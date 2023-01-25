Restaurant header imageView gallery

Koto Hibachi





258 W 31 St

Chicago, IL 60616

Entrees

Hibachi Chicken

Hibachi Chicken

$16.99

All Entrees served with fried rice, egg and mixed vegetables (green pepper, onion, carrots, zucchini and broccoli)

New York Strip

New York Strip

$24.99

All entrees served with fried rice, egg and mixed vegetables (green pepper, onion, carrots, zucchini and broccoli).

Hibachi Salmon

Hibachi Salmon

$23.99

All entrees served with fried rice, egg and mixed vegetables (green pepper, onion, carrots, zucchini and broccoli).

Hibachi Shrimp

Hibachi Shrimp

$19.99

All entrees served with fried rice, egg and mixed vegetables (green pepper, onion, carrots, zucchini and broccoli).

Hibachi Steak

Hibachi Steak

$21.99

All entrees served with fried rice, egg and mixed vegetables (green pepper, onion, carrots, zucchini and broccoli).

Hibachi Lobster

Hibachi Lobster

$29.99

All entrees served with fried rice, egg and mixed vegetables (green pepper, onion, carrots, zucchini and broccoli).

Extra

Fried Rice

$6.99

Vegetables

$3.99

New York Strip Steak

$17.99

Hibachi Steak

$14.99

Shrimp

$10.99

Lobster

$16.99

Salmon

$12.99

Chicken

$8.99

Mushrooms

$2.99

Koto Fried Rice

$7.99

Soups

Miso Soup w/Tofu

$4.99

Miso Soup w/Shrimp

$7.99

Miso Soup w/Salmon

$7.99

Kimchi Soup w/Egg and Tofu

$5.99

Maki

Sake Maki

$6.99

with Salmon

Kappa Maki

$4.99

with cucumber

Maguro Maki

$7.99

with tuna

Unagi Maki

$7.99

with eel

Cold Rolls

Philadelphia

$12.99

salmon, cream cheese, cucumber

Kanto

$14.99

sesame seeds, tuna, eel, cream cheese, cucumber, tobiko, spicy sauce

Dragon

$13.99

eel, cucumber, cream cheese, sushi sauce, sesame seeds

California

$10.99

tobiko, crab, mayo, avocado or cucumber

Okinawa

$13.99

tobiko, crab, spicy sauce, avocado, tempura shrimp, sushi sauce

Chukka

$9.99

sesame seeds, chukka, cucumber

Tsubaki

$12.99

tobiko, crab, mayo, tempura shrimp, sesame seeds

Ninja

$12.99

black sesame seeds, cream cheese, spicy sauce, eel, cucumber, sushi sauce, bonito

Tempura Rolls

EBI Tempura

$12.99

Tempura shrimp, avocado, tobiko, cream cheese, sushi sauce

Sake Tempura

$13.99

salmon, cream cheese, cucumber

Tuna Tempura

$14.99

tuna, cream cheese, avocado or cucumber, sushi sauce

Unagi Tempura

$14.99

eel, cream cheese, sushi sauce, sesame seeds

Baked Rolls

Geisha

$13.99

masago, salmon, cream cheese, yaki sauce, sushi sauce, sesame seeds

Kioto

$14.99

salmon, crab, mayo, cream cheese, yaki sauce, sushi sauce

RollNRoll

$14.99

sesame seeds, cream cheese, smoked salmon, eel, cucumber, sushi sauce, bonito

Samurai

$14.99

sesame seeds, cream cheese, tuna, eel, cucumber, spicy sauce, sushi sauce, tobiko

Tora

$14.99

masago, black sesame seeds, crab, mayo, tempura shrimp, sushi sauce

Sauces

Koto Yum Yum

$1.09

Koto Garlic Sauce

$1.09

Spicy Koto Sauce

$1.09

Tonkatsu Sauce

$1.09

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.09

Garlic Butter

$1.09

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.99

20 oz

Life Water

$2.49

20 oz

Gatorade Cool Blue

$2.19

20 oz

Starry Lemon and Lime

$1.99

20 oz

Mountain Dew

$1.99

20 oz

Ginger Ale

$1.99

20 oz

Strawberry Crush

$1.99

20 oz

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

20 oz

Gatorade Fierce Grape

$2.19

20 oz

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.19

20 oz

Dole Strawberry Lemonade

$1.99

20 oz

Dole Lemonade

$1.99

20 oz

Pepsi Zero

$1.99

20 oz

Lipton Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.99

18.5 oz

Lipton Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea

$2.99

18.5 oz

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Fresh Hibachi to Go!

258 W 31 St, Chicago, IL 60616

