Korean Tofu
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Korean Tofu house
Location
5011 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78756
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant