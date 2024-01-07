Kountry Morning 17611 Cassina Dr
5832 Fairdale Lane
Houston, TX 77057
Full Menu
Pancakes N' Such
- Classic French Toast$14.97
Our classic French Toast with side of butter, served with 2 farm fresh eggs, 3 Thick-Sliced Bacon or 2 sausage and side of Syrup
- Classic Pancakes$13.97
Three Buttermilk Pancakes with side of butter, served with 2 farm fresh eggs, 3 Thick-Sliced Bacon or 2 sausage and side of Syrup
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$14.97
Chocolate chips cooked inside Three Buttermilk Pancakes with side of butter, served with 2 farm fresh eggs, 3 Thick-Sliced Bacon or 2 sausage and side of Syrup
- Blueberry Pancakes$14.97
Blueberries cooked inside Three Buttermilk Pancakes with side of butter, served with 2 farm fresh eggs, 3 Thick-Sliced Bacon or 2 sausage and side of Syrup
- Pecan Pancakes$14.97
Pecans cooked inside Three Buttermilk Pancakes with side of butter, served with 2 farm fresh eggs, 3 Thick-Sliced Bacon or 2 sausage and side of Syrup
Big Breakfast Sandwiches
- Meat, Egg and Cheese Sandwich, or Wrap$9.48
2 farm-fresh eggs with cheese, 3 thick-sliced bacon slices or 2 sausages on a brioche bun
- Egg and Cheese Sandwich, or Wrap$7.99
2 farm-fresh eggs with cheese on a brioche bun
- Smoked Turkey Breast, Egg and Cheese Sandwich, or Wrap$9.48
2 farm-fresh eggs with cheese, smoked turkey breast on a brioche bun
Classic Breakfasts
- Fried Breaded Chicken Tenders and Waffles Breakfast Sandwich$12.98
2 farm fresh eggs, 2 fried breaded chicken tenders between 2 Belgian waffles with your choice of breakfast side
- Biscuit Breakfast Sandwhich$6.49
One biscuit sandwich with your choice of sausage or bacon, a scrambled egg, and a side of hashbrown
- Eggs in a Basket$12.69
2 farm fresh eggs inside 2 seared sourdough bread, 3 thick-sliced bacon or 2 smoke sausage patties with your choice of breakfast side
- Fried Breaded Chicken Tenders and Waffles$11.49
Nashville hot sauce over 2 fried breaded chicken tenders on top of a Belgian waffle serve with breakfast syrup and butter
Omelettes
Breakfast Extras
Breakfast Sides
- Side of Bacon$4.80
Three slices of thick-sliced bacon
- Side of Sausage Patties$4.80
Side of two smoked sausage patties
- Side of Cheese Grits$4.49
Coarse ground grits slow cooked with margarine, salt and cheese
- Side of Course Ground Grits$2.99
Coarse ground grits slow cooked with margarine and salt
- Side of Sawmill Gravy$2.99
Sawmill gravy seasoned and cooked with salt and black pepper
12" Pizzas
16" Pizzas
- 16" Extra Lg. Cheese Pizza$16.99
- 16" Extra Lg. Greek Pizza$20.99
- 16" Extra Lg. Grilled Chicken Spinach Pizza$22.99
- 16" Extra Lg. Margherita Pizza$20.99
- 16" Extra Lg. Meatloaf Pizza$22.99
- 16" Extra Lg. Meaty Pizza$22.99
- 16" Extra Lg. Supreme Pizza$22.99
- 16" Extra Lg. Texmex Pizza$22.99
- 16" Extra Lg. Veggie Pizza$20.99
Appetizers
- Quesadilla$11.50
Grilled meat of choice, onion, tomato and shredded cheese with salsa and sour cream
- Fried Pickles$4.99
Breaded pickles served with ranch dressing
- Sampler Platter(Tenders)$16.89
Breaded chicken tenders (2), mozzarella sticks (3), and onion rings (4)
- Fried Mozzarella Sticks$9.39
Breaded mozzarella sticks (6) served with marinara sauce
- Fried Mushrooms$4.99
Breaded mushrooms served with ranch dressing
- Sampler Platter (Wings)$16.90
Wings; flavor of choice (4), mozzarella sticks (4), and onion rings (4)
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Classic Cheeseburger$11.49
- Club Sandwich$12.98
Triple-decker stacked with turkey, bacon, ham, tomato, lettuce, and mayo
- Classic Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Breaded fried or Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$11.49
1/2 lb beef patty, Cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and BBQ sauce
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.49
