Korean Street Foods 147 Avenue A
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Best Korean Snacks are here !
Location
147 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Horus Cafe on A - 293 east 10th street
No Reviews
293 east 10th street New York, NY 10009
View restaurant