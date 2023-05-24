Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kosmos Pizza

5 Egypt Road

Norristown, PA 19403

Pizza Menu

Slices

Plain Slice

$2.64

Small 10" Pizzas

SM Cheese Pizza

$10.06

SM Classic White Pizza

$9.95

chopped special blend of cheese and homemade classic sauce

SM Classic White Ricotta Pizza

$11.95

Hawaiian Pizza SM

$14.95

topped with Ham, bacon and pineapple

Meat Lovers Pizza SM

$14.95

topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ground beef

Chicken Ranch Pizza SM

$14.95

Upside Down Pizza SM

$14.95

Four cheese blend on bottom and pizza sauce on top

Fresh Mozzarella and Basil Pizza SM

$14.95

served with pizza sauce, sliced plum tomatoes, sliced mozzarella, basil leaves, parmigiana cheese and seasonings

Vegetarian Pizza SM

$14.95

served with black olives, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, and tomatoes

Eggplant Delight Pizza SM

$14.95

blended cheeses, sauteed eggplant, fresh gralic, and pizza sauce

Rustica Pizza SM

$14.95

blended cheeses, pepperoni, black olives, homemade roasted peppers and pizza sauce

Italian Pizza SM

$14.95

Genoa salami, capicola, ham, onions, and sweet peppers

Buffalo Style Chicken Pizza SM

$14.95

served with either hot or mild sauce

BBQ Chicken Pizza SM

$14.95

Classic BBQ sauce and cheese blend

Kosmos Special Pizza SM

$14.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Salami, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers

Red Greek Pizza SM

$14.95

Black olives, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, green peppers,

White Greek Pizza SM

$14.95

No sauce, black olives, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, green peppers, and tomatoes

White Gyro SM

$14.95

Philly Pizza SM

$14.95

White Primavera SM

$14.95

Chix Parm SM

$14.95

Grilled Chix and tomato SM

$14.95

White, Chix, broc, ricotta SM

$14.95

Honey Mustard Chk SM

$14.95

HALF Specialty Pie SM

Large 14" Pizzas

Cheese Pizza LG

$14.95

Classic White LG

$14.95

chopped special blend of cheese and homemade classic sauce

Classic White Ricotta LG

$17.50

Hawaiian LG

$20.75

topped with Ham, bacon and pineapple

Meat Lovers LG

$20.75

topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ground beef

Chicken Ranch LG

$20.75

Upside Down LG

$20.75

Four cheese blend on bottom and pizza sauce on top

Fresh Mozz & Basil LG

$20.75

served with pizza sauce, sliced plum tomatoes, sliced mozzarella, basil leaves, parmigiana cheese and seasonings

Vegetarian LG

$20.75

served with black olives, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, and tomatoes

Eggplant Delight LG

$20.75

blended cheeses, sauteed eggplant, fresh gralic, and pizza sauce

Rustica LG

$20.75

blended cheeses, pepperoni, black olives, homemade roasted peppers and pizza sauce

Italian LG

$20.75

Genoa salami, capicola, ham, onions, and sweet peppers

Buffalo Chicken LG

$20.75

served with either hot or mild sauce

BBQ Chicken LG

$20.75

Classic BBQ sauce and cheese blend

Kosmos Special LG

$20.75

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Salami, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers

Red Greek LG

$20.75

Black olives, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, green peppers,

White Greek LG

$20.75

No sauce, black olives, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, green peppers, and tomatoes

White Gyro LG

$20.75

Philly Pizza LG

$20.75

Chix Parm LG

$20.75

Grilled Chix and tomato LG

$20.75

White Primavera LG

$20.75

White, Chix, broc, ricotta LG

$20.75

Honey Mustard Chk LG

$20.75

HALF Specialty Pie LG

XL 16" Pizzas

Cheese Pizza XL

Classic White Pizza XL

$16.75

chopped special blend of cheese and homemade classic sauce

Classic White Ricotta Pizza XL

$19.25

Hawaiian Pizza XL

$23.75

topped with Ham, bacon and pineapple

Meat Lovers Pizza XL

$23.75

topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ground beef

Chicken Ranch Pizza XL

$23.75

Upside Down Pizza XL

$23.75

Four cheese blend on bottom and pizza sauce on top

Fresh Mozzarella and Basil Pizza XL

$23.75

served with pizza sauce, sliced plum tomatoes, sliced mozzarella, basil leaves, parmigiana cheese and seasonings

