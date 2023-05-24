- Home
- /
- Norristown
- /
- Kosmos Pizza
Kosmos Pizza
No reviews yet
5 Egypt Road
Norristown, PA 19403
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pizza Menu
Slices
Small 10" Pizzas
SM Cheese Pizza
SM Classic White Pizza
chopped special blend of cheese and homemade classic sauce
SM Classic White Ricotta Pizza
Hawaiian Pizza SM
topped with Ham, bacon and pineapple
Meat Lovers Pizza SM
topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ground beef
Chicken Ranch Pizza SM
Upside Down Pizza SM
Four cheese blend on bottom and pizza sauce on top
Fresh Mozzarella and Basil Pizza SM
served with pizza sauce, sliced plum tomatoes, sliced mozzarella, basil leaves, parmigiana cheese and seasonings
Vegetarian Pizza SM
served with black olives, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, and tomatoes
Eggplant Delight Pizza SM
blended cheeses, sauteed eggplant, fresh gralic, and pizza sauce
Rustica Pizza SM
blended cheeses, pepperoni, black olives, homemade roasted peppers and pizza sauce
Italian Pizza SM
Genoa salami, capicola, ham, onions, and sweet peppers
Buffalo Style Chicken Pizza SM
served with either hot or mild sauce
BBQ Chicken Pizza SM
Classic BBQ sauce and cheese blend
Kosmos Special Pizza SM
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Salami, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers
Red Greek Pizza SM
Black olives, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, green peppers,
White Greek Pizza SM
No sauce, black olives, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, green peppers, and tomatoes
White Gyro SM
Philly Pizza SM
White Primavera SM
Chix Parm SM
Grilled Chix and tomato SM
White, Chix, broc, ricotta SM
Honey Mustard Chk SM
HALF Specialty Pie SM
Large 14" Pizzas
Cheese Pizza LG
Classic White LG
chopped special blend of cheese and homemade classic sauce
Classic White Ricotta LG
Hawaiian LG
topped with Ham, bacon and pineapple
Meat Lovers LG
topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ground beef
Chicken Ranch LG
Upside Down LG
Four cheese blend on bottom and pizza sauce on top
Fresh Mozz & Basil LG
served with pizza sauce, sliced plum tomatoes, sliced mozzarella, basil leaves, parmigiana cheese and seasonings
Vegetarian LG
served with black olives, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, and tomatoes
Eggplant Delight LG
blended cheeses, sauteed eggplant, fresh gralic, and pizza sauce
Rustica LG
blended cheeses, pepperoni, black olives, homemade roasted peppers and pizza sauce
Italian LG
Genoa salami, capicola, ham, onions, and sweet peppers
Buffalo Chicken LG
served with either hot or mild sauce
BBQ Chicken LG
Classic BBQ sauce and cheese blend
Kosmos Special LG
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Salami, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers
Red Greek LG
Black olives, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, green peppers,
White Greek LG
No sauce, black olives, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, green peppers, and tomatoes
White Gyro LG
Philly Pizza LG
Chix Parm LG
Grilled Chix and tomato LG
White Primavera LG
White, Chix, broc, ricotta LG
Honey Mustard Chk LG
HALF Specialty Pie LG
XL 16" Pizzas
Cheese Pizza XL
Classic White Pizza XL
chopped special blend of cheese and homemade classic sauce
Classic White Ricotta Pizza XL
Hawaiian Pizza XL
topped with Ham, bacon and pineapple
Meat Lovers Pizza XL
topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ground beef
Chicken Ranch Pizza XL
Upside Down Pizza XL
Four cheese blend on bottom and pizza sauce on top
Fresh Mozzarella and Basil Pizza XL
served with pizza sauce, sliced plum tomatoes, sliced mozzarella, basil leaves, parmigiana cheese and seasonings
Vegetarian Pizza XL
served with black olives, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, and tomatoes
Eggplant Delight Pizza XL
blended cheeses, sauteed eggplant, fresh gralic, and pizza sauce
Rustica Pizza XL
blended cheeses, pepperoni, black olives, homemade roasted peppers and pizza sauce
Italian Pizza XL
Genoa salami, capicola, ham, onions, and sweet peppers
Buffalo Style Chicken Pizza XL
served with either hot or mild sauce
BBQ Chicken Pizza XL
Classic BBQ sauce and cheese blend
Kosmos Special Pizza XL
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Salami, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers
Red Greek Pizza XL
Black olives, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, green peppers,
White Greek Pizza XL
No sauce, black olives, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, green peppers, and tomatoes
White Gyro XL
Philly Pizza XL
White Primavera XL
Grilled Chix and tomato XL
Chicken Parm XL
White, Chix, broc, ricotta XL
Honey Mustard Chk XL
HALF Specialty Pie XL
Small Calzones
Cheese Calzone SM
served with mozzarella, ricotta, feta cheese and pizza sauce
Ham Calzone SM
