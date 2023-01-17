- Home
Kori's Kakes
6202 Creft Cir
Lake Park, NC 28079
Cupcakes
Apple Cider
Apple Pie Cupcake
Vanilla cupcake with apple pie filling and cinnamon vanilla buttercream
Banana Pudding Cupcake
Vanilla cupcake with banana pudding filling and vanilla buttercream
Banana Split Cupcake
Banana cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream, chocolate ganache, rainbow sprinkles and a cherry
Butter Pecan Cupcake
Butter pecan cupcake topped with cinnamon vanilla buttercream and toasted pecans
Carrot Cupcake
Carrot cake cupcake topped with cream cheese buttercream
Cereal Milk Cupcake
Cereal milk flavored cupcake topped with cereal milk buttercream and fruity cereal pieces
Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake Cupcake
Chocolate fudge cupcake topped with cream cheese buttercream and caramel drizzle
Chocolate Fudge Cupcake
Chocolate fudge cupcake filled with chocolate ganache and topped with chocolate buttercream and ganache drizzle
Chocolate Mocha Cupcake
Chocolate fudge cupcake topped with mocha buttercream
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cupcake
Chocolate fudge cupcake with a peanut butter cup baked into the base. Topped with peanut butter buttercream and a mini peanut butter cup
Chocolate Raspberry Cupcake
Chocolate fudge cupcake with raspberry filling and topped with chocolate buttercream and raspberry drizzle
Chocolate Salted Caramel Cupcake
Chocolate fudge cupake topped with caramel buttercream and salted caramel drizzle
Cinnamon Roll Cupcake
Vanilla cinnamon swirl cupcake topped with cream cheese buttercream, a mini cinnamon roll, and cream cheese drizzle icing
Coconut Cream Pie Cupcake
Coconut cupcake with coconut cream filling, topped with vanilla buttercream and toasted coconut
Cookie Dough Cupcake
Vanilla chocolate chip cupcake with cookie dough filling, topped with vanilla buttercream and mini chocolate chips
Cookies and Cream Cupcake
Chocolate fudge cake topped with cookies and cream buttercream and cookie crumbs
Funfetti Cupcake
White almond cupcake with rainbow sprinkles baked in, topped with vanilla buttercream and covered in colorful sprinkles
Key Lime Cupcake
Key lime cupcake with key lime filling, topped with key lime cream cheese buttercream
Lemon Blueberry Cupcake
Lemon cupcake with blueberry filling, topped lemon buttercream and blueberries
Lemon Raspberry Cupcake
Lemon cupcake with raspberry filling, topped with lemon buttercream and raspberries
Lemon Strawberry Cupcake
Lemon cupcake with strawberry filling, topped with lemon buttercream and strawberries
Maple Bacon Cupcake
Maple bacon cupcake topped with maple buttercream, chopped bacon and maple syrup
Mexican Hot Chocolate Cupcake
Chocolate fudge cupcake topped with a spicy chocolate buttercream, dusted with cayenne pepper and chili powder
Mint Chocolate Chip Cupcake
Chocolate fudge cupcake topped with creme de menth buttercream and mini chocolate chips
Peppermint Mocha Cupcake
Chocolate fudge cupcake topped with peppermint mocha buttercream and a mini candy cane
Pumpkin Cheesecake Cupcake
Pumpkin cupcake topped with cream cheese buttercream
Red Velvet Cupcake
Classic red velvet cupcake topped with cream cheese buttercream
S'Mores Cupcake
Chocolate fudge cupcake topped with marshmallow buttercream, graham cracker crumbs, and toasted marshmallows
Strawberry Cheesecake Cupcake
Strawberry cupcake with cream cheesecake buttercream
White Chocolate Raspberry Cupcake
White chocolate cupcake with raspberry filling, topped with white chocolate buttercream and raspberries
Gingerbread Eggnog Cupcake
White Chocolate Peppermint
Cookies
Brown Butter Butterscotch
Browned butter based cookie dough with butterscotch chips
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Crispy on the edges, soft in the center, and full of chocolate
Chocolate Crinkle
A chocolate fudge cookie
Cookie Sandwich
Vanilla buttercream sandwiched between two of our chocolate chunk cookies
Peanut Butter
A tried and true classic peanut butter cookie
Royal Iced Sugar Cookies
Cut out sugar cookies decorated with royal icing. Designs change based on season and holidays
White Chocolate Chip Snickerdoodle
Fun twist on a classic flavor. Everything you love about snickerdoodles but with white chocolate chips.
