Koto Restaurant KOTO WHITEHALL

No reviews yet

111 East Delaware Place

Chicago, IL 60611

Salmon
Escolar
Black Diamond

Starters

Cheese Plate

$23.00

OG kristal, moon blue, after glow, carbonicino, yuzu mustardo, Japanese peanut butter, rice cracker

Miso Soup (v)

Miso Soup (v)

$6.00

shimeji mushroom, wakame, tofu, scallions

Edamame (v, gf)

Edamame (v, gf)

$8.00

steamed soybeans, sprinkled salt

Kaiso Seaweed Salad (v)

Kaiso Seaweed Salad (v)

$9.00

marinated seaweed, sesame oil dressing

Smoked Hamachi

Smoked Hamachi

$18.00

kombu cured yellowtail, asian pear, citrus tamari sauce

Pan-fried Chicken Gyoza

Pan-fried Chicken Gyoza

$9.00

6 pcs pan-friend chicken potstickers, ponzu sauce

Fried Vegetable Spring Rolls (v)

Fried Vegetable Spring Rolls (v)

$8.00

vegan, 2 pcs fried spring rolls filled with cabbage, edamame, carrots, mushroom, soybean, served with sweet chili sauce

Firecracker

Firecracker

$8.00

4 pcs fried baby spring rolls with cream cheese, crab meat, sweet chili dipping sauce

Fried Chicken Karaage

Fried Chicken Karaage

$13.00

fried chicken thigh, spicy aioli

Sashimi Harumaki

Sashimi Harumaki

$18.00

tuna, salmon, super white tuna, avocado, rice paper, tobiko, sweet plum soy

Crispy Shrimp Appetizer

Crispy Shrimp Appetizer

$12.00

6 pcs fried crispy shrimp in spicy mayo and mild chili sauce

Matcha Sourdough with Nori Butter

$3.00Out of stock

house-made matcha sourdough by the slice, served with nori butter

Main Course

Chicken Claypot

$28.00

chicken breast, Tokyo turnip, maitake, shallot, teriyaki, served with steamed rice

Miso Black Cod

Miso Black Cod

$38.00

miso broiled black cod fillet, pickled myoga, seaweed salad

Red Curry Shrimp

$22.00

shrimp, coconut curry, bell pepper, thai basil

Gyu-don

Gyu-don

$19.00

rice bowl topped with thinly sliced beef, onion, fried egg, scallions, pickled daikon, sweet soy sauce

Black Pepper Steak

$22.00

new york strip loin, sauteed bell pepper, onion, mushrooms

Chicken Yakisoba

$20.00

stir-fry buckwheat noodle, chicken, carrots, mushroom, sesame soy

Japanese Fried Rice (gf)

$16.00

Noodle Yaki

$18.00

wheat base noodle stir-fry with sliced bell pepper, onion, light soy, choice of protein

Chicken Rice Bowl

$19.00

rice bowl with crispy chicken in tangy tomato sauce, steamed broccoli

Seasonal Vegetables (v)

Seasonal Vegetables (v)

$16.00

sauteed seasonal vegetables with teriyaki sauce, served with rice

Sushi Menu

Tuna Tartare Sumiso

Tuna Tartare Sumiso

$15.00

gluten-free, tuna tartare, avocado, sake-miso sauce, sesame seeds, daikon sprouts

Tuna Salmon Carpaccio

Tuna Salmon Carpaccio

$22.00

thinly sliced tuna and salmon, ponzu sauce, shallots, mixed greens

Smoked Hamachi

Smoked Hamachi

$18.00

kombu cured yellowtail, asian pear, citrus tamari sauce

Lollipop

Lollipop

$18.00

big eye tuna, salmon, crabmeat, avocado, ponzu, wrapped in cucumber

Sashimi Harumaki

Sashimi Harumaki

$18.00

tuna, salmon, super white tuna, avocado, rice paper, tobiko, sweet plum soy

Maguro

Maguro

$5.00

big eye tuna

Salmon

Salmon

$4.00

Scottish fresh salmon

Sake Toro

Sake Toro

$4.00

salmon belly

Smoked Salmon

$4.00
Hamachi

Hamachi

$4.00

yellowtail

Escolar

Escolar

$4.00

super white tuna

Unagi

Unagi

$5.00

char-grilled freshwater eel

Izumidai

Izumidai

$4.00

tilapia

Hotategai

Hotategai

$5.00

jumbo raw scallop

Botan Ebi

Botan Ebi

$6.00

sweet raw spot prawn

Ebi

Ebi

$4.00

lightly poached shrimp

Tako

Tako

$4.00

poached octopus

Tamago (v)

