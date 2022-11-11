  • Home
  • /
  • Honolulu
  • /
  • Kozo Sushi - Kahala Mall - 4618 Kilauea Avenue
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kozo Sushi - Kahala Mall 4618 Kilauea Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

4618 Kilauea Avenue

Honolulu, HI 96816

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dragon Maki
Ahi Lover
Tekka Maki

Party Plate

Deluxe Nigiri Set

Deluxe Nigiri Set

$45.00
Deluxe Maki Set

Deluxe Maki Set

$33.50

Aloha Set

$35.00
Family Set

Family Set

$33.50

Kahala Special Plate

$49.99
Kama'aina Plate

Kama'aina Plate

$59.99
Junior Set

Junior Set

$25.00
Sukeroku Plate

Sukeroku Plate

$25.99

Makimono

BLT Maki

BLT Maki

$6.80

8 pieces. Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo.

California Maki

California Maki

$5.99

8 pieces. Avocado, Crab, Cucumber, Mayo, and Sesame seeds.

Chicken Katsu Maki

Chicken Katsu Maki

$7.30

8 pieces. Chicken katsu, Lettuce and special chicken katsu sauce.

Crunchy Spicy Ahi Maki

Crunchy Spicy Ahi Maki

$9.50

8 pieces. Spicy Ahi, Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Mayo, Masago, Green onion, Fried onion, Tempura chips, Potato chips, Teriyaki sauce, Spicy sauce and Sesame seeds.

Dragon Maki

Dragon Maki

$8.99

8 pieces. Shrimp tempura, Lettuce, Spicy ahi, Masago, Green onion, Spicy sauce, Teriyaki sauce and Sesame seeds.

Dynamite Maki

Dynamite Maki

$9.10

8 pieces. Shrimp tempura, Lettuce, Teriyaki sauce, Sesame seeds, Spicy ahi, Green onion, Masago, Sweet chili sauce, Wasabi mayo and Potato chips.

Egg Maki

Egg Maki

$5.49

8 pieces. Crab, Cucumber, and Mayo wrapped with Egg sheet.

Futo Maki

Futo Maki

$4.90

8 pieces. Cucumber, Egg, Kanpyo, Koya tofu.

Hurricane Maki

Hurricane Maki

$9.99

8 pieces. Breaded Shrimp, Lettuce, Salmon, Sweet chili sauce, Teriyaki sauce, Wasabi mayo, Green onions and Potato chips.

Philly Maki

Philly Maki

$6.99

8 pieces. Cream cheese, Cucumber, Sesame seeds, and Salmon.

Salmon Avocado Maki

Salmon Avocado Maki

$7.90

8 pieces. Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Mayo and Sesame seeds

Shrimp Lover Maki

Shrimp Lover Maki

$8.50

8 pieces. Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Mayo, Sesame seeds, Tempura chips, Green onions, Sweet chili sauce and Wasabi Mayo.

Shrimp Tempura Maki

Shrimp Tempura Maki

$6.80

8 pieces. Shrimp tempura, Lettuce, Sesame seeds and Teriyaki sauce.

Spicy Ahi Maki

Spicy Ahi Maki

$7.99

8 pieces. Spicy ahi, Masago, Green onion, Cucumber and Lettuce.

Spicy Crunchy Maki

Spicy Crunchy Maki

$7.80

8 pieces. Avocado, Cucumber, Shrimp tempura, Tempura chips and spicy sauce.

Teri Chicken Maki

Teri Chicken Maki

$7.60

8 pieces. Teriyaki chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo and Teriyaki sauce.

Tsunami Maki

Tsunami Maki

$9.99

8 pieces. Avocado, Crab, Cucumber, Mayo, Sesame seeds, Ahi, Spicy sauce, Teriyaki sauce, Sweet chili sauce, Green onion and Tempura chips.

Veggie Maki

$7.49

8 pieces. Lettuce, Cucumber, Avocado, Tomato, Green onion and Nori.

Futomaki & Egg Maki combo

Futomaki & Egg Maki combo

$5.20

Hosomaki

Avocado Maki

Avocado Maki

$2.65

6pcs.

Cucumber Maki

Cucumber Maki

$1.99

6pcs.