1/2 lb beef patty, swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, or Wrap$12.98
Fried breaded chicken, coleslaw, pickle, mayo
- Bacon Cheeseburger$12.98
1/2 lb beef patty, amer, cheddar, or swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, mayo and ketchup
- Grilled Cheese BLT$9.99
3 thick-sliced bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato on seared sourdough bread
- Classic Hamburger$9.99
1/2 lb beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, mayo and ketchup
- Spicy Jalapeño Burger$11.49
1/2 lb burger, provolone cheese, jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo
Burritos and Bowls
- BYO Kountry Burrito Bowl$14.03
3 eggs scrambled with hash brown, cheddar cheese, onion, bell pepper, tomato, your choice of 1 meat served with buttermilk biscuit and side of salsa sauce
- Stuffed Whipped Potato Bowl$12.99
Creamy mashed potatoes, sweet corn, and bite-sized chunks of crispy chicken are layered together then drizzled with choice of home-style sawmill gravy or brown gravy and topped with shredded Cheddar cheese served with buttermilk biscuits
- BYO Kounty Burrito$14.03
3 eggs scrambled with hash brown, cheddar cheese, onion, bell pepper, tomato, your choice of 1 meat served with side of salsa sauce
Kountry Plates
- Meatloaf$13.95
A thick slice of our special recipe meatloaf made with tomatoes, onions and green peppers, served with your choice of two or three sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins
- Kountry Fried Steak$15.59
A generous portion of our USDA Choice steak breaded and deep fried, smothered in Sawmill Kountry gravy, served with your choice of two or three sides and Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins
- Chicken Fried Chicken$15.59
A generous portion of our deep-fried chicken breast fillet topped with sawmill Kountry gravy, served with your choice of two or three sides and Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins
- Chicken Breast Dinner$18.96
Two seasoned grilled or hand-dipped in our own special batter and fried chicken breasts served with your choice of two Country Sides and Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins
- Ahi Tuna Steak$20.14
Our Ahi Tuna Steak lightly seasoned and grilled to order with your choice of three sides. Or enjoy it with a House Salad and Baked Potato in place of three sides
- Chicken Tenders$16.43
6 crispy hand-breaded and fried chicken tenders served with your choice of two or three sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins
The Lunch Box
- Turkey Croissant Sandwich/oup$12.98
With meat of choice, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
- Club Sandwich Lunch$12.98
Triple-decker stacked with turkey, bacon, ham, tomato, lettuce and mayo
- Turkey Croissant Sandwich/Salad$12.98
Triple-decker stacked with turkey, bacon, ham, tomato, lettuce, and mayo
- Classic Lunch Sandwich/Soup$11.49
With meat of choice, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and cheese
- Classic Lunch Sandwich/Salad$11.49
With meat of choice, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and cheese
Salads & Wraps
- Grilled Chicken Salad/Wrap$14.00
Fresh cut mixed iceberg lettuce, carrot and cabbage topped with grilled chicken, onion, green pepper, tomato, black olives, and provolone cheese with choice of dressing
- House Side Salad$6.75
Fresh cut mixed iceberg lettuce, carrot and cabbage topped with onion, green pepper, tomatoes, black olives, provolone cheese, and cheddar cheese with choice of dressing on side
- Greek Salad/Wrap$11.00
Fresh cut mixed iceberg lettuce, carrot and cabbage topped with onion, green pepper, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese with Greek dressing
- Caesar Salad/Wrap$11.00
Fresh cut romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croûtons with caesar dressing
- Shrimp Salad/Wrap$13.00
Fresh cut mixed iceberg lettuce, carrot and cabbage topped with choice of grilled or fried shrimp, onion, tomato, and black olives with choice of dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Salad/Wrap$14.00
