Kitchen Of the World KOW

Fasten your seat belts! We offer you a sensory gastronomic experience of international stature. Enjoy a first-class flight of flavors across the five continents, with dishes that will take you to new heights. Our colors and details – as well as the interior design, tableware, artistic plating, and even the crew – make the experience at KOW Restaurant an authentic journey around the world.
14429 SW 42ND ST, Miami, FL 33175
