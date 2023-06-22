Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar - Larkin

No reviews yet

701 Seneca St.

Suite 125

Buffalo, NY 14210

Popular Items

Bagel

Bagel

$3.60

Vegan/Toasted with Butter or Cream Cheese

Turkey Multigrain

Turkey Multigrain

$11.75

Turkey, Arugula, Basil, Tomato, Provolone, Honey Mustard on Multigrain Bread

Berry Patch Salad

Berry Patch Salad

$11.75

Spring mix, goat cheese, onion, fresh strawberry, blueberry, cucumber, pecan

Drinks

Coffee Bar

Cafe Au Lait 12 oz
$2.73

$2.73

Cafe Breve 12 oz
$4.60

$4.60
Cappucino 12oz
$3.90

Cappucino 12oz

$3.90

Chai Latte 12oz
$4.28

$4.28
Coffee 12oz

Coffee 12oz

$2.30

Coffee Mug Refill (Dine In Only)
$1.50

$1.50
From Scratch Cocoa 12oz
$2.83

From Scratch Cocoa 12oz

$2.83

Golden Latte 12oz
$4.49

$4.49

Keto (Bulletproof) Coffee 12oz
$4.22

$4.22
Latte12oz

Latte12oz

$3.90

London Fog 12oz
$3.90

$3.90

Loose Leaf Tea 12oz
$3.15

$3.15

Lucuma Latte 12oz
$4.55

$4.55

Macchiato Caramel American Style 12 oz
$4.55

$4.55
Matcha Latte 12oz
$4.49

Matcha Latte 12oz

$4.49

Matcha Tea 12 oz (water\matcha)
$3.64

$3.64
Mocha 12oz

Mocha 12oz

$4.28

PB&J Latte 12 oz
$4.55

$4.55

Peanur Butter Cup Latte 12 oz
$4.55

$4.55
Peppermint Moch 12oz
$4.50

Peppermint Moch 12oz

$4.50

Pumkin Chai 12oz

$4.75Out of stock

Steamer 12 oz
$2.83

$2.83

Tea Latte (Steamed Milk + Tea Bag) - 12 oz
$3.90

$3.90

Uber 12 oz coffee
$2.19

$2.19

Vegan Wh Ch Mocha 12 Oz
$4.71

$4.71

Hot Chai Cider Latte W Oat Milk 12 Oz

$5.29Out of stock

Hot Caramel Spiced Cider 12 Oz

$4.25Out of stock

"Iced Capp" 16 Oz
$5.75

$5.75

Breve 16 oz

$5.35

Cafe Au Lait 16 oz
$3.37

$3.37
Cappucino 16oz
$4.49

Cappucino 16oz

$4.49

Chai Latte 16oz
$4.85

$4.85
Coffee 16oz

Coffee 16oz

$2.85

Cold Brew Coffee 16oz
$4.00

$4.00
From Scratch Cocoa 16oz
$3.42

From Scratch Cocoa 16oz

$3.42

Golden Latte 16oz
$5.35

$5.35

Iced Chai Latte 16oz
$4.90

$4.90
Iced Latte 16oz
$4.90

Iced Latte 16oz

$4.90

Iced Matcha Latte 16 Oz
$5.35

$5.35

Iced Mocha 16oz
$5.00

$5.00

Iced Tea 16oz
$4.00

$4.00

Keto (Bulletproof) Coffee 16oz
$4.80

$4.80
Latte 16oz

Latte 16oz

$4.49

London Fog 16oz
$4.49

$4.49

Loose Leaf Tea 16 oz
$3.15

$3.15

Lucuma Latte 16oz
$5.35

$5.35

Macchiato - Caramel American Style 16 oz
$5.20

$5.20
Matcha Latte 16oz
$5.35

Matcha Latte 16oz

$5.35

Matcha Tea 16 oz (just matcha/water)