Imported Ham served with mozzarella, ricotta, feta cheese with pizza sauce
Chicken Parm Calzone SM
homemade marinara sauce, served with mozzarella, and feta cheeses
Pepperoni Calzone SM
served with mozzarella, ricotta, feta cheese and pizza sauce
Steak Calzone SM
served with mozzarella, ricotta, feta cheese and pizza sauce
Chicken Calzone SM
served with mozzarella, ricotta, feta cheese and pizza sauce
Spinach Calzone SM
served with mozzarella, ricotta, feta cheese and pizza sauce
Broccoli Calzone SM
served with mozzarella, ricotta, feta cheese and pizza sauce
Meatball Calzone SM
served with mozzarella, ricotta, feta cheese and pizza sauce
Vegetarian Calzone SM
Mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, onions, green peppers, and tomatoes served with mozzarella, ricotta and feta cheeses
Large Calzones
Small Stromboli
Cheese Stromboli SM
onions and green peppers
Steak Stromboli SM
Beef steak, onions and green peppers
Chicken Stromboli SM
Chicken steak, onions and green peppers
Chicken Parm Stromboli SM
Chicken with onions and green peppers
Pepperoni Stromboli SM
Pepperoni, onions and green peppers
Italian Sausage Stromboli SM
Your choice of hot or mild sausage, with onions and green peppers
Meatball Stromboli SM
Homemade meatballs, with onion and green peppers
Vegetarian Stromboli SM
served with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, and spinach
Lunchmeat Stromboli SM
served with onions, green peppers, ham, Genoa salami, cooked salami, and capicola
Gyro Stromboli SM
Gyro meat served with onions, and green peppers
Veal Stromboli SM
Veal served with onions and green peppers
Ham Stromboli SM
Ham served with onions and green peppers
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli SM
Chicken Breast and hot sauce, onions and green peppers
Kosmos Special Stromboli SM
Steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms
Chk Parm Stromboli
Large Stromboli
Cheese Stromboli LG
Steak Stromboli LG
Chicken Stromboli LG
Pepperoni Stromboli LG
Italain Sausage Stromboli LG
Meatball Stromboli LG
Vegetarian Stromboli LG
Lunchmeat Stromboli LG
Gyro Stromboli LG
Veal Stromboli LG
Ham Stromboli LG
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli LG
Kosmos Special Stromboli LG
Main Menu
Appetizers
French Fries
Buffalo Fries
served with homemade Buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese
Cheese Fries
served with Kraft cheese whiz
Disco Fries
served with brown gravy and american cheese
Gravy Fries
served with brown gravy
Kosmos Fries
served with bacon, ranch dressing, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Mega Fries
served with bacon and cheese blend
Old Bay Fries
served with Old bay
Pizza Fries
served with Marinara sauce and Mozzarella cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
Mozzarella Fries
served with Mozzarella cheese
Onion Rings
beer battered
Broccoli Bites
with marinara sauce
Buffalo Chicken Fingers
(5) served with your choice of dressing
Breaded Mushrooms
Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp
(21) served with your choice of sauce
Cheesy Bread
served with Marinara Sauce
Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites
(6) served with honey mustard
Cup of whiz
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with cheese
served with Mozzarella cheese
Jalapeno Poppers
with cheddar cheese
Jumbo Fried Shrimp
(6) served with cocktail sauce
King Nachos
Kosmos Sampler
(2) mozzarella sticks, (3) jalapeno poppers, (2) chicken fingers, (4) Onion Rings and (4) breaded mushrooms served with a side of honey mustard and marinara sauce
Mini Tacos
(8) served with salsa
Mozzarella Sticks
(6) served with marinara
Nachos
Doritos served with Cheese Wiz and Jalapeño Peppers.
Potato Skins
(4) topped with bacon bites, cheese blend and sour cream
Shrimp In A Basket
(21) served with cocktail sauce
Tzatziki Appetizer
Homemade Greek Yogurt, served with pita bread
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Beef burger with American cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef burger served with Bacon and American cheese
Mushroom Cheeseburger
Beef burger served with mushrooms and American Cheese
Pizza Burger
Beef burger served with Marinara Sauce and Mozzeralla
Double Cheeseburger
Double beef patties with American Cheese
Rodeo Burger
served with BBQ sauce, bacon and Kraft Cheese Whiz
Cheesesteak
Plain Steak
Beef Steak no cheese served on long roll
Cheesesteak
Beef Steak with your choice of cheese
Cheesesteak with whiz
Beef steak topped with Karft Cheese Whiz
Plain Steak Hoagie
Beef Steak no cheese served with lettuce, tomatoe, and onions
Cheesesteak Hoagie
Beef Steak served with American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoe and onions
Pizza Steak
Served with Marinara and Mozzarella
Mushroom Steak
served with Sauteed Mushrooms and American Cheese
Pepper Steak
Beef Steak served with no cheese and green peppers
Pepper Cheesesteak
Beef Steak served with American Cheese, and green peppers
Pepperoni Steak
Beef steak served with pepperoni and no cheese