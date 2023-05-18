Korean Street Foods 147 Avenue A

A map showing the location of Korean Street Foods 147 Avenue AView gallery

Sandwich

Egg Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Egg Ham Sandwich

$8.99

Egg Bugogi Sandwich

$8.99

Egg Sandwich

$7.99

Egg Bacon Sandwich

$8.99

Bbq Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Cheese

$1.00

Egg mayo

$5.00

Cro-Creams

Taro Creame

$6.25

Matcha Creame

$6.25

Fresh Creame Strawberry

$6.25

Fresh Creame Mango

$6.25

Nutella Creame

$6.25

Apple Sauce

$6.25

Fresh Cream

$5.50

Tiramisu

$6.50

Hotdogs

Original

$4.95

Half& Half

$5.95

Only Mozzallera

$6.25

Potato Hotdog

$6.50

Potato Mozzallera

$6.50

Potato Half & Half

$6.50

Chicken Hotdog

$4.95

Spicy Pork Hotdog

$5.25

Sauce Container

$2.00

Ramyon Hot Dog

$5.99

Chocobar Stick

$5.99

Fish cake Bar

Original

$5.00

Ddang Cho

$5.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Vegetable

$5.00

Latte

Strawberry Latte

$5.99

Mango Latte

$5.99

Choco Latte

$5.99

Oat Milk

$1.00

Fresh Fruit Juice

Strawberry Banna

$6.25

Watermelon

$6.25

Mango

$6.25

Blueberry &banana

$6.25

Tomato & Basil

$6.00Out of stock

Pineapple & Orange

$6.25

soda & Soft Drinks & Snacks

Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Water 1L

$4.00

Water 20oz

$2.50

Hal's Seltzer Water

$2.00

Calypso

$3.50

Montauk

$3.50

Sparkling Yogurt

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

V-line Corn Beard Tea

$3.99

Cold Brew

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Twix

$1.99

Hals Chips

$2.00

DDeok bokki

Original Db

$12.50

Rose Db

$13.99

Hell Spicy Db

$13.99

Ramyon Noodle

$3.00

Cheese

$3.00

Udon Noodle

$3.00

Glass Noodle

$3.00

Porched Egg

$2.00

Basil DB

$13.99

Pajeon

Kimchi Jeon

$7.00

Burrito ssam

Kimchi Bulgogi Burrito

$9.00

Kimchi Chicken Burrito

$9.00

Side fries & Cheese balls

Potato Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato

$6.00

Potato Tots

$6.00

Cheese

$2.00

Cakes

Cheese cake brownie (individual warpped)

$3.50

Truffle Brownie (individual warpped)

$3.50

Tiramisu Cup G.F

$5.99

Mixed berry Cup G.F

$5.99

Crostata Lemon and Ginger slice

$5.50

Mini NY Cheesecake G.F

$5.50

Mini Key Lime Cheesecake

$5.50

Grab&Go Tiramisu

$4.99

Grab&Go strawberry & cream

$4.99

Grab&Go Toasted Almond

$4.99

Grab&Go Chocolate & Cream

$4.99

Eclair

$3.50

Raspberry Linzer Bar

$5.50

Lenon Bar

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Best Korean Snacks are here !

Location

147 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

