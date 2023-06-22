Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar - Larkin
No reviews yet
701 Seneca St.
Suite 125
Buffalo, NY 14210
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drinks
Coffee Bar
Cafe Au Lait 12 oz
Cafe Breve 12 oz
Cappucino 12oz
Chai Latte 12oz
Coffee 12oz
Coffee Mug Refill (Dine In Only)
From Scratch Cocoa 12oz
Golden Latte 12oz
Keto (Bulletproof) Coffee 12oz
Latte12oz
London Fog 12oz
Loose Leaf Tea 12oz
Lucuma Latte 12oz
Macchiato Caramel American Style 12 oz
Matcha Latte 12oz
Matcha Tea 12 oz (water\matcha)
Mocha 12oz
PB&J Latte 12 oz
Peanur Butter Cup Latte 12 oz
Peppermint Moch 12oz
Pumkin Chai 12oz
Steamer 12 oz
Tea Latte (Steamed Milk + Tea Bag) - 12 oz
Uber 12 oz coffee
Vegan Wh Ch Mocha 12 Oz
Hot Chai Cider Latte W Oat Milk 12 Oz
Hot Caramel Spiced Cider 12 Oz
"Iced Capp" 16 Oz
Breve 16 oz
Cafe Au Lait 16 oz
Cappucino 16oz
Chai Latte 16oz
Coffee 16oz
Cold Brew Coffee 16oz
From Scratch Cocoa 16oz
Golden Latte 16oz
Iced Chai Latte 16oz
Iced Latte 16oz
Iced Matcha Latte 16 Oz
Iced Mocha 16oz
Iced Tea 16oz
Keto (Bulletproof) Coffee 16oz
Latte 16oz
London Fog 16oz
Loose Leaf Tea 16 oz
Lucuma Latte 16oz
Macchiato - Caramel American Style 16 oz
Matcha Latte 16oz
Matcha Tea 16 oz (just matcha/water)
Mocha 16oz
PB&J Latte 16 oz
Peanut Butter Cup Latte 16 oz
Peppermint Mocha 16oz
Pumpkin Chai 16oz
Steamer 16 oz
Tea Latte (Steamed Milk + Tea Bag) - 16 oz
Uber coffee 16 oz
Vegan Wh Choc Mocha 16 Oz
Hot Chai Cider Latte W Oat Milk 16 Oz
Caramel Spiced Cider 16 Oz
Breve
Cafe Au Lai 20 oz
Cappucino 20oz
Chai Latte 20oz
Coffee 20 Oz
From Scratch Cocoa 20oz
Golden Latte 20oz
Keto (Bulletproof) Coffee 20oz
Latte 20oz
London Fog 20 oz
Loose Leaf Tea 20oz
Lucuma Latte 20oz
Macchiato - Caramel American Style 20 oz
Matcha Latte 20oz
Matcha Tea 20 oz (just matcha/water)
Mocha 20oz
PB&J Latte 20 oz
Peanut Butter Cup Latte 20 oz
Peppermint Mocha 20oz
Pumpkin Chai 20oz
Steamer 20 oz
Tea Latte (Steamed Milk + Tea Bag) - 20 oz
Uber coffee 20 oz
Vegan Wh Choc Mocha 20 Oz
Hot Chai Cider Latte W Oat Mlk 20 Oz
Hot Caramel Spiced Cider 20 Oz
Cold Brew Coffee 24oz
Iced Chai Latte 24oz
Iced Latte 24oz
Iced Matcha Latte 24 oz
Iced Mocha 24oz
Iced Tea 24 oz
Nitro Cold Brew 24oz
Americano Double
Americano Single
Cubano
Espresso Double
Espresso Single
Macchiato Double - TRADITIONAL
Macchiato Single - TRADITIONAL
Coffee Box for 8-10
Cocoa Box for 8-10
Juice Bar
Apple Juice 12 oz
Beetade 12oz
Beet, Lime, Cuke, Coconut Water
Booster 12oz
Grapefruit, Carrot, Spinach, Orange, Ginger, Tumeric
Break Through 12oz
Cuke, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon, Orange, Yellow Pepper
Custom Juice 12oz
Energize Me 12oz
Apple, Carrot, Ginger, Lemon
Flu Away 12oz
Cuke, Green Apple, Kale, Lemon, Garlic, Ginger, Cayenne
Fresh Start 12oz
Watermelon, Lemon, Mint, Strawberry
Grapefruit Juice 12 oz
Green & Lean 12oz
Cuke, Celery, Kale, Lemon, Spinach, Green Apple
Green For Life 12oz
Celery, Apple, Romaine, Cuke, Kale, Spinach, Cilantro
Green Glow 12oz
Cuke, Celery, Spinach, Green Apple, Romaine, Lime, Ginger
