Petite Syrah

$36.80

BTL Terra D Oro Zinfindel

$34.50

BTL The Prisoner

$71.30

BTL Thorn Merlot

$62.10Out of stock

Pastries and Breakfast items

Muffins

$3.50

Blueberry Scone

$3.50

Brown Suger Scone

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.50

Raspberry White Chocolate Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Cinamon Scone

$3.50Out of stock
Butter Croissant

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Coffee Cake

$3.00
Yogurt Parfait

$3.99

Almond Bear Claw

$3.50

Cinnamon Peacan Bear Claw

$3.50

Raspberry Bear Claw

$3.50

Bagel

$1.50

Avocado Toast

$4.99

Breakfast Flatbread

$10.99

Raspberry Danish

$3.50

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$3.50

Breakfast biscuit

$4.50

Fruit

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Grab and go snacks

Celsius Cucumber Lime

$3.00

Celsius Orange

$3.00

Diet Red Bull

$3.49

Celsius Peachvibe

$3.00

Clearly Canadian sparkling water

$3.00

Figi Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.49

Celsius Tropical

$3.00

San Pelogrino Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wake up and Wind down with Kora

Website

Location

120 South Lynn Street, Bryan, OH 43506

Directions

Gallery
Kora Brew House & Wine Bar image
Kora Brew House & Wine Bar image
Kora Brew House & Wine Bar image
Kora Brew House & Wine Bar image

