Kitchen Of the World KOW

Popular Items

Pork Steam Gyozas
Lasagna KOW- Style
Pasta Alfredo KOW-Style

APPETIZERS

Pork Steam Gyozas

Pork Steam Gyozas

$9.50

Steamed Pork Gyoza served with our Asian Street Sauce.

Crunchy Shrimp Wok

Crunchy Shrimp Wok

$13.50

Sweet and Spicy Wok-Glazed Crunchy Shrimp served with Avocado and Fresh Herbs.

Hoisin Chicken Wings

Hoisin Chicken Wings

$9.00

Fried Chicken Wings glazed in our Guava Hoisin Sauce.

Sweet Chill Chicken Wings

Sweet Chill Chicken Wings

$9.00

Fried Chicken Wings glazed in our Sweet & Spicy Asian Sauce.

Burrata Sampler

Burrata Sampler

$16.99

Burrata Cheese presented in 3 styles: Fried Guava Burrata, Arugula Burrata, and Prosciutto Burrata.

Broken Eggs

Broken Eggs

$14.00

KOW version of the Spanish Classic ¨Huevos rotos¨: Serrano Ham, Italian Parsley on a bed of Golden Fried Potatoes topped with 2 Sunny-Side-Up Eggs.

Gnocchis and Cheese

Gnocchis and Cheese

$12.00

Potato Gnocchi Au Gratin in our Four Cheese Sauce (Gruyère, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Parmigiano).

Onion Soup

Onion Soup

$9.50

Classic French Onion Soup with Beef Broth, Caramelized Onions, and Toasted Rustic Bread Au Gratin with Gruyère Cheese.

Pulpo A La Gallega X1

$17.00

Pulpo A La Gallega X2

$28.00
Tequepops

Tequepops

$8.50

Mini White Cheese Fingers wrapped in a Buttery Dough served with Guava Marmalade.

Tostones De Cerdo

Tostones De Cerdo

$12.99

Crispy green plantains covered with shredded pork, pico de gallo, cheese, chipottle and cilantro aioli.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour Tortilla with a Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, and Pico de Gallo served with Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli, and Cilantro Aioli.

HAM CROQUETTES

$8.00

FISH CROQUETTES

$8.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$14.00
Smoke Hummus

Smoke Hummus

$9.99

Smoked Hummus with Baked Chickpeas, Olive Oil, and Paprika, served with Pita Bread.

Fish & Chips "Cape Town Style"

Fish & Chips "Cape Town Style"

$14.99

Deep-Fried Fish, Shrimp, and Calamari Rings served with French Fries.

Brie and Caramelized Onions

Brie and Caramelized Onions

$15.50

Fresh Pizza Flatbread with Caramelized Onions, Brie Cheese, Honey, and Caramelized Cashews.

M.S CROQUETAS DE JAMON

M.S CROQUETAS DE PESCADO

M.S CROQUETAS 1/1

M.S TOSTON DE CERDO

M.S PORK STEAM GYOZAS

M.S FRIED BURRATA

M.S PROSCIUTTO BURRATA

M.S HUMMUS

MAINS

Pork Belly Ramen

Pork Belly Ramen

$15.50

Egg Noodles, Slow-Cooked Poached Egg, Crispy Pork Belly, Green Onions, Mushrooms, and Nori Sheets bathed in our Special KOW Broth.

Shrimp Ramen

Shrimp Ramen

$17.00

Egg Noodles, Slow-Cooked Poached Egg, Wok-Seared Butterfly Shrimp, Green Onions, Cilantro, and Nori Sheets bathed in our Special KOW Broth with Tomatoes.

Short Ribs RAMEN
$24.00

Short Ribs RAMEN

$24.00
Thai Snapper

Thai Snapper

$24.99

Grilled Snapper served with our Asian Street Sauce and a Fresh Thai-Style Green Mango Salad.

