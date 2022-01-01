Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza

588 Reviews

$$

712 Foothill Blvd

La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011

Order Again

Popular Items

The O.G.
Hai Five (Pork)
Kotsu Simple

Kotsu Ramen (Pork)

Matcha Kotsu Pork Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Pork Chashu*, Green Onion, Braised Greens, Fried Brussel Sprouts
The O.G.

The O.G.

$14.00

Kotsu Pork Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Pork Chashu*, Green Onion, Kikurage Mushroom

The Kick

The Kick

$14.50

Spicy Kotsu Pork Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Pork Chashu*, Green Onion, Kikurage Mushroom, Spicy Saboro, Black Garlic Oil, Sesame

The Flame

The Flame

$14.50

Spicy Kotsu Pork Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Pork Chashu*, Green Onion, Kikurage Mushroom, Flame Togarashi, Spicy Saboro, Black Garlic Oil, Chili Threads

Curry Up!

Curry Up!

$15.50

Curry Kotsu Pork Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Pork Chashu*, Green Onion, Braised Greens, Spicy Saboro, Crispy Onions

Matcha Madness

Matcha Madness

$16.00

Matcha Kotsu Pork Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Pork Chashu, Green Onion, Braised Greens, Fried Brussel Sprouts

Kotsu Simple

Kotsu Simple

$12.00

Kotsu Pork Broth, Hakata Noodles, Pork Chashu*

Tori Ramen (Chicken)

Tori O.G.

Tori O.G.

$14.00

Tori Chicken Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Chicken Meatballs*, Green Onion, Kikurage Mushroom

Tori Kick

Tori Kick

$14.50

Spicy Tori Chicken Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Chicken Meatballs*, Green Onion, Kikurage Mushroom, Spicy Saboro, Black Garlic Oil, Sesame

Tori Flame

Tori Flame

$14.50

Spicy Tori Chicken Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Chicken Meatballs*, Green Onion, Kikurage Mushroom, Flame Togarashi, Spicy Saboro, Black Garlic Oil, Chili Threads

Tori Curry Up!

Tori Curry Up!

$15.50

Curry Tori Chicken Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Chicken Meatballs*, Green Onion, Braised Greens, Spicy Saboro, Crispy Onions

Tori Matcha Madness

Tori Matcha Madness

$16.00

Matcha Tori Chicken Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Chicken Meatballs*, Green Onion, Braised Greens, Fried Brussel Sprouts

Tori Simple

Tori Simple

$12.00

Tori Chicken Broth, Hakata Noodles, Chicken Meatballs*

Tonyu Ramen (Plant)

The Tonyu

The Tonyu

$14.00

Plant-Based Tonyu Broth, Plant-based Noodle, Marinated Tofu, Green Onions, Corn, Fried Brussel Sprouts, Braised Greens, Black Garlic Oil

Tonyu Kick

Tonyu Kick

$14.50

Plant-Based Spicy Tonyu Broth, Plant-based Noodle, Marinated Tofu, Green Onions, Corn, Fried Brussel Sprouts, Braised Greens, Black Garlic Oil, Sesame Seeds

Tonyu Flame

Tonyu Flame

$14.50

Plant-Based Spicy Tonyu Broth, Plant-based Noodle, Marinated Tofu, Green Onions, Corn, Fried Brussel Sprouts, Braised Greens, Black Garlic Oil, Flame Togarashi, Chili Threads

Tonyu Curry Up!

Tonyu Curry Up!

$15.50

Plant-Based Curry Tonyu Broth, Plant-based Noodle, Marinated Tofu, Green Onions, Corn, Fried Brussel Sprouts, Braised Greens, Black Garlic Oil, Crispy Onions

Tonyu Matcha Madness

Tonyu Matcha Madness

$16.00

Plant-Based Matcha Tonyu Broth, Plant-based Noodle, Marinated Tofu, Green Onions, Corn, Fried Brussel Sprouts, Braised Greens

Tonyu Simple

Tonyu Simple

$12.00

Tonyu Plant Based Broth, Hakata Noodles, Tofu Steak*

Rice Bowls

Chicken Karaage Bowl

Chicken Karaage Bowl

$11.00

White Rice, Fried Chicken Karaage, Green Onions, Japanese Pickles, and our Special Kotsu Aioli Sauce.

Kotsu Bowl

Kotsu Bowl

$11.00

White Rice, Pork Chashu, Onsen Egg, Green Onions, Japanese Pickles, and our Special Kotsu Aioli Sauce.

Gyoza

Hai Five (Pork)

Hai Five (Pork)

$8.00
Yasai Gyozas (Plant Based)

Yasai Gyozas (Plant Based)

$8.00

Sides

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Japanese Fried Chicken Bites with Kotsu Aioli Sauce. Choice of Original, Curry, and Spicy Flame.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$7.00

Tempura Battered Octopus, Green Onion, Bonito Fish Flakes, and Aioli Sauce.

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Deep Fried Brussels Sprouts. Choice of Original, Curry, and Spicy Flame.

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00

Edamame. Choice of Original, Garlic, and Spicy Flame.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Japanese Seaweed Salad Topped with Sesame Seeds!

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$4.00

Plain White or Brown Rice in a Bowl

Pork Chashu (2 Slices)

Pork Chashu (2 Slices)

$6.00
Chicken Meatballs (5 Pieces)

Chicken Meatballs (5 Pieces)

$6.00Out of stock
Organic Tofu (3 Slices)

Organic Tofu (3 Slices)

$3.00Out of stock
Half Boiled Egg

Half Boiled Egg

$1.00
Chili Paste

Chili Paste

$1.00

Kotsu Chili Paste

Hakata Noodles

Hakata Noodles

$4.00

Tonyu Plant Based Noodles

$5.00
Kotsu Pork Broth

Kotsu Pork Broth

$7.00

Kotsu Kick Broth

$7.00

Kotsu Flame Broth

$7.00

Kotsu Curry Up Broth

$7.00

Kotsu Matcha Madness Broth

$7.00

Tori Chicken Broth

$7.00

Tori Kick Broth

$7.00

Tori Flame Broth

$7.00

Tori Curry Up Broth

$7.00

Tori Matcha Madness Broth

$7.00
Tonyu Plant Based Broth

Tonyu Plant Based Broth

$7.00

Tonyu Kick Broth

$7.00

Tonyu Flame Broth

$7.00

Tonyu Curry Up Broth

$7.00

Tonyu Matcha Madness Broth

$7.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00Out of stock
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.00Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00Out of stock
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.00
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$3.00
Honest Unsweetened Iced Green Tea

Honest Unsweetened Iced Green Tea

$3.50Out of stock
Honest Honey Iced Green Tea

Honest Honey Iced Green Tea

$3.50
Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock
Yogurt Calpico

Yogurt Calpico

$3.50

Non-carbonated beverage made from high quality non-fat milk. Enjoy the refreshing sweet-and-tangy taste with a hint of citrus and yogurt flavors!!

Ramune Original

Ramune Original

$3.50
Ramune Melon

Ramune Melon

$3.50
Ramune Grape

Ramune Grape

$3.50
Ramune Lychee

Ramune Lychee

$3.50
Ramune Peach

Ramune Peach

$3.50Out of stock
Ramune Orange

Ramune Orange

$3.50Out of stock

Open Drink

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Online Ordering Daily from 11am-8pm. We serve craft Japanese Ramen featuring the Hakata Style Tokotsu Ramen Broth which takes 12 hours to make and provides a rich deep flavor.

Website

Location

712 Foothill Blvd, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011

Directions

Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza image
Banner pic
Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza image