Hydration 12oz
Apple, Red Grape, Blueberry, Coconut H20
Lemon Drop 12oz
Grape, Lemon, Ginger, Pineapple
Maca Magic 12oz
Apple, Cuke, Pear, Maca
Orange Juice 12 oz
Peel Good 12oz
Carrot, Orange, Ginger, Tumeric
The ABC's 12oz
Apple, Beet, Carrot, Ginger
Tummy Tonic 12oz
Tart Cherry, Cuke, Aloe H20, Lemon, Coconut H20
Alkaline 12oz
Apple Juice 16 oz
Beetade 16oz
Beet, Lime, Cuke, Coconut Water
Booster 16oz
Grapefruit, Carrot, Spinach, Orange, Ginger, Tumeric
Break Through 16oz
Cuke, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon, Orange, Yellow Pepper
Custom Juice 16oz
Energize Me 16oz
Apple, Carrot, Ginger, Lemon
Flu Away 16oz
Cuke, Green Apple, Kale, Lemon, Garlic, Ginger, Cayenne
Fresh Start 16oz
Watermelon, Lemon, Mint, Strawberry
Grapefruit Juice 16 oz
Green & Lean 16oz
Cuke, Celery, Kale, Lemon, Spinach, Green Apple
Green For Life 16oz
Celery, Apple, Romaine, Cuke, Kale, Spinach, Cilantro
Green Glow 16oz
Cuke, Celery, Spinach, Green Apple, Romaine, Lime, Ginger
Hydration 16oz
Apple, Red Grape, Blueberry, Coconut H20
Lemon Drop 16oz
Grape, Lemon, Ginger, Pineapple
Maca Magic 16oz
Apple, Cuke, Pear, Maca
Orange Juice 16 oz
Peel Good 16oz
Carrot, Orange, Ginger, Tumeric
The ABC's 16oz
Apple, Beet, Carrot, Ginger
Tummy Tonic 16oz
Tart Cherry, Cuke, Aloe H20, Lemon, Coconut H20
Alkaline 16oz
Chlorophyll Apple Shot
Lemon Ginger Turmeric Shot
Orange Ginger Cayenne Shot
Lemonade 16oz
Inquire for Varieties
Lemonade 24oz
Smoothie Bar
Anti-Inﬂammatory Cherry Bomb 16oz
Vegan/Gluten Free/Tart Cherry, Almond Milk, Vanilla, Avocado, Chia, Strawberry, Cacao
Berry Awake 16 oz
Tart Cherry, Almond Milk, Espresso, Vanilla, Greek Yogurt, Cocoa, Strawberries
BILL-ieve Smoothie Special 16 oz
Oat Milk, Banana, Almond Butter, Blueberry, Coconut, Blue Majik Spirulina
Blizzard of '77 Smoothie 16 oz
Coconut Milk, Peppermint, Vanilla, Agave, Coconut Meat w/ Coconut Whipped Cream
Choc PB Banana Whey Protein Smoothie 16 oz
Chocolate Covered Strawb 16oz
Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Maple syrup, Cocoa, Strawberry w/coconut whipped cream and cacao nibs on top
Chocolate Silk 16oz
Vegan/Gluten Free/Almond Milk, Hemp, Cacao, Cinnamon, Avocado, Banana, Pure Maple Syrup
Cloud 9 16oz
Almond Milk, Spirulina, Apple, Lemon, Pineapple, Coconut Oil, with Vegan Whipped Cream
Crusher 16oz
Coffee, Coconut Milk, Honey, PB Protein Powder, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Avocado, Dates
Custom Smoothie 16oz
Green Giant 16oz
Apple, Kale, Banana, Ginger, Hemp seeds, Lemon Juice, Coconut Water
Matcha Monster 16oz
Vegan/Gluten Free/Kale, Banana, Dates, Ginger, Nutmeg, Matcha, Almond Milk
Mystic Mayan 16 oz
Over The Hemp 16oz
Spotted Leprachaun 16oz
Almond Milk, Vanilla, Avocado, Maple Syrup, Mint, Spinach, Mango
Strawberry Banana 16oz
Strawberry, Banana, Honey Comes With Whole Milk
Strawberry Lemonade 16oz
Vegan/Gluten Free/Strawberry, lemon, Ginger, Aloe, Pure Maple Syrup, Coconut H20
Turmeric in the Tropics 16oz
Vegan/Gluten Free/Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Coconut H20, Almond Milk, Tumeric, Vanilla
Winter Detox Smoothie 16 Oz
Kombucha
