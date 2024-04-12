Koren's Kitchen 11 Louella Court
No reviews yet
11 Louella Court
Radnor, PA 19087
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Hot Entrees
- Chicken Parmesan$20.00
Crispy chicken cutlet pan fried in avocado oil, topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and melted until bubbly in the oven. Sides: penne alla vodka with asparagus in a blush sauce
- Chicken Romano$18.00
Crispy chicken cutlet, pan fried in avocado oil, mashed potatoes, sauteed green beans
- Grilled Salmon Plate$22.00
Grilled Salmon Plate Herb-Lemon Grilled Chilean salmon is pan seared and topped with our house lemon & parsley gremolata sauce. Served with roasted red bliss potato and asparagus
- Honey-Balsamic Chicken Breast with Roasted Red Bliss Potato & Garlic Butter Green Beans$18.00
Tender pan-seared chicken breast glazed with a sweet and savory honey-balsamic sauce. Sides: roasted red bliss potato and sauteed green beans.
- Veggie Quesadilla$10.00
Tri-color bell peppers and red onion with a Mexican cheese blend in a crispy flour tortilla. Sides: Taco sauce and and Spanish Rice. Add guacamole for $3
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Tri-color bell peppers and red onion with a Mexican cheese blend in a crispy flour tortilla. Sides: Taco sauce and Spanish rice. Add guacamole for $3
Salads
- Beet & Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Organic Spinach, roasted beets, goat cheese, carrots, cranberries,& toasted walnuts with honey-balsamic vinaigrette
- Cobb Salad$14.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, grilled chicken, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, egg, bacon, with ranch dressing
- Chicken Caesar Bella$14.00
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, house-made croutons with Caesar Bella dressing