Chinese

Kosher Express Fair Lawn

review star

No reviews yet

$

22-16 Morlot Ave.

Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Kindly enter your telephone # and order # on the ZELLE payment or check. ZELLE use email address: Pay@FLKexp.com Make checks payable to Kosher Express Thank you! Order and enjoy!

22-16 Morlot Ave., Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

