Korean Chili Tulare Target Shopping Mall
2089 East Prosperity Avenue
Tulare, CA 93274
Year-End Store Hours
2024 Jan 6-7 Weekend Special
- (2024 Jan 6-7 Special) Gimbap$11.50Out of stock
★Korean dish of rice rolls made with seaweed and fillings. ★Due to limited quantity, pre-order is recommended. ★Sushi Rice + Yellow Radish + Spinach + Tamago Egg + Carrot + Imitation Crab + Main Topping(Beef or Spam or Veggie) ★Netflix's hit Korean drama extra-ordinary attorney Woo loves kimbap. So this line appears. (ENG) "I always have Gimbap for breakfast. Gimbap is reliable. I can see all the ingredients, So I will not be alarmed by unexpected texture or flavor." (ESP) "Siempre desayuno Gimbap. El gimbap es confiable. Puedo ver todos los ingredientes, asi que no me asustare por una textura o un sabor inesperados."
Appetizers
- Tteokbokki$16.50
The authentic Seoul style Spicy Rice Cake. Soft rice cakes, fish cakes, boiled egg, and vegetables, All coated in our house special spicy sauce. The most beloved and famous korean street food is tteokbokki and they usually match with GIM MA RI. #떡볶이
- Tteokbokki with Cheese$18.50
***Best Selling*** The authentic Seoul style Spicy Rice Cake with Mozzarella Cheese on top. Soft rice cakes, fish cakes, boiled egg, and vegetables. All coated in our house special spicy sauce with Shredded Mozarella Cheese. The most beloved and famous korean street food is tteokbokki and they usually match with GIM MA RI. #치즈떡볶이
- Jajang Tteokbokki$18.50
Rice Cake and Udon Noodles in Black Bean Sauce. (Tteokbokki and chewy udon noodles coated in a rich and Savory black bean sauce.) If you like to try Jajangmyun & Tteokbokki at the same time, this is it! #짜장떡볶이 ***Online Order Only***
- Beef Potsticker$10.50
Deep fried dumplings filled with beef and vegetables. Served with sweet & chili sauce or house-made soy sauce. 8pcs.
- Vegetable Eggroll$10.50
Deep fried roll with shredded cabbage. Served with sweet & chili sauce or house-made soy sauce. 4pcs.
- Fried Tofu$10.50
Served with house-made special soy sauce. 8pcs.
- Shrimp Tempura$11.50
Shrimp dipped in tempura batter and deep-fried. Served with sweet & chili sauce or house-made soy sauce. 5pcs.
- Gim Ma Ri$4.50
Deep fried glass noodles wrapped in seaweed paper. Served with sweet & chili sauce or House-made special soy sauce. 3pcs. Perfect match with tteokbokki broth.
- Chicken Gang Jeong *Recommended*$13.50
Korean Style Boneless Chicken. Choose the flavor. The most popular sauces are Korean BBQ & Korean Teriyaki.
Soups & Stews
- Kimchi Stew$18.50
One of the most common stew in Korean cuisine. Made with fermented kimchi, vegetables, and diced tofu. Choice of Pork&Tofu or Tuna or Spam. It comes with a rice bowl.
- Soft Tofu Stew$18.50
Sundubu Jjigae. Made with Freshly Curdled Soft Tofu, Kimchi, Vegetables. Choose your flavors (Kimchi, Beef, Seafood, and Cheese & Sausage) and Spicy Level(Mild-Lev1-2-3) It comes with a rice bowl. The most popular flavors are Beef & Seafood. Choose one spicy level and one Flavor please.
- Dumpling Soup with Sliced Rice Cakes$17.50
Dumpling Soup in a Beef Based Broth with Sliced Rice Cakes.
- Soybean Paste Stew$16.50
Made with a fermented soy bean paste with tender beef, Fresh vegetables, and clams. It comes with a rice bowl.
Korean BBQ Plates
- Galbi$35.50
The finest beef short ribs marinated with house special sauce with vegetables. 10-12pcs.
- Beef Bulgogi Platter$20.50
Thinly sliced and marinated beef sirloin based on house Special soy sauce. One of the most famous menu in Korean dining.
- Spicy Pork Platter$20.50
Thinly sliced and marinated pork based on house special red Chili paste called gochujang
- Spicy Chicken Platter$20.50
Grilled chicken thigh based on house special red chili paste called gochujang
Noodles
- Jajangmyun$17.50
Black Bean Noodles. Korean-style chinese noodle dish topped with a black bean Sauce made of chunjang, ground pork, and vegetables. You've been watching them eating this noodle with yellow radish from your favorite k-dramas. If the extra guy with metal square box appears, this is it!
- JJAM PPONG$21.50
Spicy Seafood Noodle Soup. Chinese-style Korean seafood noodle soup with various Seafood(Shrimp, Crab, Mussels, Scallop, Imitation Crab, etc.) and pork-based broth flavored with fine chili powder.