Vegetarian Pizza XL

$23.75

served with black olives, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, and tomatoes

Eggplant Delight Pizza XL

$23.75

blended cheeses, sauteed eggplant, fresh gralic, and pizza sauce

Rustica Pizza XL

$23.75

blended cheeses, pepperoni, black olives, homemade roasted peppers and pizza sauce

Italian Pizza XL

$23.75

Genoa salami, capicola, ham, onions, and sweet peppers

Buffalo Style Chicken Pizza XL

$23.75

served with either hot or mild sauce

BBQ Chicken Pizza XL

$23.75

Classic BBQ sauce and cheese blend

Kosmos Special Pizza XL

$23.75

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Salami, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers

Red Greek Pizza XL

$23.75

Black olives, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, green peppers,

White Greek Pizza XL

$23.75

No sauce, black olives, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, green peppers, and tomatoes

White Gyro XL

$23.75

Philly Pizza XL

$22.80

White Primavera XL

$22.80

Grilled Chix and tomato XL

$22.80

Chicken Parm XL

$22.99

White, Chix, broc, ricotta XL

$22.80

Honey Mustard Chk XL

$23.75

HALF Specialty Pie XL

Small Calzones

Cheese Calzone SM

$11.95

served with mozzarella, ricotta, feta cheese and pizza sauce

Ham Calzone SM

$14.75

Imported Ham served with mozzarella, ricotta, feta cheese with pizza sauce

Chicken Parm Calzone SM

$14.75

homemade marinara sauce, served with mozzarella, and feta cheeses

Pepperoni Calzone SM

$14.75

served with mozzarella, ricotta, feta cheese and pizza sauce

Steak Calzone SM

$15.75

served with mozzarella, ricotta, feta cheese and pizza sauce

Chicken Calzone SM

$15.75

served with mozzarella, ricotta, feta cheese and pizza sauce

Spinach Calzone SM

$14.75

served with mozzarella, ricotta, feta cheese and pizza sauce

Broccoli Calzone SM

$14.75

served with mozzarella, ricotta, feta cheese and pizza sauce

Meatball Calzone SM

$14.75

served with mozzarella, ricotta, feta cheese and pizza sauce

Vegetarian Calzone SM

$14.75

Mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, onions, green peppers, and tomatoes served with mozzarella, ricotta and feta cheeses

Large Calzones

Cheese Calzone LG

$17.95

Ham Calzone LG

$21.75

Chicken Parm Calzone LG

$21.75

Pepperoni Calzone LG

$21.75

Steak Calzone LG

$23.50

Chicken Calzone LG

$23.50

Spinach Calzone LG

$21.75

Broccoli Calzone LG

$21.75

Meatball Calzone LG

$21.75

Vegetarian Calzone LG

$21.75

Small Stromboli

Cheese Stromboli SM

$10.50

onions and green peppers

Steak Stromboli SM

$14.50

Beef steak, onions and green peppers

Chicken Stromboli SM

$14.50

Chicken steak, onions and green peppers

Chicken Parm Stromboli SM

$14.50

Chicken with onions and green peppers

Pepperoni Stromboli SM

$13.50

Pepperoni, onions and green peppers

Italian Sausage Stromboli SM

$13.50

Your choice of hot or mild sausage, with onions and green peppers

Meatball Stromboli SM

$13.50

Homemade meatballs, with onion and green peppers

Vegetarian Stromboli SM

$13.50

served with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, and spinach

Lunchmeat Stromboli SM

$13.50

served with onions, green peppers, ham, Genoa salami, cooked salami, and capicola

