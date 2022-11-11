Restaurant header imageView gallery

Korner Kitchen 901 Central Ave

901 Central Ave

Auburn, NE 68305

Popular Items

Buttermilk Pancakes
Lenny's Finger Lickin' Chicken
Cheeseburger

Light Breakfast

Banana Split Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

A banana split in half topped with vanilla yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, granola and honey

Amanda's Oats

$7.00

Rolled oats topped with fresh strawberries, bananas, blueberries, drizzled with honey

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Muffin

$3.00

Pancakes

PB Cup Pancakes

$10.00

Two large reeses peanut butter cup pancakes topped with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate

Strawberry Banana Pancakes

$10.00

Two large pancakes topped with strawberries, bananas and whipped cream

Blueberry Pancakes

$9.00

Two large blueberry pancakes topped with blueberries

Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.00

Two large buttermilk pancakes made from scratch

French Toast

$9.00+

Four slices of bread dipped in a rich egg batter toasted and sprinkled with powdered sugar

The Cam Jam

$12.00

Full order of french toast topped with strawberries, bananas, blueberries and whipped cream

Belgian Waffle

$8.00

Made from scratch belgian waffle

Strawberry Banana Waffle

$10.00

One made from scratch Belgian waffle topped with strawberries, bananas and whipped cream

Chicken & Waffle

$14.00

One made from scratch Belgian waffle with two hand breaded chicken strips

Platters

Grandpa Mike's Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00+

Zekes Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

A toasted english muffin with your choice of bacon or sausage, served with one egg cooked your way, topped with cheddar cheese. served with a side of hash browns

Brenda's Bomb Burrito

$12.00

12' flour tortilla stuffed with shaved steak, scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, hash browns and onions. served with a side of hash browns, sour cream and salsa

Barbie's Daybreak

$10.00

Two eggs served your way, with a side of hash browns, toast and your choice of bacon or sausage

Rooster's Hash

$13.00

Homemade corned beef hash, served with two eggs cooked your way and toast

Cookie's Cure All Skillet

$14.00

Hash browns topped with scrambled eggs, bacon, diced ham, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and smothered in cheese and made from scratch gravy. served with toast

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$15.00

Hand breaded chicken fried steak, smothered with sausage gravy. Includes two eggs cooked your way, a side of hash browns and toast

Hamburger Steak & Eggs

$14.00

1/4 lb hamburger steak, two eggs cooked your way, a side of hash browns and toast

Omelettes

Denver Omelette

$12.00

three egg omelette with diced ham, green peppers, onion, tomatoes, mushrooms and american cheese. served with hash browns and toast

Sunny Del Rae Philly Omelette

$13.00

three egg omelette with shaved steak, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and swiss cheese. served with hash browns and toast

Create Your Own Omelette

$6.00

three egg omelette served with hash browns and toast

Holly Omelette

$15.00

A La Carte

CREATE YOUR PLATE

Big and Tall Breakfast

Dippy Platter

$20.00

hand breaded chicken fried steak smothered in sausage gravy. served with double order of hash browns, four strips of bacon and toast

Super Dave

$22.00

Double order of hash browns topped with a one pound hamburger steak and four eggs cooked your way. served with a side of toast

The Meg

$22.00

Four eggs cooked your way, hash browns, to strips of bacon, a sausage patty, homemade corned beef hash, half order of biscuits and gravy. served with toast

Kids Breakfast

Tae's Breakfast Platter

$6.00

One egg cooked your way, one strip of bacon and hashbrowns

Rise and Shine

$6.00

one pancake and a strip of bacon

Buffet

Adult Buffet

$13.95

Kids Buffet 12&U

$7.95

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Philly Steak & Cheese

$15.00

Shaved steak, topped with swiss cheese, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers on a grilled hoagie. served with fries

The Big Beefy

$15.00

Tender shaved steak and american cheese on grilled texas toast served with a side of brown gravy and fries

Pork Tenderloin

$13.00

Theresa's Holy Hot Ham & Swiss

$13.00

Thin sliced ham topped with melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and a drizzle of creamy Italian dressing on a grilled hoagie. served with fries

The Kimmy Club Sandwich

$13.00

ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted white bread

The Sheridan Melt

$13.00

turkey and swiss cheese melted with bacon, avocado, tomato, mayo, and basil on toasted wheat. served with fries

Chris' Shipwreck

$12.00

breaded cod fillet with american cheese served with fries

Billy Reuben

$13.00

Corned beef and melted swiss on grilled rye bread with sauerkraut and thousand island dressing. served with fries

Baskets

Lenny's Finger Lickin' Chicken

$14.00

four hand breaded chicken strips served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce

Jayden's Poppin' Shrimp

$14.00

battered shrimp served with cocktail sauce or sweet chili and a side of fries

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$11.00

served with fries

Hamburger

$10.00

served with fries

The Brooklyn Burger

$13.00

1/4 lb beef patty with swiss cheese, mushrooms, grilled onions, and creamy french onion sauce on grilled bun. served with fries

The Patty Wagon

$13.00

1/4 lb beef patty with grilled onions and swiss cheese grilled on rye bread. served with fries

Hot Bob Burger

$14.00

1/4 lb beef patty with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, an onion ring and creamy sriracha mayo on grilled bun. served with fries

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00+

salad greens, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, avocado and croutons. served with your choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$14.00+

salad greens, ham, turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg, onions, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and croutons. served with your choice of dressings

Big & Tall Lunch

Captain's Colossal Burger

$22.00

1 lb beef patty with american cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles on a grilled bun. served with fries

The Twisted Taylor

$21.00+

six hand breaded chicken strips topped with a giant pile of curly fries smothered in brown gravy and shredded cheese

The Heapin' Helen

$21.00

Pile of waffle fries topped with shaved steak, cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion, tomatoes and sour cream

Sides

Bo Taters

$10.00

Corkscrew potatoes, bacon, green onions, cheese and sour cream

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Curly Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Mini Corndogs

$8.00

Cauliflower

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

ADULT FRESH FRUIT

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Pickle Fries

$8.00

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.75

Kids Lunch

Kids Sammy Dogs

$6.00

Mini corndogs with fresh fruit or fries

Kids Cheesebuger

$8.00

served with fries or fresh fruit

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

served with fries or fresh fruit

Open Items

BLT

$5.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Extra Chicken Strip

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Coffee

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Water

Lemon Water

$0.25

Iced Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.25+

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Specialty Drinks

Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$2.50

Cappucino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$4.00

Desserts

Slice of Pie

$4.50

Pie A La Mode

$6.00

Dish of vanilla ice cream

$2.50

Apple Crisp

$3.50

LUNCH SPECIAL

SUNDAY LS- Chicken Fried Steak/ Mashed Potatoes & Gravy/ Corn

$14.00

SATURDAY LS- Hot Beef/ Mashed Potatoes & Gravy/ Green Beans

$13.00

Ls- Salisbury Dinner

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast and Lunch Cafe - Open Daily! We only serve breakfast from 6:00 am - 11:30 am then lunch from 10:30 am - 2:00 pm

Location

901 Central Ave, Auburn, NE 68305

Directions