$4.25

$4.25
Mocha 16oz

Mocha 16oz

$5.00

PB&J Latte 16 oz
$5.30

$5.30

Peanut Butter Cup Latte 16 oz
$5.30

$5.30
Peppermint Mocha 16oz
$5.25

Peppermint Mocha 16oz

$5.25

Pumpkin Chai 16oz

$5.25Out of stock

Steamer 16 oz
$3.45

$3.45

Tea Latte (Steamed Milk + Tea Bag) - 16 oz
$4.49

$4.49

Uber coffee 16 oz
$2.72

$2.72

Vegan Wh Choc Mocha 16 Oz
$5.85

$5.85

Hot Chai Cider Latte W Oat Milk 16 Oz

$5.85Out of stock

Caramel Spiced Cider 16 Oz

$4.75Out of stock

Breve

$6.35

Cafe Au Lai 20 oz
$4.60

$4.60
Cappucino 20oz
$5.00

Cappucino 20oz

$5.00

Chai Latte 20oz
$5.40

$5.40
Coffee 20 Oz
$3.40

Coffee 20 Oz

$3.40
From Scratch Cocoa 20oz
$4.00

From Scratch Cocoa 20oz

$4.00

Golden Latte 20oz
$5.85

$5.85

Keto (Bulletproof) Coffee 20oz
$5.34

$5.34
Latte 20oz

Latte 20oz

$5.00

London Fog 20 oz
$5.00

$5.00

Loose Leaf Tea 20oz
$3.15

$3.15

Lucuma Latte 20oz
$5.75

$5.75

Macchiato - Caramel American Style 20 oz
$5.65

$5.65
Matcha Latte 20oz
$5.85

Matcha Latte 20oz

$5.85

Matcha Tea 20 oz (just matcha/water)
$4.60

$4.60

Mocha 20oz

$5.55

PB&J Latte 20 oz
$5.95

$5.95

Peanut Butter Cup Latte 20 oz
$5.95

$5.95

Peppermint Mocha 20oz
$5.75

$5.75

Pumpkin Chai 20oz

$5.75Out of stock

Steamer 20 oz
$4.25

$4.25

Tea Latte (Steamed Milk + Tea Bag) - 20 oz
$5.00

$5.00

Uber coffee 20 oz
$3.35

$3.35

Vegan Wh Choc Mocha 20 Oz
$6.40

$6.40

Hot Chai Cider Latte W Oat Mlk 20 Oz
Out of stock

Out of stock

Hot Caramel Spiced Cider 20 Oz

$5.25Out of stock

Cold Brew Coffee 24oz
$5.10

$5.10

Iced Chai Latte 24oz
$6.30

$6.30

Iced Latte 24oz
$6.30

$6.30

Iced Matcha Latte 24 oz
$6.65

$6.65

Iced Mocha 24oz
$6.50

$6.50

Iced Tea 24 oz
$5.10

$5.10

Nitro Cold Brew 24oz

$5.50Out of stock

Americano Double
$3.25

$3.25

Americano Single
$2.25

$2.25

Cubano

$3.45
Espresso Double
$3.25

Espresso Double

$3.25

Espresso Single
$2.25

$2.25

Macchiato Double - TRADITIONAL
$3.75

$3.75

Macchiato Single - TRADITIONAL
$2.70

$2.70
Coffee Box for 8-10
$15.00

Coffee Box for 8-10

$15.00
Cocoa Box for 8-10
$16.00

Cocoa Box for 8-10

$16.00

Juice Bar

Vegan/Gluten Free
Apple Juice 12 oz
$6.26

Apple Juice 12 oz

$6.26
Beetade 12oz

Beetade 12oz

$8.50

Beet, Lime, Cuke, Coconut Water

Booster 12oz

Booster 12oz

$8.50

Grapefruit, Carrot, Spinach, Orange, Ginger, Tumeric

Break Through 12oz

Break Through 12oz

$8.50

Cuke, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon, Orange, Yellow Pepper