Other Drinks
Food
Breakfast
Avocado, Tomato & Onion Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Sandwich on an English Muffin
Bagel
Vegan/Toasted with Butter or Cream Cheese
Belgian Waffle
Made to Order with real maple syrup and fruit on top/Add Coconut Whipped Cream $.75
Egg & Veggie Frittata
Gluten Free/2 Eggs, Red & Yellow Pepper, Onion, Spinach, Goast Cheese
Egg, Cheese & Spinach Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Sandwich on an English Muffin
English Muffin
Vegan/Toasted with Butter or Cream Cheese
Homemade Granola
Cinnamon Vanilla or Coconut Granola with choice of milk
Raw Oatmeal Bowl
Vegan/Oats, Almond Milk, Cinnamon, Agave, Coconut, Strawberry, Almond
The Works Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Sandwich on an English Muffin
Toast W/Avocado, S&P
Yoghurt Parfait
Greek Vanilla Yogurt. Fresh Strawberries and Blueberries on top. Comes with Side of Granola
Build Own Breakfast Sandwich
Custom Breakfast Sandwich On Our Homemade English Muffin - choose any or all of our breakfast sandwich ingredients
Slice of Toast (Large Size)
Salads
Arugula Pear
Gluten Free/Arugula, Pear, Pumpkin Seeds, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts
Spring Veggie
Gluten Free/Spring Mix, Apple, Carrot, Goat Cheese, Sunflower Seeds, Sprouts
Vegan Spinach
Vegan/Gluten Free/Baby Spinach, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato, Onion, Pine Nuts
Hello Hummus
Fresh Carrot, Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Sundried Tomato, Cucumber, Sunflower seeds, Basil Hummus over Arugula and Spring Mix
Berry Patch Salad
Spring mix, goat cheese, onion, fresh strawberry, blueberry, cucumber, pecan
House Salad
Sandwiches
Black Forest Ham
All Natural Black Forest Ham, Dried Cranberries, Onion, Spinach, Asiago, House Dressing on Garlic Tuscan Bread
Italian Veggie
Sundried Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach on Garlic Tuscan Bread
Kornerstone Club
Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado, Tomato, Ham, Sprouts, Mayo on Multigrain Bread
The Forager
Vegan/Basil Hummus, Apple, Dried Cranberry, Onion, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze on Multigrain Bread
Turkey Spinach Wrap
Turkey, Provolone, Mayo, Onion, Spinach on a Wheat Spinach Wrap.
Turkey Multigrain
Turkey, Arugula, Basil, Tomato, Provolone, Honey Mustard on Multigrain Bread
Vegan Wrap
Vegan/Gluten Free/Avocado, Sundried Tomato, Onion, Sprouts, Basil Hummus on Lettuce
PB&J Sandwich On Toasted Multigrain Bread
Smoothie Bowls
Otter Bowl
Almond milk, apple juice, cinnamon, oats, red apple, honey, dates, vanilla, coconut, peaches, bananas topped w/cinnamon vanilla granola, apple, almond butter, whipped cream and cinnamon
Bowl of Paradise
Pitaya, pineapple, strawberry, coconut oil, banana, vanilla, coconut oil topped with strawberry, kiwi, coconut shreds, coconut granola
Blue Soother
Vegan/Gluten Free/Almond Milk, Apple, Coconut Oil, Lemon, Blue Spirulina, Pineapple w/ Granola, Blueberry, Almond, Coconut
Chocolate Rush
Gluten Free/Acai, Cacao, Coconut Oil, Honey, Almond Milk, Banana, Blueberry w/ Chia, Goji, Strawberry, Coconut