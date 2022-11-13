Kora Brew House & Wine Bar - On the Square
No reviews yet
120 South Lynn Street
Bryan, OH 43506
Beer
Beer Sample
Beer Flight
$7.50
32-Ounce Howler Jug
$3.00
32-Ounce Howler Fill
$9.50
64-Ounce Growler Jug
$4.00
64-Ounce Growler Fill
$18.00
Bucket of Beer
$15.00
Bud Light
$3.50
Budweiser
$3.50
NA Heineken
$4.99
Short's Local's Light American Lager
$5.50
Duck Island Peach Mango Sangria
$8.00
North High Oktoberfest
$5.50
Blueberry Lemonade Shandy
$5.50
Winged Hussar Amber Imperial Lager
$5.50
Epic Imperial Pumpkin Porter
$5.50
Haze Charmer Hazy IPA
$5.50
Bodhi Double IPA
$5.50
TropiCannon American IPA
$5.50
Static Flow Hazy IPA
$5.50
Festivus Winter Ale
$5.50
Mudpuppy American Porter
$5.50
Ace Guava Hard Cider
$5.50
Rubus Cacao Stout
$5.50
Kora Handcrafted Cocktails
The Rocky Horror
$10.00Out of stock
Salted Caramel Apple Moscow Mule
$8.00
Cranberry Apple Margarita
$10.00Out of stock
Cranberry Mojito
$8.00Out of stock
Hot spiked Apple Cider
$8.00Out of stock
Maple Old Fashion
$8.00
Irish Coffee
$8.00
Amaretto Coffee
$8.00
Martini
$10.00
Newcomer Pink Lemonade
$9.00
Margarita
$7.00
Whiskey Manhattan
$8.00
Gin Manhattan
$8.00
Old Fashioned
$8.00
Mimosa
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Pumpkin Juice
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Corkscrew
$8.00
White Russian
$6.00
Tom Collins
$6.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$12.00
Jameson Green Tea
$6.00
Exstacy
$8.00
It's Nipply Out
$8.00
Lynchburg Lemonade
$9.00
Gold Rush
$8.00
Malibu Hula
$8.00
Mojito
$8.00
The Beauregard
$8.00
Creamsicle
$10.00
Peach Pie
$8.00Out of stock
Toes In The Sand
$8.00
Margarita Flight
$12.00
Misc Liquor
Kettle One Vodka
$7.00
Grey Goose Vodka
$7.00
Tito's Vodka
$6.00
Well Vodka
$4.00
Grey Goose Citron
$6.00
Grey Goose Pear
$6.00
Caramel Schmirnoff
$4.00
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
$6.00
Malibu Coconut Rum
$4.00Out of stock
Well Rum
$3.00
Silver Patron Tequilla
$8.00
Casamigas Tequila
$6.00
well Tequilla
$4.00
Bombay Sappire Gin
$6.00
Tanqueray Gin
$4.00
Amaretto Disaronno
$4.00
Chambord
$3.00
Bourbon cream
$4.00
Cantera Negra Liquor
$4.00
Godiva Choco 2oz
$4.00
Ryan's Irish Creme
$4.00
Kaluha
$4.00Out of stock
Liquor 43
$4.00
Peach Schnapps
$4.00
Rumchata
$5.00
Southern Comfort
$5.00
Grand Marnier
$4.00
Frangelico
$4.00
Italicus
$4.00
Sandeman 20 Year
$10.00
Seltzers and such
Sodas
Pepsi Fountain Soda
$2.50
Dt. Pepsi Fountain Soda
$2.50
Dr. Pepper Fountain Soda
$2.50
Dt. Dr. Pepper Fountain Soda
$2.50
Mountain Dew Fountain Soda
$2.50
Dt. Mountain Dew Fountain Soda
$2.50
Sierra Mist Fountain Soda
$2.50
Seltzer Water Water
$1.50
Kids Water
Kid's soda
$1.00
Diet Coke In Can
Coke In Can
$2.50
Coffee
$2.45
Water
Diet Red Bull
$3.00
Red Bull
$3.00
Fever Tree Ginger Ale (Copy)
$4.00
Fever Tree Club Soda (Copy)
$4.00
Fever Tree Tonic (Copy)
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$3.50
Iced Tea Green
$2.20
Iced Tea Black
$2.20
Whiskey
Eagle Rare
$8.00
Eight & Sand Bourbon
$5.50
Four Roses
$8.00
Knob creek
$8.00
Maker's Mark
$5.00
Old Forester
$5.00
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
$12.00
Bulleit
$7.00
Hudson Baby
$12.00