Kanpyo Maki

Kanpyo Maki

$1.99

6pcs.

Natto Maki

Natto Maki

$2.65

6pcs Green onion, Wasabi.

Shinko Maki

Shinko Maki

$1.99

6pcs.

Tekka Maki

Tekka Maki

$3.30

6pcs.

Ume Cucumber Maki

Ume Cucumber Maki

$2.50

6pcs.

Ume Maki

Ume Maki

$1.99

6pcs.

Donburi

Ahi Poke Don

Ahi Poke Don

$8.49

Ahi poke, Masago, Cucumber, Green onions, Nori, Sesame seeds and Spicy sauce.

Ahi Poke Don Spicy

$8.49

Ahi poke, Masago, Cucumber, Green onions, Nori, Sesame seeds and Special poke sauce.

Chicken Katsu Don

Chicken Katsu Don

$7.77

300g Sushi Rice. Chicken katsu, Nori, special katsu sauce, and Teriyaki sauce.

Chirashi Don

Chirashi Don

$10.50

Ahi poke, Tako, Ebi, Masago, Cucumber, Egg, Kanpyo, Koya tofu, Nori and Special poke sauce.

Crunchy Spicy Ahi Don

Crunchy Spicy Ahi Don

$9.99

300g Sushi Rice. Spicy ahi, Spicy sauce, Teriyaki sauce, Tempura chips, Potato chips, Fried onions, Green onions, Nori and Masago.

Dragon Don

Dragon Don

$9.50

Spicy ahi, Green onion, Masago, Shrimp tempura, Spicy sauce, Nori and Teriyaki sauce.

Dynamite Don

Dynamite Don

$9.80

Spicy ahi, Green onion, Masago, Shrimp tempura, Sweet chili sauce, Nori and Wasabi Mayo.

Ebi Tempura Don

Ebi Tempura Don

$7.77

Shrimp tempura with Teriyaki sauce and Nori.

Fried Chicken Don

Fried Chicken Don

$7.77

300g Sushi Rice. Fried chicken, Green onions, Nori and Teriyaki sauce.

Hurricane Don

Hurricane Don

$10.99

4 pieces Salmon, 2 pieces Breaded shrimp, Potato chips, Nori, Green onion, Sweet chili sauce, Wasabi mayo and Teriyaki sauce.

Salmon Avocado Don

$9.99

Salmon, Avocado, Nori and Mayo.

Salmon Ikura Don

Salmon Ikura Don

$12.00

Salmon, ikura and nori.

Spicy Ahi Don

Spicy Ahi Don

$7.77

Spicy Ahi and nori.

Spicy Ahi Don Deluxe

Spicy Ahi Don Deluxe

$9.99

300g Sushi Rice. Ahi poke, Green onion, Nori, Spicy masago, and spicy sauce.

Spicy Ahi Natto Don

Spicy Ahi Natto Don

$8.99

Spicy ahi, Natto, Egg, Green onions and Nori.

Spicy Kakiage Don

Spicy Kakiage Don

$8.50

Kakiage (mixed veggie tempura) with Nori, Green onions, Spicy sauce, and Teriyaki sauce.

Sweet Chili Chicken Don

Sweet Chili Chicken Don

$7.77

300g Sushi Rice. Fried chicken, Green onions, Nori and Special Sweet chili sauce.

Teriyaki Chicken Don

Teriyaki Chicken Don

$7.77

300g Sushi Rice. Teriyaki chicken, Teriyaki sauce, Green onion, Sesame seeds, and Nori.

Tofu Poke Don

Tofu Poke Don

$7.77

Avocado, Cucumber, Green onion, Nori, Sesame seeds, Special poke sauce, and Tofu.

Tsunami Poke Don

Tsunami Poke Don

$10.99

Ahi Poke, Avocado, Cucumber, Crab, Nori, Tempura chips, Green onions, Spicy sauce, Teriyaki sauce and Sweet chili sauce.

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$12.30

Unagi, Egg, Nori and Teriyaki sauce.

Unagi Kabayaki Don

$14.50

Unagi and Unagi sauce.