Tamago (v)

$4.00

sweet egg omelet

Ikura

Ikura

$5.00
Tobiko

Tobiko

$4.00

flying fish egg

Masago

Masago

$4.00

smelt fish egg

Uni

Uni

$7.00

sea urchin

Bagel Maki (gf)

Bagel Maki (gf)

$11.00

(gf) smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese

Black Diamond

Black Diamond

$19.00

🌶 spicy hamachi, cilantro, avocado, topped with tuna, jalapeno, sesame chili oil, black tobiko, lime wedge

Bonsai Vegan Maki

$8.00
California Maki

California Maki

$10.00

snow crab, avocado, cucumber

Dragon

Dragon

$20.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber, unagi, avocado, unagi sauce

Flamer

Flamer

$19.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, topped with baked salmon, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, fish eggs

Koto Maki

$18.00

salmon, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo

Maki Mexicano

Maki Mexicano

$18.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber, guacamole, ponzu, sriracha

Rainbow

Rainbow

$20.00

crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, topped with assorted sashimi

Red Dragon

Red Dragon

$20.00

🌶 spicy tuna, jalapeno, avocado, topped with tuna, wasabi mayo, spicy sauce, unagi sauce, tempura crunch, masago fish eggs

Rock n' Roll

Rock n' Roll

$19.00

🌶 crab, shrimp, white fish, jalapeno, avocado, cream cheese, tempura coating, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Spicy Maki

Spicy Maki

$11.00

🌶choice of tuna, white tuna, crabmeat, yellowtail, or salmon

Unagi Avocado Maki

Unagi Avocado Maki

$11.00

served cooked* char-grilled freshwater eel, avocado, sesame, sweet unagi glaze

Vegetarian Maki (v)

Vegetarian Maki (v)

$8.00

choice of vegetable maki (vegan)

Koto Sushi Set

Koto Sushi Set

$30.00

6 pcs of chef's selection nigiri sushi, one California maki roll

Sashimi Set

Sashimi Set

$36.00

thick cut premium grade sashimi

Sashimi Deluxe (15 Pcs)

Sashimi Deluxe (15 Pcs)

$56.00

chef's selection premium cut sashimi

Chirashi Bowl

Chirashi Bowl

$26.00

assorted sashimi over sushi rice bowl

Desserts

Chokoreto

Chokoreto

$16.00

fleur de cao cremeux, pistachio mousse, salty caramel ice cream, cherry sphere

Ringo

Ringo

$15.00

mutsu apple parfait, jonagold gelee, zephyr caramel ginko leaves, japanese cheesecake, spiced cider sorbet

Kabocha

Kabocha

$16.00

chiboust, cassis, gingerbread, spicy lime gel, coffee ice cream

Kon

Kon

$15.00

sweet corn brulee, huckleberry jam, roasted corn husk, shiso butter ice cream

Ume Cake

Ume Cake

$16.00

Japanese plum, white chocolate, plum sake, almond white chocolate ice cream, plum sorbet

Ice Cream & Sorbet

$5.00

by the scoop

Sides

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Sushi Rice

$3.00

Side Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00

Side Sriracha Sauce

$1.00

Side Chili Oil

$1.00

Extra Wasabi

$1.00

Extra Ginger

$1.00

Extra Soy Sauce

$1.00

Tamari Gluten-Free Soy Sauce

$1.00

Side Butter

$1.00

Coffee Tea Juice

Tea Choice

$6.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fiji Water 500ml

$3.00

Fiji Water 500ml

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Bottled Spring Water

$2.00

San Ben Sparkling Water

$8.00

San Ben Still Water

$6.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Perrier Sparkling

$2.00

Fre Non Alcoholic Zinfandel

$9.00

Lyres No Alcohol Prosecco

$12.00

Pink Cloud Mocktail

$9.00

Rare Tea

$10.00

Sparrow Koto Coffee

$5.00

Sans Booze

$9.00

Utensils

No Utensils

Chopsticks

Plastic Fork

Plastic Spoon

Paper Napkins

Disposable Plates

$0.10
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Contemporary Japanese cuisine located within the historical Whitehall Hotel.

111 East Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60611

