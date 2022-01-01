Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korave Modern Korean

6020 East 82nd Street

Indianapolis, IN 46250

1 entree
Mandoo
2 entrees

Entrees

Combo

Combo

$13.95
1 entree

1 entree

$9.25+

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, sweet fried chicken or veggie mandoo (dumplings 5p)

2 entrees

2 entrees

$10.99
Mandoo

Mandoo

$4.99

Crispy Korean shrimp dumplings (5)

Bulgogi Fries

Bulgogi Fries

$6.00+

French fries topped with Korean BBQ beef, melted monterey-jack cheese, creamy sauce, Korean BBQ sauce and topped with dried parsley.

Kiddos

$4.99

Side

Kimchi

$1.75

Korean spicy Napa Cabbage

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stop in for some fast, fresh, modern Korean! Korave fiercely.

Website

Location

6020 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250

Directions

