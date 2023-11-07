Korean Garden Restaurant 122 Harvard Avenue
122 Harvard Avenue
Allston, MA 02134
Appetizer
- Shumai$5.99
- Mandoo Gui$7.99
5 pieces. Fried beef and pork dumplings
- Steam Mandoo$7.99
5 pieces. Steamed dumplings
- Haemul Pajun$14.99
Korean style crispy rice flour pancake made with finely chopped assortment of seafood & scallions
- Kimchi Pajun$11.99
Korean style crispy rice flour pancake made with finely chopped kimchi
- Vegetable Pajun$11.99
May be served as vegetarian dish. Korean style crispy rice flour pancake made with finely chopped assortment of vegetables
- Steamed Eggs$6.99
- Chicken Wings$7.99
5 pieces. Fried chicken wings
- Mandoo Soup$7.99
Dumpling soup
- Seaweed Salad$5.99
May be served as vegetarian dish. Seasoned seaweed
- Edamame$5.99
Boiled soybeans, lightly salted
Tukbokki Special
- Tukbokki$11.99
May be served as vegetarian dish. Assortment of vegetables and fish cake in spicy sauce served with rice cake
- Mandoo Tukbokki$13.99
Dumplings with assortment of vegetables and fish cake in spicy sauce served with rice cake
- Bulgogi Tukbokki$13.99
Marinated rib eye with assortment of vegetables and fish cake in spicy sauce served with rice cake
- Nakji Tukbokki$13.99
Sliced octopus with assortment of vegetables and fish cake in spicy sauce, served with rice cake
- Cheese Tukbokki$13.99
Assortment of vegetables and fish cake in spicy sauce, served with rice cake topped with mozzarella cheese
Barbecue
- Korean Garden Special Kalbi$35.95
Chunks of the most tender part of beef short rib, freshly marinated
- Kalbi Gui$32.95
Marinated beef short rib
- Saengdungsim Gui$32.95
Thick slice of beef rib eye
- Saengkalbisal Gui$32.95
Strips of unmarinated beef short rib
- Chadolbaegi$29.95
Thinly sliced brisket of beef
- Saeng Samgyupsal$27.95
Fresh thick sliced pork belly
- Daepae Samgyupsal$27.95
Thinly slice pork belly
- Wine Samgyupsal$28.95
Pork belly, marinated in wine
- Manul Samgyupsal$28.95
Garlic pork belly
- Shrimp Gui$27.95
Shrimp marinated in our special sauce. With marinated mushrooms and onion
- Chicken Gui$23.95
Chicken thigh marinated in soy based sauce
- Hyumit Gui$32.95
Thin slices of beef tongue
- Duck$29.95
Thin slices unmarinated duck
- Mushroom$23.95
Assorted mushroom. Your choice with or without sauce
From the Grill
Casserole & Specials
- Haemul Jungol$54.99
Mixed seafood and vegetables in special broth
- Gopchang Jungol$49.99
Beef intestine and assorted vegetables, peanuts in special broth
- Bul NaK Jungol$49.99
Marinated sliced boneless beef and mixed seafood with octopus in spicy beef broth
- Boodae Jungol$42.99
A spicy casserole with ham, sausage, kimchi, bean curd and thick noodles
- Gopchang Gui$49.99
Beef intestine marinated in spicy sauce
- Yooksoo Bulgogi$49.99
Thinly sliced beef rib eye, marinated in soy sauce
- Osam Bulgogi$49.99
Pork belly and squid in a spicy sauce
- Kimchi Mandoo Jungol$49.99
Main Dishes - Soup Dishes
- Daegu Maewoontang$19.99
Codfish, vegetables and tofu in a spicy broth
- Daegujiri$19.99
Large chunks of cod fish with assortment of vegetables and bean curd in a clear broth
- Agu Maewoontang$19.99
Monk fish and vegetables in a spicy broth
- Godunguh & Jigae$24.99
Choice of: denjang, soondubu, or kimchi jigae. Salted mackeral barbecue
- Gopchang Jigae$17.99