- Fire Noodles with Spicy Chicken$14.50
This is the spiciest menu at Korean Chili. Frankly speaking, We don't recommend this. Super Spicy ramyun noodle with spicy chicken. No broth. Super spicy But really addictive. If you don’t want the extreme adventure, Let’s do the sauce on the side or Cream Carbonara Flavor. And we will prepare a to-go cup of iced water for you.
- Korean Ramyun - Original(No egg)$10.50
Original Korean Plain Ramyun(No egg)
- Korean Ramyun - Chef's Special$11.50
Spicy Korean Ramyun with Plain with extra veggies. Choose your spicy level option.
- Korean Ramyun - Chicken$14.50
Spicy Korean Ramyun with Grilled Chicken. Choose your spicy level option.
- Korean Ramyun - Kimchi Butter Cheese$14.50
Spicy Korean Ramyun with Kimchi+Butter+Cheese. Choose your spicy level option.
- Korean Ramyun - Beef$15.50
Spicy Korean Ramyun with Beef Bulgogi. Choose your spicy level option.
- Korean Ramyun - Seafood$16.50
Spicy Korean Ramyun with Seafood. Choose your spicy level option.
Rice Bowls
- Grilled Chicken Bowl$13.50
Rice bowl with marinated chicken thigh and mixed vegetables. Choose your spicy level. #치킨덮밥
- Bulgogi Rice Bowl$14.50
Rice bowl with marinated and thinly sliced beef sirloin and Mixed vegetables. (Seoul Style Bulgogi) #불고기덮밥
- Kimchi Fried Rice$17.50
Fried rice with main topping, house-made kimchi, diced vegetables, and egg. Choice of Beef or Chicken or Tofu and your egg style. #김치볶음밥
- Hotstone Bibimbap$20.50
Bibimbap in a sizzling hot stone pot. Bibimbap is Classic Korean rice bowl served with various vegetables And topping. Various vegetables are mushroom, carrot, Royal ferns, zucchini, bean sprout, spinach, bell flower. Add gochujang, house-made red pepper paste and mix all together. Choice of Beef or Chicken or Tofu and Egg style. #돌솥비빔밥
- Bibimbap (Regular&Cold)$17.50
Classic Korean rice bowl served with various vegetables and topping. Various vegetables are mushroom, carrot, Royal ferns, zucchini, bean sprout, spinach, bell flower. Choose your topping & egg style please. #비빔밥
- Chicken Gangjeong Rice Bowl$15.50
Rice bowl with Korean style boneless fried chicken with selected sauce. Choice of Korean BBQ or Korean Teriyaki or Sweet & Sour or Spicy or No Sauce. #치밥
- Jajang Bap$17.50
Steamed rice with black bean sauce made of chunjang, ground pork, and vegetables. #짜장밥
- Korean-style Fried Rice with Chicken$15.50
Korean style fried rice with grilled chicken and vegetables. #닭고기볶음밥
- Spicy Pork Bowl$14.50
Rice bowl with thinly sliced and marinated pork based on house special red Chili paste called gochujang. Choose your spicy level please. #제육덮밥
- White Steamed Rice Bowl(8oz)$2.50
#공깃밥
Drinks (24oz)
Smoothie (Powder)
- Taro Blended$5.00+
Taro smoothies typically have a unique and mildly sweet flavor with a hint of nuttiness. Taro itself is a starchy root vegetable with a subtle, earthy taste. When used in smoothies, taro provides a creamy texture and a slightly sweet, vanilla-like flavor. The overall sweetness of a taro smoothie can vary depending on how it's prepared, including the amount of added sugar or sweeteners. What's good about drinking taro smoothie: *Creamy Texture: Taro adds a smooth and creamy texture to the smoothie, creating a luscious and satisfying drink. *Nutritional Benefits: Taro is a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals, including potassium and vitamin C. *Versatility: Taro pairs well with various ingredients, and you can customize your taro smoothie with other flavors like coconut, almond, or vanilla. *Color Appeal: Taro imparts a distinctive lavender or purple color to the smoothie, making it visually appealing.
- Taro Over Iced$5.00+
- Thai Blended$5.00+
Thai tea blended smoothies typically have a unique and distinctive flavor characterized by the combination of strong, sweet, and spiced notes. The primary flavor profile is often influenced by Thai tea, which is a black tea infused with spices like star anise, crushed tamarind, and cardamom, and sweetened with condensed milk or sugar. As a result, Thai tea blended smoothies are rich, creamy, and carry a sweet and mildly spiced taste with hints of caramel and vanilla.
