Kowbird by Matt Horn.

1733 Peralta Street

Oakland, CA 94607

Order Again

Birds (Sandwiches)

Nashville Spicy Hot Bird

Nashville Spicy Hot Bird

$15.00

Pick your Spice Level! Our Nashville Hot Bird is made with a Fried Chicken Thigh, served on a Potato Roll, with Pickles, Slaw, and two Bread and Butter Pickles, Seasoned with a blend of Spices. Our Best Selling Bird, pairs well with our La Canada or Kitty Beer and Lemonade.

The Original Southern Bird

The Original Southern Bird

$15.00

A Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich A Fried Chicken Thigh dipped in Butter, served on a Potato Roll, with Pickles, Slaw, and two Bread and Butter Pickles.

Honey Butter Bird

Honey Butter Bird

$15.00

A Fried Chicken Thigh dipped in Sweet Honey Butter, served on a Potato Roll, Slaw, and two Bread and Butter Pickles. Pairs Well with Southern Sweet Tea, and a side of Nashville Sauce.

Tenders

Nashville Spicy Hot Tenders

$15.00

Our Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders come with Four Tenders and a Dipping sauce of your Choice. Make it a Combo with Fries, Mac, or Coleslaw for 3$ Extra.

Southern Tenders

Southern Tenders

$15.00

Our Southern Chicken Tenders come with Four Tenders. and a Dipping sauce of your Choice. Make it a Combo for 3$ Extra.

Honey Butter Tender

Honey Butter Tender

$15.00

Our Honey Butter Chicken Tenders come with Four Tenders, and a Dipping sauce of your Choice. Make it a Combo for 3$ Extra!

Wing Plates

Comes Hot, Honey, or Southern Style. Served on Texas Toast with a side of Pickles, and a Side of your Choice.
Wing Plate

Wing Plate

$15.00

Comes Hot, Honey, or Southern Style. Served on Texas Toast with a side of Pickles.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

Classic Crispy Fries, Size is Med-Large. Feeds one-two people.

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Mac n Cheese! Made with 5 different types of Cheese. Serving size is 12oz.

Bird Slaw

Bird Slaw

$4.00

Slaw is MAYONAISE based.

Bird Fries

Southern Bird Fries

Southern Bird Fries

$16.00

Fries, Chicken, Bird Sauce, and Grilled Onions! Great for Sharing!

Nashville Bird Fries

Nashville Bird Fries

$16.00

Beverages

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Made Fresh every Service. House made Lemonade, Water, Lemons and Sugar!

Southern Sweet Tea

Southern Sweet Tea

$4.00

House made Sweet Tea with a hint of Honey. Made fresh everyday.

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Half Sweet Tea, Half Lemonade, Both made in House.

Topo-chico

Topo-chico

$4.00

Mineral Water.

Root Beer (Non-Alcoholic)

Root Beer (Non-Alcoholic)

$4.00Out of stock

Devils Canyon Root Beer.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Classic Bottled Coke.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Classic Coke.

Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$3.00

Boxed Water! 16.9 FO.

Bottled Sprite

Bottled Sprite

$4.00

Spicy Water.

Can Sprite

$2.50

Spirits and Taps

La Canada del Diablo (Can Beer)

La Canada del Diablo (Can Beer)

$8.00Out of stock

Lager Especial 16oz 4.7℅ ALC. Photo identification required .

Beer Kitty Kölsch (Tap)

$7.00Out of stock

Beer Kitty Kölsch is super easy drinking, light-bodied and bubbly with a dry, hint-of-hop finish. 4.6% ABV

Spare the Air IPA (Tap)

Spare the Air IPA (Tap)

$7.00Out of stock

Spare the Air is a lighter-bodied hazy, supremely crushable with citrus, tropical fruit and a little herby freshness throughout. 6.7% ABV

Gourmet Pies

Pecan Sweet Potato Pie.

Pecan Sweet Potato Pie.

$5.79

Pecan Sweet Potato Pie! A slice serves One-two.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.49Out of stock

Key Lime Pie! One slice serves one - two.

Chocolate Ceme Pie

$7.49

Sauces

Honey Butter Sauce On Side

Honey Butter Sauce On Side

$0.50
Nashville Hot Sauce On Side

Nashville Hot Sauce On Side

$0.50
Bird Sauce On Side

Bird Sauce On Side

$0.50

Our Bird sauce is House made, using Dukes Mayo and a few other ingredients.

Ranch On Side

Ranch On Side

$0.50
Hon Mustard On Side

Hon Mustard On Side

$0.50

Please ask about Gift Cards with an Employee!

Ask Employees about Gift Cards

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Chicken Joint paying Homage to Southern roots. Building an place people can call home and enjoy a great meal.

1733 Peralta Street, Oakland, CA 94607

