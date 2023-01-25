Koto Hibachi
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh Hibachi to Go!
Location
258 W 31 St, Chicago, IL 60616
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport - 300 W 26th St
No Reviews
300 W 26th St Chicago, IL 60616
View restaurant
Nana, Ajo & Taco E - 33rd & Halsted (Chicago)
No Reviews
3267 South Halsted Street Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurant
Maria's Packaged Goods & Community Bar
No Reviews
960 west 31st street chicago, IL 60608
View restaurant