- Thai Over Iced$5.00+
- Black Milk Tea Blended$5.00+
- Black Milk Tea Over Iced$5.00+
- Mango$5.00+
- Strawberry$5.00+
- Coconut$5.00+
- Matcha Green Tea$5.00+
- Avocado$5.00+
- Banana$5.00+
- Almond$5.00+
- Caramel Mocha$5.00+
- Chai$5.00+
- Guava$5.00+
- Honeydew$5.00+
- Javachip$5.00+
- Lychee$5.00+
- Horchata$5.00+
- Mocha$5.00+
- Passion Fruit$5.00+
- Pina Colada$5.00+
- Pineapple$5.00+
- Pistachio$5.00+
- Sour Green Apple$5.00+
- Water Melon$5.00+
- Vanilla Latte$5.00+
- White Chocolate Mocha$5.00+
- Bubble Gum$5.00+
- Blueberry$5.00+
- Capuccino$5.00+
- Cantaloupe$5.00+
- Coockie & Cream$5.00+
- Mintchip$5.00+
- Red Bean$5.00+
Real Fruit Smoothie
- Strawberry + Banana$5.00+
- Strawberry$5.00+
- Banana$5.00+
Rich, Creamy, and naturally sweet flavor. *Dietary Fiber: Bananas are a good source of dietary fiber, which aids in digestion and helps maintain a feeling of fullness. *Natural Sugars: The natural sugars in bananas provide a quick energy boost, making the smoothie a good option for a pre-workout or midday pick-me-up. *Vitamins and Minerals: Bananas contain essential vitamins and minerals, including potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin B6. *Calories: Depending on the entire composition of the smoothie, it can be a calorie-dense option, which is beneficial if you're looking for a substantial meal replacement.
- Mango$5.00+
- Pineapple$5.00+
- Blueberry$5.00+
- Bee Buster$5.00+
Strawberry+Banana+Orange+Protein+Bee Pollen. The banana contributes creaminess and a mild sweetness. Strawberries add a tart and sweet berry flavor. Oranges provide a citrusy and refreshing note. Bee pollen can add a subtle floral and earthy undertone, depending on the type of pollen used. Protein powder may have its own flavor, which can range from neutral to slightly sweet. The combination of these ingredients is likely to result in a well-balanced and nutritious smoothie with a mix of fruity, citrusy, and floral notes, enhanced by the additional protein boost.
- Ginseng Power$5.00+
Blueberry+Pineapple+Banana+Protein+Ginseng
- Island Style$5.00+
Pineapple+Banana+Mango+Calcium+Vitamin
- Runner's Shot$5.00+
Strawberry+Banana+Orange+Protein+Spirulina
- Super Aloha$5.00+
Strawberry+Banana+Orange+Protein+Brewers Yeast
Side Dishes
- Kimchi (8oz)$5.00
House made fresh Kimchi with grandma's recipe. We make our kimchi every Tuesday. Once you try ours, You cannot buy kimchi from other big supermarket in Tulare or Visalia. This is another level Kimchi.
- Korean Style Jalapeno & Cucumber Pickle (8oz)$5.00
Marinated English cucumber, Persian cucumber, jalapeno, celery with house-made special soy sauce and other secret sauces. Highly recommended with pizza as well.
- Yellow Radish (8oz)$5.00
- Red Radish (8oz)$5.00
- Spicy Radish (8oz)$5.00
- Potato Salad (8oz)$5.00
OOOHHHH LAAAAA LAAAAA
- Sesame Leaves (8oz)$5.00Out of stock
We usually chop and chop.
- Garlic Leaves (8oz)$10.00Out of stock
Essential item for Korean BBQ Plates. Waiting for it to be imported from Korea. We apologize for any inconvenience.
- Truffle-kissed Seoul Macaroni Delight (8oz)$5.00Out of stock
Savoring the richness of truffle-infused Korean style macaroni. Prepare to be blown away by the fusion of flavors as creamy macaroni meets the luxurious essence of truffle oil.
- Korean Style Deep-fried Baby Crab (8oz)$5.00Out of stock
Korean-style deep fried & crunch baby crabs.
- Kimchi (2oz)$0.50
House made fresh Kimchi with grandma's recipe. We make our kimchi every Tuesday. Once you try ours, You cannot buy kimchi from other big supermarket in Tulare or Visalia. This is another level Kimchi.
- Korean Style Jalapeno & Cucumber Pickle (2oz)$0.50
Marinated English cucumber, Persian cucumber, jalapeno, celery with house-made special soy sauce and other secret sauces. Highly recommended with pizza as well.
- Yellow Radish (2oz)$0.50
- Red Radish (2oz)$0.50
- Spicy Radish (2oz)$0.50
- Potato Salad (2oz)$0.50
Don't regret. 8OZ! 8OZ! 8OZ!
- Sesame Leaves (2oz)$0.50Out of stock
We usually chop and chop.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
