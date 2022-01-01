Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch

Kornerstone Bistro

589 Reviews

$$

8262 Market St

Wilmington, NC 28411

Sweets

Bread Pudding

$9.00

White Chocolate House Made Bread Pudding with Ice Cream

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.50

Creamy Chocolate Cake served warm with Choice Of Ice Cream

Classic Cannoli

$7.00

Pastry Shells filled with House Made Sweetened Ricotta Cheese and Chocolate Chips

Crème Brulee

$8.50

Rich Custard Base topped with Caramelized Sugar Chef’s Daily Selection

Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Ice Cream

$1.50

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Creamy and Classic

Tiramisu

$8.00

Italian Ladyfingers Soaked In Espresso layered with Mascarpone Custard with a dusting of Cocoa Powder

Torta Della Nonna

$8.00

Luscious Lemon Custard and Sweet Tart Crust topped with Pine Nuts and Powdered Sugar

Cranberry cake

$8.50

Chocolate Caramel

$8.50

Red Velvet Cake

$8.50

Sides

1 Meatball

$2.00

2 Meatballs

$4.00

Side Fingerling

$2.50

Grill Bread

Side Alfredo

$2.00

Side Fries

$2.50

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Quinoa

$4.00

Side Salmon

$13.00

Side Spinach

$1.50

Side VOD

$3.00

Sweet Fries

$3.50

Side Risotto

$4.50

Side Chips

$2.50

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Apparel

Cutting Board

$25.00
Long Sleeve

Long Sleeve

$30.00
Hooded Sweatshirt

Hooded Sweatshirt

$40.00
T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$25.00
Black Hat

Black Hat

$25.00
Grey Hat

Grey Hat

$25.00
Heather White Hat

Heather White Hat

$25.00
Charcoal Black Hat

Charcoal Black Hat

$25.00

10" Pizza

10" Pizza

Chicken

Diced Chicken

$2.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

8262 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28411

Directions

Kornerstone Bistro image
Kornerstone Bistro image
Kornerstone Bistro image
Kornerstone Bistro image