Custom Juice 12oz
$8.50

Custom Juice 12oz

$8.50
Energize Me 12oz

Energize Me 12oz

$8.50

Apple, Carrot, Ginger, Lemon

Flu Away 12oz

Flu Away 12oz

$8.50

Cuke, Green Apple, Kale, Lemon, Garlic, Ginger, Cayenne

Fresh Start 12oz

$8.50

Watermelon, Lemon, Mint, Strawberry

Grapefruit Juice 12 oz
$6.26

Grapefruit Juice 12 oz

$6.26
Green & Lean 12oz

Green & Lean 12oz

$8.50

Cuke, Celery, Kale, Lemon, Spinach, Green Apple

Green For Life 12oz

Green For Life 12oz

$8.50Out of stock

Celery, Apple, Romaine, Cuke, Kale, Spinach, Cilantro

Green Glow 12oz

Green Glow 12oz

$8.50

Cuke, Celery, Spinach, Green Apple, Romaine, Lime, Ginger

Hydration 12oz

Hydration 12oz

$8.50

Apple, Red Grape, Blueberry, Coconut H20

Lemon Drop 12oz

Lemon Drop 12oz

$8.50

Grape, Lemon, Ginger, Pineapple

Maca Magic 12oz

Maca Magic 12oz

$8.50

Apple, Cuke, Pear, Maca

Orange Juice 12 oz
$6.26

Orange Juice 12 oz

$6.26
Peel Good 12oz

Peel Good 12oz

$8.50

Carrot, Orange, Ginger, Tumeric

The ABC's 12oz

The ABC's 12oz

$8.50

Apple, Beet, Carrot, Ginger

Tummy Tonic 12oz

Tummy Tonic 12oz

$8.50

Tart Cherry, Cuke, Aloe H20, Lemon, Coconut H20

Alkaline 12oz

Alkaline 12oz

$8.50Out of stock

Apple Juice 16 oz
$8.25

$8.25
Beetade 16oz

Beetade 16oz

$10.00

Beet, Lime, Cuke, Coconut Water

Booster 16oz

Booster 16oz

$10.00

Grapefruit, Carrot, Spinach, Orange, Ginger, Tumeric

Break Through 16oz
$10.00
C

Break Through 16oz

$10.00

Cuke, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon, Orange, Yellow Pepper

Custom Juice 16oz

Custom Juice 16oz

$10.00
Energize Me 16oz

Energize Me 16oz

$10.00

Apple, Carrot, Ginger, Lemon

Flu Away 16oz

Flu Away 16oz

$10.00

Cuke, Green Apple, Kale, Lemon, Garlic, Ginger, Cayenne

Fresh Start 16oz

Fresh Start 16oz

$10.00

Watermelon, Lemon, Mint, Strawberry

Grapefruit Juice 16 oz

Grapefruit Juice 16 oz

$8.25
Green & Lean 16oz

Green & Lean 16oz

$10.00

Cuke, Celery, Kale, Lemon, Spinach, Green Apple

Green For Life 16oz

$10.00

Celery, Apple, Romaine, Cuke, Kale, Spinach, Cilantro

Green Glow 16oz

Green Glow 16oz

$10.00

Cuke, Celery, Spinach, Green Apple, Romaine, Lime, Ginger

Hydration 16oz

Hydration 16oz

$10.00

Apple, Red Grape, Blueberry, Coconut H20

Lemon Drop 16oz

Lemon Drop 16oz

$10.00

Grape, Lemon, Ginger, Pineapple

Maca Magic 16oz

Maca Magic 16oz

$10.00

Apple, Cuke, Pear, Maca

Orange Juice 16 oz

Orange Juice 16 oz

$8.25
Peel Good 16oz

Peel Good 16oz

$10.00

Carrot, Orange, Ginger, Tumeric

The ABC's 16oz

The ABC's 16oz

$10.00

Apple, Beet, Carrot, Ginger

Tummy Tonic 16oz

Tummy Tonic 16oz

$10.00

Tart Cherry, Cuke, Aloe H20, Lemon, Coconut H20

Alkaline 16oz

Alkaline 16oz

$10.00

Chlorophyll Apple Shot

$5.25
Lemon Ginger Turmeric Shot

Lemon Ginger Turmeric Shot

$5.25
Orange Ginger Cayenne Shot

Orange Ginger Cayenne Shot

$5.25
Lemonade 16oz

Lemonade 16oz

$5.50

Inquire for Varieties

Lemonade 24oz

Lemonade 24oz

$7.25

Smoothie Bar

Anti-Inﬂammatory Cherry Bomb 16oz

Anti-Inﬂammatory Cherry Bomb 16oz

$9.00

Vegan/Gluten Free/Tart Cherry, Almond Milk, Vanilla, Avocado, Chia, Strawberry, Cacao

