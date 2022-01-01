Ramen
Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza
588 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Online Ordering Daily from 11am-8pm. We serve craft Japanese Ramen featuring the Hakata Style Tokotsu Ramen Broth which takes 12 hours to make and provides a rich deep flavor.
Location
712 Foothill Blvd, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Burbank
No Reviews
220 N San Fernando Blvd Burbank, CA 91502
View restaurant
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - Rosemead
No Reviews
8450 E Valley Blvd #103 Rosemead, CA 91770
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in La Canada Flintridge
More near La Canada Flintridge