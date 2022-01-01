Kosushi Miami 801 South Point Drive Unit 105

A map showing the location of Kosushi Miami 801 South Point Drive Unit 105View gallery

Cold Dishes

Salmon Usuzukuri

$28.00

Kampachi Uzusukuri

$34.00

Madai Citrus Dry Miso

$18.00

Yuzu Hamachi

$18.00

Scallop Black Salt

$18.00

Toro Tartar

$44.00

Salmon Tartar

$28.00

Crispy Rice Salmon

$14.00

Crispy Rice Tuna

$16.00

Goma Seaweed Salad

$8.00

King Crab Truffle

$39.00

Side Of Chips

$4.00

Wagyu Aburi Truffle

$46.00

K CrabTako Sunomono

$28.00

Tuna Tai

$34.00

Maki

Maki Kosushi King

$24.00

Maki Salmon Truffle

$22.00

Maki Toro

$26.00

Maki Shrimp Tempura

$16.00

Maki Spicy Tuna

$14.00

Maki Avocado

$10.00

Maki California

$16.00

Maki Cucumber

$8.00

Maki Naruto

$16.00

Maki O Toro

$28.00

Maki Salmon

$14.00

Maki Salmon Skin

$10.00

Maki Spicy Scallop

$15.00

Maki Tuna

$16.00

Maki Unagi

$15.00

Maki Veggie

$12.00

Maki Yellowtail

$12.00

Maki Dragon

$20.00

Red Dragon Maki

$22.00

Battera

Battera Salmon

$21.00

Battera Crab

$24.00

Kosushi Nigiri

Dyo Ikura Nigiri

$10.00

Salmon Truffle Nigiri

$9.00

Salmon Toro Truffle Nigiri

$10.00

Hamachi Garlic Nigiri

$8.00

Tuna Avo Nigiri

$8.00

Tuna Foie Nigiri

$14.00

Toro Foie Nigiri

$19.00

O Toro Foie Nigiri

$23.00

Madai Jelly Nigiri

$10.00

Unagi Avo Nigiri

$8.00

King Crab Yuzu Nigiri

$14.00

Shrimp Butter Nigiri

$8.00

Japan Uni Nigiri

$16.00

A5 Wagyu Caviar Nigiri

$16.00Out of stock

Squid Sesame Nigiri

$7.00

Fluke Yuzu Kosho Nigiri

$8.00Out of stock

Squid Special Nigiri

$6.00

Saba Ginger Scallion Nigiri

$7.00

Tri - Toro Nigiri

$34.00Out of stock

Kampachi Yuzu Kosho Nigiri

$11.00Out of stock

Sushi/Sashimi

Tuna

$6.00

Salmon

$4.00

Salmon Toro

$6.00

Hamachi

$6.00

Madai

$8.00

Toro

$14.00

Blue Fin Chu-Toro

$12.00Out of stock

O-Toro

$16.00

Hamachi Belly

$7.00

Uni/ Japan

$14.00

Ikura

$6.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Octopus

$5.00

Kanpachi

$11.00

King Salmon

$9.00Out of stock

Ama Ebi

$12.00Out of stock

Fluke

$6.00

Mackerel

$6.00

Unagi

$6.00

A5 Wagyu

$16.00

Fresh Wasabi

$10.00

Quail Egg

$5.00

Scallop

$8.00

Squid

$5.00

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Tobiko

$6.00Out of stock

Corvina

$9.00Out of stock

Shima Aji

$9.00Out of stock

Uni/ Cali

$18.00

Kinmadai

$12.00Out of stock

Burgundy Truffle

$12.00Out of stock

French Black Winter Perigord Truffle

$5.00Out of stock

Hirame

$9.00

Temaki

HR Spicy Tuna

$8.00

HR Salmon Picate

$7.00

HR Shrimp Tempura

$7.00

HR Tuna

$9.00

HR Salmon

$7.00

HR Salmon Skin

$8.00

HR Toro

$16.00

HR O-Toro

$26.00

HR Yellowtail

$9.00

HR Uni/JP

$19.00

HR King Crab

$17.00

HR Spicy Scallop

$9.00

HR Unagi

$8.00

HR Veggie

$5.00

HR A5 Waygu

$30.00

HR Ikura shiso

$10.00

HR Ume Shiso

$5.00

HR Uni/Cali

$16.00

HR Chu Toro

$16.00

HR Fluke

$13.00

Platter

Sashimi Standard 10 Pieces

