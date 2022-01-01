Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kosher Palate

review star

No reviews yet

7989 Belt Line Rd.

Dallas, TX 75248

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Entrees

Steak Dinner

Steak Dinner

$55.00

1 inch (16oz) Bone -In Ribeye cooked to your specifications. Available with two sides.

Texas BBQ Platter (Feeds 2-3)

Texas BBQ Platter (Feeds 2-3)

$120.00

A huge Sampling of our House Smoked Brisket, Short Ribs, Chicken and Sausage served with your choice of 3 sides.

Texas BBQ Sampler for 1

Texas BBQ Sampler for 1

$60.00

Smaller Sampling of our House BBQ Brisket, Chicken, Sausage and Chopped Brisket. Served with your choice of 2 Sides Replace the Chopped Brisket with a Short Rib (+$15)

Short Rib Dinner

Short Rib Dinner

$45.00

Our Slow Smoked, Fall off the Bone Short Rib served with your choice of 2 sides.

Brisket Platter

Brisket Platter

$35.00

1/2 Pound of our slow smoked Brisket. Choose your 2 sides to go with it. (you can ask for BBQ sauce, but it really doesn't need it.)

Smoked Chicken Platter

Smoked Chicken Platter

$28.00

Slow Smoked half Chicken with your choice of 2 sides.

Texas Fries

$20.00

House cut Fries topped with our signature chopped brisket and coleslaw.

Grilled Pargiot

Grilled Pargiot

$20.00

Boneless Dark Meat Chicken grilled in Teriyaki sauce. Choose 2 Sides to go with it.

Cast Iron Salmon

Cast Iron Salmon

$28.00

8oz Portion of Blackened Atlantic Salmon cooked on a cast iron skillet Choose 2 Sides to go with it. (French Fries Not Available with Fish) Picture Shows Green beans, Those are not an Option

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders with Side of French Fries

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Hot Dog on a Pesach Bun - Served with French Fries and lots of Ketchup

Beef Bolognaise

$12.00

Drinks + Sides

Wine Corkage

$10.00

Soda

$3.00

Extra Sides

$4.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Southern American food with a Jewish Twist

Location

7989 Belt Line Rd., Dallas, TX 75248

Directions

Gallery
Palate Grill image
Palate Grill image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Salsa Verde - LSV COIT
orange starNo Reviews
14225 Coit Road Dallas, TX 75240
View restaurantnext
***NUNOS TACOS*** - TAKE-OUT/ DELIVERY restaurant. Online orders MIGHT be ready 10 min before or after estimated time.
orange star4.7 • 362
8024 Spring Valley Rd Dallas, TX 75240
View restaurantnext
Sueño Modern Mex-Tex - 800 W Arapaho Rd Richardson, TX 75080US
orange starNo Reviews
800 West Arapaho Road Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
Pizza Americana
orange star4.4 • 702
800 W Arapaho Rd Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd - Hillcrest Village
orange starNo Reviews
6859 Arapaho #604 Dallas, TX 75248
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - North Dallas TX #075
orange starNo Reviews
6959 Arapaho Rd Dallas, TX 75248
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Velvet Taco - DFW - Preston/Forest
orange star4.7 • 3,508
11700 Preston Road Dallas, TX 75230
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Preston Hollow
orange star4.6 • 3,411
7859 Walnut Hill Lane Dallas, TX 75230
View restaurantnext
Maguires Dallas - 17552 Dallas Pkwy
orange star4.6 • 2,703
17552 Dallas Pkwy Dallas, TX 75287
View restaurantnext
Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
orange star4.9 • 2,274
6713 W. Northwest Highway Dallas, TX 75225
View restaurantnext
Cafe de France
orange star4.3 • 1,557
17370 Preston Rd. Dallas, TX 75252
View restaurantnext
Blu's Barbeque
orange star4.2 • 1,450
17630 Preston Rd Dallas, TX 75252
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Lower Greenville
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Upper Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Trinity Groves
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Lake Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Victory Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Oak Cliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston