Kozo Sushi - Moilili 2334 South King Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Popular Items
Party Plate
Makimono
BLT Maki
8 pieces. Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo.
California Maki
8 pieces. Avocado, Crab, Cucumber, Mayo, and Sesame seeds.
Chicken Katsu Maki
8 pieces. Chicken katsu, Lettuce and special chicken katsu sauce.
Crunchy Spicy Ahi Maki
8 pieces. Spicy Ahi, Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Mayo, Masago, Green onion, Fried onion, Tempura chips, Potato chips, Teriyaki sauce, Spicy sauce and Sesame seeds.
Dragon Maki
8 pieces. Shrimp tempura, Lettuce, Spicy ahi, Masago, Green onion, Spicy sauce, Teriyaki sauce and Sesame seeds.
Dynamite Maki
8 pieces. Shrimp tempura, Lettuce, Teriyaki sauce, Sesame seeds, Spicy ahi, Green onion, Masago, Sweet chili sauce, Wasabi mayo and Potato chips.
Egg Maki
8 pieces. Crab, Cucumber, and Mayo wrapped with Egg sheet.
Futo Maki
8 pieces. Cucumber, Egg, Kanpyo, Koya tofu.
Hurricane Maki
8 pieces. Breaded Shrimp, Lettuce, Salmon, Sweet chili sauce, Teriyaki sauce, Wasabi mayo, Green onions and Potato chips.
Philly Maki
8 pieces. Cream cheese, Cucumber, Sesame seeds, and Salmon.
Salmon Avocado Maki
8 pieces. Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Mayo and Sesame seeds
Shrimp Lover Maki
8 pieces. Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Mayo, Sesame seeds, Tempura chips, Green onions, Sweet chili sauce and Wasabi Mayo.
Shrimp Tempura Maki
8 pieces. Shrimp tempura, Lettuce, Sesame seeds and Teriyaki sauce.
Spicy Ahi Maki
8 pieces. Spicy ahi, Masago, Green onion, Cucumber and Lettuce.
Spicy Crunchy Maki
8 pieces. Avocado, Cucumber, Shrimp tempura, Tempura chips and spicy sauce.
Teri Chicken Maki
8 pieces. Teriyaki chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo and Teriyaki sauce.
Tsunami Maki
8 pieces. Avocado, Crab, Cucumber, Mayo, Sesame seeds, Ahi, Spicy sauce, Teriyaki sauce, Sweet chili sauce, Green onion and Tempura chips.
Veggie Maki
8 pieces. Lettuce, Cucumber, Avocado, Tomato, Green onion and Nori.
Futomaki & Egg Maki combo
Hosomaki
Donburi
Ahi Poke Don
Ahi poke, Masago, Cucumber, Green onions, Nori, Sesame seeds and Spicy sauce.
Ahi Poke Don Spicy
Ahi poke, Masago, Cucumber, Green onions, Nori, Sesame seeds and Special poke sauce.
Chicken Katsu Don
300g Sushi Rice. Chicken katsu, Nori, special katsu sauce, and Teriyaki sauce.
Chirashi Don
Ahi poke, Tako, Ebi, Masago, Cucumber, Egg, Kanpyo, Koya tofu, Nori and Special poke sauce.
Crunchy Spicy Ahi Don
300g Sushi Rice. Spicy ahi, Spicy sauce, Teriyaki sauce, Tempura chips, Potato chips, Fried onions, Green onions, Nori and Masago.
Dragon Don
Spicy ahi, Green onion, Masago, Shrimp tempura, Spicy sauce, Nori and Teriyaki sauce.
Dynamite Don
Spicy ahi, Green onion, Masago, Shrimp tempura, Sweet chili sauce, Nori and Wasabi Mayo.
Ebi Tempura Don
Shrimp tempura with Teriyaki sauce and Nori.
Fried Chicken Don
300g Sushi Rice. Fried chicken, Green onions, Nori and Teriyaki sauce.
Hurricane Don
4 pieces Salmon, 2 pieces Breaded shrimp, Potato chips, Nori, Green onion, Sweet chili sauce, Wasabi mayo and Teriyaki sauce.
Salmon Avocado Don
Salmon, Avocado, Nori and Mayo.
Salmon Ikura Don
Salmon, ikura and nori.
Spicy Ahi Don
Spicy Ahi and nori.
Spicy Ahi Don Deluxe
300g Sushi Rice. Ahi poke, Green onion, Nori, Spicy masago, and spicy sauce.
Spicy Ahi Natto Don
Spicy ahi, Natto, Egg, Green onions and Nori.
Spicy Kakiage Don
Kakiage (mixed veggie tempura) with Nori, Green onions, Spicy sauce, and Teriyaki sauce.
Sweet Chili Chicken Don
300g Sushi Rice. Fried chicken, Green onions, Nori and Special Sweet chili sauce.
Teriyaki Chicken Don
300g Sushi Rice. Teriyaki chicken, Teriyaki sauce, Green onion, Sesame seeds, and Nori.
Tofu Poke Don
Avocado, Cucumber, Green onion, Nori, Sesame seeds, Special poke sauce, and Tofu.
Tsunami Poke Don
Ahi Poke, Avocado, Cucumber, Crab, Nori, Tempura chips, Green onions, Spicy sauce, Teriyaki sauce and Sweet chili sauce.
Unagi Don
Unagi, Egg, Nori and Teriyaki sauce.
Unagi Kabayaki Don
Unagi and Unagi sauce.
Hand roll
Ahi Ground Hr
Ahi ground, Green onion and Wasabi.
Ahi Hr
Ahi and Wasabi.
California Hr
Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Mayo.
Chicken Katsu Hr
Chicken Katsu, Special Katsu sauce.
Crab Cucumber Hr
Crab, Cucumber,Mayo.
Ebi Hr
Ebi, Cucumber, Mayo.
Egg Hr
Egg, Mayo.
Ikura Hr
Ikura,Cucumber and Wasabi.
Masago Hr
Masago, Cucumber and Wasabi.
Natto Hr
Natto, Green Onion and Wasabi.
Philly Hr
Salmon, Cream cheese and Cucumber.
Salmon Avocado Hr
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Mayo.
Salmon skin Hr
Salmon skin, Mayo and Wasabi
Shrimp Tempura Hr
Shrimp Tempura, Teriyaki sauce.
Smoked Salmon Hr
Smoked Salmon, Cucumber and Mayo.
Spam Hr
Spam.
Spicy Ahi Hr
Spicy Ahi.
Teriyaki Chicken Hr
Teriyaki chicken, Green Onion, Sesame seeds, Teriyaki sauce.
Tuna Mayo Hr
Tuna, Mayo.
Ume Cucumber Hr
Ume, Cucumber.
Unagi Hr
Unagi, Teriyaki sauce and Wasabi.
Veggie Hr
Avocado, Lettuce, Cucumber and Mayo.
Rice Hr
Nigiri Set
Ahi & Ebi Combo
6 pieces. 3 pieces Ahi Nigiri and Ebi Nigiri.
Ahi Lover
8 pieces. 4 pieces Ahi Nigiri and 4 pieces Spicy Ahi Nigiri.
Aji
9 pieces. 2 pieces Ahi, Salmon, Unagi, Ebi, Ika, Tako, Egg and Inari.
Lunch Box
15 pieces. Ahi, Salmon, Ika, Ebi, Egg and 2 pieces Tekka Maki, Shinko Maki, Cucumber Maki, Futo Maki and Inari.