Hand roll

Ahi Ground Hr

$2.50

Ahi ground, Green onion and Wasabi.

Ahi Hr

$3.10

Ahi and Wasabi.

California Hr

$2.35

Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Mayo.

Chicken Katsu Hr

$2.40

Chicken Katsu, Special Katsu sauce.

Crab Cucumber Hr

$1.80

Crab, Cucumber,Mayo.

Ebi Hr

$2.20

Ebi, Cucumber, Mayo.

Egg Hr

$1.90

Egg, Mayo.

Ikura Hr

$4.90

Ikura,Cucumber and Wasabi.

Masago Hr

$2.45

Masago, Cucumber and Wasabi.

Natto Hr

$2.10

Natto, Green Onion and Wasabi.

Philly Hr

$2.80

Salmon, Cream cheese and Cucumber.

Salmon Avocado Hr

$3.50

Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Mayo.

Salmon skin Hr

$2.45

Salmon skin, Mayo and Wasabi

Shrimp Tempura Hr

$3.00

Shrimp Tempura, Teriyaki sauce.

Smoked Salmon Hr

$2.50

Smoked Salmon, Cucumber and Mayo.

Spam Hr

$1.80

Spam.

Spicy Ahi Hr

$2.50

Spicy Ahi.

Teriyaki Chicken Hr

$2.10

Teriyaki chicken, Green Onion, Sesame seeds, Teriyaki sauce.

Tuna Mayo Hr

$1.99

Tuna, Mayo.

Ume Cucumber Hr

$2.10

Ume, Cucumber.

Unagi Hr

$3.10

Unagi, Teriyaki sauce and Wasabi.

Veggie Hr

$2.10

Avocado, Lettuce, Cucumber and Mayo.

Nigiri Set

Ahi & Ebi Combo

Ahi & Ebi Combo

$8.30

6 pieces. 3 pieces Ahi Nigiri and Ebi Nigiri.

Ahi Lover

Ahi Lover

$9.90

8 pieces. 4 pieces Ahi Nigiri and 4 pieces Spicy Ahi Nigiri.

Aji

Aji

$9.49

9 pieces. 2 pieces Ahi, Salmon, Unagi, Ebi, Ika, Tako, Egg and Inari.

Lunch Box

Lunch Box

$8.60

15 pieces. Ahi, Salmon, Ika, Ebi, Egg and 2 pieces Tekka Maki, Shinko Maki, Cucumber Maki, Futo Maki and Inari.

Moriawase

Moriawase

$7.80

9 pieces. 1 piece Ahi, Salmon, Ika, Ebi, Egg, 2 pieces Futomaki and Inari.

Nigiri

Nigiri

$8.99

8 pieces. 2 pieces Ahi and Salmon, 1piece Ika, Tako, Ebi and Egg.

S-Nigiri

S-Nigiri

$11.25

9 pieces. Ahi, Salmon, Ika, Ebi, Ikura, Unagi, Egg, Ahi ground and Masago.

Salmon Lover

Salmon Lover

$8.90

8 pieces. 4 pieces Salmon Nigiri and 4 pieces Salmon Avocado Maki.

Special Nigiri

Ahi Nigiri

Ahi Nigiri

$4.20

2pc Nigiri

Ahi Ground Nigiri

Ahi Ground Nigiri

$2.80

2pc Nigiri

Ebi Nigiri

Ebi Nigiri

$2.65

2pc Nigiri

Egg Nigiri

Egg Nigiri

$1.95

2pc Nigiri

Ika Nigiri

Ika Nigiri

$2.65

2pc Nigiri

Ikura Nigiri

Ikura Nigiri

$5.50

2pc Nigiri

Masago Nigiri

Masago Nigiri

$2.80

2pc Nigiri

Natto Nigiri

Natto Nigiri

$2.10

2pc Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$3.30

2pc Nigiri

Spicy Ahi Nigiri

Spicy Ahi Nigiri

$2.80

2pc Nigiri

Spicy Inari Nigiri

Spicy Inari Nigiri

$4.10

2pc Nigiri

Tako Nigiri

Tako Nigiri

$2.80

2pc Nigiri

Unagi Nigiri

Unagi Nigiri