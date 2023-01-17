Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kori's Kakes

6202 Creft Cir

Lake Park, NC 28079

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Cupcakes

Apple Cider

$2.99Out of stock
Apple Pie Cupcake

Apple Pie Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Vanilla cupcake with apple pie filling and cinnamon vanilla buttercream

Banana Pudding Cupcake

Banana Pudding Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Vanilla cupcake with banana pudding filling and vanilla buttercream

Banana Split Cupcake

Banana Split Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Banana cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream, chocolate ganache, rainbow sprinkles and a cherry

Butter Pecan Cupcake

Butter Pecan Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Butter pecan cupcake topped with cinnamon vanilla buttercream and toasted pecans

Carrot Cupcake

Carrot Cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

Carrot cake cupcake topped with cream cheese buttercream

Cereal Milk Cupcake

Cereal Milk Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Cereal milk flavored cupcake topped with cereal milk buttercream and fruity cereal pieces

Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake Cupcake

Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake Cupcake

$2.99

Chocolate fudge cupcake topped with cream cheese buttercream and caramel drizzle

Chocolate Fudge Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate fudge cupcake filled with chocolate ganache and topped with chocolate buttercream and ganache drizzle

Chocolate Mocha Cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate fudge cupcake topped with mocha buttercream

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate fudge cupcake with a peanut butter cup baked into the base. Topped with peanut butter buttercream and a mini peanut butter cup

Chocolate Raspberry Cupcake

Chocolate Raspberry Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate fudge cupcake with raspberry filling and topped with chocolate buttercream and raspberry drizzle

Chocolate Salted Caramel Cupcake

Chocolate Salted Caramel Cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate fudge cupake topped with caramel buttercream and salted caramel drizzle

Chocolate Strawberry Cupcake

$2.99Out of stock
Cinnamon Roll Cupcake

Cinnamon Roll Cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

Vanilla cinnamon swirl cupcake topped with cream cheese buttercream, a mini cinnamon roll, and cream cheese drizzle icing

Classic Vanilla

$2.99Out of stock
Coconut Cream Pie Cupcake

Coconut Cream Pie Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Coconut cupcake with coconut cream filling, topped with vanilla buttercream and toasted coconut

Cookie Dough Cupcake

Cookie Dough Cupcake

$3.25

Vanilla chocolate chip cupcake with cookie dough filling, topped with vanilla buttercream and mini chocolate chips

Cookies and Cream Cupcake

Cookies and Cream Cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate fudge cake topped with cookies and cream buttercream and cookie crumbs

Dairy Free Strawberry Cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

Dollar Deal

$1.00
Funfetti Cupcake

Funfetti Cupcake

$2.99

White almond cupcake with rainbow sprinkles baked in, topped with vanilla buttercream and covered in colorful sprinkles

Key Lime Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Key lime cupcake with key lime filling, topped with key lime cream cheese buttercream

Lemon Blueberry Cupcake

Lemon Blueberry Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Lemon cupcake with blueberry filling, topped lemon buttercream and blueberries

Lemon Raspberry Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Lemon cupcake with raspberry filling, topped with lemon buttercream and raspberries

Lemon Strawberry Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Lemon cupcake with strawberry filling, topped with lemon buttercream and strawberries

Maple Bacon Cupcake

Maple Bacon Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Maple bacon cupcake topped with maple buttercream, chopped bacon and maple syrup

Mexican Hot Chocolate Cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate fudge cupcake topped with a spicy chocolate buttercream, dusted with cayenne pepper and chili powder

Mint Chocolate Chip Cupcake

Mint Chocolate Chip Cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate fudge cupcake topped with creme de menth buttercream and mini chocolate chips

Peppermint Mocha Cupcake

Peppermint Mocha Cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate fudge cupcake topped with peppermint mocha buttercream and a mini candy cane

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

Pumpkin cupcake topped with cream cheese buttercream

Chocolate Vanilla

$2.00
Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$2.99

Classic red velvet cupcake topped with cream cheese buttercream

S'Mores Cupcake

S'Mores Cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate fudge cupcake topped with marshmallow buttercream, graham cracker crumbs, and toasted marshmallows

Strawberry Cheesecake Cupcake

Strawberry Cheesecake Cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

Strawberry cupcake with cream cheesecake buttercream

White Chocolate Raspberry Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

White chocolate cupcake with raspberry filling, topped with white chocolate buttercream and raspberries