Rice Wok "Intruso"

Rice Wok "Intruso"

$13.50

Wok-Seared Rice with Vegetables served with the protein of your choice glazed in our KOW-Style Hoisin Sauce.

Noodle Wok "Intruso"

Noodle Wok "Intruso"

$14.50

Steamed and Wok-Seared Noodles with Vegetables and your choice of Chicken or Shrimp.

Short Ribs Soy-Onion

$37.00

Ravioli filled with Crab, sautéed Asian Style with Basil, Soy Sauce, and Cilantro, topped with Sesame Seeds.

Picanha Soy-Onion

$29.00
Skirt Soy-Onion

Skirt Soy-Onion

$37.00

10 oz. of Grilled Skirt Steak covered in Caramelized Onions and our Asian Street Sauce.

Porterhouse Soy-Onion

$45.00

16 oz. of Grilled Ribeye covered in Caramelized Onions and our Asian Street Sauce.

Crab Ravoilis Soy-Basil
$21.50

Crab Ravoilis Soy-Basil

$21.50

Lobster Tail RAMEN

$28.50

RAMEN Surf And Turf

$36.00

The Meats RAMEN

$29.00

SEA AND FARM RAMEN

$36.50

Dinner Miami Spice

$45.00
Short Ribs Ravioli

Short Ribs Ravioli

$22.50

Stuffed with Smoked Short Ribs in a Mushroom and Garlic Cream.

Crab Ravioli "Au Gratin"

Crab Ravioli "Au Gratin"

$23.50

Stuffed with Crab in a Pomodoro and Heavy Cream Sauce with Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese Au Gratin.

Pasta Alfredo KOW-Style

Pasta Alfredo KOW-Style

$18.50

Linguini with Heavy Cream and Parmesan Sauce, topped with Fried Chicken Tenders and Greens.

Lasagna KOW- Style

Lasagna KOW- Style

$17.50

Our take on a classic Lasagna filled with Beef Ragu, Sweet Plantain Purée, and Bechamel Sauce, with Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese Au Gratin.

Seafood Rice

Seafood Rice

$24.00

Rice in a Fish and Pomodoro Broth with Shrimp, Squid, and Mussels.

Lobster Tail Raviolis

$45.00

Picanha Cazuela

$29.00
Skirt Cazuela

Skirt Cazuela

$37.00

10 oz. of Grilled Skirt Steak served in a hot pot (cazuela) with Roasted Garlic, Thyme, Rosemary, and Butter.

Porterhouse Cazuela

Porterhouse Cazuela

$45.00

16 oz. of Grilled Ribeye Steak served in a hot pot (cazuela) with Roasted Garlic, Thyme, Rosemary, and Butter.

Chicken Parmigianna
$19.00

Chicken Parmigianna

$19.00
Short Ribs Cazuela
$37.00

Short Ribs Cazuela

$37.00

Smoked Roasted Turkey Breast

$24.00Out of stock
Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$15.99

Venezuelan-Style Creamy Rice with Fried and Grilled Chicken, Fried Egg, and Green Peas.

Bandeja Paisa

Bandeja Paisa

$28.50

Traditional Colombian dish served in our own style: Crispy Pork Belly, Chorizo, Red Beans, White Rice, Avocado, and Sweet Plantains.

Fried Snapper

$24.00

Deep-Fried Whole Snapper Fish served with Tostones and Coleslaw.

BBQ Pork Ribs

BBQ Pork Ribs

$24.00
"KOW" Burger with French Fries

"KOW" Burger with French Fries

$15.50

Brisket Patty in a Brioche Bun with a Bacon-Onion Marmalade and Pickle Mayo served with French Fries.

Chicken Breast with Chimichurri

Chicken Breast with Chimichurri

$15.50

10 oz. of Chicken Breast on the Grill with Homemade Chimichurri.

Salmon Loin with Chimichurri

Salmon Loin with Chimichurri

$24.00

8 oz. of Salmon Loin on the Grill with Homemade Chimichurri.