Beef intestine, tripe and assorted vegetables in special broth
- Maeun Kalbi Tang$19.99
Prime short ribs in spicy beef broth with scallions
- Kalbi Tang$19.99
Prime short ribs in beef broth with scallions
- Boodae Jigae$16.99
Ham, sausage and vegetables in special sauce
- Kimchi Jigae$15.99
Kimchi and sliced pork stew with vegetables and tofu
- Soondoobu$15.99
May be served as vegetarian dish. Spicy soft tofu & vegetable soup
- Sulongtang$13.99
Thin slices of lean beef, tripe, creamy white broth with scallion and noodles
- Denjang Jigae$15.99
Soybean paste soup with tofu, seafood and vegetables
- Duk Mandoo Gook$15.99
Sliced rice cake, beef, pork and vegetables dumplings in beef based soup
- Mandoo Gook$15.99
Beef, pork and vegetables dumplings in a beef based soup
- Darokukbap$15.99
Traditional Korean soup consisting of beef, pork and vegetables, beef tripe
- Yookgaejang$15.99
Finely shredded beef, scallions, mushrooms in very spicy beef broth
- Samgae Tang$19.99
Whole baby chicken stuffed with rice, ginseng and herbs (summer)
Main Dishes - Rice Dishes
- Bibimbap$12.99
May be served as vegetarian dish. Korean vegetables and fried egg with spicy sauce
- Dolsot Bibimbap$15.99
May be served as vegetarian dish. Bibimbap served on hot stone pot
- Bokkumbap$13.99
May be served as vegetarian dish. Fried rice, choice of kimchi, beef, vegetable, shrimp
- Yache Jook$13.99
May be served as vegetarian dish. Vegetables in rice porridge
- Junbok Jook$15.99
Abalone in rice porridge with egg
Noodles
- Mul Naengmyeon$16.99
Korean cold buckwheat noodles in beef broth
- Bibim Naengmyeon$16.99
May be served as vegetarian dish. Korean spicy cold buckwheat noodles
- Jchick Mul Naengmyeon$16.99
Cold buckwheat noodles and arrowroot in beef broth
- Jchick Bibim Naengmyeon$16.99
May be served as vegetarian dish. Spicy cold buckwheat noodles and arrowroot with spicy sauce
- Nabe Udon$14.99
May be served as vegetarian dish. Noodles with chicken and vegetables
- Boodae Ramen$16.99
Spicy sausage ham and vegetable with ramen
Garden Special
- Nak Ji Bokeum$32.99
Pan-fried small octopus with vegetables and noodle in hot spicy sauce
- Jeyook Bokeum$27.99
Pan-fried pork with vegetables
- Ohjinguh Bokeum$29.99
Sliced squid stir-fried with onions and scallions
- Gopchang Bokeum$29.99
Stir-fried beef intestines with vegetables
- Jokbal Moochim$24.99
Pork feet mixed with vegetables
- Kimchi Jae Yook Tofu$29.99
Stir-fried pork loins and kimchi with spicy sauce served with steamed tofu on the side
- Donkatsu$22.99
Pork cutlet
- Chicken Katsu$22.99
Chicken cutlet
- Sam Gyup Bo Sam$29.99
Thinly sliced pork belly served with lightly salted fermented cabbages with sauce
- Jok Bal$24.99
Pork feet steamed with special sauce
- Tang Soo Yook$24.99
Pork or beef battered & deep-fried, topped with sweet & sour sauce
- Hae Mul Japchae$23.99
Seafood and scallions with stir-fried vermicelli with vegetables in a rich soy based sauce
- Japchae$19.99
May be served as vegetarian dish. Stir-fried vermicelli with thinly sliced carrots, onions, peppers, spinach in a rich soy based sauce
- A Gu Chim$45.99
Chunks of steamed monk fish in a thick spicy sauce
- Maewoon Kalbi Chim$24.99
Steamed prime short ribs with spicy sauce
- Kalbi Chim$24.99
Steamed prime short ribs
Drink - Soft Drinks
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
122 Harvard Avenue, Allston, MA 02134