Cakes
1/2 Sheet Cake
1 layer buttercream frosted cake that serves 40-50 people
1/4 Sheet Cake
1 layer buttercream frosted cake that serves 20-25 people
6" Basic Buttercream Cake
3 layer buttercream frosted cake that serves 8-10 people
7" Basic Buttercream Cake
3 layer buttercream frosted cake that serves 12-15 people
8" Basic Buttercream Cake
3 layer buttercream frosted cake that serves 15-20 people
Apple Cider Loaf Slice
Apple cider pound cake iced with a vanilla glaze
Apple Pound Cake Slice
Moist and buttery apple pound cake topped with vanilla glaze
Chocolate Pound Cake Slice
Rich dark chocolate pound cake iced with chocolate ganache
Lemon Loaf
Lemon pound cake iced with lemon glaze
Pumpkin Spice Loaf Slice
Pumpkin Spice pound cake iced with cream cheese buttercream
Confections
Apple Cider Donuts
Baked apple cider and cinnamon donut brushed with butter and rolled in cinnamon sugar topping
Cinnamon Rolls
Creme Brulee
French baked custard with a caramelize sugar topping
Eclairs
Pate a choux pastry filled with vanilla pastry cream and dipped in chocolate ganache
Edible Cookie Dough
Eggless chocolate chip cookie dough made with heat treated flour
Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars
Mini Pies
9" Pies
French Macarons
Apple Cinnamon French Macaron
Apple Pie Macaron
Banana Cream Pie French Macaron
Birthday Cake French Macaron
Black Cherry Almond French Macaron
Blueberry Cheesecake French Macaron
Blueberry Lemon French Macaron
Caramel Apple French Macaron
Chocolate Covered Potato Chip French Macaron
Chocolate Covered Strawberry French Macaron
Chocolate French Macaron
Chocolate Mocha French Macaron
Chocolate Peanut Butter French Macaron
Chocolate Raspberry French Macaron
Chocolate Salted Caramel French Macaron
Coffee French Macaron
Cookies and Cream French Macaron
Cotton Candy French Macaron
Dulce de Leche French Macaron
Earl Grey French Macaron
Key Lime French Macaron
Key Lime Raspberry French Macaron
Lavender Lemon French Macaron
Lemon French Macaron
Marshmallow French Macaron
Mint Chocolate French Macaron
Mint Shake French Macaron
Peach Bellini French Macaron
Peach Raspberry French Macaron
Peanut Butter and Jelly French Macaron
Peppermint Mocha French Macaron
Pistachio French Macaron
Pumpkin Cheesecake French Macaron
Pumpkin Spice Latte French Macaron
Raspberry Champagne French Macaron
Red Velvet French Macaron
S'mores French Macaron
Salted Caramel French Macaron
Strawberry French Macaron
Strawberry Lemonade French Macaron
Vanilla French Macaron
White Chocolate Blackberry French Macaron
White Chocolate Chai French Macaron
White Chocolate Raspberry French Macaron
White Chocolate Peppermint Santa French Macaron
Gingerbread Snowman French Macaron
Eggnog Tree French Macaron
Merchandise
0-9 Gold Glitter Candles
Unicorn Candle
Dinosaur Candle
Rainbow Candle
Happy Birthday Candle
Funny Greeting Card
Birthday Wishes Card
It's Your Day
Happy Cake Day
Cheers to You
Happy Birthday Candle Card
Blue Birthday Card
Anniversary
You Did It
Hello Friend
Happy Birthday Dog
Celebrating You
Thanks
HBD Confetti Topper
1-6 Confetti Topper
Birthday in a Bag
Blue Beeswax Candles
Pink Beeswax Candles
Rainbow Beeswax Candles - small
Rainbow Beeswax Candles - tall
Gnome Ornament
Santa's Cookie Set
Tree Mug
Wine Glass
Coco Bomb Mug Bundle
May Your Christmas Be Bright Card
Fa La Llama Card
Merry Christmas (Tree Lights) Card
Ho Ho Ho Card
Have A Cool Xmas Card
Santa Pug Card
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
We are a boutique dessert shop that specializes in creating custom cakes, cupcakes, and cookies for all occasions.
6202 Creft Cir, Lake Park, NC 28079