Gingerbread Eggnog Cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

White Chocolate Peppermint

$2.99Out of stock

Gluten Free

$2.99Out of stock

Pink Champagne

$2.99Out of stock

White Chocolate Chai

$3.25

Cookies

Brown Butter Butterscotch

$1.75Out of stock

Browned butter based cookie dough with butterscotch chips

Butter Cookies 6 pack

$2.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.75

Crispy on the edges, soft in the center, and full of chocolate

Chocolate Crinkle

$1.75Out of stock

A chocolate fudge cookie

Cookie Sandwich

$3.99Out of stock

Vanilla buttercream sandwiched between two of our chocolate chunk cookies

Dog Treats

$2.00

Large Royal Icing Sugar Cookies

$3.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter

$1.75Out of stock

A tried and true classic peanut butter cookie

Royal Iced Sugar Cookies

Royal Iced Sugar Cookies

$2.99Out of stock

Cut out sugar cookies decorated with royal icing. Designs change based on season and holidays

White Chocolate Chip Snickerdoodle

White Chocolate Chip Snickerdoodle

$1.75Out of stock

Fun twist on a classic flavor. Everything you love about snickerdoodles but with white chocolate chips.

Red Velvet Crinkle

$1.75Out of stock

Ginger Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Gingerbread Cookies

$2.00Out of stock
Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie Cookies

Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Marshmallow Cookies

$2.00

Cakes

1/2 Sheet Cake

$59.99Out of stock

1 layer buttercream frosted cake that serves 40-50 people

1/4 Sheet Cake

$29.99Out of stock

1 layer buttercream frosted cake that serves 20-25 people

6" Basic Buttercream Cake

$34.99Out of stock

3 layer buttercream frosted cake that serves 8-10 people

7" Basic Buttercream Cake

$39.99Out of stock

3 layer buttercream frosted cake that serves 12-15 people

8" Basic Buttercream Cake

$44.99Out of stock

3 layer buttercream frosted cake that serves 15-20 people

Apple Cider Loaf Slice

$2.75Out of stock

Apple cider pound cake iced with a vanilla glaze

Mini Apple Pound Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Apple Pound Cake Slice

$2.75Out of stock

Moist and buttery apple pound cake topped with vanilla glaze

Cake Scraps

$1.15

Chocolate Pound Cake Slice

$2.75

Rich dark chocolate pound cake iced with chocolate ganache

Lemon Loaf

$2.75Out of stock

Lemon pound cake iced with lemon glaze

Pumpkin Spice Loaf Slice

$2.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice pound cake iced with cream cheese buttercream

Yule Log

$34.99Out of stock

Cake By The Slice

$3.99Out of stock

Confections

Apple Cider Donuts

$1.99Out of stock

Baked apple cider and cinnamon donut brushed with butter and rolled in cinnamon sugar topping

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.99

Creme Brulee

$4.99

French baked custard with a caramelize sugar topping

Eclairs

$2.99Out of stock

Pate a choux pastry filled with vanilla pastry cream and dipped in chocolate ganache

Edible Cookie Dough

Edible Cookie Dough

$4.99Out of stock

Eggless chocolate chip cookie dough made with heat treated flour

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars

$3.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll Special - Preorder Only

$30.00Out of stock

Marshmallow PB Brownie

$3.99Out of stock

Brownie

$3.50

PB Chocolate Candy Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Rasp Chocolate Candy Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Caramel Espresso Blondie

$3.50

Mini Pies

Blueberry Mini Pie

$4.99Out of stock
Triple Berry Mini Pie

Triple Berry Mini Pie

$4.99Out of stock
Chocolate Cream Mini Pie

Chocolate Cream Mini Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Coconut Cream Mini Pie

$4.99Out of stock
Key Lime Mini Pie

Key Lime Mini Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Mini Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Pecan Mini Pie

$5.49Out of stock
Strawberry Mini Pie

Strawberry Mini Pie

$4.99Out of stock

9" Pies

9" Apple Pie

9" Apple Pie

$25.99Out of stock
9" Key Lime Pie

9" Key Lime Pie

$27.99Out of stock
9" Pumpkin Pie

9" Pumpkin Pie

$25.99Out of stock

9" Chocolate Cream Pie

$27.99Out of stock

9" Coconut Cream Pie

$27.99Out of stock

9" Pecan Pie

$26.99Out of stock

9" Blueberry Pie

$27.99Out of stock

9" Triple Berry Pie

$27.99Out of stock

French Macarons

Apple Cinnamon French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Pie Macaron

