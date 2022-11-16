- Home
Koy Grill
280 U.S. 9
Morganville, NJ 07751
Popular Items
Soup/Salad
Red Lentil Soup + 1 Pita
SML Shepard Salad
Freshly diced tomatoes, cucumbers, & parsley tossed in house dressing
LG Shepard Salad
Freshly diced tomatoes, cucumbers, & parsley tossed in house dressing.
SML Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, romaine, tomatoes, onions, red cabbage, frayed carrots, chickpea, olives, corn, cucumbers, sliced reddish, tossed in house dressing and topped with feta cheese.
LG Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, romaine, tomatoes, onions, red cabbage, frayed carrots, chickpea, olives, corn, cucumbers, sliced reddish, tossed in house dressing and topped with feta cheese.
Cold Appetizers
Hummus + 2 Pita
Pureed chickpeas blended with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic & spices.
Baba Ganoush + 2 Pita
Smoked eggplant puree seasoned with tahini, garlic, olive oil & lemon juice
Lebni + 2 Pita
Fresh yogurt flavored with crushed walnuts, mint, dill, garlic & olive oil.
Eggplant Tomato Dip (Patlican Soslu) + 2 Pita
Pan fried cubes of eggplant tossed in roasted bell pepper sauce with lemon juice
Stuffed Grape Leaves (5 PC)
Fresh vine grape leaves stuffed with rice drizzled in olive oil & herbs Not served with Pita
Assorted Olives
An assortment of house seasoned olives (no pita)
SM Cold Mix + 3 Pita
Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Lebni, Eggplant Tomato Dip and Grape leaves. Family style platter SM (serves 1-3) Served with Pita/ 3PC
LG Cold Mix + 4 Pita
Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Lebni, Eggplant Tomato Dip and Grape leaves. Family style LG (serves 3-5) Served with Pita/ 4PC
Hot Appetizers
Falafel & Hummus + 1 Pita
Five deep fried balls of chickpea puree with tahini
Crispy Phyllo Rolls (FETA)
Lightly fried crispy pastries stuffed with feta cheese & parsley
Crispy Phyllo Rolls (MEAT)
Lightly fried crispy pastries stuffed with seasoned ground beef
Beef Liver
Cubes of pan-fried seasoned calf liver Served with: Onion, Parsley & Garnish