$65.00

Sashimi Premium 10 Pieces

$105.00

Sushi Special

Grilled Salmon

$36.00

HirameNigiri

$7.00

A5 Nigiri

$12.00

Salmon Pear Sashimi

$25.00

Welcome Amuse

Uni Toro Tataki

$0.16

Add Black Truffle

$8.00

Albacore tataki

$6.00

Omakase

Chef Omakase

$95.00

Ko Omakase

$145.00

Kitchen

Edamame

$7.00

Miso Soup

$6.00

Watercress Salad

$14.00

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Kushi Seabass

$18.00

Wagyu Gyoza

$19.00

Spicy Shrimp

$17.00

Sautéed Mixed Mushroom

$18.00

Yakimeshi

$19.00

Steamed Rice

$5.00

Wagyu Tenderloin 4oz

$78.00

Wagyu Tenderloin 8oz

$149.00

Squid Tempura

$18.00

Veggie Tempura

$15.00

Corn Tempura

$10.00

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Food Special

Welcome Amuse

Grilled Salmon

$36.00

Kng Crab Claw

$75.00

Nasu

$12.00

Crab Leg

$125.00

Seabass

$18.00

Branzino

$22.00

Japanese Fulffy Pancake

$24.00Out of stock

A5 Waygu Usuzukuri

$80.00Out of stock

Dessert

Nashi Pear Toban

$12.00

Mochi

$12.00

Tempura Ice Cream

$12.00

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

N/A Beverage

LG Natural Water

$8.00

LG sparkling Water

$8.00

Reg Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Tonic

$5.00

Hot Matcha Tea

$5.00

Iced Matcha Tea

$5.00

Fresh OJ

$7.00

Cucumber Juice

$7.00

Grapefruit Juice

$7.00Out of stock

Tangerine Juice

$7.00Out of stock

Pineapple juice

$7.00

Watermelon Juice

$7.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Fresh Lemonade

$7.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Staff Coffee

$1.00

Signature Cocktails

Akuma

$18.00

Gudetama

$18.00

Kakaroto

$18.00

Kosushi Mule

$18.00

Kyuritini

$18.00

Last Samurai

$18.00

Saketini

$18.00

Shokobutsuen

$18.00

Toropikaru

$18.00

Umami Fashion

$18.00

Special Cocktail

$19.00

Classic Cocktails

Mojito

$15.00

Caipirinha

$15.00

Sakirinha

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$18.00

Pisco Sour

$15.00

Mint Raspberry Capririnha

$18.00

Beers

Hitachino Espresso Stout

$12.00

Sapporo Premium 12oz

$8.00

Sake

Junmai GLS

$16.00

Junmai Ginjo GLS

$18.00

Junmai Daiginjo GLS

$22.00

Nigori GLS

$14.00

Eiko Honkara 720ML

$65.00

Eiko Fuji Ban Ryu 720ML

$70.00

Yuki No Bosha 720 ML

$66.00

Yuki No Bosha Jumai Ginjo 300ML

$42.00Out of stock

Seikyo Takehara

$75.00

Hakutsuru Junmai Ginjo 720ML

$85.00Out of stock

Shichi Hon Yari 500ML

$178.00

Akashi Tai Genshu Daiginjo 720ML

$135.00

Tatsuriki Nihonno No Sakura Daigingo 720ML

$363.00

Nishide Shuzo 100 Year

$416.00

Yuki Kachou Gesseki Daiginjo 720ML

$420.00

Yuki No Bosha Chosetsu

$750.00

Joto Nigori 300ML

$39.00

Dassai Sparkling Daiginjo 375ML

$98.00

Seasonal/ Specialty GLS

$20.00

Fukucho Jumai 720ML

$81.00Out of stock

Hakkaisan Honjozo 720ML

$76.00Out of stock

Joto Daiginjo

$114.00Out of stock

Taiheikai Tokubetsu Jumai 720ML

$88.00Out of stock

SPK JNM Fukucho Seaside

$70.00

Yukikage 300ml

$56.00

Senjo 300ml

$69.00

Nakagawa 720ml

$96.00Out of stock

White Wines