Berry Awake 16 oz

Berry Awake 16 oz

$9.00

Tart Cherry, Almond Milk, Espresso, Vanilla, Greek Yogurt, Cocoa, Strawberries

BILL-ieve Smoothie Special 16 oz

BILL-ieve Smoothie Special 16 oz

$9.00

Oat Milk, Banana, Almond Butter, Blueberry, Coconut, Blue Majik Spirulina

Blizzard of '77 Smoothie 16 oz

Blizzard of '77 Smoothie 16 oz

$9.00

Coconut Milk, Peppermint, Vanilla, Agave, Coconut Meat w/ Coconut Whipped Cream

Choc PB Banana Whey Protein Smoothie 16 oz

$9.50
Chocolate Covered Strawb 16oz

Chocolate Covered Strawb 16oz

$9.00

Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Maple syrup, Cocoa, Strawberry w/coconut whipped cream and cacao nibs on top

Chocolate Silk 16oz

Chocolate Silk 16oz

$9.00

Vegan/Gluten Free/Almond Milk, Hemp, Cacao, Cinnamon, Avocado, Banana, Pure Maple Syrup

Cloud 9 16oz

Cloud 9 16oz

$9.00

Almond Milk, Spirulina, Apple, Lemon, Pineapple, Coconut Oil, with Vegan Whipped Cream

Crusher 16oz

Crusher 16oz

$9.00

Coffee, Coconut Milk, Honey, PB Protein Powder, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Avocado, Dates

Custom Smoothie 16oz

Custom Smoothie 16oz

$9.00
Green Giant 16oz

Green Giant 16oz

$9.00

Apple, Kale, Banana, Ginger, Hemp seeds, Lemon Juice, Coconut Water

Matcha Monster 16oz

Matcha Monster 16oz

$9.00

Vegan/Gluten Free/Kale, Banana, Dates, Ginger, Nutmeg, Matcha, Almond Milk

Mystic Mayan 16 oz

$9.00

Over The Hemp 16oz

$9.00
Spotted Leprachaun 16oz

Spotted Leprachaun 16oz

$9.00

Almond Milk, Vanilla, Avocado, Maple Syrup, Mint, Spinach, Mango

Strawberry Banana 16oz

Strawberry Banana 16oz

$7.00

Strawberry, Banana, Honey Comes With Whole Milk

Strawberry Lemonade 16oz

Strawberry Lemonade 16oz

$9.00

Vegan/Gluten Free/Strawberry, lemon, Ginger, Aloe, Pure Maple Syrup, Coconut H20

Turmeric in the Tropics 16oz

Turmeric in the Tropics 16oz

$9.00

Vegan/Gluten Free/Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Coconut H20, Almond Milk, Tumeric, Vanilla

Winter Detox Smoothie 16 Oz

$9.00

Kombucha

Brewed Fresh In House (Inquire for Variety)

Kombucha 16oz Cup

$5.50

Kombucha 32oz Growler Fill

$10.00

Kombucha Flight

$6.50Out of stock

Kombucha 24 Oz

$7.00

Kombucha From Case (16oz In Bottle)

$6.00

Other Drinks

Bottled Water-Plain water only

$1.65

Bottled Drink - all others

$2.85

Elixer - 16 oz only

$4.50

Spiced Apple Cider 12oz

$3.75Out of stock

Spiced Apple Cider 16oz

$4.50Out of stock

Spiced Apple Cider 20oz

$5.00Out of stock

Ginger Shot

$1.00

Food

Breakfast

Avocado, Tomato & Onion Breakfast Sandwich

Avocado, Tomato & Onion Breakfast Sandwich

$5.05

Breakfast Sandwich on an English Muffin

Bagel

Bagel

$3.60

Vegan/Toasted with Butter or Cream Cheese

Belgian Waffle

$8.00

Made to Order with real maple syrup and fruit on top/Add Coconut Whipped Cream $.75

