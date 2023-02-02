Restaurant header imageView gallery

Korea Taqueria 3101 Tasker St

3101 Tasker St

Philadelphia, PA 19145

Tacos! (3 soft corn tortillas. Choose your protein & sauce/s)

Korean Beef Birria - Melted cheese, Onion & Cilantro

Korean Beef Birria - Melted cheese, Onion & Cilantro

$15.00

3 x soft corn tacos, melted cheese, cilantro & onion. Served with a side of drippy consome broth to dip those tacos in, and a side of salsa verde

Classic - with Onion & Cilantro

Classic - with Onion & Cilantro

$11.00

3 x soft corn tacos, garnished with onion and cilantro. Simply choose your protein, and sauce/s!

Korean - Cucumber kimchi slaw & cilantro

Korean - Cucumber kimchi slaw & cilantro

$11.00

3 x soft corn tacos, garnished with a cucumber kimchi slaw, cilantro and toasted sesame seeds. Simply choose your protein and sauce/s!

Burritos

Signature Burritos

Signature Burritos

$11.00

Flour tortilla with sesame white rice, black beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo & cilantro. Simply choose your Protein and Sauce.

Vegan Burritos

Vegan Burritos

$11.00

Our signature burrito, but dairy-free and Vegan. Flour tortilla with sesame white rice, black beans, Vegan cheese, pico de gallo & cilantro. Simply choose your Protein and Sauces. You still have the option to add non-vegan items to your burrito.

Bowls + Salads

Bowls & Salads

Bowls & Salads

$11.25

All bowls served with sesame white rice and/or chopped romaine, black beans, cucumber kimchi slaw, caramelized onion, corn salsa, cilantro, toasted sesame seeds. Simply choose your protein and sauce.

Quesadillas

Signature Quesadilla

Signature Quesadilla

$10.25

On a 12” flour tortilla with Cheese, scallions, toasted sesame seeds and served with a side of Cucumber kimchi slaw, and Cilantro lime Mayo. Simply choose your protein.

Vegan Quesadilla

Vegan Quesadilla

$10.25

On a 12” flour tortilla with Vegan cheese, scallions, toasted sesame seeds, served with a side of Cucumber kimchi slaw, and Vegan Cilantro lime Mayo. Simply choose your protein.

Cheesesteaks

Korean Bulgogi Beef Cheesesteak

Korean Bulgogi Beef Cheesesteak

$12.00

Slow cooked Korean Bulgogi Beef, House made Cheese sauce, on a toasted roll

Korean Bulgogi Beef Steak (No cheese)

Korean Bulgogi Beef Steak (No cheese)

$10.00

Slow cooked Korean Bulgogi Beef on a toasted roll

Classic Cheesesteak

Classic Cheesesteak

$12.00

Thinly sliced beef and House made Cheese sauce on a toasted roll

Classic Steak

Classic Steak

$11.00

Thinly sliced beef on a toasted roll

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich

Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Succulent Fried Chicken thigh, caramelized onion, chipotle mayo, cucumber kimchi slaw on a brioche bun.

Sweet Garlic Soy Fried Chicken Sandwich

Sweet Garlic Soy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Succulent Fried Chicken thigh coated our our house sweet garlic soy marinade, caramelized onion, chipotle mayo, cucumber kimchi slaw on a brioche bun.

Spicy Gochujang Fried Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Gochujang Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Succulent Fried Chicken thigh coated in our house spicy gochujang sauce, onion relish, chipotle mayo, cucumber kimchi slaw on a brioche bun.

Korean Fried Chicken

Wings (flats and drums) with your choice of seasoning.
Small - 6 pieces

Small - 6 pieces

$8.00

Wings (flats and drums) with your choice of seasoning.

Regular - 12 pieces

Regular - 12 pieces

$14.00

Wings (flats and drums) with your choice of seasoning.

Sides & to share

House Kimchi Nachos (Choose protein)

House Kimchi Nachos (Choose protein)

$11.00

Fresh home made tortilla chips, home made cheese sauce, beans, corn, kimchi salsa, scallion, sour cream. Simply choose your Protein!

Kimchi Cheese Fries

Kimchi Cheese Fries

$8.00

Fries, house made cheese sauce, kimchi salsa, caramelized onion, scallion, cilantro

French Fries

French Fries

$4.50

Lightly seasoned fries

Guacamole + House Made Chips

Guacamole + House Made Chips

$9.00

House made guacamole, and fresh made tortilla chips

Tomato Salsa + House Made Chips

Tomato Salsa + House Made Chips

$6.00

Chunky Tomato salsa and home made tortilla chips

Korean Cucumber Pickles

Korean Cucumber Pickles

$4.00

Korean style cucumber pickles!

Sodas + Home Made Beverages

Horchata (Vegan)

Horchata (Vegan)

$4.00
Watermelon Agua Fresca

Watermelon Agua Fresca

$3.00
Cucumber Lemon Agua Fresca

Cucumber Lemon Agua Fresca

$3.00
Water

Water

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Lacroix Seltzer

Lacroix Seltzer

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Fresh Korean Mexican Food

Location

3101 Tasker St, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Directions

