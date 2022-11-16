Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

Koy Grill

No reviews yet

280 U.S. 9

Morganville, NJ 07751

Popular Items

Bowl
Red Lentil Soup + 1 Pita
Chicken Shish

Soup/Salad

Red Lentil Soup + 1 Pita

$6.00
SML Shepard Salad

$9.00

Freshly diced tomatoes, cucumbers, & parsley tossed in house dressing

LG Shepard Salad

$13.00

Freshly diced tomatoes, cucumbers, & parsley tossed in house dressing.

SML Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, romaine, tomatoes, onions, red cabbage, frayed carrots, chickpea, olives, corn, cucumbers, sliced reddish, tossed in house dressing and topped with feta cheese.

LG Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, romaine, tomatoes, onions, red cabbage, frayed carrots, chickpea, olives, corn, cucumbers, sliced reddish, tossed in house dressing and topped with feta cheese.

Cold Appetizers

Served with Pita/ 2PC
Hummus + 2 Pita

$9.00

Pureed chickpeas blended with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic & spices.

Baba Ganoush + 2 Pita

$9.00

Smoked eggplant puree seasoned with tahini, garlic, olive oil & lemon juice

Lebni + 2 Pita

$9.00

Fresh yogurt flavored with crushed walnuts, mint, dill, garlic & olive oil.

Eggplant Tomato Dip (Patlican Soslu) + 2 Pita

$9.00

Pan fried cubes of eggplant tossed in roasted bell pepper sauce with lemon juice

Stuffed Grape Leaves (5 PC)

$9.00

Fresh vine grape leaves stuffed with rice drizzled in olive oil & herbs Not served with Pita

Assorted Olives

$7.00Out of stock

An assortment of house seasoned olives (no pita)

SM Cold Mix + 3 Pita

$17.00

Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Lebni, Eggplant Tomato Dip and Grape leaves. Family style platter SM (serves 1-3) Served with Pita/ 3PC

LG Cold Mix + 4 Pita

$25.00

Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Lebni, Eggplant Tomato Dip and Grape leaves. Family style LG (serves 3-5) Served with Pita/ 4PC

Hot Appetizers

Falafel & Hummus + 1 Pita

$12.00

Five deep fried balls of chickpea puree with tahini

Crispy Phyllo Rolls (FETA)

$10.00

Lightly fried crispy pastries stuffed with feta cheese & parsley

Crispy Phyllo Rolls (MEAT)

$12.00

Lightly fried crispy pastries stuffed with seasoned ground beef

Beef Liver

Beef Liver

$14.00

Cubes of pan-fried seasoned calf liver Served with: Onion, Parsley & Garnish