Fresh cut mixed iceberg lettuce, carrot and cabbage topped with breaded chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, onion, green pepper, tomato, black olives, and provolone cheese with choice of dressing
- Club Salad/Wrap$11.00
Fresh cut mixed iceberg lettuce, carrot and cabbage topped with turkey, ham, onion, green pepper, tomato, black olives, and provolone cheese with choice of dressing
- Chef Salad/Wrap$11.00
Fresh cut mixed iceberg lettuce, carrot and cabbage topped with turkey, ham, green pepper, onion, tomatoes, and black olives with provolone cheese with choice of dressing
- Crispy Chicken Salad/Wrap$14.00
Fresh cut mixed iceberg lettuce, carrot and cabbage topped with breaded chicken tenders, onion, green pepper, tomato, black olives, and provolone cheese with choice of dressing
Wings
- 6 Wings$9.95
Classic bone-in wings with choice of flavor and dipping sauce
- 10 Wings$14.95
Classic Bone-in wings with choice of flavor and dipping sauce
- 15 Wings$21.95
Classic Bone-in wings with choice of flavor and dipping sauce
- 20 Wings$27.95
Classic bone-in wings with choice of flavor and dipping sauce
- 6 Wing Combo$13.95
Classic Bone-in wings with choice of flavor, regular fries, dip sauce and a drink
- 10 Wing Combo$18.95
Classic bone-in wings with choice of flavor, regular fries, dip sauce and a drink
- 15 Wing Combo$24.95
Classic bone-in wings with choice of flavor, regular fries, dip sauce and a drink
- 20 Wings Combo$32.95
Classic Bone-in wings with choice of flavor, regular fries, dip sauce and a drink
- 30 Wing Combo$45.95
Classic bone-in wings with choice of flavor, regular fries, dip sauce and a drink
Tenders
- 4 Tenders$10.95
Crispy breaded and fried chicken tenders
- 6 Tenders$13.95
Crispy breaded and fried chicken tenders
- 8 Tenders$16.95
Crispy breaded and fried chicken tenders
- 4 Tender Combo$16.95
Crispy breaded and fried chicken tenders with choice of flavor, regular fries, dip sauce and a drink
- 6 Tender Combo$20.95
Crispy breaded and fried chicken tenders with choice of flavor, regular fries, dip sauce and a drink
- 8 Tender Combo$23.95
Crispy breaded and fried chicken tenders with choice of flavor, regular fries, dip sauce and a drink
Sides & Veggies
- Side-Baked Potato$5.89
Baked Potato topped with shredded Colby Cheese, bacon pieces, whipped butter, Sour Cream and chopped green onions
- Side-Mashed Potatoes$2.99
Creamy Mashed Potatoes with unsalted butter, Black Pepper, and Salt
- Side-mashed with Brown Gravy$2.99
Creamy Mashed Potatoes with Brown Gravy
- Side- Corn$2.99
Whole Kernel Corn cooked with unsalted butter, Black pepper and Salt
- Side-Rice$2.99
- Side-Macaroni N' Cheese$2.99
- Side-Fried Okra$2.99
- Fries$2.99
Priced by add-ons fries seasoned with garlic salt. Packed hot and ready to serve
- Side-Fried Pickles$2.99
- Side-HashBrown$2.99
- Side-Fried Mushrooms$2.99
- Side-Green Beans$2.99
Greens beans slow simmered with bacon
- Side-Mashed with White Gravy$2.99
- Side-Avocado$2.59
- Kountry Veggie Plate (3)$8.97
Choices from our traditional country vegetable
- Side-Mashed with Bacon N' Cheese$3.99
- Side-Salad$6.75
Fresh cut mixed iceberg lettuce, carrot and cabbage topped with onion, green pepper, tomatoes, black olives, provolone cheese, and Cheddar cheese with choice of dressing on side
- Kountry Veggie Plate (4)$10.50
Kid World
- Mini Chocolate Chip Pancakes$8.49
Chocolate chips cooked inside three mini buttermilk pancakes with side of butter, served with 2 thick-sliced bacon or 1 sausage and side of syrup
- Scrambled Egg N' Biscuit$5.84
One biscuit with a scrambled egg and a side of hash brown
- Grilled Cheese Breakfast$11.86
Made with American cheese on grilled sourdough bread. Served with choice of one kountry side
- Creamy Mac N' Cheese$6.88
Our creamy cheesy mac n' cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit or corn muffin
Desserts
Kountry Morning BREAKFAST, BRUNCH & DINNER