Picanha With Chimichurri
$29.00

Picanha With Chimichurri

$29.00
Skirt with Chimichurri

Skirt with Chimichurri

$37.00

10 oz. of Skirt on the Grill with Homemade Chimichurri.

Porterhouse with Chimichurri

Porterhouse with Chimichurri

$45.00

16 oz. of Bone-In Ribeye on the Grill with Homemade Chimichurri.

Short Ribs Chimichurri
$37.00

Short Ribs Chimichurri

$37.00
Saltados

Saltados

$15.50
Chicken Tagine

Chicken Tagine

$21.00

Chicken Stew with Zucchini, Red Pepper, Onion, Broccoli, and Carrot served with White Rice.

Braai (Barbacoa)

Braai (Barbacoa)

$55.00

Skirt, Chicken, and Chorizo Smoked on the Grill served with Hummus, Pita Bread, and the Side of your choice.

Surf And Turf Braai
$68.00

Surf And Turf Braai

$68.00
Piripiri Spice Pork Ribs
$25.50

Piripiri Spice Pork Ribs

$25.50

Fettucine Al Pomodoro

$28.00

Fathers Day Burger

$26.00

M.S SHRIMP RAMEN

$28.00

M.S INTRUSO NOODLES CHICKEN

$28.00

M.S LOMO SALTADO

$28.00

M.S CRAB RAVIOLIS SOY BASIL

$45.00

M.S THE MEATS RAMEN

$45.00

M.S BBQ RIBS W TRUFFLED MASHED PT

$45.00

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.50

MARGARITA PIZZA

$9.50

KIDS CHEESE BURGUER

$9.50

LINGUINI ALFREDO

$10.00

Steak And Rice

$12.50

SIDES

French Fries

$3.50

White Rice

$3.50

Congri

$3.50

Salad

$3.50

Yuca

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

Red Beans

$3.50

Sweet Plantains

$3.50

Tostones

$3.50

Wok Veggies

$6.50

Avocado x2

$6.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Truffle French Fries

$6.50

Asian French Fries

$6.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Linguini Alfredo

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$6.50

Fresh Mango Salad Side

$5.50

Pita Bread

$1.00

Rustic Bread

$2.00

Bread with Cheese

$3.50

Egg

$1.50

Guasacaca

$1.00

Parmesan Cheese

$0.75

Asian Street Sauce Side

$0.75

Mayo-Sriracha Sauce Side

$0.75

Soy Sauce Side

$0.75

EXTRA PROTEIN

Pork Belly Side

$9.00

wok rice veggies

$6.50

Pico De Gallo Side

$2.00

Delivery Fee

$5.00

Delivery Fee

$5.00

Porchetta Slice

$22.00

Pan de Jamon

$24.00

Burrata Side

$5.35

Whole Porchetta

$210.00

Half Porchetta

$120.00

Pavo Relleno Plato

$24.00Out of stock

Hallaca

$10.00

Extra Broth Ramen

$5.00

Galician Potatoes Salad

$9.00

Avocado salad

$6.50

COCTELES

Tinto De Verano

$8.00

MOJITO

$10.00

PIÑA COLADA

$10.00

MARGARITA

$10.00

HURRICANE

$10.00

SAKE LEMON DROP

$10.00

SCORPION

$10.00

PLANTER´S PUNCH

$10.00

MINTY PINEAPPLE RUM

$10.00

SAKE BOMB

$7.00

SAKE SHOT

$3.00

Happy Iced Tea

$10.00

SAKE MULE

$10.00

Coco Loco

$10.00

Cuba Libre

$10.00

5 Mayo Margarita
$5.00

5 Mayo Margarita

$5.00

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

JUICES

Passion Fruit

$5.50

Strawberry

$5.50

Mango

$5.50

Pineapple

$5.50

Mix Juice

$7.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Soursop

$5.50

COFFEE

Espresso

$2.50

Coladita

$2.50

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso Doble

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Cortadito