Cloudy Bay SB Gls

$18.00

Skyside Chardonnay GLS

$17.00

Tamaral Gl

$18.00

Eva Fricke Verde GLS

$21.00

Whispering Angel Rose GLS

$15.00

FRA Domaine Cheveau

$89.00

FRA Domaine Henri Prudhon

$120.00

FRA Domaine Bitouzet-Prieur

$209.00

FRA Lucien Crochet Croix du Roy

$95.00

FRA Rock Angel Rose

$100.00

ITA Renato Keber Pinot Grigio

$85.00

ITA Cantine Colosi

$85.00

ITA La Scolca Black Label

$150.00

ITA Gaja Rossj Bass

$360.00

GER Seehof Elektrisch GLS

$15.00

GER Eva Fricke Dry RIesling

$85.00

GER Eva Fricke Verde Riesling Off Dry

$80.00Out of stock

AUS Barbara Ohlzelt Lamm

$120.00

SAF Cape d'Or GLS

$16.00

SPA Bodegas Tamaral

$50.00

SPA La Carmina

$85.00Out of stock

USA Skyside

$70.00Out of stock

USA Mount Eden Estate

$120.00

USA Far Niente

$145.00

USA Illumination

$95.00

USA Eyrie Vineyard

$70.00

USA Poet's Leap

$65.00Out of stock

NZL Cloudy Bay BTL

$95.00

Abreu Madrona Ranch

$980.00

Rose Chateau Barbarelle Heritage

$85.00

Whispering Angel

$65.00

Sangiovese Voliero Brunello di Montalcino

$165.00

Corkage Fee

$50.00

Red Wines

SPA Numanthia Termes GLS

$17.00Out of stock

USA Pinot Noir, Evesham Wood GLS

$18.00

USA Typesetter GLS

$22.00Out of stock

Patz & Hall Pinot Noir GLS

$18.00

Tarrazas Melbec GLS

$14.00

Domaine Meo-Camuzet

$468.00

Potinet Ampeau 2011

$255.00

Domain Gallois BTL

$234.00

FRA Dom. Perrot Minot

$334.00

FRA Dom. Rene Cacheux 1er Cru

$315.00

FRA Dom. Rene Cacheux

$225.00

Jean-Luc & Eric Burguet

$339.00

Bordeaux Blend Chateau La Grange St Lulien BTL

$225.00

Domaine Des Bosquets BTL

$178.00

Chateau De Breaucastel BTL

$230.00

Pauillac De Latour BTL

$220.00

Cabernet Franc Maestro Di Cava BTL

$185.00Out of stock

Numanthia Termes BTL

$75.00

Typesetter Cabernet

$88.00

Abreu Madrona Ranch

$980.00

Pride Merlot BTL

$160.00

Littorai Pinot Nori BTL

$138.00Out of stock

Nicholas -Jay Bishops Creek

$245.00

Bordeaux, Abreu Rothwell Hyde

$620.00

Terrazas Malbec BTL

$70.00

Patz & Hall Pinot Noir BTL

$81.00

Mohua Pinot Nori BTL

$60.00

Boekenhoutskloof BTL

$180.00

1st Cru Albert Morot Pinot Nori BTL

$185.00

ITA Uccelliera Brunello di Montalcino

$220.00

USA Pott Space & Time

$480.00

USA Perfect Season

$328.00

Sparkling Wines

Dom Perignon GLS

$48.00

VOGA Diamond DOC GLS

$17.00

VOGA Diamond DOC

$65.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut

$125.00

Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Rose

$180.00

Dom Perignon

$500.00

Jaqcuart Mosaique Brut GLS

$26.00

Jacquart Mosaique Brut

$85.00

Jacquart Mosaique Rosé

$125.00

Blanc de Blancs, Jacquart 2013 BTL

$165.00

Marguet Sapience 1er Cru Extra Brut

$350.00

Ruinart Blanc De Blanc BTL

$195.00

Emperor Selection

$125.00

Samurai's Selection

$85.00

Rum

Naked Turtle

$11.00Out of stock

Zacapa 23yrs

$23.00

Capt Morgan Spiced

$12.00

Yaguara Branca

$11.00

Yaguara Organic

$12.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$15.00

Bacadi

$12.00

Bacadi Gold

$11.00

Brugal 1888

$14.00