Gyro Stromboli SM

$13.50

Gyro meat served with onions, and green peppers

Veal Stromboli SM

$13.50

Veal served with onions and green peppers

Ham Stromboli SM

$13.50

Ham served with onions and green peppers

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli SM

$13.95

Chicken Breast and hot sauce, onions and green peppers

Kosmos Special Stromboli SM

$15.25

Steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms

Chk Parm Stromboli

$14.50

Large Stromboli

Cheese Stromboli LG

$14.75

Steak Stromboli LG

$19.50

Chicken Stromboli LG

$19.50

Pepperoni Stromboli LG

$18.25

Italain Sausage Stromboli LG

$18.25

Meatball Stromboli LG

$18.25

Vegetarian Stromboli LG

$18.25

Lunchmeat Stromboli LG

$18.25

Gyro Stromboli LG

$18.25

Veal Stromboli LG

$18.25

Ham Stromboli LG

$19.50

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli LG

$19.25

Kosmos Special Stromboli LG

$20.50

Main Menu

Appetizers

French Fries

$5.25

Buffalo Fries

$9.50

served with homemade Buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese

Cheese Fries

$7.75

served with Kraft cheese whiz

Disco Fries

$7.75

served with brown gravy and american cheese

Gravy Fries

$6.75

served with brown gravy

Kosmos Fries

$9.50

served with bacon, ranch dressing, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Mega Fries

$9.50

served with bacon and cheese blend

Old Bay Fries

$6.75

served with Old bay

Pizza Fries

$7.75

served with Marinara sauce and Mozzarella cheese

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.25

Mozzarella Fries

$7.75

served with Mozzarella cheese

Onion Rings

$6.25

beer battered

Broccoli Bites

$7.75

with marinara sauce

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$11.50

(5) served with your choice of dressing

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.50

Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp

$10.50

(21) served with your choice of sauce

Cheesy Bread

$5.75

served with Marinara Sauce

Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites

$8.50

(6) served with honey mustard

Cup of whiz

$3.50

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Garlic Bread with cheese

$5.25

served with Mozzarella cheese

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.25

with cheddar cheese

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$15.25

(6) served with cocktail sauce

King Nachos

$10.50

Kosmos Sampler

$14.75

(2) mozzarella sticks, (3) jalapeno poppers, (2) chicken fingers, (4) Onion Rings and (4) breaded mushrooms served with a side of honey mustard and marinara sauce

Mini Tacos

$7.75

(8) served with salsa

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

(6) served with marinara

Nachos

$8.95

Doritos served with Cheese Wiz and Jalapeño Peppers.

Potato Skins

$8.50

(4) topped with bacon bites, cheese blend and sour cream

Shrimp In A Basket

$9.95

(21) served with cocktail sauce

Tzatziki Appetizer

$8.75

Homemade Greek Yogurt, served with pita bread

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.95

Cheeseburger

$6.25

Beef burger with American cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.25

Beef burger served with Bacon and American cheese

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$8.25

Beef burger served with mushrooms and American Cheese

Pizza Burger

$8.25

Beef burger served with Marinara Sauce and Mozzeralla

Double Cheeseburger

$10.25

Double beef patties with American Cheese

Rodeo Burger

$9.50

served with BBQ sauce, bacon and Kraft Cheese Whiz

Cheesesteak

Plain Steak

$10.25

Beef Steak no cheese served on long roll

Cheesesteak

$11.25

Beef Steak with your choice of cheese

Cheesesteak with whiz

$13.25

Beef steak topped with Karft Cheese Whiz

Plain Steak Hoagie

$11.25

Beef Steak no cheese served with lettuce, tomatoe, and onions

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.50

Beef Steak served with American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoe and onions

Pizza Steak

$11.50

Served with Marinara and Mozzarella

Mushroom Steak

$11.50

served with Sauteed Mushrooms and American Cheese

Pepper Steak

$11.25

Beef Steak served with no cheese and green peppers

Pepper Cheesesteak

$11.50

Beef Steak served with American Cheese, and green peppers

Pepperoni Steak

$11.50

Beef steak served with pepperoni and no cheese