$2.75Out of stock
Banana Cream Pie French Macaron

Banana Cream Pie French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Birthday Cake French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Black Cherry Almond French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Blueberry Cheesecake French Macaron

$2.75Out of stock
Blueberry Lemon French Macaron

Blueberry Lemon French Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Caramel Apple French Macaron

$2.75Out of stock
Chocolate Covered Potato Chip French Macaron

Chocolate Covered Potato Chip French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Covered Strawberry French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock
Chocolate Mocha French Macaron

Chocolate Mocha French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock
Chocolate Peanut Butter French Macaron

Chocolate Peanut Butter French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Raspberry French Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Chocolate Salted Caramel French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Coffee French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock
Cookies and Cream French Macaron

Cookies and Cream French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock
Cotton Candy French Macaron

Cotton Candy French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock
Dulce de Leche French Macaron

Dulce de Leche French Macaron

$2.75Out of stock
Earl Grey French Macaron

Earl Grey French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Key Lime French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Key Lime Raspberry French Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Lavender Lemon French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock
Lemon French Macaron

Lemon French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Marshmallow French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Mint Chocolate French Macaron

$2.50
Mint Shake French Macaron

Mint Shake French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Peach Bellini French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Peach Raspberry French Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Peanut Butter and Jelly French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Peppermint Mocha French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock
Pistachio French Macaron

Pistachio French Macaron

$2.75Out of stock
Pumpkin Cheesecake French Macaron

Pumpkin Cheesecake French Macaron

$2.75Out of stock
Pumpkin Spice Latte French Macaron

Pumpkin Spice Latte French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Raspberry Champagne French Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Red Velvet French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock
S'mores French Macaron

S'mores French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock
Salted Caramel French Macaron

Salted Caramel French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock
Strawberry French Macaron

Strawberry French Macaron

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock
Vanilla French Macaron

Vanilla French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

White Chocolate Blackberry French Macaron

$2.75Out of stock
White Chocolate Chai French Macaron

White Chocolate Chai French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock
White Chocolate Raspberry French Macaron

White Chocolate Raspberry French Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

White Chocolate Peppermint Santa French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Gingerbread Snowman French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Eggnog Tree French Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Drinks

Bottled Soda 20oz

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Tea

$1.50Out of stock

Canned Soda

$1.00Out of stock

Coffee

$1.75+

Hot Tea

$1.75+

Hot Cocoa

$2.00

Merchandise

0-9 Gold Glitter Candles

$6.00

Unicorn Candle

$10.00

Dinosaur Candle

$8.50

Rainbow Candle

$10.00

Happy Birthday Candle

$10.00

Funny Greeting Card

$4.50

Birthday Wishes Card

$3.00

It's Your Day

$3.25

Happy Cake Day

$3.25

Cheers to You

$3.25

Happy Birthday Candle Card

$3.25

Blue Birthday Card

$2.75

Anniversary

$3.25

You Did It

$3.25

Hello Friend

$3.25

Happy Birthday Dog

$3.00

Celebrating You

$3.00

Thanks

$3.25

HBD Confetti Topper

$18.00

1-6 Confetti Topper

$12.00

Birthday in a Bag

$25.00

Blue Beeswax Candles

$8.00

Pink Beeswax Candles

$8.00

Rainbow Beeswax Candles - small

$8.00

Rainbow Beeswax Candles - tall

$12.00

Gnome Ornament

$5.00

Santa's Cookie Set

$20.00

Tree Mug

$12.00

Wine Glass

$10.00

Coco Bomb Mug Bundle

$18.00

May Your Christmas Be Bright Card

$4.00

Fa La Llama Card

$4.00

Merry Christmas (Tree Lights) Card

$3.50

Ho Ho Ho Card

$4.50

Have A Cool Xmas Card

$4.50

Santa Pug Card

$4.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a boutique dessert shop that specializes in creating custom cakes, cupcakes, and cookies for all occasions.

Website

Location

6202 Creft Cir, Lake Park, NC 28079

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