$2.50

Latte Small

$2.50

Colada

$4.50

Bombon

$6.50

Macchiato

$3.00

Nutella Cappuccino

$7.00

Granita Chocolate

$9.00

Granita Caramelo

$9.00

LEMONADES

Lemonade

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Coconut Lemonade

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Minty Lemonade

$6.00

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$6.00

Mango Lemonade

$6.00

Pineapple Lemonade

$6.00

WATER

Mineral Water Small

$3.50

Sparkling Water Small

$3.50

Water Glass

Natural Water Large

$5.99

Sparkling Water Large

$5.99

UBER SOFT DRINK

COKE UBER

SPRITE UBER

DIET COKE UBER

ZERO COKE UBER

RED WINE

HH Red Wine Glass

Kallan Cabernet

Villa Marin Merlot

Just Malbec

Rockin Ranch, Pinot Noir

Rocklin Ranch, Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00

Palena Reserva Especial, Merlot

$38.00

Palena Reserva Especial Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

Caballo Loco, Maipo

$70.00

Caballo Loco, Apalta

$70.00

Caballo Loco Sagrada Familia

$70.00

Mairena Reserva Malbec

$55.00

Prado Rey Crianza Rivera del Duero

$55.00

Porto Digestivo

$8.00

WHITE WINE

HH White Wine Glass

$5.00

Villa Marin Pinot Grigio

Palena, Sauvignon Blanc

Palena Chardonnay

Anno Domini, Pinot Grigio

$38.00

Rocklin Ranch, Chardonnay

$44.00

SPARKLING WINE

HH Sparkling Wine Glass

$5.00

Opera Prima Brut

Anno Domini, Prosecco

$38.00

Anno Domini, Rose

$38.00

NVY Passion Fruit bottle

$40.00

ROSE WINES

HH Rose Wine Glass

$5.00

Pagos De Araiz Rose

83 Rose Cortes De Provance

$38.00

SANGRIAS

Red Wine Sangria Glass

$10.00

White Wine Sangria Glass

$10.00

Sparkling Wine Sangria Glass

$10.00

Rose Wine Sangria Glass

$10.00

Red Wine Sangria Jar

$42.00

White Wine Sangria Jar

$42.00

Sparkling Wine Sangria Jar

$42.00

Rose Wine Sangria Jar

$42.00

NVY Sparkling Passion Fruit Sangria

$46.00

PLUS

Descorche

$20.00

Sangria Mix Glass

$2.00

FLAVORED PROSECCO

MIMOSA

$8.00

PASSION FRUIT MIMOSA

$8.00

MANGO MIMOSA

$8.00

BELLINI

$8.00

ROSSINI

$8.00

Bottomless

$25.00

Refill

DESSERT

COCONUT GUAVA BLONDIE
$11.50

COCONUT GUAVA BLONDIE

$11.50
CHOCOLATE CAKE
$12.99

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$12.99
CHOCOLATE CREAM PUFF BATH
$10.99

CHOCOLATE CREAM PUFF BATH

$10.99

ICE CREAM SCOOP

$3.00

Cake Fee

$18.00

FLAN

$10.50

TIRAMISU

$12.50

M.S DONUTS WITH ICE CREAM

M.S BOMBON COFFEE

M.S GRANITA AL CIOCCOLATO

M.S FLAN

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Fasten your seat belts! We offer you a sensory gastronomic experience of international stature. Enjoy a first-class flight of flavors across the five continents, with dishes that will take you to new heights. Our colors and details – as well as the interior design, tableware, artistic plating, and even the crew – make the experience at KOW Restaurant an authentic journey around the world.

Website

Location

14429 SW 42ND ST, Miami, FL 33175

Directions

Gallery
Kitchen Of the World image
Kitchen Of the World image