Cor Cor

$25.00

Tequila

400 Conejos Mezcal

$14.00

Avion 44

$42.00

Avion Reposado

$16.00

Avion Sliver

$14.00Out of stock

Casa Dragones Blanco

$30.00

Casa Dragones Anejo

$39.00Out of stock

Casamigos Silver

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$21.00

Casamigos Anejo

$25.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00Out of stock

Don Julio Repo

$19.00

Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Corazon Anejo

$18.00

Hornitos Plata

$14.00

Clase Azul Silver

$60.00

Vodka

Absolute

$13.00Out of stock

Belvedere

$15.00

E11even

$12.00

Haku

$17.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Ketel One Botanic

$12.00

Nikka Coffey Vodka

$20.00

Shiro Shochu

$12.00

Beluga

$20.00

Beluga Gold Line

$35.00

Whisky

Bourbon Bulleit

$14.00

Bourbon Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Angels Envy

$19.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Old Forester

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Buchanan 12yrs

$14.00

JW Red

$12.00Out of stock

JW Black

$16.00

JW Blue

$50.00

Abberfeldy

$17.00

Macallan 12 Triple Cask

$20.00

Macallan 18 Triple Cask

$55.00

Monkey Shoulder Scotch

$29.00

Fireball

$15.00Out of stock

Akashi

$16.00

Akashi Ume Plum

$17.00

Tenjaku

$18.00

Ichiros Malt & Grain

$30.00Out of stock

Teitessa 30yrs

$69.00

Teitessa 15yrs

$40.00

Nikka Miyagikyo Single Malt

$34.00Out of stock

Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt

$42.00

Bikoku Malt

$22.00

Umiki Ocean Fused

$18.00

Hatozaki Small Batch

$22.00

Hatozaki Finest

$18.00

Suntory Toki

$17.00

Suntory Hibiki

$28.00

Suntory Yamazaki 12

$48.00

Suntory Yamazaki 18Y

$180.00

Golden Lucky Cat

$23.00Out of stock

Suntory Whiskey Flight

$85.00Out of stock

Shogun Whisky Flight

$100.00Out of stock

Samurai Whisky Flight

$75.00Out of stock

Kikori

$22.00

Gin

The Botanist

$14.00

Nolet's Dry

$14.00

Hendricks

$15.00Out of stock

Bombay Saphire East

$14.00

Bombay Dry

$12.00

Nikka Coffey Gin

$20.00

Roku

$16.00

Tanqueray

$17.00

Cordials

Apperol

$12.00

Beileys

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00Out of stock

Hennessy Privilege

$25.00

Sumbuca

$12.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$11.00

Quinta Seara D'ordens 20yrs Port

$20.00

Osborne Ruby Port

$12.00

Liquor 43

$11.00

Chambord

$13.00

Kahlua

$12.00

St Germain

$13.00

Averna Amaro

$14.00

Campari

$16.00

Grappa Vendemmia

$15.00

Valentine's Day

Gunkan Selection

$28.00

Sashimi Flowers

$32.00

Ichigo Cake

$15.00

Sparks In The Air

$18.00

Love At First Sight

$18.00

Sekiwake Menu

Sekiwake Menu

$125.00

Yokozuna Menu

Yokozuna Course

$195.00

Add-ons

Celebration Sashimi Platter

$75.00

Caviar Service

$65.00

White Truffles

$45.00

Fresh Grated Wasabi Root

$18.00

NYE Midnight Toast

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Where modern & tradition meets

Location

801 South Point Drive Unit 105, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