Egg & Veggie Frittata

Egg & Veggie Frittata

$7.50

Gluten Free/2 Eggs, Red & Yellow Pepper, Onion, Spinach, Goast Cheese

Egg, Cheese & Spinach Breakfast Sandwich

$5.25

Breakfast Sandwich on an English Muffin

English Muffin

English Muffin

$3.60

Vegan/Toasted with Butter or Cream Cheese

Homemade Granola

Homemade Granola

$5.50

Cinnamon Vanilla or Coconut Granola with choice of milk

Raw Oatmeal Bowl

Raw Oatmeal Bowl

$5.50

Vegan/Oats, Almond Milk, Cinnamon, Agave, Coconut, Strawberry, Almond

The Works Breakfast Sandwich

The Works Breakfast Sandwich

$7.75

Breakfast Sandwich on an English Muffin

Toast W/Avocado, S&P

Toast W/Avocado, S&P

$4.10
Yoghurt Parfait

Yoghurt Parfait

$5.50

Greek Vanilla Yogurt. Fresh Strawberries and Blueberries on top. Comes with Side of Granola

Build Own Breakfast Sandwich

$2.75

Custom Breakfast Sandwich On Our Homemade English Muffin - choose any or all of our breakfast sandwich ingredients

Slice of Toast (Large Size)

Slice of Toast (Large Size)

$2.00

Salads

Comes with choice of Vegan "Chicken" Salad, Beet Slaw or Apple / Upgrade to Soup or Hummus for $1.50 Extra/Lettuce Wrap or Bread may be replaced with Gluten-Free Coconut Flour Wrap for $2
Arugula Pear

Arugula Pear

$11.75

Gluten Free/Arugula, Pear, Pumpkin Seeds, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts

Spring Veggie

Spring Veggie

$11.75

Gluten Free/Spring Mix, Apple, Carrot, Goat Cheese, Sunflower Seeds, Sprouts

Vegan Spinach

Vegan Spinach

$11.75

Vegan/Gluten Free/Baby Spinach, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato, Onion, Pine Nuts

Hello Hummus

Hello Hummus

$11.75

Fresh Carrot, Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Sundried Tomato, Cucumber, Sunflower seeds, Basil Hummus over Arugula and Spring Mix

Berry Patch Salad

Berry Patch Salad

$11.75

Spring mix, goat cheese, onion, fresh strawberry, blueberry, cucumber, pecan

House Salad

House Salad

$11.75

Sandwiches

Black Forest Ham

Black Forest Ham

$11.75

All Natural Black Forest Ham, Dried Cranberries, Onion, Spinach, Asiago, House Dressing on Garlic Tuscan Bread

Italian Veggie

Italian Veggie

$11.75

Sundried Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach on Garlic Tuscan Bread

Kornerstone Club

Kornerstone Club

$11.75

Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado, Tomato, Ham, Sprouts, Mayo on Multigrain Bread

The Forager

The Forager

$11.75

Vegan/Basil Hummus, Apple, Dried Cranberry, Onion, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze on Multigrain Bread

Turkey Spinach Wrap

$11.75

Turkey, Provolone, Mayo, Onion, Spinach on a Wheat Spinach Wrap.

Turkey Multigrain

Turkey Multigrain

$11.75

Turkey, Arugula, Basil, Tomato, Provolone, Honey Mustard on Multigrain Bread

Vegan Wrap

$11.75Out of stock

Vegan/Gluten Free/Avocado, Sundried Tomato, Onion, Sprouts, Basil Hummus on Lettuce

PB&J Sandwich On Toasted Multigrain Bread

$6.25

Smoothie Bowls

Otter Bowl

Otter Bowl

$11.50

Almond milk, apple juice, cinnamon, oats, red apple, honey, dates, vanilla, coconut, peaches, bananas topped w/cinnamon vanilla granola, apple, almond butter, whipped cream and cinnamon

Bowl of Paradise

Bowl of Paradise

$11.50

Pitaya, pineapple, strawberry, coconut oil, banana, vanilla, coconut oil topped with strawberry, kiwi, coconut shreds, coconut granola

Blue Soother

Blue Soother

$11.50

Vegan/Gluten Free/Almond Milk, Apple, Coconut Oil, Lemon, Blue Spirulina, Pineapple w/ Granola, Blueberry, Almond, Coconut

Chocolate Rush

Chocolate Rush

$11.50

Gluten Free/Acai, Cacao, Coconut Oil, Honey, Almond Milk, Banana, Blueberry w/ Chia, Goji, Strawberry, Coconut