Korbel Delicatessen and Market

Salads

Blacksmith BLT

Blacksmith BLT

$15.00

journeyman barrel aged bacon, romaine hearts, tomatoes, shredded mozzarella herb buttermilk dressing

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$12.00

romaine hearts, asiago cheese, croutons house made caesar dressing (contains raw eggs)

Harvest

Harvest

$15.00

organic spring greens, toasted almonds dried cranberries, laura chenel chèvre crumbles, seasonal fresh fruit, quinoa white balsamic vinaigrette

Korbel Kobb

Korbel Kobb

$17.00

journeyman barrel aged bacon, grilled chicken organic spring greens, wild arugula, organic hard boiled egg, tomatoes, crumbled gorgonzola avocado, herb buttermilk dressing

Wine Country

Wine Country

$25.00

marin french brie, spring hill aged sharp cheddar cheese, laura chenel chèvre goat cheese, journeyman charcuterie, grapes, olives crostini, fig spread, fresh baguette

Sandwiches

Bohemia

Bohemia

$14.00

journeyman barrel aged bacon, laura chenel chèvre goat cheese, orange fig spread, tomato, organic young arugula served on ciabatta

Gardener

Gardener

$12.00

roasted tomatoes, fresh belfiore mozzarella, basil pesto, organic spring greens

Legacy

Legacy

$14.00

grilled beef tri-tip, chimichurri caramelized onions, crumbled gorgonzola, served warm

Melt

Melt

$11.00

petaluma creamery white cheddar cheese melted on sliced whole wheat or sliced sourdough

Redwood

Redwood

$13.00

black forest ham, brie, roasted tomatoes mendocino mustard, served on a warm baguette

Vintner

Vintner

$12.00

chicken almond salad, crumbled gorgonzola, red seedless grapes spring greens

Winemaker

Winemaker

$13.00

roasted turkey breast, white cheddar, tarragon mayonnaise, house made cranberry chutney red onion, organic spring greens

Beverages

Boylan

$3.00

Coca Cola Bottle

$3.50

Fiji Water

$4.00

Guayaki Can

$4.00

Guayaki Sparklers

$4.00

Healthade Booch

$6.00

Izze

$3.00

Mexicola

$4.00

Pell Can

$3.50

Perrier

$3.50

Sparkling Pellegrino

$4.00

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.00

Café Latte

$4.00+

Café Mocha

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$3.50

Espresso

$2.50

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$5.50

Macchiato

$3.00

Chai Latte (Copy)

$4.00+

House Made Beverages

Glass Milk

$2.50

Glass Orange Juice

$3.50

House Brewed Coffee

$2.50+

House Made Arnold Palmer

$4.00

House Made Iced Tea

$3.50

House Made Lemonade

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50