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
$6.00
Buffalo Trace
$10.00
Jeffersons Reserve
$12.00
Weller Special Reserve
$7.00
Weller 12 Year
$18.00
Blantons
$18.00
Aberlour 12
$11.00
Dalmore 15
$23.00
Dewars 12
$7.00
Glendronach 12
$13.00
Glenlivet 12
$7.00
Highland Park 18
$22.00
Johnny Walker Black Label
$8.00
Lagavulin 16
$18.00
Macallan 12
$11.00
Oban Malt 14
$18.00
The Balvenie 14
$10.00
Glankinchie Dist. Ed
$13.00
Jameson
$6.00
Bushmills
$5.00
Dubliner
$7.00
Tullamore Dew
$6.00
Jameson Orange
$6.00
Bird Dog Apple
$5.00
Bird Dog Blkberry
$5.00
Bird Dog Chocolate
$5.00
Bird Dog Peach
$5.00
Bird Dog Strawberry
$5.00
Crown Peach
$7.50
Crown Royal
$6.00
Fireball
$4.00
Gentleman Jack
$7.00
Jack Daniel's Single Barrel
$11.00
Jack Daniels
$6.50
Jim Beam
$5.00
Screwball
$7.00
Wild Turkey 101
$6.00
Wild Turkey Honey
$5.00
Jim Beam Red Stag
$6.00
Crown Salted Caramel
$6.00
Wine
BTL Ca Bolani Pinot Grigio
$28.00
BTL Zonin Prosecco
$20.00
BTL Wente Chardonnay
$30.00
BTL Terra d Oro Moscato
$28.00
BTL Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc
$30.00
BTL Dr L Riesling
$28.00
BTL Cakebread Chardonnay
$62.00
BTL Napa Cellars Chardonnay
$34.00
BTL Drylands Sauvignon Blanc
$38.00
BTL Eroica Riesling
$40.00
BTL Firelands Gewurztraminer
$30.00
BTL Kim Crawford Rose
$30.00Out of stock
BTL Kim Crawford Rose (mini bottle)
$15.00Out of stock
BTL Mumm Napa Brut
$38.00
BTL G.H. Mumm
$68.00
BTL Simonet Febvre Chablis
$38.00
Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo Sake
$12.00
Bielrr Pere And Fils Rose
$29.00
BTL A to Z Pinot Noir
$27.00
BTL Australian Red Blend
$24.00
BTL Bellechasse Rouge Bourdeaux
$20.00
BTL Castello D' Albola Chiati Classico
$22.00
BTL Caymus Cab
$120.00
BTL Chat St Michelle
$24.00
BTL Chateau La Neethe
$85.00
BTL Chateau Paveil de Luze
$42.00
BTL Clarendelle Rouge by Haur Brion
$30.00
BTL Columbia Crest Merlot
$24.00
BTL Concannon Founders Cabernet Sauvignon
$30.00
BTL Conundrum
$30.00
BTL Duckhorn Cab
$89.00
BTL Gnarly Head
$21.00
BTL Honig
$65.00
BTL Inscription Pinot Noir
$39.00
BTL Kenwood Six Ridges Pinot Noir
$36.00
BTL Light Horse Pinot Noir
$28.00
BTL Lolea Sangeia
$24.00
BTL Lote 44 Malbec
$30.00
BTL McManis Merlot
$24.00
BTL Oberon Cab
$28.00
BTL Robert Mondavi Cab Sauv
$45.00
BTL Rodeo Red
$24.00
BTL Saldo Zinfindel
$42.00
BTL San Simeon
$42.00
BTL Seventy Five The Sum Cabernet Blend
$40.00
BTL Silk & Spice Blend
$27.00
BTL Terra D Oro Petite Syrah
$32.00
BTL Terra D Oro Zinfindel
$30.00
BTL The Prisoner
$62.00
BTL Thorn Merlot
$54.00Out of stock
BTL Zac Brown Cabernet
$30.00
BTL La Nerthe Les Cassagnes
$68.50
Apparel
Appliances and Coffee Accessories
Bulk Coffee
Armando's Blend 1/2 lb.
$8.00
Decaf Armando's Blend 1/2 lb.
$8.00
Armando's Blend 1 lb.
$16.00
Decaf Armando's Blend 1 lb
$16.00
Armando K-kup 12 cnt.
$12.00
Biftu Gudina
$16.00Out of stock
Wayfarer Coffee
$22.00
Kossa Kebena
$20.00
Celtic Grogg K-Cup Lt Roast
$12.00Out of stock
Uganda Erussi Wugar
$16.00
Tired Goat
$13.30
Third Shift Dark Roast
$13.30
Natural Gesha
$22.00
Crimson Espresso Blend
$25.00
Rwanda Kinini AA
$25.00
Mugs and Glassware
Wine accessories
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Wake up and Wind down with Kora
Location
120 South Lynn Street, Bryan, OH 43506
Gallery
